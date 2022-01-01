Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

The Sidecar Classics Box 6

$21.00

There’s nothin’ like a classic, especially when it’s a classic variety pack of our classic flavors! Ideal for friends & families who like to share, The Sidecar Classics box is made up of 1 each of our Top 6 daily flavors, including both cake and raised doughnuts. Includes (1) Butter & Salt, (1) Old Fashion, (1) Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, (1) Vanilla Bean Glazed, (1) Choc-a-Lot, (1) Huckleberry. No substitutions.