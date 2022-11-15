A map showing the location of Sideliners Pub and GrillView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Sideliners Pub and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

W309S4837 Commercail Drive

North Prairiw, WI 53153

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE PIZZA
WINGS
BONELESS WINGS

APPETIZERS

WINGS

$11.99

(10) TRADITIONAL WINGS

PEPPERJACK WONTONS

$9.99

A perfect blend of pepper jack/cheddar cheese, chopped jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon and crushed red pepper served with ranch dressing

MOZZARELLA WONTONS

$8.99

Hand cut mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in a crispy wonton served with marinara or ranch dressing

SKINS

$10.99

Salt and pepper seasoned potatoes, quick fried with a melted 3 cheese blend, applewood smoked bacon and green onions served with sour cream

BUFFALO TOTS

$6.99

Crispy tater tots topped with homemade buffalo sauce, ranch dressing

NACHOS

$9.99

Salted corn tortilla chips, asada steak, jalapenos, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream

CHEESE CURDS

$7.99

Lightly breaded white cheddar curds served with ranch

BRAUHAUS PRETZEL

$10.99

10" Pub pretzel served with honey mustard and nacho cheese

BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

10 Boneless Wings

SALADS

Spring mix, three cheese blend, tomatoes, onions, and croutons

SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.99

Spring mix, crispy chicken tenders, three cheese blend, pico de gallo, and homemade croutons. Choose Whiskey BBQ or Buffalo Sauce

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

Rich Caesar dressing and green leaf lettuce with grilled chicken, tomatoes, homemade croutons, and three cheese blend.

TURKEY AVOCADO SALAD

$13.99

Spring mix, sliced turkey breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, three cheese blend, tomato and homemade croutons

CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD

$14.99

Spring mix with zesty chipotle ranch dressing topped with chopped carne asada, pico de gallo, three cheese blend, and sour cream topped with crunchy tortilla chips

CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

A cabbage blend with a citrus vinaigrette on the side, topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, red onions, and topped with crunchy wonton strips

SALAD BBQ CHICKEN

$13.99

Spring mix, crispy chicken tenders tossed in whiskey bbq sauce, three cheese blend, pico de gallo and homemade croutons.

SIDE SALAD

$2.99

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$2.99

Green leaf lettuce, caesar dressing, tomatoes, croutons and three cheese blend.

CROWD PLEASERS

REUBEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Marble rye bread layered with slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese, 1000 island sauce

B.L.T STEAK CAESAR WRAP

$13.99

Thinly sliced rib-eye, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and applewood smoked bacon all tossed in a creamy caeser dressing wrapped in a tortilla

THE BIG PHILLY

$13.99

Thinly sliced rib-eye, sauteed mushrooms, fried onions, green peppers and melted chedar cheese served on a hoagie roll

TURKEY BACON SANDWICH

$12.99

Sliced turkey breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettice, tomato, and pesto may spread on marble rye bread

BOURBON MAYO DOUBLE BLT

$13.99Out of stock

PHILLY WRAP

$13.99

TURKEY WRAP

$12.99

CHICKEN

BOURBON GLAZE CHICKEN

$13.99

Grlled chicken smothered in Bourbon glaze sauce, topped with bourbon mayo, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese on a pretzel bun

RANCH CHICKEN WRAP

$12.99

Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy buttermilk ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla

CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled chicken with cajun seasoning, pepperjack cheese, avaocado, lettuce, mayo, tomato, and onions on a pretzel bun

4 CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

(4) Crispy chciken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauce and a side

WRAP BBQ CHICKEN

$12.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in ranch dressing, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a tortilla. Choose Whiskey BBQ or Buffalo

WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in ranch dressing, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a tortilla. Choose Whiskey BBQ or Buffalo

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

A traditional build your own grilled chicken sandwich! Built on a delicious pretzel bun and it comes with your choice of a side!

CAJUN WRAP

$13.99

BOURBON WRAP

$13.99

PIZZAS

LARGE PIZZA

$14.99

16 inch, large thin crust pizza with your choice of toppings.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

Mild buffalo sauce, grilled chicken and drizzled with ranch dressing

JAMAICAN JERK BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

Jamacian Jerk BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and applewood smoked bacon topped with green onions

MEAT LOVERS

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, seasoned groud beef and applewood smoked bacon

PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.99

Pesto sauce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and spinach

THE WORKS

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$9.99

Build your own gluten free pizza

KETO PIZZA-GLUTEN FREE

$14.99

KETO FRIENDLY AND GLUTEN FREE-LESS THAN 10 GRAMS NET CARBS

CHEESE BREAD

$5.99

(6 piece) garlic buttered, sour dough cheese bread. Served with marinara.

GARLIC BREAD

$4.99

(6 piece) garlic buttered, sour dough bread. Served with marinara.

BURGERS

1/2LB BURGER

$10.99

1/2lb. Fresh angus beef burger

1/3LB. BURGER

$9.99

1/3lb. Fresh angus beef burger

BACON EGG & BEAN BURGER

$14.99

Melted cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, fried egg and brown sugar baked beans

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER

$12.99

Southwestern plant based veggie burger made with a svory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn and tomatoes

JALAPENO HEATER

$13.99

Melted peperjack cheese, pico de gallo, smothered in chipotle ranch, and hand battered quick fried jalapenos

MUSHROOM ONION SWISS

$13.99

Sauteeed mushrooms, onions, and mleted swiss cheese

BUFFALO BURGER

$14.99

A delicious half pound burger smothered in buffalo sauce, topped with crumbled bleu cheese and applewood smoked bacon finished with our buffalo tots

WHISKEY BBQ BURGER

$14.99

Whiskey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

2 breaded crispy chicken tenders with a side choice

MAC N CHEESE

$6.99

Kraft mac-n-cheese with a side choice.

CHEESY PIZZA BREAD

$6.99

1 topping cheesy pizza bread with a side choice

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

1/3 pound build your own burger with a side choice.

SIDES

Basket Chips

$4.50

Basket Tots

$4.50

Basket Fries

$4.50

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Tots

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Buffalo Tots

$3.99

OTHER SIDES

Baked Beans

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Mac-N-Cheese

$1.99

Pretzel Bun

$1.99

Mandarin Oranges

$1.99

CHILI/SOUP

CUP OF CHILI

$4.99

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.99

3 oz EXTRAS

3 OZ RANCH

$0.65

3OZ SOUR CREAM

$0.65

3OZ MARINARA

$0.65

3OZ MAYO

$0.65

3 OZ Bourbon Mayo

$0.99

3OZ NACHO CHEESE

$0.99

3OZ JALAPENOS

$0.65

3OZ PICO

$0.99

Cocktail Sauce

$0.65

3OZ KETCHUP

3OZ BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$0.65

DRESSINGS

3 OZ. RANCH

$0.65

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.65

BLUE CHEESE

$0.65

CITRUS VINEGARETTE

$0.65

1000 ISLAND

$0.65

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.65

APPLE VINEGARETTE

$0.65

FRENCH

$0.65

ITALIAN

$0.65

30Z CAESAR

$0.65

8 OZ RANCH

$5.00

1 QUART RANCH

$12.00

CHEESECAKES

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

PEANUT BUTTER CUP CHEESECAKE

$5.99

SPECIAL CHEESECAKE O'DA'DAY

$5.99

ANIMAL CRACKER CHEESECAKE

$5.99

MEAT

SIDE BACON

$1.99

KETO MENU-GLUTEN FREE

KETO PIZZA-GLUTEN FREE

$14.99

KETO FRIENDLY AND GLUTEN FREE-LESS THAN 10 GRAMS NET CARBS

HOODIES

CAMO HOODIE

$45.00

GREY HOODIE

$35.00

BLACK HOODIE

$35.00

RED HOODIE

$35.00

TEAL HOODIE

$35.00

BLUE HOODIE

$35.00

MAROON HOODIE

$35.00

HATS

BASEBALL CAPS

$20.00

TANK TOPS

LADIES TANK

$15.00

T-SHIRTS

T-SHIRT

1/4 ZIPS

WOMEN'S 1/4 ZIP

$50.00

MEN'S 1/4 ZIP

$50.00

MEN'S POLO

MEN'S POLO

$65.00

WOMEN'S ZIP UP

WOMEN'S ZIP UP

$60.00

KOOZIE

KOOZIE

$2.00

COASTER

$4.00

KIDS

ONESIE

$15.00Out of stock

SHIRT

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

W309S4837 Commercail Drive, North Prairiw, WI 53153

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Guy - Wales
orange star4.8 • 73
323 N WALES RD Wales, WI 53183
View restaurantnext
Belfre Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,111
606 N Genesee St Delafield, WI 53018
View restaurantnext
The Coop - Waukesha, WI
orange star4.2 • 6
350 Delafield St Waukesha, WI 53188
View restaurantnext
Club 400
orange star4.7 • 107
322 Williams St Waukesha, WI 53186
View restaurantnext
Eagle Springs Pub - W345 S10463 County Road E
orange starNo Reviews
W345 S10463 County Road E Mukwonago, WI 53149
View restaurantnext
Sweet Dreams
orange star4.5 • 347
540 Hartbrook Drive Suite A Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near North Prairiw
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Whitewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston