Bars & Lounges
American

The Stache

280 Reviews

$

941 E 4th St

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Stache Cheeseburger
Vegan Smash Burger
Backyard BBQ Burger

Starters/Sides

Basket of tots

$6.00

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$9.00

Beer Battered Onion rings

$7.00

Buffalo Pickled Eggs (2)

$6.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Poutine

$10.00

Side of Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Chendo Salsa

$9.00

Burgers

Smash Stache Cheeseburger

$10.00

Backyard BBQ Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Italian Stallion Burger

$10.00

Meat N Potatoes Burger

$12.00

The Works Burger

$12.00

Burger Don Chendo

$12.00

Smash Cristo

$12.00

The Bacon Bleu

$12.00

Hulk Smash

$17.00

Poutine Burger

$12.00

Tailgate Burger

$12.00

Vegan Options

Vegan Smash Burger

$10.00

Vegan Chicago Dog

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan Chili Cheese Dog

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Vegan Mushroom Cheese Burger

$12.00

Vegan Portobello Mushroom Fish & Chips

$10.00

Vegan Works Burger

$12.00

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Vegan "Fish" Sandwich

$10.00

The Rest

Beer Brat

$9.00

Chicago Dog

$9.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese on Homemade Sourdough

$8.00

Stache Wedge Salad

$10.00

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Dog Patty

$4.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Nashville Hot Chicken bites

$10.00

Nashville Sandwich

$12.00

Dodger Dog

$5.00

Cans To Go

Miller High Life 12oz

$4.00

Ventura Light

$5.00

Embolden

$7.00

Share The Ride (Pizza Port)

$7.00

Fruitlands (Modern Times)

$9.00

Guinness

$8.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Travel Perks Indian Pale Ale (Pizza Port)

$7.00

Liquid Death

$5.00

Liiile Bo Pils

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

N/A Beer

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Pelegrino

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Brunch All Day

Vegan Breakfast burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan Breakfast Sando

$8.00

Bacon Gouda

$8.00
check markSports
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy

Location

941 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

