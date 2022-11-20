Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Side Street Inn Kapahulu

review star

No reviews yet

614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100

HONOLULU, HI 96815

Popular Items

CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (4 - 5 GUESTS)
Ohana Pack Special
BONELESS KAL BI (3 - 4 GUESTS)

CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS

CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (4 - 5 GUESTS)

CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (4 - 5 GUESTS)

$146.00

ALAE SALT EDAMAME, FARMER'S SALAD, SIGNATURE FRIED RICE, SIGNATURE GARLIC CHICKEN, PAN-FIRED PORK CHOPS, BONELESS KAL BI

Classics 2.0

Classics 2.0

$282.00

Two order of Chef Colin's Classics for a special deal! ALAE SALT EDAMAME, FARMER'S SALAD, SIGNATURE FRIED RICE, SIGNATURE GARLIC CHICKEN, PAN-FIRED PORK CHOPS, BONELESS KAL BI

OHANA PACK SPECIAL

Ohana Pack Special

$78.00

Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Spicy Garlic Chicken, & Signature Fried Rice. Perfect for 3 - 4 people!

FAVORITES

EDAMAME (3 - 4 GUESTS)

EDAMAME (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$12.00

PARTY PAN: EDAMAME

$30.00

Feeds approximately 10-15 guests

GARLIC EDAMAME (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$14.00

Sautéed in Garlic Butter

PARTY PAN: GARLIC EDAMAME

$36.00

Sauteed in Garlic Butter. Feeds approximately 10-15 guests.

FARMER'S SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)

FARMER'S SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$20.25

Spring Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Maui Onion, Capers & Bay Shrimp, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Okinawan Sweet Potato Curls

PARTY PAN: FARMER'S SALAD

$58.00

Spring Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Maui Onion, Capers & Bay Shrimp, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Okinawan Sweet Potato CurlS. Feeds approximately 10-15 guests.

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$19.25

Shredded Chicken Breast with Fresh Greens, Won Bok, Celery, Bean Sprouts, Carrots & Chinese Parsley, Oriental Dressing, Crisp Won Ton Strips

PARTY PAN: CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

PARTY PAN: CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$55.00

Shredded Chicken Breast with Fresh Greens, Won Bok, Celery, Bean Sprouts, Carrots & Chinese Parsley, Oriental Dressing, Crisp Won Ton Strips

SIGNATURE FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

SIGNATURE FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$21.00

Served with Bacon, Portuguese Sausage, Char Siu, Green Onion, Peas & Carrots

PARTY PAN: SIGNATURE FRIED RICE

PARTY PAN: SIGNATURE FRIED RICE

$55.00

Served with Bacon, Portuguese Sausage, Char Siu, Green Onion, Peas & Carrots. Approximately 8lbs.

KIM CHEE FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

KIM CHEE FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$23.00

Our Signature Fried Rice with Kim Chee

PARTY PAN: KIM CHEE FRIED RICE

PARTY PAN: KIM CHEE FRIED RICE

$64.00

Our Signature Fried Rice with Kim Chee. Approximately 8lbs.

LUP CHEONG FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

LUP CHEONG FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$24.00

Our Signature Fried Rice with Lup Cheong sausage

PARTY PAN: LUP CHEONG FRIED RICE

PARTY PAN: LUP CHEONG FRIED RICE

$66.00

Our Signature Fried Rice with Lup Cheong sausage

"DA WORKS" FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

"DA WORKS" FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$25.00

Combination of Side Street Inn's Signature Fried Rice, Kim Chee & Lup Cheong

PARTY PAN: "DA WORKS" FRIED RICE

PARTY PAN: "DA WORKS" FRIED RICE

$70.00

Combination of Side Street Inn's Signature Fried Rice, Kim Chee & Lup Cheong. Approximately 8lbs.

YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)

YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$21.00

Fresh Soba Noodles with Garden Vegetables, Kamaboko, Char Siu, Oyster Sauce, Chinese Parsley, and Green Onions

PARTY PAN: YAKISOBA

PARTY PAN: YAKISOBA

$55.00

Fresh Soba Noodles with Garden Vegetables, Kamaboko, Char Siu, Oyster Sauce, Chinese Parsley, and Green Onions. Approximately 8lbs.

KIM CHEE YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)

KIM CHEE YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$23.00

PARTY PAN: KIM CHEE YAKISOBA

$64.00
"SIDE" SOBA

"SIDE" SOBA

$24.00

Yakisoba with snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, asian vegetables, fishcake, roast pork, oyster sauce, chili garlic, ginger, green onions, & chinese parsley.

KIM CHEE "SIDE" SOBA

$25.00

Yakisoba tossed with Kim Chee with snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, asian vegetables, fishcake, roast pork, oyster sauce, chili garlic, ginger, green onions, & chinese parsley.

PORK CHOPS (3 - 4 GUESTS)

PORK CHOPS (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$32.00

PARTY PAN: PORK CHOPS

$90.00

Weight is approximately 6lbs

BONELESS KAL BI (3 - 4 GUESTS)

BONELESS KAL BI (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$42.00

Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Served with kim chee.

PARTY PAN: BONELESS KAL BI

PARTY PAN: BONELESS KAL BI

$160.00

Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Weight is approximately 7lbs.

BONE-IN KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)

BONE-IN KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$46.00

Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Served with kim chee.

PARTY PAN: BONE-IN KAL BI SHORT RIBS

PARTY PAN: BONE-IN KAL BI SHORT RIBS

$180.00

Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs. Weight is approximately 7.5lbs.

TERIYAKI BEEF (3 - 4 GUESTS)

TERIYAKI BEEF (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$24.00

Char-broiled slices of rib eye beef marinated in our house teriyaki sauce.

PARTY PAN: TERIYAKI BEEF

$105.00

Char-broiled slices of rib eye beef marinated in our house teriyaki sauce. Weight is approximately 5lbs.

GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)

GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$24.00

Special Marinated Fried Chicken Served with a Sweet Shoyu Garlic Sauce on the side

PARTY PAN: GARLIC CHICKEN

PARTY PAN: GARLIC CHICKEN

$70.00

Special Marinated Fried Chicken Served with a Sweet Shoyu Garlic Sauce on the side. Approximately 30 pieces.

GARLIC CHICKEN (12 piece Bucket)

$29.00

Special Marinated Fried Chicken Served with a Sweet Shoyu Garlic Sauce on the side

MISOYAKI CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)

MISOYAKI CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$24.00

Char-broiled boneless chicken marinated in our house miso sauce.

Kal Bi Chicken

Kal Bi Chicken

$24.00

Kal Bi Marinated Grilled Chicken

POPCORN CHICKEN & FRIES

POPCORN CHICKEN & FRIES

$19.00
ROAST PORK POKE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

ROAST PORK POKE (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$21.00

Chinese Crispy Roast Pork Tossed in our own sauce with Onions, Tomatoes and topped with Cilantro

FURIKAKE CRUSTED CATCH

FURIKAKE CRUSTED CATCH

$24.00

Served with Fresh Greens with a Lemon Vinaigrette and Shoyu Mustard Sauce on the side

FROM THE GRILL...

12 oz. RIB EYE STEAK

12 oz. RIB EYE STEAK

$43.00

12 oz. Choice Rib Eye Steak perfectly seasoned and grilled how you want it! Served over button mushrooms and onions sauteed in our house garlic butter.

HOISIN BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

HOISIN BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$26.00

One pound Baby Back Ribs basted with our homemade Hoisin BBQ sauce.

LILIKOI BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

LILIKOI BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$26.00

One pound Baby Back Ribs basted with our homemade Lilikoi BBQ sauce.

APPETIZERS & SIDES

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$18.00

Button mushrooms sauteed with shallots, white wine, & our house garlic butter. Topped with parmesan cheese.

HIYAYAKKO (COLD TOFU)

$12.00

Mrs. Cheng's Cold Tofu served with bonito flakes, green onions, and grated ginger.

NAMETAKE TOFU

NAMETAKE TOFU

$15.00

Mrs. Cheng's soft cold tofu topped with nametake mushrooms, bonito flakes, grated daikon, green onions, & kizami nori. Served with our house ponzu sauce.

FRENCH FRIES

$13.00

GARLIC FRENCH FRIES

$15.00

SIDE KIM CHEE

$7.25

WHITE RICE with FURIKAKE

$6.25
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN GIZZARDS

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN GIZZARDS

$18.25

Deep fried marinated & seasoned chicken gizzards served with ketchup & season salt.

Chinese Style Crispy Roast Pork App

Chinese Style Crispy Roast Pork App

$19.00Out of stock

Shoyu Ahi Poke

$25.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Waters FRESH Ahi with Shoyu, Sesame Oil, Limu, Sweet Onion, Green Onions and Sesame Seed

Spicy Mayo Poke

$25.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Waters FRESH Ahi with Sweet Onion, Green Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Drizzle and Furikake

FRESH SALADS

TOFU SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)

TOFU SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$19.25

Fresh spring mixed greens, tofu, bonito flakes, cucumbers, & grape tomatoes. House made oriental dressing.

HOUSE SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)

$15.25

Fresh spring mixed greens served with vine-ripened tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with choice of Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing or Ranch Dressing on the side

SIDE POTATO MAC SALAD

$6.25

DESSERTS

Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch

Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch

$13.00

Milk chocolate & peanut butter combined with crispy wafers top a brownie like square. Roselani's Vanilla Ice Cream served on the side.

Homemade Brownie

Homemade Brownie

$12.00

Roselani's Vanilla Ice Cream served on the side.

Mom's Sweet Bread Pudding

Mom's Sweet Bread Pudding

$12.00

Creme Anglaise, chocolate syrup, and Roselani's Vanilla Ice Cream served on the side.

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$8.00

Roselani Vanilla Ice Cream

Side Street Inn Reusable Tote Bag

Side Street Inn Reusable Tote Bags

Side Street Inn Reusable Tote Bags

$3.00

Perfect to hold your favorite takeout items in! One SSI tote bag will fit roughly three of our takeout boxes.

Kapahulu Tote Bag

Kapahulu Tote Bag

$18.00+

Eden in Love x Side Street Inn collaboration tote bag. Available in three different sizes. Folds into a compact size.

Hopaka Tote Bag

Hopaka Tote Bag

$18.00+

Eden in Love x Side Street Inn collaboration tote bag. Available in three different sizes. Folds into a compact size.

30th Anniversary Tote Bag

30th Anniversary Tote Bag

$18.00+

Eden in Love x Side Street Inn collaboration tote bag. Available in three different sizes. Folds into a compact size.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100, HONOLULU, HI 96815

