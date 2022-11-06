Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Side Lot 110 Slocum Lake Rd

110 Slocum Lake Rd

Wauconda, IL 60084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Mocktails

Cranberry Bitter

$4.50

Spritzer

$4.50

Blueberry Essence

$4.50

Grapefruit Lime Spritzer

$5.00

Fresh Grapefruit - Lime - Simple Syrup - Sparkling Water

Not Toddy

$5.00+

Lemon - Honey - Cinnamon - CBD

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

House-made lavender simple syrup - Fresh squeezed lemonade.

Sober Sear

$6.00

Lime - Toasted Jalapeno - Sour - Sparkling Water

Fruit & Herb Spritzer

$6.00+

Mixed Berries - Basil or Mint - Simple Syrup - Sparkling Water

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Club Soda

$0.99

Coffee

$2.99

Floe.

$4.00+

Specials

Burrata Burger

$17.00

Half pound burger with prosciutto, Burrata and red onion jam. Served with fries

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wauconda's Only Brew Pub featuring rotating draft beers, a unique food menu, brunch, and events.

Website

Location

110 Slocum Lake Rd, Wauconda, IL 60084

Directions

Gallery
Side lot brewery image
Side lot brewery image
Side lot brewery image

