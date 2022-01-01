Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
2,361 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
631 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant