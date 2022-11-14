Sick Pizza Company
7 Reviews
33 N Washington
Oxford, MI 48371
Make It a Meal
Starters
Bread Sticks
Almost Famous Stix - Golden brown shell with a soft chewy center, finished with garlic butter, sea salt and a Parmesan & Romano Blend - Bag of 10 stix
Outrageous Cheesy Bread
Blue Steel Cheesey Bread with House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheesebaked to perfection and topped with Garlic Butter, Parmesan & Romano Blend and Garlic Salt
Free Bag of Bread - Oxford Sports Discount Card - must present card
Free Bag of bread with $20.00 Purchase. Must present discount card at time of purchase or full price of bread will be added to your order.
Gluten Free Cheesy Bread
Our awesome Cheese bread prepared on a gluten free square crust Crust Brand: Famiglia Detroit Style Gluten Free Pizza Crust Crust Ingredients: Rice Flour, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Water, Sugar, Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate..
Salad
Greek Salad - Small
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Topped with beets, cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Greek Olives, house croutons and Tomatoes (Serves 2 to 3)
Greek Salad - Large
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Topped with beets, cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Greek Olives, house croutons and Tomatoes (Serves 4-6)
Greek Salad - Family
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Topped with beets, cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Greek Olives, house croutons and Tomatoes (Serves 6-10)
Antipasto - Small
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Cubed Ham& Salami, pepperocini, artichokes, tomato, fresh mozzarella, house croutons & greek olives
Antipasto - Large
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Cubed Ham& Salami, pepperocini, artichokes, tomato, fresh mozzarella, house croutons & greek olives
Antipasto - Family
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Cubed Ham& Salami, pepperocini, artichokes, tomato, fresh mozzarella, house croutons & greek olives
Fresh Garden - Small
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, house croutons, and greek olives
Fresh Garden - Large
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, house croutons and greek olives
Fresh Garden - Family
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, house croutons and greek olives
Small Mediterranean
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with artichokes, cucumber, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta cheese & tomatoes served with a side of hummus
Large Mediterranean Salad
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with artichokes, cucumber, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta cheese & tomatoes served with a side of hummus
Family Mediterranean Salad
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, topped with artichokes, cucumber, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta cheese & tomatoes served with a side of hummus
Sub Sandwiches
Italian Sub
Real Italian meats - Capicola, Pistachio Mortadella, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, & Provolone all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun and finished with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickle and our signature house dressing.
Turkey Breast Sub
Hand Sliced Oven Roasted Full Muscle Turkey Breast & Swiss all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun, finished with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & pickles
Ham & Swiss Sub
Hand Sliced Smoked Ham & Swiss all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun, finished with lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and pickles
Mushroom, Steak & Cheese
Thin sliced ribeye steak with carmelized onions, mild banana peppers, fresh mushrooms and provolone cheese all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie buni, olive oil and finished with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sub
Hand Cut Garlic chicken Breast & Cheddar Cheese, all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun finished with tomatoes, red onion and pickles
Mediterranean Sub
Hummus, Feta, Artichoke, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, all baked inside a house baked honey white hoagie bun, finished with lettuce and tomatoes
Dr. Larry's 3 Cheese Veggie Sub
Fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, carmelized onion, banana peppers, all sauted in olive oil, and topped with provolne, cheddar and swiss - finished with lettuce and tomato.
Frozen Vendetti's Spanky
Vendetti's own frozen Spanky. A pepperoni filled roll with homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese. Prepared by the original Vendetti's staff and frozen for home baking.
Hand Tossed Pizza
12" Hand Tossed Round Pizza
Made from scratch dough, dressed with sauce and House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese. Additional toppings $1.50 Extra Cheese add $2.50
16" Hand Tossed Round Pizza
Made from scratch dough, dressed with sauce and House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese. Additional toppings $2.25 Extra Cheese add $3.00
Detroit Deep Dish
Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
A Detroit Favorite - Invented and produced for the Motor City - Made from scratch dough that is housed in a blue steel pan to rise to perfection - dressed with House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese and the sauce on the top. Additional toppings $1.50 Extra Cheese add $2.50
Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece
A Detroit Favorite - Invented and produced for the Motor City - Made from scratch dough that is housed in a blue steel pan to rise to perfection - dressed with House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese and the sauce on the top. Additional toppings $2.25 Extra Cheese add $3.00
Specialty Pizza
Big Daddy's BLT - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House Cooked Bacon, Fresh cut lettuce, diced fresh tomato and mayo
Big Daddy's BLT - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House Cooked Bacon, Fresh cut lettuce, diced fresh tomato and mayo
Big Daddy's BLT - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch Detroit Deep Dish, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House Cooked Bacon, Fresh cut lettuce, diced fresh tomato and mayo
Big Daddy's BLT - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece
Made from scratch Made from scratch Detroit Deep Dish, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House Cooked Bacon, Fresh cut lettuce, diced fresh tomato and mayo
Chicken Alfredo Pizza- 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Roasted red Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Mild Yellow Banana Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Roasted red Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Mild Yellow Banana Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Roasted red Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Mild Yellow Banana Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Chicken, Roasted red Peppers, Red Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Mild Yellow Banana Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese.
Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Grilled Garlic Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Artichokes, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning
Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto Sauce (contains pine nuts), Grilled Garlic Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Artichokes, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning
Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto Sauce (contains pine nuts), Grilled Garlic Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Artichokes, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning
Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Grilled Garlic Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Artichokes, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning
Margherita - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh cut tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Italian Seasoning and topped with olive oil
Margherita - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh cut tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Italian Seasoning and topped with olive oil
Margherita - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh cut tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Italian Seasoning and topped with olive oil
Margherita - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh cut tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Italian Seasoning and topped with olive oil
Glen's Super 8 - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Classic Peperoni, Fresh sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, mixed bell peppers, fresh cooked Ground Beef & Sausage and Banana Peppers. A local favorite for years!
Glen's Super 8 - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Classic Peperoni, Fresh sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, mixed bell peppers, fresh cooked Ground Beef & Sausage and Banana Peppers. A local favorite for years!
Glen's Super 8 - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Classic Peperoni, Fresh sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, mixed bell peppers, fresh cooked Ground Beef & Sausage and Banana Peppers. A local favorite for years!
Glen's Super 8- Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Classic Peperoni, Fresh sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, mixed bell peppers, fresh cooked Ground Beef & Sausage and Banana Peppers. A local favorite for years!
Meat a palooza - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, 2 kinds of Peperoni, fresh cut ham, fresh cooked Ground Beef, Sausage and Bacon (No Pellets) & Salami. a meat lovers treat!
Meat a palooza - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, 2 kinds of Peperoni, fresh cut ham, fresh cooked Ground Beef, Sausage and Bacon (No Pellets) & Salami. a meat lovers treat!
Meat a palooza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, 2 kinds of Peperoni, fresh cut ham, fresh cooked Ground Beef, Sausage and Bacon (No Pellets) & Salami. a meat lovers treat!
Meat a palooza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, 2 kinds of Peperoni, fresh cut ham, fresh cooked Ground Beef, Sausage and Bacon (No Pellets) & Salami. a meat lovers treat!
Mediterranean Pesto - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto (Contains Nuts), Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil & topped with Olive Oil
Mediterranean Pesto - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto (Contains Nuts), Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil & topped with Olive Oil
Mediterranean Pesto - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto (Contains Nuts), Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil & topped with Olive Oil
Mediterranean Pesto - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Pesto (Contains Nuts), Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil & topped with Olive Oil
Pickle Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House made bacon, chunks of dill pickle, fresh garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning
Pickle Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House made bacon, chunks of dill pickle, fresh garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning
Pickle Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House made bacon, chunks of dill pickle, fresh garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning
Pickle Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House made bacon, chunks of dill pickle, fresh garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Olive Oil & Italian Seasoning
Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with in house,slow roasted shreaded BBQ chicken breast with sweet sauce, red Onion, & Fresh Cilantro
Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with in house,slow roasted shreaded BBQ chicken breast with sweet sauce, red Onion, & Fresh Cilantro
Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with in house,slow roasted shreaded BBQ chicken breast with sweet sauce, red Onion, & Fresh Cilantro
Sick Seconds BBQ Chicken Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with in house,slow roasted shreaded BBQ chicken breast with sweet sauce, red Onion, & Fresh Cilantro
Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Diced Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper & Diced tomato
Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Diced Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper & Diced tomato
Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Diced Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper & Diced tomato
Spinach & Artichoke Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Diced Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper & Diced tomato
Tree Hugger Veggie Pizza - 12" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with a pile of veggies; fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh tomato
Tree Hugger Veggie Pizza - 16" Hand Tossed Round
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with a pile of veggies; fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh tomato
Tree Hugger Veggie Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with a pile of veggies; fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh tomato
Tree Hugger Veggie Pizza - Detroit Style Deep Dish -8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, with a pile of veggies; fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh tomato
Cheeseburger in Oxford! - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh Ground Beef, Sweet Onions, Dill Pickle, Fresh diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese; finished with fresh cut lettuce and Mayo.
Cheeseburger in Oxford! - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece
Made from scratch dough, House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Fresh Ground Beef, Sweet Onions, Dill Pickle, Fresh diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese; finished with fresh cut lettuce and Mayo.
Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!
Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!
Gluten Free Pizza
Gluten Free - 10" Round with Cheese
Extra toppings $1.25, Extra Cheese $2.50 Crust Brand: Senza Glutine Gluten Free Artisan Pizza Shell Crust ingredients: Water, rice flour, Olive Oil, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Agave, Tapioca Starch, Potato Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Xanthan Gum, Sea Salt.
Gluten Free - 14" Round with Cheese
Extra toppings $2.25, Extra Cheese $3 Crust Brand: Senza Glutine Gluten Free Artisan Pizza Shell Crust ingredients: Water, rice flour, Olive Oil, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Agave, Tapioca Starch, Potato Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Xanthan Gum, Sea Salt.
Gluten Free - Square 6 piece
Extra toppings $2.25, Extra Cheese $3 Crust Brand: Famiglia Detroit Style Gluten Free Pizza Crust Crust Ingredients: Rice Flour, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Water, Sugar, Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate.
10" - 6 Slice Round - Cauliflower Crust Raised Edge
Gluten Free 10" Cauliflower Raised Edge Pizza Crust Ingredients - Cauliflower, Rice flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Rice starch, Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Potato starch, Yeast, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Xanthan gum, Sodium acid pyrophosphate, Sodium bicarbonate, Monocalcium phosphate *May contain eggs and milk
Boneless Chicken Wings
Beverages
Add-Ons
Garlic Cream Cheese
Our Secret Recipe Cream Cheese Dip. Awesome on bread sticks, Cheesy bread and pizza!
Side of Pizza Sauce
Our Secret Blend of Tomato sauce and spices
Side of Ranch
Ranch made in house for the perfect taste & texture!
Side of House Dressing
Our in house made Vinegar and Oil Dressing.
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Franks Red Hot Extra hot Buffalo Sauce
Dessert
Merchandise
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are the home of the best Detroit Style Pizza in Michigan! Fresh ingredients that include the freshest veggies available, all dough and sandwiches made from scratch, all fresh meats (no frozen pellets) and a variety of Michigan made sides and sodas. Sick concentrates on a quality product and the ultimate in customer service.
33 N Washington, Oxford, MI 48371