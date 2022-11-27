Restaurant info

Sidelines East offers a place where family and friends can meet, a fresh, delicious menu and plenty of cold drinks. We offer 12 beers on tap that are rotated to satisfy everyone’s taste and our weekly food specials are sure to please your palate! Join us for all the broadcasts of your favorite sports teams on our 11 TV screens. As of 2020, a new outside edition of Sidelines East was erected. Dine under the pavilion and enjoy the outside! The pavilion is equipped with fans and heat to keep you comfortable in any type of weather. Stay tuned for even more renovations to the pavilion coming in 2022! When looking for a comfortable local spot for lunch or a night out, head to Sidelines East Sports Bar & Grill. We strive to provide excellent, friendly service and our staff is looking forward to serving you. Come check us out soon for FOOD, FUN & SPORTS!

