- Home
- /
- Honolulu
- /
- Kaimuki
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Side Street Inn Kapahulu
Side Street Inn Kapahulu
No reviews yet
614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100
HONOLULU, HI 96815
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS
CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (4 - 5 GUESTS)
ALAE SALT EDAMAME, FARMER'S SALAD, SIGNATURE FRIED RICE, SIGNATURE GARLIC CHICKEN, PAN-FIRED PORK CHOPS, BONELESS KAL BI
Classics 2.0
Two order of Chef Colin's Classics for a special deal! ALAE SALT EDAMAME, FARMER'S SALAD, SIGNATURE FRIED RICE, SIGNATURE GARLIC CHICKEN, PAN-FIRED PORK CHOPS, BONELESS KAL BI
OHANA PACK SPECIAL
FAVORITES
EDAMAME (3 - 4 GUESTS)
PARTY PAN: EDAMAME
Feeds approximately 10-15 guests
GARLIC EDAMAME (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Sautéed in Garlic Butter
PARTY PAN: GARLIC EDAMAME
Sauteed in Garlic Butter. Feeds approximately 10-15 guests.
FARMER'S SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Spring Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Maui Onion, Capers & Bay Shrimp, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Okinawan Sweet Potato Curls
PARTY PAN: FARMER'S SALAD
Spring Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Maui Onion, Capers & Bay Shrimp, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Okinawan Sweet Potato CurlS. Feeds approximately 10-15 guests.
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Shredded Chicken Breast with Fresh Greens, Won Bok, Celery, Bean Sprouts, Carrots & Chinese Parsley, Oriental Dressing, Crisp Won Ton Strips
PARTY PAN: CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
Shredded Chicken Breast with Fresh Greens, Won Bok, Celery, Bean Sprouts, Carrots & Chinese Parsley, Oriental Dressing, Crisp Won Ton Strips
SIGNATURE FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Served with Bacon, Portuguese Sausage, Char Siu, Green Onion, Peas & Carrots
PARTY PAN: SIGNATURE FRIED RICE
Served with Bacon, Portuguese Sausage, Char Siu, Green Onion, Peas & Carrots. Approximately 8lbs.
KIM CHEE FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Our Signature Fried Rice with Kim Chee
PARTY PAN: KIM CHEE FRIED RICE
Our Signature Fried Rice with Kim Chee. Approximately 8lbs.
LUP CHEONG FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Our Signature Fried Rice with Lup Cheong sausage
PARTY PAN: LUP CHEONG FRIED RICE
Our Signature Fried Rice with Lup Cheong sausage
"DA WORKS" FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Combination of Side Street Inn's Signature Fried Rice, Kim Chee & Lup Cheong
PARTY PAN: "DA WORKS" FRIED RICE
Combination of Side Street Inn's Signature Fried Rice, Kim Chee & Lup Cheong. Approximately 8lbs.
YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Fresh Soba Noodles with Garden Vegetables, Kamaboko, Char Siu, Oyster Sauce, Chinese Parsley, and Green Onions
PARTY PAN: YAKISOBA
Fresh Soba Noodles with Garden Vegetables, Kamaboko, Char Siu, Oyster Sauce, Chinese Parsley, and Green Onions. Approximately 8lbs.
KIM CHEE YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)
PARTY PAN: KIM CHEE YAKISOBA
"SIDE" SOBA
Yakisoba with snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, asian vegetables, fishcake, roast pork, oyster sauce, chili garlic, ginger, green onions, & chinese parsley.
KIM CHEE "SIDE" SOBA
Yakisoba tossed with Kim Chee with snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, asian vegetables, fishcake, roast pork, oyster sauce, chili garlic, ginger, green onions, & chinese parsley.
PORK CHOPS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
PARTY PAN: PORK CHOPS
Weight is approximately 6lbs
BONELESS KAL BI (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Served with kim chee.
PARTY PAN: BONELESS KAL BI
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Weight is approximately 7lbs.
BONE-IN KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Served with kim chee.
PARTY PAN: BONE-IN KAL BI SHORT RIBS
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Weight is approximately 7.5lbs.
TERIYAKI BEEF (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Char-broiled slices of rib eye beef marinated in our house teriyaki sauce.
PARTY PAN: TERIYAKI BEEF
Char-broiled slices of rib eye beef marinated in our house teriyaki sauce. Weight is approximately 5lbs.
GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Special Marinated Fried Chicken Served with a Sweet Shoyu Garlic Sauce on the side
PARTY PAN: GARLIC CHICKEN
Special Marinated Fried Chicken Served with a Sweet Shoyu Garlic Sauce on the side. Approximately 30 pieces.
GARLIC CHICKEN (12 piece Bucket)
Special Marinated Fried Chicken Served with a Sweet Shoyu Garlic Sauce on the side
MISOYAKI CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Char-broiled boneless chicken marinated in our house miso sauce.
Kal Bi Chicken
Kal Bi Marinated Grilled Chicken
POPCORN CHICKEN & FRIES
ROAST PORK POKE (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Chinese Crispy Roast Pork Tossed in our own sauce with Onions, Tomatoes and topped with Cilantro
FURIKAKE CRUSTED CATCH
Served with Fresh Greens with a Lemon Vinaigrette and Shoyu Mustard Sauce on the side
FROM THE GRILL...
BONELESS KAL BI (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Served with kim chee.
PARTY PAN: BONELESS KAL BI
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Weight is approximately 7lbs.
BONE-IN KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Served with kim chee.
PARTY PAN: BONE-IN KAL BI SHORT RIBS
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Weight is approximately 7.5lbs.
TERIYAKI BEEF (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Char-broiled slices of rib eye beef marinated in our house teriyaki sauce.
PARTY PAN: TERIYAKI BEEF
Char-broiled slices of rib eye beef marinated in our house teriyaki sauce. Weight is approximately 5lbs.
12 oz. RIB EYE STEAK
12 oz. Choice Rib Eye Steak perfectly seasoned and grilled how you want it! Served over button mushrooms and onions sauteed in our house garlic butter.
HOISIN BBQ BABY BACK RIBS
One pound Baby Back Ribs basted with our homemade Hoisin BBQ sauce.
LILIKOI BBQ BABY BACK RIBS
One pound Baby Back Ribs basted with our homemade Lilikoi BBQ sauce.
APPETIZERS & SIDES
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
Button mushrooms sauteed with shallots, white wine, & our house garlic butter. Topped with parmesan cheese.
HIYAYAKKO (COLD TOFU)
Mrs. Cheng's Cold Tofu served with bonito flakes, green onions, and grated ginger.
NAMETAKE TOFU
Mrs. Cheng's soft cold tofu topped with nametake mushrooms, bonito flakes, grated daikon, green onions, & kizami nori. Served with our house ponzu sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
GARLIC FRENCH FRIES
SIDE KIM CHEE
WHITE RICE with FURIKAKE
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN GIZZARDS
Deep fried marinated & seasoned chicken gizzards served with ketchup & season salt.
Chinese Style Crispy Roast Pork App
Shoyu Ahi Poke
Hawaiian Waters FRESH Ahi with Shoyu, Sesame Oil, Limu, Sweet Onion, Green Onions and Sesame Seed
Spicy Mayo Poke
Hawaiian Waters FRESH Ahi with Sweet Onion, Green Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Drizzle and Furikake
FRESH SALADS
FARMER'S SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Spring Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Maui Onion, Capers & Bay Shrimp, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Okinawan Sweet Potato Curls
PARTY PAN: FARMER'S SALAD
Spring Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Maui Onion, Capers & Bay Shrimp, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Okinawan Sweet Potato CurlS. Feeds approximately 10-15 guests.
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Shredded Chicken Breast with Fresh Greens, Won Bok, Celery, Bean Sprouts, Carrots & Chinese Parsley, Oriental Dressing, Crisp Won Ton Strips
PARTY PAN: CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
Shredded Chicken Breast with Fresh Greens, Won Bok, Celery, Bean Sprouts, Carrots & Chinese Parsley, Oriental Dressing, Crisp Won Ton Strips
TOFU SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Fresh spring mixed greens, tofu, bonito flakes, cucumbers, & grape tomatoes. House made oriental dressing.
HOUSE SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)
Fresh spring mixed greens served with vine-ripened tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with choice of Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing or Ranch Dressing on the side
SIDE POTATO MAC SALAD
DESSERTS
Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch
Milk chocolate & peanut butter combined with crispy wafers top a brownie like square. Roselani's Vanilla Ice Cream served on the side.
Homemade Brownie
Roselani's Vanilla Ice Cream served on the side.
Mom's Sweet Bread Pudding
Creme Anglaise, chocolate syrup, and Roselani's Vanilla Ice Cream served on the side.
VANILLA ICE CREAM
Roselani Vanilla Ice Cream
Side Street Inn Reusable Tote Bag
Side Street Inn Reusable Tote Bags
Perfect to hold your favorite takeout items in! One SSI tote bag will fit roughly three of our takeout boxes.
Kapahulu Tote Bag
Eden in Love x Side Street Inn collaboration tote bag. Available in three different sizes. Folds into a compact size.
Hopaka Tote Bag
Eden in Love x Side Street Inn collaboration tote bag. Available in three different sizes. Folds into a compact size.
30th Anniversary Tote Bag
Eden in Love x Side Street Inn collaboration tote bag. Available in three different sizes. Folds into a compact size.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100, HONOLULU, HI 96815