Side Street Inn Ala Moana 1225 Hopaka Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Republik - 1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30
No Reviews
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant
zHula Grill Waikiki Online Ordering
4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurant