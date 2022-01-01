Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7

Del Mar, CA 92130

Variety Box

The Sidecar Classics Box 6

The Sidecar Classics Box 6

$21.00

There’s nothin’ like a classic, especially when it’s a classic variety pack of our classic flavors! Ideal for friends & families who like to share, The Sidecar Classics box is made up of 1 each of our Top 6 daily flavors, including both cake and raised doughnuts. Includes (1) Butter & Salt, (1) Old Fashion, (1) Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, (1) Vanilla Bean Glazed, (1) Choc-a-Lot, (1) Huckleberry. No substitutions.

The Sidecar Classics Box 12

The Sidecar Classics Box 12

$42.00

A double dose of our Sidecar Classics box! Includes (2) Butter & Salt, (2) Old Fashion, (2) Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, (2) Vanilla Bean Glazed, (2) Choc-a-Lot, (2) Huckleberry. No substitutions.

Doughnuts

*Huckleberry

*Huckleberry

$4.75

Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.

Butter & Salt

Butter & Salt

$3.75

Vanilla bean cake doughnut with brown butter glaze and fleur de sel.

Saigon Cinnamon Crumb

Saigon Cinnamon Crumb

$3.50

Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.

Old Fashion

Old Fashion

$3.50

Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.

Celebration Cake

Celebration Cake

$3.50

Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!

*Maple Bacon

*Maple Bacon

$5.75

Raised doughnut topped with pure Vermont Maple Syrup glaze and crispy, all-natural bacon.

*Vanilla Bean Glazed

*Vanilla Bean Glazed

$4.35

Classic raised doughnut with our signature vanilla bean glaze.

*Choc-A-Lot

*Choc-A-Lot

$5.25

Our signature raised chocolate doughnut, topped with a house made chocolate glaze and Valrhona Chocolate cocoa nibs.

Weekly Gluten Friendly Flavor

Weekly Gluten Friendly Flavor

$4.50

Week of: May 31st – Butter & Salt June 7th – Huckleberry June 14th –Old Fashion June 21st—Triple Chocolate June 28th—Celebration Cake

Coffee Drinks

12 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend

12 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend

$3.00

Our very own signature blend drip coffee, composed of two high-grade specialty coffees from Colombia & Brazil. With notes of dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a hint of smoke, ours is the classic cup of Joe you're after! Sourced and roasted exclusively by Common Room Roasters.

16 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend

16 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend

$3.25

Our very own signature blend drip coffee, composed of two high-grade specialty coffees from Colombia & Brazil. With notes of dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a hint of smoke, ours is the classic cup of Joe you're after! Sourced and roasted exclusively by Common Room Roasters.

Americano

Americano

$3.00

We are proud to serve Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick espresso - a smooth, balanced blend, comprised of seasonal washed and natural coffees.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

We are proud to serve Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick espresso - a smooth, balanced blend, comprised of seasonal washed and natural coffees.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Made with Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso and steamed milk of your choice. Yes, we have non-dairy options!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Made with Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso and steamed milk of your choice. Yes, we have non-dairy options!

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$4.50

Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Available hot or over ice, and featuring our house made vanilla extract, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. We love this one made with oat milk!

Black Onyx Mocha

Black Onyx Mocha

$4.50

Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.

Sidecar Cold Brew

Sidecar Cold Brew

$5.00

On draft! Our very own, rich and delicious cold brew coffee is sourced and roasted by our friends at Common Room Roasters.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.

Coffee Carafe

Coffee Carafe

$30.00

96oz. Filled with our very own signature blend drip coffee, composed of two high-grade specialty coffees from Colombia & Brazil. With notes of dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a hint of smoke, ours is the classic cup of Joe you're after! Sourced and roasted exclusively by Common Room Roasters.

Other Drinks

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.75

Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Rich, dark and creamy, and made with with premium Valrhona Guanaja chocolate; topped with fresh whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Tea

Tea

$3.00

We offer a selection of fine teas - herbal, black, you name it! - available hot or iced.

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$3.00

Organic Tenzo Matcha, made with 100% green tea; available as is or as a latte made with premium milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Organic Tenzo Matcha, made with 100% green tea; available as is or as a latte made with premium milk.

Milk

Milk

$2.00+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cold Brew Stubby

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Spring Water

$2.50

Regular Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Strawberry Yuzu Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy the World's Freshest Doughnuts and Coffee!

3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7, Del Mar, CA 92130

