Side Chick
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We have the BEST HALAL FOOD in the neighborhood!
Location
692 Columbia Road, Dorchester, MA 02125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar, The heart of Southbay's Dorchester shopping center.
No Reviews
20b District Ave Dorchester, MA 02118
View restaurant