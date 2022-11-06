The Side Lot 110 Slocum Lake Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wauconda's Only Brew Pub featuring rotating draft beers, a unique food menu, brunch, and events.
Location
110 Slocum Lake Rd, Wauconda, IL 60084
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Wauconda - 127 N Main St
No Reviews
127 N Main St Wauconda, IL 60084
View restaurant
Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina
No Reviews
115 Park Street Wauconda, IL 60084
View restaurant