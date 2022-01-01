A map showing the location of Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee 007 Culver CityView gallery

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee 007 Culver City

10705 Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

Variety Box

The Sidecar Classics Box 6

The Sidecar Classics Box 6

$21.00

There’s nothin’ like a classic, especially when it’s a classic variety pack of our classic flavors! Ideal for friends & families who like to share, The Sidecar Classics box is made up of 1 each of our Top 6 daily flavors, including both cake and raised doughnuts. Includes (1) Butter & Salt, (1) Old Fashion, (1) Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, (1) Vanilla Bean Glazed, (1) Choc-a-Lot, (1) Huckleberry. No substitutions.

The Sidecar Classics Box 12

The Sidecar Classics Box 12

$42.00

A double dose of our Sidecar Classics box! Includes (2) Butter & Salt, (2) Old Fashion, (2) Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, (2) Vanilla Bean Glazed, (2) Choc-a-Lot, (2) Huckleberry. No substitutions.

Doughnuts

*Huckleberry

*Huckleberry

$4.75

Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.

Butter & Salt

Butter & Salt

$3.75

Vanilla bean cake doughnut with brown butter glaze and fleur de sel.

Saigon Cinnamon Crumb

Saigon Cinnamon Crumb

$3.50

Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.

Old Fashion

Old Fashion

$3.50

Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.

Celebration Cake

Celebration Cake

$3.50

Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!

*Maple Bacon

*Maple Bacon

$5.75

Raised doughnut topped with pure Vermont Maple Syrup glaze and crispy, all-natural bacon.

*Vanilla Bean Glazed

*Vanilla Bean Glazed

$4.35

Classic raised doughnut with our signature vanilla bean glaze.

*Choc-A-Lot

*Choc-A-Lot

$5.25

Our signature raised chocolate doughnut, topped with a house made chocolate glaze and Valrhona Chocolate cocoa nibs.

Weekly Gluten Friendly Flavor

Weekly Gluten Friendly Flavor

$4.50

Week of: May 31st – Butter & Salt June 7th – Huckleberry June 14th –Old Fashion June 21st—Triple Chocolate June 28th—Celebration Cake

Coffee Drinks

12 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend

12 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend

$3.00

Our very own signature blend drip coffee, composed of two high-grade specialty coffees from Colombia & Brazil. With notes of dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a hint of smoke, ours is the classic cup of Joe you're after! Sourced and roasted exclusively by Common Room Roasters.

16 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend

16 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend

$3.25

Our very own signature blend drip coffee, composed of two high-grade specialty coffees from Colombia & Brazil. With notes of dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a hint of smoke, ours is the classic cup of Joe you're after! Sourced and roasted exclusively by Common Room Roasters.

Americano

Americano

$3.00

We are proud to serve Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick espresso - a smooth, balanced blend, comprised of seasonal washed and natural coffees.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

We are proud to serve Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick espresso - a smooth, balanced blend, comprised of seasonal washed and natural coffees.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Made with Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso and steamed milk of your choice. Yes, we have non-dairy options!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Made with Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso and steamed milk of your choice. Yes, we have non-dairy options!

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$4.50

Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Available hot or over ice, and featuring our house made vanilla extract, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. We love this one made with oat milk!

Black Onyx Mocha

Black Onyx Mocha

$4.50

Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.

Sidecar Cold Brew

Sidecar Cold Brew

$5.00

On draft! Our very own, rich and delicious cold brew coffee is sourced and roasted by our friends at Common Room Roasters.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.

Coffee Carafe

Coffee Carafe

$30.00

96oz. Filled with our very own signature blend drip coffee, composed of two high-grade specialty coffees from Colombia & Brazil. With notes of dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a hint of smoke, ours is the classic cup of Joe you're after! Sourced and roasted exclusively by Common Room Roasters.

Other Drinks

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.75

Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Rich, dark and creamy, and made with with premium Valrhona Guanaja chocolate; topped with fresh whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Tea

Tea

$3.00

We offer a selection of fine teas - herbal, black, you name it! - available hot or iced.

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$3.00

Organic Tenzo Matcha, made with 100% green tea; available as is or as a latte made with premium milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Organic Tenzo Matcha, made with 100% green tea; available as is or as a latte made with premium milk.

Milk

Milk

$2.00+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cold Brew Stubby

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Spring Water

$2.50

Regular Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Strawberry Yuzu Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
