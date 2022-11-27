- Home
Sidelines East
125 Reviews
$$
1202 Tuckahoe Rd
Milmay, NJ 08340
Popular Items
Specials Take Out
Loaded Cheesesteak Fries
A generous portion of French fries topped with Monterey Jack cheese sauce, American cheese, our house shredded rib-eye, lettuce, tomato and fried onions.
Italian Roast Pork Sub
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with spinach, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone cheese and pesto mayo on a long roll. Served with house made potato chips.
Grilled Chicken Florentine
8oz marinated chicken breast grilled then simmered in a white wine and cream sauce with mushrooms and spinach over a bed of basmati rice. Served with garlic bread.
Starting Lineup Take Out
Appetizer Sampler
Boneless wings, onion petals, mozzarella sticks, mini quesadillas, and fried pickles. (No Substitutions)
Basket Of Chips
Homemade seasoned chips served with dill ranch dressing.
Basket Of Fries
Seasoned fries served with Monterrey jack cheese sauce.
Blue Fries
Seasoned fries loaded with blue cheese and garlic roasted red peppers.
Bruschetta
Lightly roasted garlic bread topped with thin-sliced fresh mozzarella and zesty, herb diced tomatoes, shredded Parmesan and aged balsamic glaze.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy buffalo dip with shredded chicken and buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and scallions, and served with tortilla chips.
Cheesesteak Bites (6)
Fried pizza dough bites stuffed with shredded steak and cheese, served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders & Fries (5)
Served with seasoned fries and choice of hot, mild, or BBQ sauces.
Chips & Queso
Tri-colored nachos served with spicy queso and salsa.
Clams Italiano (12)
Steamed clams in our garlic white wine sauce served with garlic bread.
Crab Quesadilla
Our popular quesadilla loaded with cheddar cheese, jumbo lump crab meat, jalapenos, corn, and garlic roasted red peppers.
Firecracker Shrimp App
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our sweet, spicy firecracker sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens, topped with lightly fried banana peppers, with a side of chipotle ranch.
Fried Pickles
Crispy fried pickles served with dill ranch dressing.
Fried Shrimp & Fries (5)
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and seasoned fries.
Full Loaded Nachos
Tri-Colored Nachos piled high and loaded with Monterey Jack cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Sour Cream and salsa on the side.
Half Loaded Nachos
A half sized portion of Tri-Colored Nachos piled high and loaded with Monterey Jack cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Sour Cream and salsa on the side.
Loaded Fries
Seasoned fries loaded with Monterrey Jack, shredded Cheddar, bacon, and sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Served with marinara sauce.
Quesadilla
Loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes.
Sesame Tuna
Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna, pan seared rare, topped with sesame seeds and served with wasabi mayo and soy sauce for dipping.
Wings Take Out
10 Wings
Our wings are double cooked and lightly dusted with house seasoning. Add one of our many sauces either tossed or on the side. Served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing and fresh carrots and celery.
20 Wings
Our wings are double cooked and lightly dusted with house seasoning. Add one of our many sauces either tossed or on the side. Served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing and fresh carrots and celery.
50 Wings
Our wings are double cooked and lightly dusted with house seasoning. Add one of our many sauces either tossed or on the side. Served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing and fresh carrots and celery.
Boneless Wings
Tender pieces of chicken breast, lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with seasoned fries, carrots, celery and our home made blue cheese dressing.
Flatbreads Take Out
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ chicken, monterey jack cheese, red onion, cilantro.
Caprese Flatbread
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and chopped basil.
Chicken Bistro Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, imported provolone, baby spinach, chopped bacon, caramelized onions and roasted garlic parmesan.
Meatlover's Flatbread
House marinara sauce, provolone cheese, salami, capicola, prosciutto and Parmesan cheese.
Signature Sandwiches Take Out
Ahi Tuna Steak Blt
Grilled Ahi Tuna cooked to temperature with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onions served on a fresh pub roll with wasabi mayo. Served with house made potato chips.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, asian slaw and red onions drizzled with cilantro lime aioli. Served with house made potato chips.
BIG Beef & Cheddar
Shredded brisket and rib-eye topped with cheddar cheese and onion petals with choice of sauce: Creamy horseradish or house BBQ sauce. Served with house made potato chips.
Big Buffalo Chicken Sub
Panko seasoned chicken breast tossed in our house buffalo sauce then topped with our homemade blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles on a long sub roll.
Bistro Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, bacon, fresh baby spinach, caramelized onions and roasted garlic mayo. Served with house made potato chips.
Blt
Crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo served on choice of white or wheat toast or a toasted fresh pub roll. Served with house made potato chips.
Cheese Steak
Shredded brisket and rib-eye topped with American cheese. Served with house made potato chips.
Chicken Cheese Steak
Diced grilled chicken and American cheese. Served with house made potato chips.
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce American cheese, three tiered on toasted white or wheat bread. Served with house made potato chips.
French Dip
Shredded brisket and rib-eye topped with provolone cheese and served with au jus. Served with house made potato chips.
Italian Hoagie
Imported Italian capicola, salami, prosciutto, provolone cheese, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil and vinegar on a fresh baked roll.
Pesto Chicken Cheese Steak
Diced grilled chicken, garlic roasted red peppers, asparagus, provolone cheese and pesto mayo. Served with house made potato chips.
T-Rex Cheese Steak
Shredded brisket and rib-eye topped with roasted red peppers and American cheese. Served with house made potato chips.
The Big Jake
Medallions of Sidelines' signature steak topped with roasted red peppers, lettuce, sliced red onions and shaved sharp provolone. Served with house made potato chips.
Ultimate Chicken Parm Sub
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with house marinara, imported provolone and parmesan cheese on a long roll.
Whiskey BBQ Cheese Steak
Shredded brisket and rib-eye topped with house sauce, battered onion petals and American cheese. Served with house made potato chips.
Burgers Take Out
American Burger
Add any cheese.
Bacon Jalapeño Burger
Loaded with bacon, jalapenos, and american cheese.
Big Rodeo Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion petals.
Black & Blue Burger
Cajun seasoned burger topped with melted blue cheese crumbles.
Breakfast Burger
Topped with one fried egg, three slices of bacon, american cheese.
Bruschetta Burger
Our famous burger topped with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta tomatoes, and balsamic glaze.
Crunchy Burger
Topped with American cheese and onion petals.
Wraps Take Out
BBQ Pork Wrap
Pulled pork, Asian slaw, tomatoes and drizzled with cilantro lime aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in a mild sauce, mixed greens and our homemade blue cheese dressing.
Cheese Steak Wrap
Shredded brisket, rib-eye, and american cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
Grilled chicken breast and American cheese.
Chicken Ranchero Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Steak Wrap
Tender sliced medallions of Sidelines' signature steak with shredded lettuce, toasted red peppers, roasted garlic, diced tomatoes, and red onions.
Tacos Take Out
BBQ Pork Tacos
Three soft pulled pork tacos topped with Asian slaw, tomatoes, drizzled with cilanto lime aioli.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
Three firecracker shrimp soft tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.
Fish Tacos
Three fried Cajun cod soft tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.
St. Angus Tacos
Three soft tacos stuffed with black Angus beef, marinated red onions, lettuce, bruschetta tomatoes and shaved sharp provolone cheese.
Thai Chili Sesame Chicken Tacos
Three soft tacos stuffed with Thai chili tossed diced chicken, lettuce, tomato, and sesame seeds.
Salads Take Out
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with buffalo chicken (fried or grilled), tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles and a side of blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons.
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with Cajun grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, corn, black beans, and tortilla chips with your choice of dressing.
Firecracker Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and firecracker shrimp with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
Sidelines’ Harvest Salad
Mix of baby spinach and iceberg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, crasins, walnuts, green apples and blue cheese crumble. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Steak Salad
Marinated steak medallions with mixed greens, sliced red onions, blue cheese crumbles, mandarin orange slices, crasins and house vinaigrette dressing.
Entrees Take Out
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Our home made mac and cheese mixed with fried buffalo chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles.
Chicken Bruschetta
Marinated char-grilled chicken breast topped with sweet, zesty bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with wilted spinach and diced, seasoned potatoes.
General TSO's Chicken
Tender chunks of marinated chicken and broccoli florets simmered in a homemade Asian glaze over basmati rice and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Linguine With Crab Meat
A generous portion of jumbo lump crab meat served on a bed of linguine with choice of marinara or italiano sauce.
Seafood Trio
Jumbo shrimp (3), jumbo lump crab meat (2oz.) and clams (5), simmered in our house marinara OR Italiano Sauces served over al dente pasta.
Sidelines Signature Steak
Char-grilled marinated steak, served with grilled asparagus, diced seasoned potatoes and cabernet demi glaze.
Soups & Sides Take Out
Bowl Of Soup
Chili Bowl
Chili Cup
Cup Of Soup
Side Blue Fries
Our seasoned fries topped with bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, and garlic roasted red peppers.
Side Broccoli Sauteed in Garlic
Side Caesar Salad
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, your choice of dressing.
Side Loaded Fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Side of Chips with Ranch
Side Of Fries
Side Onion Petals
Side Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Side Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, garlic roasted red peppers.
Kids Meals Take Out
Grilled Cheese & Chips
American cheese on white or wheat with a side of homemade chips.
Kids Boneless
5 Boneless wings with a side of fries and honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
Kids Tenders & Fries
3 Chicken tenders with a side of fries and honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
Mac & Cheese
Our home made five cheese creamy mac and cheese.
Sliders & Fries
3 mini burgers with American cheese and a side of fries.
Dessert Take Out
Fried Cheese Cake
Chef’s select cheesecake blend rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried, dusted with cinnamon and graham cracker served with French vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel.
Ice Cream (2) Scoops
Lava Cake
Flourless chocolate cake with a liquid chocolate center. Served with vanilla ice cream on the side and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Peanut Butter Blitz
Chocolate peanut butter pie with layers of whipped peanut butter and chocolate ganache. Topped with whipped cream, drizzled chocolate and peanut butter drops.
Dressing Sides Take Out
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Sidelines East offers a place where family and friends can meet, a fresh, delicious menu and plenty of cold drinks. We offer 12 beers on tap that are rotated to satisfy everyone’s taste and our weekly food specials are sure to please your palate! Join us for all the broadcasts of your favorite sports teams on our 11 TV screens. As of 2020, a new outside edition of Sidelines East was erected. Dine under the pavilion and enjoy the outside! The pavilion is equipped with fans and heat to keep you comfortable in any type of weather. Stay tuned for even more renovations to the pavilion coming in 2022! When looking for a comfortable local spot for lunch or a night out, head to Sidelines East Sports Bar & Grill. We strive to provide excellent, friendly service and our staff is looking forward to serving you. Come check us out soon for FOOD, FUN & SPORTS!
1202 Tuckahoe Rd, Milmay, NJ 08340