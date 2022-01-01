Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sidekick Bakery Ballston

No reviews yet

4238 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22203

Desserts

Mini Pie

$8.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Whole Cake

$68.00

Cake Slice

$11.00

Cinnamon Roll

$9.89

Croissants

Everything Croissant

$6.00

Egg and Cheddar Croissant

$7.00

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Seasonal Sweet Croissant

$7.00

Frostee and Fries Croissant

$7.00

Toast/Hash

Shrimp Salad Toast

$12.00

Avocao Hummus Toast

$11.00

Bacon and Avocado Toast

$11.00

Veggie Hash

$7.50

Crab Hash

$8.50

Frozen

Soft Serve Filled Croissant

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake Snowday

$6.00

Creme Brulee Snowday

$6.00

Smores SnowDay

$6.00

Pistachio Snowday

$6.00

Oreo Snowday

$6.00

Seasonal Snowday

$6.00

Black Sesame Cookies and Cream Snowday

$6.00

Chocolate Peppermint Chocolate Chip SNowday

$6.00

Bakery

Cosmic Brownie

$4.00

Mini Ted Tart

$2.00

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Sidekick Duo Cookie

$4.00

Celebration Mini Cake

$12.00

Celebration Sidekick Cake

$45.00

Seasonal Mini Cake

$12.00

Seasonal Large Cake

$45.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Large Cake

$45.00

Rocky Road Muffin

$4.00

Carrot Muffin

$4.00

Millionaire Bar

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Banana Bread

$4.00

Seasonal Pie

$38.00

Rice Crispie

$4.00

Ted Tart

$4.00

Teds Tart Double Dozen

$96.00

Teds Tart Bakers Dozen

$48.00

Ted's Tart Ukraine Wildberry

$4.00

Proceeds from the Tart will go to Mercy’s Chefs, a Virginia based non-profit organization that is supporting relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

Slidekicks

Asiago, Egg, Bacon Slidekick

$3.50

Steak and Egg Slidekick

$3.50

Egg, Cheddar, and Chive Slidekick

$3.50

Weekly Special Slidekick

$3.50

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$6.00

Cookie Latte

$6.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Latte

$5.00

Large Hot Coffee

$4.00

Large Iced Coffee

$4.00

Large Iced Latte

$5.00

Large Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Small Hot Coffee

$3.00

Small Iced Coffee

$3.00

Small Iced Latte

$4.00

Small Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Sparkling Sidekick

$4.00

Tea

Small Earl Grey

$3.00

Large Earl Grey

$4.00

Small English Breakfast

$3.00

Large English Breakfast

$4.00

Small China Green Jade

$3.00

Large China Green Jade

$4.00

Small Masala Chai

$3.00

Small Lemon Chamomile

$3.00

Large Lemon Chamomile

$4.00

Small Kombucha

$4.00

Large Kombucha

$5.00

Small Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$4.00

Small Chai Latte

$4.50

Large Chai Latte

$5.50

Small Matcha Latte

$5.50

Large matcha Latte

$6.50

Small matcha turmeric latte

$5.50

Large matcha turmeric latte

$6.50

Small matcha chai latte

$5.50

Large matcha chai latte

$6.50

Small Iced Matcha

$4.50

Large Iced Matcha

$5.50

Extras

Oat Milk

$1.00

Almond Milk

$1.00

Extra Shot

$1.50

Caramel Syrup

$1.00

Hazelnut Syrup

$1.00

Sugar Free Vanilla Syrup

$1.00

N/A Beverage

Milk

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

V-Mary

$5.00

ToGO Apple

$4.50

ToGo Cran LG

$4.50

Togo Grapefruit LG

$4.50

Togo Orange Juice LG

$4.50

Togo Pineapple Juice LG

$4.50

Togo Tomato Juice LG

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kids Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Water

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203

Directions

