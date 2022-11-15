- Home
Sideliners Pub and Grill
W309S4837 Commercail Drive
North Prairiw, WI 53153
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
WINGS
(10) TRADITIONAL WINGS
PEPPERJACK WONTONS
A perfect blend of pepper jack/cheddar cheese, chopped jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon and crushed red pepper served with ranch dressing
MOZZARELLA WONTONS
Hand cut mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in a crispy wonton served with marinara or ranch dressing
SKINS
Salt and pepper seasoned potatoes, quick fried with a melted 3 cheese blend, applewood smoked bacon and green onions served with sour cream
BUFFALO TOTS
Crispy tater tots topped with homemade buffalo sauce, ranch dressing
NACHOS
Salted corn tortilla chips, asada steak, jalapenos, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
CHEESE CURDS
Lightly breaded white cheddar curds served with ranch
BRAUHAUS PRETZEL
10" Pub pretzel served with honey mustard and nacho cheese
BONELESS WINGS
10 Boneless Wings
SALADS
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spring mix, crispy chicken tenders, three cheese blend, pico de gallo, and homemade croutons. Choose Whiskey BBQ or Buffalo Sauce
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Rich Caesar dressing and green leaf lettuce with grilled chicken, tomatoes, homemade croutons, and three cheese blend.
TURKEY AVOCADO SALAD
Spring mix, sliced turkey breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, three cheese blend, tomato and homemade croutons
CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD
Spring mix with zesty chipotle ranch dressing topped with chopped carne asada, pico de gallo, three cheese blend, and sour cream topped with crunchy tortilla chips
CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD
A cabbage blend with a citrus vinaigrette on the side, topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, red onions, and topped with crunchy wonton strips
SALAD BBQ CHICKEN
Spring mix, crispy chicken tenders tossed in whiskey bbq sauce, three cheese blend, pico de gallo and homemade croutons.
SIDE SALAD
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Green leaf lettuce, caesar dressing, tomatoes, croutons and three cheese blend.
CROWD PLEASERS
REUBEN SANDWICH
Marble rye bread layered with slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese, 1000 island sauce
B.L.T STEAK CAESAR WRAP
Thinly sliced rib-eye, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and applewood smoked bacon all tossed in a creamy caeser dressing wrapped in a tortilla
THE BIG PHILLY
Thinly sliced rib-eye, sauteed mushrooms, fried onions, green peppers and melted chedar cheese served on a hoagie roll
TURKEY BACON SANDWICH
Sliced turkey breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettice, tomato, and pesto may spread on marble rye bread
BOURBON MAYO DOUBLE BLT
PHILLY WRAP
TURKEY WRAP
CHICKEN
BOURBON GLAZE CHICKEN
Grlled chicken smothered in Bourbon glaze sauce, topped with bourbon mayo, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese on a pretzel bun
RANCH CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy buttermilk ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla
CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken with cajun seasoning, pepperjack cheese, avaocado, lettuce, mayo, tomato, and onions on a pretzel bun
4 CHICKEN TENDERS
(4) Crispy chciken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauce and a side
WRAP BBQ CHICKEN
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in ranch dressing, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a tortilla. Choose Whiskey BBQ or Buffalo
WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in ranch dressing, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a tortilla. Choose Whiskey BBQ or Buffalo
CHICKEN SANDWICH
A traditional build your own grilled chicken sandwich! Built on a delicious pretzel bun and it comes with your choice of a side!
CAJUN WRAP
BOURBON WRAP
PIZZAS
LARGE PIZZA
16 inch, large thin crust pizza with your choice of toppings.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Mild buffalo sauce, grilled chicken and drizzled with ranch dressing
JAMAICAN JERK BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Jamacian Jerk BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and applewood smoked bacon topped with green onions
MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, seasoned groud beef and applewood smoked bacon
PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA
Pesto sauce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and spinach
THE WORKS
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
Build your own gluten free pizza
KETO PIZZA-GLUTEN FREE
KETO FRIENDLY AND GLUTEN FREE-LESS THAN 10 GRAMS NET CARBS
CHEESE BREAD
(6 piece) garlic buttered, sour dough cheese bread. Served with marinara.
GARLIC BREAD
(6 piece) garlic buttered, sour dough bread. Served with marinara.
BURGERS
1/2LB BURGER
1/2lb. Fresh angus beef burger
1/3LB. BURGER
1/3lb. Fresh angus beef burger
BACON EGG & BEAN BURGER
Melted cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, fried egg and brown sugar baked beans
BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER
Southwestern plant based veggie burger made with a svory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn and tomatoes
JALAPENO HEATER
Melted peperjack cheese, pico de gallo, smothered in chipotle ranch, and hand battered quick fried jalapenos
MUSHROOM ONION SWISS
Sauteeed mushrooms, onions, and mleted swiss cheese
BUFFALO BURGER
A delicious half pound burger smothered in buffalo sauce, topped with crumbled bleu cheese and applewood smoked bacon finished with our buffalo tots
WHISKEY BBQ BURGER
Whiskey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
KIDS MENU
SIDES
OTHER SIDES
CHILI/SOUP
3 oz EXTRAS
DRESSINGS
CHEESECAKES
MEAT
KETO MENU-GLUTEN FREE
HOODIES
TANK TOPS
T-SHIRTS
MEN'S POLO
WOMEN'S ZIP UP
KOOZIE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
W309S4837 Commercail Drive, North Prairiw, WI 53153
