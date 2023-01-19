Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Side Piece Pizza 11011 W. Charleston Blvd

56 Reviews

$

11011 W. Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Popular Items

22" Cheese Pizza
14" Pepperoni Pizza
22" Pepperoni Pizza

N/A Beverages

Bottled Pepsi

$4.00

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Bottled Sierra Mist

$4.00

Bottled Root Beer

$4.00

Bottled Mountain Dew

$4.00

brisk tea

$4.00

Bottled Bottled Water

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Antipasti

Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Crunchy Deep Fried, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried, Breaded Mozzarella

Salads

Tuscan Salad

$15.00

Mix Greens, Pears, Blue Cheese, Toasted Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Lemon Pepper Caesar Dressing, Crisp Lettuce, Toasted Croutons

Pizzas

Monday Night Football Fan Feast

$59.00

14" Pie

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$17.00
14" Bianca Pizza

14" Bianca Pizza

$18.00
14" Pepperoni Pizza

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00
14" Veggie Pizza

14" Veggie Pizza

$19.00
14" Meat Lovers Pizza

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

22" Pie

22" Cheese Pizza

22" Cheese Pizza

$26.00
22" Bianca Pizza

22" Bianca Pizza

$28.00
22" Pepperoni Pizza

22" Pepperoni Pizza

$30.00
22" Veggie Pizza

22" Veggie Pizza

$30.00
22" Meat Lovers Pizza

22" Meat Lovers Pizza

$35.00

Sicilian

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$29.00
Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

$34.00

Stromboli

Meat Stromboli

$18.00

Sausage, Peppers, Pepperoni

Veggie Stromboli

$15.00

Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Italian, American, Salads

Website

Location

11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Directions

Gallery
Side Piece Pizza image
Side Piece Pizza image

