Pizza

Sick Pizza Company

7 Reviews

33 N Washington

Oxford, MI 48371

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Hand Tossed Round Pizza
Bread Sticks
12" Hand Tossed Round Pizza

Make It a Meal

Salad, Bread & 2 Liter

Salad, Bread & 2 Liter

$14.99

1-Large Garden Salad 1-Order of Bread Sticks 1-2 Liter of Faygo

Starters

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.75

Almost Famous Stix - Golden brown shell with a soft chewy center, finished with garlic butter, sea salt and a Parmesan & Romano Blend - Bag of 10 stix

Outrageous Cheesy Bread

Outrageous Cheesy Bread

$9.75

Blue Steel Cheesey Bread with House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheesebaked to perfection and topped with Garlic Butter, Parmesan & Romano Blend and Garlic Salt

Free Bag of Bread - Oxford Sports Discount Card - must present card

Free Bag of Bread - Oxford Sports Discount Card - must present card

Free Bag of bread with $20.00 Purchase. Must present discount card at time of purchase or full price of bread will be added to your order.

Gluten Free Cheesy Bread

Gluten Free Cheesy Bread

$13.00

Our awesome Cheese bread prepared on a gluten free square crust Crust Brand: Famiglia Detroit Style Gluten Free Pizza Crust Crust Ingredients: Rice Flour, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Water, Sugar, Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate..

Salad

Greek Salad - Small

Greek Salad - Small

$9.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Topped with beets, cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Greek Olives, house croutons and Tomatoes (Serves 2 to 3)

Greek Salad - Large

Greek Salad - Large

$13.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Topped with beets, cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Greek Olives, house croutons and Tomatoes (Serves 4-6)

Greek Salad - Family

$25.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Topped with beets, cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Greek Olives, house croutons and Tomatoes (Serves 6-10)

Antipasto - Small

Antipasto - Small

$9.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Cubed Ham& Salami, pepperocini, artichokes, tomato, fresh mozzarella, house croutons & greek olives

Antipasto - Large

Antipasto - Large

$13.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Cubed Ham& Salami, pepperocini, artichokes, tomato, fresh mozzarella, house croutons & greek olives

Antipasto - Family

Antipasto - Family

$25.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Cubed Ham& Salami, pepperocini, artichokes, tomato, fresh mozzarella, house croutons & greek olives

Fresh Garden - Small

$9.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, house croutons, and greek olives

Fresh Garden - Large

$13.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, house croutons and greek olives

Fresh Garden - Family

$25.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, house croutons and greek olives

Small Mediterranean

$9.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with artichokes, cucumber, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta cheese & tomatoes served with a side of hummus

Large Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with artichokes, cucumber, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta cheese & tomatoes served with a side of hummus

Family Mediterranean Salad

$25.00

Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with artichokes, cucumber, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta cheese & tomatoes served with a side of hummus

Sub Sandwiches

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.00

Real Italian meats - Capicola, Pistachio Mortadella, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, & Provolone all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun and finished with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickle and our signature house dressing.

Turkey Breast Sub

$11.00

Hand Sliced Oven Roasted Full Muscle Turkey Breast & Swiss all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun, finished with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & pickles

Ham & Swiss Sub

$11.00

Hand Sliced Smoked Ham & Swiss all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun, finished with lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and pickles

Mushroom, Steak & Cheese

$11.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak with carmelized onions, mild banana peppers, fresh mushrooms and provolone cheese all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie buni, olive oil and finished with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sub

$11.00

Hand Cut Garlic chicken Breast & Cheddar Cheese, all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun finished with tomatoes, red onion and pickles

Mediterranean Sub

$11.00

Hummus, Feta, Artichoke, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun, finished with lettuce and tomatoes

Dr. Larry's 3 Cheese Veggie Sub

$11.00

Fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, carmelized onion, banana peppers, all sauted in olive oil, and topped with provolne, cheddar and swiss - finished with lettuce and tomato.

Frozen Vendetti's Spanky

Frozen Vendetti's Spanky

$11.00Out of stock

Vendetti's own frozen Spanky. A pepperoni filled roll with homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese. Prepared by the original Vendetti's staff and frozen for home baking.

Hand Tossed Pizza

12" Hand Tossed Round Pizza

12" Hand Tossed Round Pizza

$10.99

Made from scratch dough, dressed with sauce and House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese. Additional toppings $1.50 Extra Cheese add $2.50

16" Hand Tossed Round Pizza

16" Hand Tossed Round Pizza

$14.99

Made from scratch dough, dressed with sauce and House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese. Additional toppings $2.25 Extra Cheese add $3.00

Detroit Deep Dish

Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$10.99

A Detroit Favorite - Invented and produced for the Motor City - Made from scratch dough that is housed in a blue steel pan to rise to perfection - dressed with House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese and the sauce on the top. Additional toppings $1.50 Extra Cheese add $2.50

Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece

Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece

$14.99

A Detroit Favorite - Invented and produced for the Motor City - Made from scratch dough that is housed in a blue steel pan to rise to perfection - dressed with House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese and the sauce on the top. Additional toppings $2.25 Extra Cheese add $3.00

Specialty Pizza

Big Daddy's BLT - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House Cooked Bacon, Fresh cut lettuce, diced fresh tomato and mayo

Big Daddy's BLT - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House Cooked Bacon, Fresh cut lettuce, diced fresh tomato and mayo

Big Daddy's BLT - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch Detroit Deep Dish, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House Cooked Bacon, Fresh cut lettuce, diced fresh tomato and mayo

Big Daddy's BLT - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch Made from scratch Detroit Deep Dish, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House Cooked Bacon, Fresh cut lettuce, diced fresh tomato and mayo

Chicken Alfredo Pizza- 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Roasted red Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Mild Yellow Banana Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Roasted red Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Mild Yellow Banana Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Roasted red Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Mild Yellow Banana Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Roasted red Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Mild Yellow Banana Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.

Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Grilled Garlic Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Artichokes, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning

Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto Sauce (contains pine nuts), Grilled Garlic Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Artichokes, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning

Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto Sauce (contains pine nuts), Grilled Garlic Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Artichokes, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning

Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Grilled Garlic Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Artichokes, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning

Margherita - 12" Hand Tossed Round

Margherita - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh cut tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Italian Seasoning and topped with olive oil

Margherita - 16" Hand Tossed Round

Margherita - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh cut tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Italian Seasoning and topped with olive oil

Margherita - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh cut tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Italian Seasoning and topped with olive oil

Margherita - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh cut tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Italian Seasoning and topped with olive oil

Glen's Super 8 - 12" Hand Tossed Round

Glen's Super 8 - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Classic Peperoni, Fresh sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, mixed bell peppers, fresh cooked Ground Beef & Sausage and Banana Peppers. A local favorite for years!

Glen's Super 8 - 16" Hand Tossed Round

Glen's Super 8 - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Classic Peperoni, Fresh sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, mixed bell peppers, fresh cooked Ground Beef & Sausage and Banana Peppers. A local favorite for years!

Glen's Super 8 - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Classic Peperoni, Fresh sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, mixed bell peppers, fresh cooked Ground Beef & Sausage and Banana Peppers. A local favorite for years!

Glen's Super 8- Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Classic Peperoni, Fresh sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, mixed bell peppers, fresh cooked Ground Beef & Sausage and Banana Peppers. A local favorite for years!

Meat a palooza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

Meat a palooza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, 2 kinds of Peperoni, fresh cut ham, fresh cooked Ground Beef, Sausage and Bacon (No Pellets) & Salami. a meat lovers treat!

Meat a palooza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

Meat a palooza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, 2 kinds of Peperoni, fresh cut ham, fresh cooked Ground Beef, Sausage and Bacon (No Pellets) & Salami. a meat lovers treat!

Meat a palooza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, 2 kinds of Peperoni, fresh cut ham, fresh cooked Ground Beef, Sausage and Bacon (No Pellets) & Salami. a meat lovers treat!

Meat a palooza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, 2 kinds of Peperoni, fresh cut ham, fresh cooked Ground Beef, Sausage and Bacon (No Pellets) & Salami. a meat lovers treat!

Mediterranean Pesto - 12" Hand Tossed Round

Mediterranean Pesto - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto (Contains Nuts), Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil & topped with Olive Oil

Mediterranean Pesto - 16" Hand Tossed Round

Mediterranean Pesto - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto (Contains Nuts), Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil & topped with Olive Oil

Mediterranean Pesto - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto (Contains Nuts), Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil & topped with Olive Oil

Mediterranean Pesto - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto (Contains Nuts), Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil & topped with Olive Oil

Pickle Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

Pickle Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House made bacon, chunks of dill pickle, fresh garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning

Pickle Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House made bacon, chunks of dill pickle, fresh garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning

Pickle Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

Pickle Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House made bacon, chunks of dill pickle, fresh garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning

Pickle Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece

Pickle Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House made bacon, chunks of dill pickle, fresh garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning

Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with in house,slow roasted shreaded BBQ chicken breast with sweet sauce, red Onion, & Fresh Cilantro

Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with in house,slow roasted shreaded BBQ chicken breast with sweet sauce, red Onion, & Fresh Cilantro

Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with in house,slow roasted shreaded BBQ chicken breast with sweet sauce, red Onion, & Fresh Cilantro

Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with in house,slow roasted shreaded BBQ chicken breast with sweet sauce, red Onion, & Fresh Cilantro

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Diced Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper & Diced tomato

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Diced Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper & Diced tomato

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Diced Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper & Diced tomato

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Diced Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper & Diced tomato

Tree Hugger Veggie Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with a pile of veggies; fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh tomato

Tree Hugger Veggie Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with a pile of veggies; fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh tomato

Tree Hugger Veggie Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with a pile of veggies; fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh tomato

Tree Hugger Veggie Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with a pile of veggies; fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh tomato

Cheeseburger in Oxford! - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh Ground Beef, Sweet Onions, Dill Pickle, Fresh diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese; finished with fresh cut lettuce and Mayo.

Cheeseburger in Oxford! - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece

$23.99

Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh Ground Beef, Sweet Onions, Dill Pickle, Fresh diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese; finished with fresh cut lettuce and Mayo.

Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece

$16.99

We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!

Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece

Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece

$23.99

We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free - 10" Round with Cheese

$12.49

Extra toppings $1.25, Extra Cheese $2.50 Crust Brand: Senza Glutine Gluten Free Artisan Pizza Shell Crust ingredients: Water, rice flour, Olive Oil, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Agave, Tapioca Starch, Potato Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Xanthan Gum, Sea Salt.

Gluten Free - 14" Round with Cheese

$15.49

Extra toppings $2.25, Extra Cheese $3 Crust Brand: Senza Glutine Gluten Free Artisan Pizza Shell Crust ingredients: Water, rice flour, Olive Oil, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Agave, Tapioca Starch, Potato Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Xanthan Gum, Sea Salt.

Gluten Free - Square 6 piece

$14.99

Extra toppings $2.25, Extra Cheese $3 Crust Brand: Famiglia Detroit Style Gluten Free Pizza Crust Crust Ingredients: Rice Flour, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Water, Sugar, Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate.

10" - 6 Slice Round - Cauliflower Crust Raised Edge

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Cauliflower Raised Edge Pizza Crust Ingredients - Cauliflower, Rice flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Rice starch, Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Potato starch, Yeast, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Xanthan gum, Sodium acid pyrophosphate, Sodium bicarbonate, Monocalcium phosphate *May contain eggs and milk

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings - Half Pound

$12.99

Breaded, all white meat boneless wings served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Beverages

20 oz Faygo Soda Pop

$2.00

Detroit’s own Pop!

Glass Bottle Soda Pop

Glass Bottle Soda Pop

$2.25

A rotating variety of Detroit’s Towne Club and Faygo pop

Faygo 2 Liter

$3.25

Detroit’s own pop!

Water

$1.50

Add-Ons

Garlic Cream Cheese

$2.50

Our Secret Recipe Cream Cheese Dip. Awesome on bread sticks, Cheesy bread and pizza!

Side of Pizza Sauce

$2.25

Our Secret Blend of Tomato sauce and spices

Side of Ranch

$1.75

Ranch made in house for the perfect taste & texture!

Side of House Dressing

$1.75

Our in house made Vinegar and Oil Dressing.

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Franks Red Hot Extra hot Buffalo Sauce

Dessert

Cinnamon Bread

$9.99

Thick Bread sticks, perfectly baked and topped with real melted butter, blended sugar and cinnamon and finished with a drizzle of honey - Seriously.

Merchandise

Sick Sticker

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are the home of the best Detroit Style Pizza in Michigan! Fresh ingredients that include the freshest veggies available, all dough and sandwiches made from scratch, all fresh meats (no frozen pellets) and a variety of Michigan made sides and sodas. Sick concentrates on a quality product and the ultimate in customer service.

33 N Washington, Oxford, MI 48371

