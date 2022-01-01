Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Home of the Worlds Freshest Doughnuts and Coffee, Sidecar’s mission is to consistently use a “from the earth” approach in their sourcing of ingredients, their innovation with new flavors, and their commitment to customer service. From the moment you step into Sidecar and bite into one of their delectable treats, you will surely agree that this is not your ordinary doughnut experience.
2549 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505
