Side Street Bar N Grill
116 Reviews
$$
103 Lincoln Ave NE
Fertile, MN 56540
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Choice of 9 or 18 wings served with fries and choice of sauce: Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Spicy BBQ, or plain
Classic Wings
Choice of 9 or 18 wings served with fries and choice of sauce: Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Spicy BBQ, or plain
Beef Super Nachos
Beef taco meat on homemade tortilla chips and topped with nacho cheese, tomato, black olives, onion, jalapeno, and sour cream
Chicken Super Nachos
Chicken taco meat on homemade tortilla chips and topped with nacho cheese, tomato, black olives, onion, jalapeno, and sour cream
Chicken Strips
3 chicken strips served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Chips & Guacamole
homemade tortilla chips served with fresh quacamole topped with tomato, onion, and black olives
Chips & Salsa
homemade tortilla chips served with homemade salsa
Chips & Nacho Cheese
homemade tortilla chips served with savory nacho cheese topped with jalapeno
Mozzarella Sticks
6 lightly battered sticks served with marinara
Queso Dip
Served with freshly made tortilla chips. Topped with tomato, onion, and black olives
Spicy Pickle Fries
Battered pickle fries fried crisp and served with ranch
Fried Pot Stickers
Pork and vegetable dumpling served with sweet and sour sauce
Combo Platter
Pot stickers, mozzarella sticks, shrimp quesadilla, queso dip and chips, served with sour cream, marinara, and sweet and sour sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Basket of lightly fried mushrooms served with ranch
Gizzards
Basket of lightly breaded and deep-fried chicken gizzard served with ranch
Entrees
Hamburger Steak
A 1/3 lb favorite topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Choice of soup or salad and 1 side
Mushroom n Swiss Entree
A grilled chicken breast or burger topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, & onions. Choice of soup or salad and 1 side
Chicken Medley
A grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, garlic, peppers, mushrooms, & onions. Choice of soup or salad and 1 side
6 oz Ribeye
Served with a choice of soup or salad and choice of side.
10oz Ribeye
Served with a choice of soup or salad and choice of side.
Steak n Eggs
10 oz. ribeye, 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast
Salads
Taco Salad
Beef or chicken taco meat served on tortilla chips and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, shredded cheddar, and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, cucumber, croutons, & cheese then topped with a grilled chicken breast
Chimichangas
Chimichanga
Beef or chicken taco meat & cheddar cheese in a wrap, deep fried & smothered with red gravy & topped with more cheese. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole
Chimichanga Only
Beef or chicken taco meat & cheddar cheese in a wrap, deep fried & smothered with red gravy & topped with more cheese.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas
Side Street’s tasty taco meat and cheese (2) or gooey cheddar and onion (3), wrapped in corn tortillas, smothered in red gravy and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and black olives
Cheese Only Enchilada
Gooey cheddar cheese wrapped in corn tortillas (3) and smothered in red gravy and topped with more cheese, lettuce, tomato, and black olives
Tacos
Side Street Tacos (3)
Side Street’s tasty beef or chicken taco meat, put in a corn tortilla fried soft and topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Carne Asada Tacos (2)
Grilled marinated strips of ribeye served with pico de gallo put into corn tortillas
Fajita Tacos (2)
Your choice of grilled ribeye, chicken, or shrimp served with sauteed onions and peppers and put into corn tortillas
Beef Taco
Tasty beef taco meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Chicken Taco
Tasty chicken taco meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Jalapeno cheddar wrap filled with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, and onion. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Jalapeno cheddar wrap filled with tender steak, cheddar cheese, tomato, sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Jalapeno wrap filled with grilled shrimp, ghost pepper and cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and peppers, and chipotle sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese topped with onion and tomato, served with a side of lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.
Burritos
Super Burrito
Beef or chicken taco meat, rice, and beans wrapped in jalapeno cheddar wrap, smothered with nacho cheese or red gravy, then topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.
Feisty Burrito
Grilled chicken & shrimp, chipotle sauce, rice, beans wrapped in jalapeno cheddar wrap, then topped with a creamy ghost pepper cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.
Sandwiches
Hamburger
1/3 lb. burger. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Cheeseburger
Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast and melted cheese. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Bacon Cheese
Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast with American cheese and crispy bacon. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Chicken Burger
5 oz. grilled chicken breast. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Side Street
Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, jalapenos, onion, tomato, cilantro and spices in a gooey ghost pepper and monterrey jack cheese mix.. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Western Bacon
Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and onion ring. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Scary
Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with ghost pepper cheese, chipotle sauce, fried onions, and jalapenos. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Buffalo
A crispy chicken breast or a burger tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, ranch, and jalapenos. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Mushroom n Swiss
Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Roast Beef Philly
Tender roast beef, sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms in a tasty monterrey jack cheese sauce served on a sourdough hoagie. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Grilled Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, Monterey jack cheese sauce, peppers, onions, and mushrooms on sourdough hoagie. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Bleu Ghost
Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast with ghost pepper cheese, bacon, fried onions, and bleu cheese. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
11 oz. of grilled burger, 2 slices of cheese and crispy bacon. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Double Trouble Burger
1/3 lb. burger, 5 oz roast beef, fried onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, and Monterey jack cheese. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
B.L.T.
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Double Cheeseburger
Double 1/3 lb. burger patties with American cheese. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Breakfast Burger
1/3 lb. burger with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried egg, peanut butter, and fried onions. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Lil Pig
Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast and topped with, grilled ham, shredded bacon, fried onions, gouda, ghost pepper cheese, and garlic aioli. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Grilled Cheese
Melty American cheese on Texas toast. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.
Sides
Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Side Wedges
Side Hash Browns
Side French Fries
Side American Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Rice
Side Vegetable Blend
Side Salad
Side Beans
Ranch
Side Sour Cream
SideGuacamole
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Side Toast
Cole Slaw
Rosemary Fries
Ghost Pepper
Salsa
Buffalo Chips
Tator Tots
Waffle Fries
White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese
Potato Salad
Kids
Beef Taco Meal
2 beef tacos served with rice
Chicken Taco Meal
2 chicken tacos served with rice
Cheese Enchiladas Meal
1 enchilada with rice and beans OR 2 enchiladas with rice only
Corn Dog Bites
5 crispy golden corn dog bites served with 1 kids side of your choice
Grilled Cheese
Melty cheese inside Texas toast served with 1 kids' side of your choice
Chicken Nuggets
5 crispy nuggets served with 1 kids' side of your choice
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with melty cheese and grilled served with 1 kids' side of your choice
Cheeseburger
4 oz beef patty and American cheese served with pickles and 1 kids' side of your choice
Hamburger
4 oz beef patty served with pickles and 1 kids' side of your choice
Beverage Bottles
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mug Root Beer
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Buddys Grape Soda
Buddys Orange Soda
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea
Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea
Dasani Water
Dole Lemonade
Dole Pink Lemonade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Side Street Bar N Grill features a variety of authentic Tex-Mex cuisine, burgers and smoked meats, which can be enjoyed in our spacious dining area or on our outdoor patio. We also provide the option for takeout via our website. We offer a variety of gaming including e-tabs, pull-tabs, scratch offs and lottery tickets, as well as entertainment, live music, and karaoke.
103 Lincoln Ave NE, Fertile, MN 56540