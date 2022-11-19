Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sideline Grill at Panthorn Park

485 Burritt St

Plantsville, CT 06479

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks(5oz)
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Chicken Fingers 3pc

All Day

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.25
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Quarter pound Hamburger with cheese

Foot Long Hot Dog

Foot Long Hot Dog

$4.00

Footlong Hot Dog

Chicken Fingers 3pc

Chicken Fingers 3pc

$4.00
Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$4.50
French Fries

French Fries

$2.75
Cheese fries

Cheese fries

$3.00
Eggplant Fries

Eggplant Fries

$3.50

Eggplant fries tossed in parmesan cheese and served with marinara

Mozzarella Sticks(5oz)

Mozzarella Sticks(5oz)

$4.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.00Out of stock

Tater tots

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$3.00Out of stock

House cut chips with cheese

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$3.50

Jumbo Pretzel with salt

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.00
Buffalo Swiss Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Fried Chicken with Buffalo sauce, Swiss Cheese on a bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken sandwich with American cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

Breaded Chicken, marinara sauce and provolone cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled chicken, bacon bits, jack cheddar cheese and ranch, toasted tortilla

Open Shirt

$20.00

Open Shoes

$19.50

Meal Deal with Beverage and Fries

Choose your Meal

Customize your meal with a drink and fries

Basket Deal with Fries

Choose your deal

Choose your deal

Daily Special

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.75Out of stock

Chicken, jack cheeses and tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$5.75Out of stock

Our original quesadilla with Ranch Dressing

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$5.75

Chicken, marinara and provolone cheese

BLT salad with ranch dressing

$5.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon and Jack cheddar cheese served with ranch dressing

BLT salad with grilled chicken

$6.75Out of stock
Grilled Ham and Swiss on rye

Grilled Ham and Swiss on rye

$5.75Out of stock

Jalapeno Popers

$6.00

Focaccia sticks

$3.50

Sampler

$6.00Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$6.25

Batter Cod served with French fries and tarter sauce

Steak and cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Steak and cheese with sautéed mushrooms and onions with American cheese

Grilled Salmon Dinner

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$14.00Out of stock

8oz center cut Salmon with vegetable du jour

Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.00Out of stock

8oz Grilled Chicken with vegetable du jour

Meat Ball Grinder

$6.00Out of stock
NY Strip Steak Dinner

NY Strip Steak Dinner

$14.00Out of stock

8oz NY Strip Steak with vegetable du jour

Soccer

Italian Sausage

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Focaccia

$5.75Out of stock

Sausage, Pepper And Onion

$7.00Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.09
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.09

Pepsi Zero

$2.09
Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.09
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.09Out of stock
Cool Blue Gatorade

Cool Blue Gatorade

$2.09Out of stock
Fruit Punch Gatorade

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.09Out of stock
Lemon Lime Gatorade

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$2.09
Orange Gatorade

Orange Gatorade

$2.09
Brisk Ice Tea

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Dole Lemonade

Dole Lemonade

$2.09Out of stock
20oz Water

20oz Water

$2.09

Ginger Ale

$2.09

Orange Juice

$1.75Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.50

Decaf Tea

$1.50

Cappuccino

$2.50
Hot Coccoa

Hot Coccoa

$1.50

Coffee Club

$5.00

Hot and cold

Pepsi 20oz

$2.09

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.09

Pepsi zero 20oz

$2.09

Lemonade

$2.09

Water

$2.09

Ale

$2.09

Root beer

$2.09

Blue

$2.09

Orange

$2.09

Yellow

$2.09

Red

$2.09

Iced tea

$2.09

Wraps

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$6.75

Fried Chicken Tenders, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.75Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar dressing

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$4.50Out of stock

Lettuce, Squash, Cucumber, green peppers tossed in Sweet Onion Vinaigrette and served in a wrap

Fish and Chip Sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

Batter Cod, coleslaw, french fries rolled in a tortilla and grilled

Ham Wrap

$6.75Out of stock

Blt Wrap

$5.50

BLT Wrap With Chicken

$6.75

Candy and Chips 2

Lay Potato Chip

$1.50

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.50

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.50

Swedish Fish Candy

$1.39

Sour Patch Candy

$1.39

Starburst Candy Assorted

$1.39

Skittles Candy

$1.39

Big League Chew

$1.85

Ring Pop

$0.69

Air Heads (3ea)

$1.00

Chocolate Bars - Assorted

$1.39

Salad Bar

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.75Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Fried Caesar Salad

$6.75
BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$5.50

Romaine Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, Bacon, Jack Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Chicken BLT Salad

Grilled Chicken BLT Salad

$6.75Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, jack.cheddar cheese and Grilled Chicken

Fried BLT Salad

$6.75

All Day Breakfast

Bagel with butter

Bagel with butter

$1.89
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.30Out of stock
Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$3.00

Egg and Cheese on a bun

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$3.75
Sausage, Egg and Cheese

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$1.50Out of stock

Banana

$1.50

Roll With Butter

$1.00

Ham Egg And Cheese

$3.75

Meals options

Caesar Wrap With Chips And Drink

$8.00

Turkey Roll up with American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Mayo and Mustard packs

Ice Cream 2

Twist Cone OL

Twist Cone OL

$3.50
Two Ball Screw Ball

Two Ball Screw Ball

$2.50
Spongebob

Spongebob

$3.00
Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$2.50
Choclate Chip Cookie Sandwich

Choclate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$3.75
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.50
Slushie Cup

Slushie Cup

$3.75
Popsicle

Popsicle

$1.00
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Panthorn Park Girls Softball Fields

485 Burritt St, Plantsville, CT 06479

Sideline Grill - Plantsville image
Sideline Grill - Plantsville image

