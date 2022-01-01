Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Sidekick CLT

3701 N Davidson St Suite 201

Charlotte, NC 28205

Pepperoni Pizza
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza

Wood-Fired Wings

Crispy, Wood-Fired Wings. 8 per order.

Garlic Buffalo + Blue Cheese Crumble

$13.00

8 wings tossed in our roasted garlic buffalo sauce. Smoked bleu cheese crumbled on top

Hot Honey Wings

$13.00

Cajun Dry Rub

$13.00

Gochujang Wings

$13.00

Sweet + spicy Korean red chili sauce. Medium heat balanced with a little sweetness.

Lemon Pepper Wet

$13.00

Hoision Wings

$13.00

10 Wings tossed in our Hoision sauce, garnished with green onion & a side of house-made wasabi ranch

Garlic Parmesan

$13.00

8 Wings per order. Tossed in our wet Garlic Parmesan & Herb sauce

Pizza

Build-Your-Own Pizza

$11.00

Choose 1 sauce and 4 toppings. Get wild with it, we dare you.

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Simple, yet refined. House cheese blend on scratch wood-fired crust.

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

House blend cheese and all the pepperonis.

Meat Lovers

$14.00

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage

Mushroom And Swiss

$13.00

Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Portobello Mushrooms, House Cheese Blend, Swiss Cheese, Parsley

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

House-made Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, carmelized red onion, smoked bleu cheese crumbles; green onion garnish.

Sidekick Veggie

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olive

Hot Honey

$14.00

Sweet & Spicy! Habanero honey, mozzarella, red onion, goat cheese, chicken & jalapenos.

Black & Bleu

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Smoked Bleu Cheese, Blackened Seasoning

Margherita

$13.00

Classic style. Robust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

High-waiian

$14.00

Fly high with this pie! Monterrey cheddar blend, topped with bacon, jalapeno, and charred pineapple. We're putting an end to the great debate. PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA 2021!

Ricky Ricotta

$13.00

LUUUUCY we're home! Seasoned lemon ricotta topped with our cheese blend and shaved parmesan. Bacon optional, but encouraged ;)

K-Bop

$14.00

Spicy and sweet Korean chili base sauce, Bacon, Red Onion, Pepperoni

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Hoisin

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Traditional pizza and beyond! Scratch made, worldly inspired pies and sides.

3701 N Davidson St Suite 201, Charlotte, NC 28205

