Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Side Street Bar N Grill

116 Reviews

$$

103 Lincoln Ave NE

Fertile, MN 56540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Quesadilla
Bleu Ghost
Enchiladas

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$11.25

Choice of 9 or 18 wings served with fries and choice of sauce: Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Spicy BBQ, or plain

Classic Wings

$11.25

Choice of 9 or 18 wings served with fries and choice of sauce: Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Spicy BBQ, or plain

Beef Super Nachos

$11.25

Beef taco meat on homemade tortilla chips and topped with nacho cheese, tomato, black olives, onion, jalapeno, and sour cream

Chicken Super Nachos

$11.25

Chicken taco meat on homemade tortilla chips and topped with nacho cheese, tomato, black olives, onion, jalapeno, and sour cream

Chicken Strips

$7.95

3 chicken strips served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Chips & Guacamole

$8.95

homemade tortilla chips served with fresh quacamole topped with tomato, onion, and black olives

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

homemade tortilla chips served with homemade salsa

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$4.95

homemade tortilla chips served with savory nacho cheese topped with jalapeno

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

6 lightly battered sticks served with marinara

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$7.95

Served with freshly made tortilla chips. Topped with tomato, onion, and black olives

Spicy Pickle Fries

$5.95

Battered pickle fries fried crisp and served with ranch

Fried Pot Stickers

$7.95

Pork and vegetable dumpling served with sweet and sour sauce

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$15.95

Pot stickers, mozzarella sticks, shrimp quesadilla, queso dip and chips, served with sour cream, marinara, and sweet and sour sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Basket of lightly fried mushrooms served with ranch

Gizzards

$8.95

Basket of lightly breaded and deep-fried chicken gizzard served with ranch

Entrees

Hamburger Steak

$11.95

A 1/3 lb favorite topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Choice of soup or salad and 1 side

Mushroom n Swiss Entree

$12.49

A grilled chicken breast or burger topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, & onions. Choice of soup or salad and 1 side

Chicken Medley

$12.49

A grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, garlic, peppers, mushrooms, & onions. Choice of soup or salad and 1 side

6 oz Ribeye

$14.95

Served with a choice of soup or salad and choice of side.

10oz Ribeye

$20.95

Served with a choice of soup or salad and choice of side.

Steak n Eggs

$20.95

10 oz. ribeye, 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.95

Beef or chicken taco meat served on tortilla chips and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, shredded cheddar, and sour cream.

Grilled Chicken House Salad

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, cucumber, croutons, & cheese then topped with a grilled chicken breast

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.95

Beef or chicken taco meat & cheddar cheese in a wrap, deep fried & smothered with red gravy & topped with more cheese. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole

Chimichanga Only

$10.95

Beef or chicken taco meat & cheddar cheese in a wrap, deep fried & smothered with red gravy & topped with more cheese.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$8.95

Side Street’s tasty taco meat and cheese (2) or gooey cheddar and onion (3), wrapped in corn tortillas, smothered in red gravy and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and black olives

Cheese Only Enchilada

$8.50

Gooey cheddar cheese wrapped in corn tortillas (3) and smothered in red gravy and topped with more cheese, lettuce, tomato, and black olives

Tacos

Side Street Tacos (3)

Side Street Tacos (3)

$7.95

Side Street’s tasty beef or chicken taco meat, put in a corn tortilla fried soft and topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Carne Asada Tacos (2)

$7.95

Grilled marinated strips of ribeye served with pico de gallo put into corn tortillas

Fajita Tacos (2)

$7.95

Your choice of grilled ribeye, chicken, or shrimp served with sauteed onions and peppers and put into corn tortillas

Beef Taco

$3.00

Tasty beef taco meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Tasty chicken taco meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Jalapeno cheddar wrap filled with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, and onion. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Jalapeno cheddar wrap filled with tender steak, cheddar cheese, tomato, sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

Jalapeno wrap filled with grilled shrimp, ghost pepper and cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and peppers, and chipotle sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheddar cheese topped with onion and tomato, served with a side of lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.

Burritos

Super Burrito

Super Burrito

$11.95

Beef or chicken taco meat, rice, and beans wrapped in jalapeno cheddar wrap, smothered with nacho cheese or red gravy, then topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.

Feisty Burrito

Feisty Burrito

$13.95

Grilled chicken & shrimp, chipotle sauce, rice, beans wrapped in jalapeno cheddar wrap, then topped with a creamy ghost pepper cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream.

Sandwiches

Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Hamburger

$9.95

1/3 lb. burger. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast and melted cheese. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Bacon Cheese

$10.95

Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast with American cheese and crispy bacon. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Chicken Burger

$9.75

5 oz. grilled chicken breast. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Side Street

Side Street

$11.95

Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, jalapenos, onion, tomato, cilantro and spices in a gooey ghost pepper and monterrey jack cheese mix.. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Western Bacon

$11.95

Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and onion ring. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Scary

$11.95

Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with ghost pepper cheese, chipotle sauce, fried onions, and jalapenos. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Buffalo

Buffalo

$11.95

A crispy chicken breast or a burger tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, ranch, and jalapenos. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Mushroom n Swiss

$11.95

Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Roast Beef Philly

$11.95

Tender roast beef, sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms in a tasty monterrey jack cheese sauce served on a sourdough hoagie. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Grilled Chicken Philly

$11.95

Grilled chicken, Monterey jack cheese sauce, peppers, onions, and mushrooms on sourdough hoagie. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Bleu Ghost

Bleu Ghost

$11.95

Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast with ghost pepper cheese, bacon, fried onions, and bleu cheese. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

11 oz. of grilled burger, 2 slices of cheese and crispy bacon. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Double Trouble Burger

$13.95

1/3 lb. burger, 5 oz roast beef, fried onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, and Monterey jack cheese. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

B.L.T.

$5.95

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Double Cheeseburger

$12.75

Double 1/3 lb. burger patties with American cheese. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Breakfast Burger

$11.95

1/3 lb. burger with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried egg, peanut butter, and fried onions. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Lil Pig

$13.95

Your choice of 1/3 lb. burger or 5 oz. grilled chicken breast and topped with, grilled ham, shredded bacon, fried onions, gouda, ghost pepper cheese, and garlic aioli. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Melty American cheese on Texas toast. Sandwiches served with potato chips. Add your choice of side for $1.75.

Sides

Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.00

Side Wedges

$3.00

Side Hash Browns

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side American Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Vegetable Blend

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

SideGuacamole

$1.00

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Side Toast

$0.75

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Rosemary Fries

$3.00

Ghost Pepper

$0.75

Salsa

$10.00

Buffalo Chips

$3.00

Tator Tots

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Food Special

420 Burger

$11.95

Grilled burger topped with ghost pepper cheese, bacon, fried onions, fried shrimp and sweet chili sauce. Served with a side of your choice.

Kids

Beef Taco Meal

$6.00

2 beef tacos served with rice

Chicken Taco Meal

$6.00

2 chicken tacos served with rice

Cheese Enchiladas Meal

$6.00

1 enchilada with rice and beans OR 2 enchiladas with rice only

Corn Dog Bites

$6.00

5 crispy golden corn dog bites served with 1 kids side of your choice

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Melty cheese inside Texas toast served with 1 kids' side of your choice

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

5 crispy nuggets served with 1 kids' side of your choice

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Flour tortilla filled with melty cheese and grilled served with 1 kids' side of your choice

Cheeseburger

$6.00

4 oz beef patty and American cheese served with pickles and 1 kids' side of your choice

Hamburger

$5.49

4 oz beef patty served with pickles and 1 kids' side of your choice

Beverage Bottles

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Cherry Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Mug Root Beer

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Buddys Grape Soda

$2.25

Buddys Orange Soda

$2.25

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.25

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.25

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Dasani Water

$2.00

Dole Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock

Dole Pink Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock

Beverage Cans

Sprite

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Sprite Zero Sugar

$1.25

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.25

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Zero Sugar

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Side Street Bar N Grill features a variety of authentic Tex-Mex cuisine, burgers and smoked meats, which can be enjoyed in our spacious dining area or on our outdoor patio. We also provide the option for takeout via our website. We offer a variety of gaming including e-tabs, pull-tabs, scratch offs and lottery tickets, as well as entertainment, live music, and karaoke.

Location

103 Lincoln Ave NE, Fertile, MN 56540

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scobey's Pub & Grub
orange starNo Reviews
2200 University Ave Crookston, MN 56716
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Fertile
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston