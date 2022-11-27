Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Side Street Cafe

6,608 Reviews

$$

49 Rodick St

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Pub Fries
FULL CYO Mac & Cheese
New England Clam Chowder

STARTERS

Pub Fries

Pub Fries

$4.95

House-made seasoning. Served with chipotle mayo.

Maine Crab Cakes

$18.95

2 jumbo pan fried Peekytoe crab cakes, pickled beet slaw, roasted red pepper sauce, lemon wheels. This is not available gluten free.

Hummus & Olive Tapenade Plate

Hummus & Olive Tapenade Plate

$12.95

Served with warm pita bread brushed with olive oil and pickled beet slaw.

Roasted Crab Dip

Roasted Crab Dip

$19.95

**CONTAINS DAIRY** Peekytoe crab blended with roasted corn, cream cheese and a blend of spices, baked and served with warm pitas.

Chips and Queso

$7.95Out of stock

Corn tortilla chips, and house-made queso. This is a gluten free menu item.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.95

**CONTAINS DAIRY** House-made, baked with parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes and served with warm, grilled pita bread

Bangin' Shrimp

Bangin' Shrimp

$17.95

Sauteed shrimp, homemade sweet and spicy chili sauce served with grilled baguette slices.

Jon's Fries

Jon's Fries

$12.95Out of stock

No changes or substitutions. House-seasoned pub fries drizzled with our most popular sauces: Chipotle mayo, buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, and homemade queso, topped with scallions and tomatoes.

Pretzel App

$5.00Out of stock
Marinara Meatballs

Marinara Meatballs

$16.95Out of stock

Not Gluten Free. Ground beef, Cajun spices, marinara and Parmesan. Served with grilled baguette.

SOUPS & SALADS

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$6.25+

Our popular creamy chowder, served with oyster crackers. Not available gluten free.

Lobster Stew

Lobster Stew

$11.95+Out of stock

Our delicious lobster stew is served with oyster crackers

Vegan Maine Sweet Potato Soup

$5.25+Out of stock

Our homemade sweet potato soup is served with oyster crackers. SOUP IS GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN AND DAIRY FREE. OYSTER CRACKERS ARE NOT GF AND NOT DF!

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.95

Warm BBQ chicken, spring mix, black bean salsa, tortilla strips, tomatoes, mixed cheeses, ranch.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$4.25

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Full Size Garden Salad

Full Size Garden Salad

$7.95

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Lobster Caesar Salad

$32.00Out of stock

Local hand-picked lobster, romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

Roasted Vegetable Salad

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$16.95

Spring mix, roasted vegetables, goat cheese, avocado with Asian soy vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$22.95

Cajun seasoned Atlantic salmon, baby spinach, sauteed shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette.

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Simple Cheese Burger

Simple Cheese Burger

$10.95

Topped with your choice of cheese. This simple, yet humble burger requests that you do not put any additional items in the special request box. It is, afterall - simple!

The Adam Bomb Burger

The Adam Bomb Burger

$13.95

Topped with bacon, grilled mushrooms, BBQ sauce and Swiss cheese on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle.

The Hometown Burger

The Hometown Burger

$12.95

Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle

The Nomad Burger

The Nomad Burger

$15.95

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle

The Horseshoe

The Horseshoe

$18.95Out of stock

Open faced burger atop white bread, covered with pub fries, house-made queso, scallions (chips not included)

Haddock Sandwich

Haddock Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Seasoned broiled haddock served on a soft potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and maple caper sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Slow-roasted pulled pork, topped with BBQ sauce, poblano coleslaw, on a potato bun

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$12.95Out of stock

Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers and onions, queso. Served on a sub roll.

Haddock Reuben

Haddock Reuben

$15.95Out of stock

Seasoned broiled haddock, sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island. Served on marbled rye.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$12.95Out of stock

Warm layered corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye.

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with avocado and chipotle mayo on wheat bread.

Black Bean Wrap

$11.95

Warm wrap filled with our homemade black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.

Gusto Diablo

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, ciabatta

Northern Cuban

Northern Cuban

$12.95

Served on a soft pretzel bun, filled with hot roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, and spicy mustard

The Emmy

The Emmy

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, pesto, avocado, pickled beet slaw, mozzarella, pita

Meatball Sub Sandwich

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Our house meatballs served on a soft sub roll with marinara sauce and cheddar cheese. Not available gluten free.

Lobster Melt

$26.00Out of stock

Jeff's grilled cheese the Maine Way: 4 oz of hand-picked lobster meat with grilled white bread and melted American cheese. No substitutions.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$38.00Out of stock

Local hand-picked lobster meat, lightly seasoned and tossed in mayo and served on a grilled roll. Served with a cup of clam chowder.

MAC N' CHEESE

Our creamy mac & cheese is available in multiple sizes and flavors. Gluten free pasta is also available at an additional cost.
HALF CYO Mac & Cheese

HALF CYO Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Half version of our creamy mac includes your choice of two add-ins from our popular list.

FULL CYO Mac & Cheese

FULL CYO Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Our creamy mac includes your choice of two add-ins from our popular list.

1/2 Rack & Mac

1/2 Rack & Mac

$22.95Out of stock

Half portion of creamy mac and cheese topped with a half rack of sweet and spicy Danish baby back ribs. Please no Substitutions.

Jeffs Mac Half

Jeffs Mac Half

$14.95

Award winning recipe with black beans, ham, onions and pickled jalapenos. Please no substitutions.

Jeffs Mac Full

Jeffs Mac Full

$18.95

Award winning recipe with black beans, ham, onions and pickled jalapenos. Please no substitutions.

Buffalo Chicken Mac Half

Buffalo Chicken Mac Half

$14.95Out of stock

Creamy mac and cheese tossed with Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and red bell peppers. Please no substitutions.

Buffalo Chicken Mac Full

Buffalo Chicken Mac Full

$17.95Out of stock

Creamy mac and cheese tossed with Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and red bell peppers. Please no substitutions.

Lobster Mac Half

Lobster Mac Half

$26.00Out of stock

A Side Street favorite! Our creamy mac and cheese topped with super fresh Maine lobster.

Lobster Mac Full

Lobster Mac Full

$32.00Out of stock

A Side Street favorite! Our creamy mac and cheese topped with super fresh Maine lobster.

Seafood Mac & Cheese

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$29.00Out of stock

Full portion of creamy mac and cheese tossed with grilled shrimp and 2 oz of fresh Maine lobster. Please no substitutions.

Meatball Mac

$18.95

Ground beef meatballs, marinara, pickled jalapenos, shaved parmesan

MAINAH MEX

MDI Fish Tacos

$16.95Out of stock

Seasoned broiled haddock, poblano coleslaw, pickled onions, mixed cheeses, flour tortillas. Served with seasoned black beans, rice.

Highliner's Quesadilla

$26.00Out of stock

Maine lobster folded with mixed cheeses, served with homemade salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.

Black Bean Quesadilla

Black Bean Quesadilla

$13.95

Our own black bean salsa folded with mixed cheeses, served with fresh homemade salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$15.95

Stuffed with our house marinated chicken, and beans, rice and cheese, hand rolled and served with salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.

Jena's Jam

$12.95

Hearty bowl with seasoned black beans, rice, mixed cheeses, roasted vegetables and chipotle ranch. *Our rice has butter, this cannot be made Vegan/Dairy Free.

Jena's Jam w Grilled Chicken

$19.95Out of stock

Hearty bowl with seasoned black beans, rice, mixed cheeses, roasted vegetables and chipotle ranch with grilled chicken. *Our rice has butter, this cannot be made Vegan/Dairy Free.

Jena's Jam w Shrimp

$24.95

Hearty bowl with seasoned black beans, rice, mixed cheeses, roasted vegetables, chipotle ranch and grilled shrimp. *Our rice has butter, this cannot be made Vegan/Dairy Free.

Kid's Menu

Kiera's Cheesy Quesadilla

$8.95

Just cheese served in a flour tortilla! *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Plain, simple, homemade cheesy mac! *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!

Hot Pup

$8.95

A hot dog grilled on a bun. *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Melted cheese sandwich served on your choice of white or wheat bread! *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!

Cheeseburger Slider

$8.95

Kid sized mini cheese burger. *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!

Grilled Chicken Slider

$8.95

Kid sized mini chicken slider. Served with y a side of ranch or bbq sauce. *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$8.95

Plain and simple - buttered noodles! *All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!

ENTREES

Serena's Lobster Dinner

$44.00Out of stock

Also known as a "Lazy Man's Lobster" - we do the work for you! Comes with a cup of New England Clam Chowder and six ounces of freshly picked lobster, served in hot butter with an ear of corn and our house pub fries.

BBQ Ribs Entree

$22.95Out of stock

Sweet and spicy Danish baby back ribs, served with pub fries and green beans sauteed with garlic and onions.

DESSERT

Maine Blueberry Pie

Maine Blueberry Pie

$7.95

For Take-Out we are only able to offer this slice of Maine Blueberry Pie cold, with no toppings or additions. Thank you for understanding that we can offer no exceptions.

Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.95

Served on graham cracker crumbles.

Flourless Brownie

$8.95

Made in Bar Harbor by our friends at Mount Dessert Bakery. Filled with toasted pecans. For online/take-out orders, brownie is not heated and is not served with ice cream.

KIDS scoop

Out of stock

SIDES and SAUCES (Online)

Choose additional sides of sauces, dressings and other items here.
Side Order of:

Side Order of:

Choose additional sides of sauces, dressings and other items here.

MARGARITAS

CONTAINS ALCOHOL. Packaged in an 8 oz container. Please note that there are no substitutions and we will check I.D.s.

Marg of Moment Glass

$10.00

Apple Cider: House cinnamon-infused tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, house simple, and Maine Apple Cider. 6 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! Please note that there are NO SUBSTITUTIONS, and togo margaritas will not come with a rim. Must be 21+ to order, IDs will be checked at pickup.

Margarita Glass (Flavor)

Margarita Glass (Flavor)

$10.00

A perfect blend of tequila, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup and a dash of O.J. CONTAINS ALCOHOL. 8 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! Please note that there are no substitutions and we will check I.D.s.

SSC COCKTAILS

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

$12.00

Jim Beam bourbon, blackberries, simple syrup and house-made lemonade CONTAINS ALCOHOL. 8 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! Please note that there are no substitutions and we will check I.D.s.

Chamomile Collins

$12.00

Chamomile infused gin, triple sec, fresh citrus, and house simple syrup topped with soda water. 6 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! Please note that there are NO SUBSTITUTIONS and we will check I.D.s.

Local Cosmo

Local Cosmo

$13.00

Stoli Vodka, Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and a splash of lime. No Substitutions. 6 oz cocktail in a closed container, just add your own ICE! CONTAINS ALCOHOL.

Boozy Mocktail

$10.00

MOCKTAILS

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Non-alcoholic! Lime, house-made simple syrup, club soda plus your choice of fruit flavor !

Bar Harbor Sunset

Bar Harbor Sunset

$6.00

Non-alcoholic! Layered orange, pomegranate and grapefruit juice.

Blueberry Mint Lemonade

Blueberry Mint Lemonade

$6.00

So refreshing! Handcrafted with blueberry and lemon juices, house-made simple syrup, fresh mint, and club soda

Raspberry Ginger Fizz

Raspberry Ginger Fizz

$6.00

Non-alcoholic! A blend of sweet muddled raspberries and fresh lime juice, topped with bubbly ginger ale.

BEER

Bud Light'

Bud Light'

$5.00

This light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.

Budweiser'

Budweiser'

$5.00

A medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties.

Citizen Cider

$9.00Out of stock
Corona'

Corona'

$6.00

A pale lager commonly served with a wedge of lime or lemon in the neck of the bottle to add tartness and flavour.

Guinness Stout'

Guinness Stout'

$7.00

14.9 oz. Can. A traditional Irish stout beer made from roasted barley, hops, yeast, and water. The deep color and caramelized flavor that are characteristic of Guinness come from barley that has been roasted but not malted.

Heineken'

Heineken'

$6.00

A pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume produced by the Dutch brewing company Heineken International.

Michelob Ultra'

Michelob Ultra'

$4.00

The superior light beer with no artificial colors or flavors. With just 2.6 carbs and 95 calories, you can enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA without compromising your active lifestyle.

Miller Lite'

Miller Lite'

$5.00

16 oz. Can. A great pilsner. A golden light beer with deep flavor, yet is delicately balanced to be light on calories. Our unique process is more time consuming, but has earned us more gold medals for taste than any other light beer.

Midnight Porter

Midnight Porter

$8.00

Milltown Lager

$6.00
Smugglers Session IPA

Smugglers Session IPA

$8.00
Fresh Cut

Fresh Cut

$7.00
Sam Boston Lager

Sam Boston Lager

$6.00
Omission Lager (Gluten Removed)

Omission Lager (Gluten Removed)

$8.00Out of stock
Truly Spiked Seltzer

Truly Spiked Seltzer

$6.00
Athletic Golden Ale (N/A)

Athletic Golden Ale (N/A)

$6.00
Omission Lager (Gluten Removed)'

Omission Lager (Gluten Removed)'

$8.00Out of stock

GLUTEN REMOVED. Omission IPA is a bold, hop forward Northwest-style IPA. Pacific Northwest hops give it notable pine, citrus, and grapefruit aromas and flavors. ... The finish is crisp, clean, and refreshing – it's a true IPA lover's IPA.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling'

Truly Spiked & Sparkling'

$6.00

Flavors Vary! Gluten Free

Athletic Brew (Non-Alcoholic)'

Athletic Brew (Non-Alcoholic)'

$6.00Out of stock

WINE

BTL Pinot Noir - J.Lohr

$44.00

BTL Cab Sauv - Freakshow

$48.00

BTL Malbec - Jelu

$44.00
BTL Pinot Grigio - Zenato'

BTL Pinot Grigio - Zenato'

$40.00

Pale yellow in color with greenish highlights. A wine that shows the freshest fruit. Refreshing and soft with a smooth, dry finish. Very balanced. Recommended with lightly grilled preparations, hearty soups and risotto dishes.

BTL Chard - A Acacia

$36.00

BTL Sauv Blanc - Ponga

$44.00
BTL Prosecco - Villa Cornaro'

BTL Prosecco - Villa Cornaro'

$44.00
BTL Rose - Jean-Luc Colombo Rose

BTL Rose - Jean-Luc Colombo Rose

$44.00
Underwood Pinot Noir

Underwood Pinot Noir

$16.00

Half bottle of wine packaged in convenient & ready to travel pull tab cans!

Underwood Pinot Gris

Underwood Pinot Gris

$16.00

Half bottle of wine packaged in convenient & ready to travel pull tab cans! Served chilled.

Underwood Rose Bubbles

Underwood Rose Bubbles

$16.00

Half bottle of wine packaged in convenient & ready to travel pull tab cans! Served chilled.

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00

12oz bottle

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

12oz bottle

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00

12oz bottle

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottle

Juice

Apple Juice Box

Apple Juice Box

$1.25

Apple Cider

$4.00

Specialty Sodas

Blueberry Soda

Blueberry Soda

$5.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$5.00
Ginger Beer Soda

Ginger Beer Soda

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$4.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
San Pell Mineral Water

San Pell Mineral Water

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

* Welcome to Side Street Cafe * * Live Like a Local * We take great pride in our service, quality and new takes on fan favorite foods and drinks. We are well known for our extensive menu that offers "something for everyone" creative margaritas, Create Your Own Mac & Cheese and our giant fresh lobster rolls. Our home is yours, and we hope you come back again and again.

Website

Location

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

