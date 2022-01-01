Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sidebar at Surdyk's

71 Reviews

303 East Hennepin Ave Suite 2

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Evening Menu

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Rotating Accompaniments

French Fries

$7.00

Handcut French Fries, Sea Salt, Ketchup

Marinated Olives

$7.00

with Toasted Fennel Seed & Orange

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Fried Cheese Curds with Hot Honey

Herb Falafel

$13.00

Herb Falafel, Roasted Beets, Tzatziki

Ceviche

$16.00

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Peterson Bacon, Maple Syrup,

Mac and cheese

$14.00

Memphis Ribs

$20.00

Spaghetti alla Vodka with Italian Sausage

$20.00

Spaghetti all Vodka, Italian Sausage, Basil, Parmesan

Butternut Ravioli

$18.00

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Cheeseburger, Dijonnaise, Pickle, Onion, American

Duck

$36.00

Halibut

$36.00

Baked Brie

$12.00

Birthday Ice Cream Sundae

Sweet Corn Cake

$11.00

Ala Carte

Side Sourdough

$3.00

Side Brioche

$2.00

Side Crackers

$2.00

Side Aoli

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Mustard

$0.25

Side Dijonaise

$0.25

Side Hot Honey

$0.50

Side Maple Syrup

$0.50

First Second Course

Course 1

Course 2

Course 3

Course 4

Hold

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Sidebar!

Location

303 East Hennepin Ave Suite 2, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

