Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St
Bar Harbor, ME 04609
STARTERS
Pub Fries
House-made seasoning. Served with chipotle mayo.
Maine Crab Cakes
2 jumbo pan fried Peekytoe crab cakes, pickled beet slaw, roasted red pepper sauce, lemon wheels. This is not available gluten free.
Hummus & Olive Tapenade Plate
Served with warm pita bread brushed with olive oil and pickled beet slaw.
Roasted Crab Dip
**CONTAINS DAIRY** Peekytoe crab blended with roasted corn, cream cheese and a blend of spices, baked and served with warm pitas.
Chips and Queso
Corn tortilla chips, and house-made queso. This is a gluten free menu item.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
**CONTAINS DAIRY** House-made, baked with parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes and served with warm, grilled pita bread
Bangin' Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp, homemade sweet and spicy chili sauce served with grilled baguette slices.
Jon's Fries
No changes or substitutions. House-seasoned pub fries drizzled with our most popular sauces: Chipotle mayo, buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, and homemade queso, topped with scallions and tomatoes.
Pretzel App
Marinara Meatballs
Not Gluten Free. Ground beef, Cajun spices, marinara and Parmesan. Served with grilled baguette.
SOUPS & SALADS
New England Clam Chowder
Our popular creamy chowder, served with oyster crackers. Not available gluten free.
Lobster Stew
Our delicious lobster stew is served with oyster crackers
Vegan Maine Sweet Potato Soup
Our homemade sweet potato soup is served with oyster crackers. SOUP IS GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN AND DAIRY FREE. OYSTER CRACKERS ARE NOT GF AND NOT DF!
BBQ Chicken Salad
Warm BBQ chicken, spring mix, black bean salsa, tortilla strips, tomatoes, mixed cheeses, ranch.
Side Garden Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Full Size Garden Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Lobster Caesar Salad
Local hand-picked lobster, romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Roasted Vegetable Salad
Spring mix, roasted vegetables, goat cheese, avocado with Asian soy vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon Salad
Cajun seasoned Atlantic salmon, baby spinach, sauteed shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette.
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Simple Cheese Burger
Topped with your choice of cheese. This simple, yet humble burger requests that you do not put any additional items in the special request box. It is, afterall - simple!
The Adam Bomb Burger
Topped with bacon, grilled mushrooms, BBQ sauce and Swiss cheese on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
The Hometown Burger
Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle
The Nomad Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle
The Horseshoe
Open faced burger atop white bread, covered with pub fries, house-made queso, scallions (chips not included)
Haddock Sandwich
Seasoned broiled haddock served on a soft potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and maple caper sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted pulled pork, topped with BBQ sauce, poblano coleslaw, on a potato bun
Steak & Cheese
Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers and onions, queso. Served on a sub roll.
Haddock Reuben
Seasoned broiled haddock, sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island. Served on marbled rye.
Grilled Reuben
Warm layered corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye.
B.L.A.T.
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with avocado and chipotle mayo on wheat bread.
Black Bean Wrap
Warm wrap filled with our homemade black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.
Gusto Diablo
Grilled Chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, ciabatta
Northern Cuban
Served on a soft pretzel bun, filled with hot roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, and spicy mustard
The Emmy
Lettuce, tomato, pesto, avocado, pickled beet slaw, mozzarella, pita
Meatball Sub Sandwich
Our house meatballs served on a soft sub roll with marinara sauce and cheddar cheese. Not available gluten free.
Lobster Melt
Jeff's grilled cheese the Maine Way: 4 oz of hand-picked lobster meat with grilled white bread and melted American cheese. No substitutions.
Lobster Roll
Local hand-picked lobster meat, lightly seasoned and tossed in mayo and served on a grilled roll. Served with a cup of clam chowder.
MAC N' CHEESE
HALF CYO Mac & Cheese
Half version of our creamy mac includes your choice of two add-ins from our popular list.
FULL CYO Mac & Cheese
Our creamy mac includes your choice of two add-ins from our popular list.
1/2 Rack & Mac
Half portion of creamy mac and cheese topped with a half rack of sweet and spicy Danish baby back ribs. Please no Substitutions.
Jeffs Mac Half
Award winning recipe with black beans, ham, onions and pickled jalapenos. Please no substitutions.
Jeffs Mac Full
Award winning recipe with black beans, ham, onions and pickled jalapenos. Please no substitutions.
Buffalo Chicken Mac Half
Creamy mac and cheese tossed with Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and red bell peppers. Please no substitutions.
Buffalo Chicken Mac Full
Creamy mac and cheese tossed with Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and red bell peppers. Please no substitutions.
Lobster Mac Half
A Side Street favorite! Our creamy mac and cheese topped with super fresh Maine lobster.
Lobster Mac Full
A Side Street favorite! Our creamy mac and cheese topped with super fresh Maine lobster.
Seafood Mac & Cheese
Full portion of creamy mac and cheese tossed with grilled shrimp and 2 oz of fresh Maine lobster. Please no substitutions.
Meatball Mac
Ground beef meatballs, marinara, pickled jalapenos, shaved parmesan
MAINAH MEX
MDI Fish Tacos
Seasoned broiled haddock, poblano coleslaw, pickled onions, mixed cheeses, flour tortillas. Served with seasoned black beans, rice.
Highliner's Quesadilla
Maine lobster folded with mixed cheeses, served with homemade salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.
Black Bean Quesadilla
Our own black bean salsa folded with mixed cheeses, served with fresh homemade salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.
Chicken Burrito
Stuffed with our house marinated chicken, and beans, rice and cheese, hand rolled and served with salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.
Jena's Jam
Hearty bowl with seasoned black beans, rice, mixed cheeses, roasted vegetables and chipotle ranch. *Our rice has butter, this cannot be made Vegan/Dairy Free.
Jena's Jam w Grilled Chicken
Hearty bowl with seasoned black beans, rice, mixed cheeses, roasted vegetables and chipotle ranch with grilled chicken. *Our rice has butter, this cannot be made Vegan/Dairy Free.
Jena's Jam w Shrimp
Hearty bowl with seasoned black beans, rice, mixed cheeses, roasted vegetables, chipotle ranch and grilled shrimp. *Our rice has butter, this cannot be made Vegan/Dairy Free.
Kid's Menu
Kiera's Cheesy Quesadilla
Just cheese served in a flour tortilla! *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Plain, simple, homemade cheesy mac! *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
Hot Pup
A hot dog grilled on a bun. *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
Grilled Cheese
Melted cheese sandwich served on your choice of white or wheat bread! *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
Cheeseburger Slider
Kid sized mini cheese burger. *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
Grilled Chicken Slider
Kid sized mini chicken slider. Served with y a side of ranch or bbq sauce. *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
Kid's Buttered Noodles
Plain and simple - buttered noodles! *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
ENTREES
Serena's Lobster Dinner
Also known as a "Lazy Man's Lobster" - we do the work for you! Comes with a cup of New England Clam Chowder and six ounces of freshly picked lobster, served in hot butter with an ear of corn and our house pub fries.
BBQ Ribs Entree
Sweet and spicy Danish baby back ribs, served with pub fries and green beans sauteed with garlic and onions.
DESSERT
Maine Blueberry Pie
For Take-Out we are only able to offer this slice of Maine Blueberry Pie cold, with no toppings or additions. Thank you for understanding that we can offer no exceptions.
Oreo Cheesecake
Served on graham cracker crumbles.
Flourless Brownie
Made in Bar Harbor by our friends at Mount Dessert Bakery. Filled with toasted pecans. For online/take-out orders, brownie is not heated and is not served with ice cream.
KIDS scoop
SIDES and SAUCES (Online)
MARGARITAS
Marg of Moment Glass
Apple Cider: House cinnamon-infused tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, house simple, and Maine Apple Cider. 6 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! Please note that there are NO SUBSTITUTIONS, and togo margaritas will not come with a rim. Must be 21+ to order, IDs will be checked at pickup.
Margarita Glass (Flavor)
A perfect blend of tequila, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup and a dash of O.J. CONTAINS ALCOHOL. 8 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! Please note that there are no substitutions and we will check I.D.s.
SSC COCKTAILS
Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
Jim Beam bourbon, blackberries, simple syrup and house-made lemonade CONTAINS ALCOHOL. 8 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! Please note that there are no substitutions and we will check I.D.s.
Chamomile Collins
Chamomile infused gin, triple sec, fresh citrus, and house simple syrup topped with soda water. 6 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! Please note that there are NO SUBSTITUTIONS and we will check I.D.s.
Local Cosmo
Stoli Vodka, Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and a splash of lime. No Substitutions. 6 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! CONTAINS ALCOHOL.
Boozy Mocktail
MOCKTAILS
Virgin Margarita
Non-alcoholic! Lime, house-made simple syrup, club soda plus your choice of fruit flavor !
Bar Harbor Sunset
Non-alcoholic! Layered orange, pomegranate and grapefruit juice.
Blueberry Mint Lemonade
So refreshing! Handcrafted with blueberry and lemon juices, house-made simple syrup, fresh mint, and club soda
Raspberry Ginger Fizz
Non-alcoholic! A blend of sweet muddled raspberries and fresh lime juice, topped with bubbly ginger ale.
BEER
Bud Light'
This light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.
Budweiser'
A medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties.
Citizen Cider
Corona'
A pale lager commonly served with a wedge of lime or lemon in the neck of the bottle to add tartness and flavour.
Guinness Stout'
14.9 oz. Can. A traditional Irish stout beer made from roasted barley, hops, yeast, and water. The deep color and caramelized flavor that are characteristic of Guinness come from barley that has been roasted but not malted.
Heineken'
A pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume produced by the Dutch brewing company Heineken International.
Michelob Ultra'
The superior light beer with no artificial colors or flavors. With just 2.6 carbs and 95 calories, you can enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA without compromising your active lifestyle.
Miller Lite'
16 oz. Can. A great pilsner. A golden light beer with deep flavor, yet is delicately balanced to be light on calories. Our unique process is more time consuming, but has earned us more gold medals for taste than any other light beer.
Midnight Porter
Milltown Lager
Smugglers Session IPA
Fresh Cut
Sam Boston Lager
Omission Lager (Gluten Removed)
Truly Spiked Seltzer
Athletic Golden Ale (N/A)
Omission Lager (Gluten Removed)'
GLUTEN REMOVED. Omission IPA is a bold, hop forward Northwest-style IPA. Pacific Northwest hops give it notable pine, citrus, and grapefruit aromas and flavors. ... The finish is crisp, clean, and refreshing – it's a true IPA lover's IPA.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling'
Flavors Vary! Gluten Free
Athletic Brew (Non-Alcoholic)'
WINE
BTL Pinot Noir - J.Lohr
BTL Cab Sauv - Freakshow
BTL Malbec - Jelu
BTL Pinot Grigio - Zenato'
Pale yellow in color with greenish highlights. A wine that shows the freshest fruit. Refreshing and soft with a smooth, dry finish. Very balanced. Recommended with lightly grilled preparations, hearty soups and risotto dishes.
BTL Chard - A Acacia
BTL Sauv Blanc - Ponga
BTL Prosecco - Villa Cornaro'
BTL Rose - Jean-Luc Colombo Rose
Underwood Pinot Noir
Half bottle of wine packaged in convenient & ready to travel pull tab cans!
Underwood Pinot Gris
Half bottle of wine packaged in convenient & ready to travel pull tab cans! Served chilled.
Underwood Rose Bubbles
Half bottle of wine packaged in convenient & ready to travel pull tab cans! Served chilled.
Fountain Drinks
Specialty Sodas
* Welcome to Side Street Cafe * * Live Like a Local * We take great pride in our service, quality and new takes on fan favorite foods and drinks. We are well known for our extensive menu that offers "something for everyone" creative margaritas, Create Your Own Mac & Cheese and our giant fresh lobster rolls. Our home is yours, and we hope you come back again and again.
