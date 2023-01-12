Restaurant header imageView gallery

Side piece bbq 657 Sw Ray Ave

680 Northwest Enterprise Drive

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

Order Again

SNACKS

Armadillo Bawls

$5.00+

a hollowed out jalapino stuffed with our homemade cream cheese mixture cradled in sausage blanket and then wrapped in bacon smoked fresh daily

HOBO SMOKED CHILI

HOBO SMOKED CHILI

$8.00

THIS TOMATO BASED CHILI IS LOADED WITH OUR SLOW SMOKED BRISKET AND HAS A SLIGHT BITE TO IT. SERVED IN A 12OZ CUP WITH OYSTER CRACKERS Cheese and Sour cream Available upon request

LOADED CHIPS

$11.00

Freshly Fried Corn Tortilla Chips loaded with our hobo smoked chili, choice of shredded cheese or queso , shredded lettuce , pico de galo , pickled vegis and creme sauce on top

Loaded Frys

$11.00

Crispy Straight Cut Fry's smothered with our smoked hobo chili topped with shredded cheese or queso sour cream available upon request

HANDHELDS

Smoked Meat Sandwhich

$12.50

Choice of smoked pulled pork or smoked shredded chicken on a potato bun served with one side

Smoked Brisket Sandwhich

$14.00

Fresh Smoked Brisket chopped on a potato bun served with one side

Smoked Quesadilla

$12.00

2 flour tortilla quesadilla stuffed with choice of Smoked chopped brisket, pulled pork or shredded chicken, sauteed onions, pico de galo and shredded cheddar. Comes with side of sour cream

Smoked Pork Sandwhich

$13.50

Our freshly smoked pulled pork on top of three mini hawaiian with white american on the top and bottom pickled vegis and our house made bbq sauce comes one side

MAINS

Smoked Brisket Plate

$22.00

Slow Smoked over night 10oz. of chopped brisket served with two sides and cornbread

Smoked Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

10 oz of our fresh smoked pulled pork served with two sides and cornbread

Smashed Potato Sunday

$13.00

Two scoops of our homemade smashed potatos topped with choice of chopped brisket , pulled pork or shredded chicken, shredded cheese or queso , sauteed onions and choice of bbq creme sauce or au ju served with corn bread

SWEETNESS

SMOKED CHERRY PIE COBBLER

$8.00

HOMEMADE CHERRY PIE FILLING TOPPED WITH OUR SIDE PIECE CRUMBLE SERVED WARM

N/A BEV

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CAN OF COKE

$2.00

CAN OF SPRITE

$2.00

SIDE PIECES

CREAMY CORN PUDDING

$4.00+

This is not your grandmas corn pudding somewhere in between cream of corn and sweet corn pudding this side piece is sure to please

COLESLAW

$3.00+

HOUSE MADE SWEET CREAMY COLESLAW

SMASHED POTATO'S

$3.00+

FRENCH FRY'S

$4.50

VEGTABLE OF THE DAY

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRYS

$4.50

SMOKED MAC N CHEESE

$4.00

SMOKED BAKED BEANS

$4.00

contains pork

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Meat So Good It'll Melt In Your Mouth

Location

Directions

