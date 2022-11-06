Restaurant header imageView gallery

Side Chick

692 Columbia Road

Dorchester, MA 02125

Popular Items

Chick Lickin' Fingers
Main Chick
Regular Fries

SANDWICHES

Hell-A-Hot Chick

$8.99

Buffalo crispy chick, lettuce, tomato and dressed with blue cheese.

Main Chick

$7.99

Crispy chick, lettuce, tomato and dressed with our "Side Chick White Sauce".

Hot Cheeto

$8.99

Crispy chick, lettuce, banana peppers, topped with "Cheetos" and dressed with our "Creamy Cheese Sauce".

Dot

$8.99

Crispy chick, turkey bacon bits and scallions waffle, drizzled with maple syrup.

Hot Bird

$8.99

Cajun grilled chick, jalapeño, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato and dressed with jalapeño ranch.

The Queen C

$9.99

Double crispy chicks, tomato, lettuce and dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce".

Wifey Found Out

$8.99

Spiciest crispy chick, lettuce, pickled onion, pickles and dressed with our "Hottest Spicy Diablo Sauce".

Beef On The Block

$9.99Out of stock

Shaved steak, mushrooms, crispy onions, white American cheese and dressed with our "Side Chick White Sauce".

Columbia

$8.99

Crispy chick, white American cheese, turkey bacon, topped with crispy onion strips and dressed with "Keep It Secret BBQ".

Double Trouble

$9.99

Double beef burgers, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese and dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce".

Friendly Burger

$7.99

Beef burger, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato and dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce".

Fisherman Sandwich

$8.99

Fried haddock, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato and dressed with tartar sauce.

Chickie Chickie

$9.99

Crispy chick, coleslaw and dressed with our "Side Chick pink sauce".

SUBS

Sunshine Chick

$8.99

Grilled chick, white American cheese, onion, pepper, mushroom and dressed with mayo.

Chicksub

$8.99

Grilled chick, lettuce, tomato and dressed with our "Side Chick White Sauce"

Bacon On A Chick

$9.99

Crispy chick, turkey bacon, lettuce, fried onion and dressed with "Kickin' Ranch".

TNT Flavor On A Chick

$8.99

Crispy chick, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato and dressed with TNT sauce.

Mansub

$8.99

A Philly cheese steak, sautéed onions & peppers, dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce", topped with a creamy cheese sauce.

New And Improved

$8.99

Steak with white American cheese, pickled onions, tomato, lettuce, and dressed with our "Side Chick White Sauce".

Fisherman

$9.99

Fried haddock, lettuce, tomato and dressed with tartar sauce.

Poboy

$9.99

Freshly breaded shrimps, lettuce, white American cheese, tomato and dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce".

CHICKS ONLY

Single Chick

$1.99+

Mixed Chicks

$7.50+

SIDE CHICK HAS MORE SIDES

Life-Changing Cauliflower

$6.99Out of stock

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.99

Regular Fries

$2.99+

Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Spicy Fries

$4.99

Potato Wedges

$6.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Battered Cheese Curds

$6.99

Rice

$3.99+

Mashed Potato

$4.99+Out of stock

Jalapeño In A Blanket

$9.99

Jalapeños filled with Cream Cheese and Wrapped with Grilled Bacon.

Fried Zucchini

$5.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Tostones

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Fried Mushroom

$4.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

CHICK LICKIN' FINGERS

Chick Lickin' Fingers

$7.99+

Do you want them plain or mixed in a delicious sauce? Also they come with the dip of your choice.

WING IT & DIP IT WITH SIDE CHICK

Whole Wings

$6.99+

Disco Wing Dings

$10.99+Out of stock

Do you want them plain or mixed in a delicious sauce? Also they come with the dip of your choice.

LIP SMACKING SAUCES & FLAVORFUL DIPS

Sauce It Up

$0.75+

Choose your delicious sauce!

Dippin' It

$0.75+

Choose your delicious dip!

SIDE CHICK DINNERS

Mixed Chicks Dinner

$8.99+

All dinners served with fries or rice.

Wing Them Dinner

$8.99+

All dinners served with fries or rice and dressed with your choice of sauce and dip.

Chick Lickin' Fingers Dinner

$10.99+

All dinners served with fries or rice and dressed with your choice of sauce and dip.

Poppin' Side Chick

$13.99

French fries, topped with chick pops, turkey bacon bits, scallions, sesame seeds, dressed with creamy cheese sauce and your choice of dressing.

Chick Bowl

$10.99+

Grilled chick served in a bowl of rice and salad, including your choice of dressing.

Rich Mac

$13.99

Mac & Cheese topped with turkey bacon bits and crispy chick, scallions, sesame seeds and dressed with our "Kickin' Ranch".

BUCKET SPECIAL

10 Pcs. Chicks

$25.99

Comes with large fries and 2 lts. soda.

15 Pcs. Chicks

$31.99

Comes with large fries and 2 lts. soda.

21 Pcs. Chicks

$39.99

Comes with large fries and 2 lts. soda.

35 Pcs. Chicks

$61.99

Comes with 2 large fries and 2 2 lts. soda.

Combination Of 10 Chick Lickin’ Fingers and 10 Chick Wings

$28.99

Comes with large fries and 2 lts. soda and dressed with your choice of sauce and 3 dips on the side.

SEAFOOD

TNT Shrimps

$7.99+

Crispy Shrimps dressed with TNT sauce.

Sautéed Shrimps

$7.99+

Fried Haddock

$9.99+

SIDE CHICK SALADOLOGY

Low & Slow Garden

$6.99+

Lettuce, tomato, red onion and dressed with your choice of dressing.

Fattoush Side Chick Salad

$7.99+

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, radishes, green peppers, fresh herbs, toasted pieces of khubz, sumac and dressed with pomegranate molasses.

I Am Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and dressed with caesar dressing.

BEVERAGES

20 Oz. Bottle

$2.25

Water Bottle

$2.00

Juices

$2.50

2 Lts. Soda

$4.00

DESSERTS

Brownies

$3.99

Cake

$3.99+

Fried Desserts

$5.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We have the BEST HALAL FOOD in the neighborhood!

692 Columbia Road, Dorchester, MA 02125

