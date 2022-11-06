Sidelines Grille Sidelines Hickory Flat
$$
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy
Canton, GA 30115
Popular Items
'ORIGINAL WINGS'
'6 Wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'10 Wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'16 Wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'25 Wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'50 Wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
'100 Wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
'BONELESS WINGS'
'6 Boneless Wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'10 Boneless Wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'16 Boneless wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'25 Boneless Wings'
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'STARTERS'
'Sidelines Sampler'
Buffalo Wings + Garlic Cheese Curds + Chicken Fingers + Pretzel Bites. Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, Queso & Marinara Sauce.
'Garlic Cheese Curds'
White Cheddar Cheese Curds breaded with Garlic & Spices & fried golden brown. Served with Marinara Dippin' Sauce.
'Messy Bacon Kettle Chips'
House-made Potato Chips covered with Cheddar-Jack + Queso Cheese + Bacon + Jalapenos + Green Onions.
'Pretzel Bites'
Buttered & Salted Soft Pretzel Bites served with Queso & Beer Cheese Dip.
'Mozzarella Sticks'
Battered Mozzarella Cheese fried golden brown & served with house-made Marinara Sauce.
'Queso Dip'
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
'Fried Pickles'
Clausen Garlic Pickle Chips hand battered & deep fried golden brown. Served with Spicy Ranch.
'Texas Egg Rolls'
Barbacoa Brisket & Pepper-Jack Cheese wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrapper & deep fried. Served with BBQ Sauce.
'Reuben Wrap Bites'
Bite Sized, Crunchy Egg-roll Style Wraps Stuffed with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut. Served with 1000 Island Dippin' Sauce.
'Chips & Salsa'
'SMASH! BURGERS'
'The American'
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with American Cheese, Bacon & a Fried Egg over easy. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'The Cowboy'
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar-jack, Fried Onions & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Swiss Mushroom'
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties topped with Swiss Cheese & Sautéed Mushrooms. Served on a Brioche Roll with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Tennessee Whiskey'
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with Tennessee Whisky BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Pepper-jack Cheese & Fried Onions. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Big Papa'
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties topped with Fat Daddy Sauce, American Cheese & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'SOUPS & SALADS'
'Iceberg Wedge Salad'
Wedged Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Chopped Red Onion & Bleu Cheese Crumbles drizzled with Ranch Dressing. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
'House Salad'
Mixed Salad Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cheddar-jack Cheese & Croutons. Your choice of Salad Dressing. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
'Caesar Salad'
Chopped Romaine & thick Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with Shredded Parmesan. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
'California Chicken Salad'
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced & served over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Grape Tomato + Sliced Red Onion + Candied Walnuts + Dried Cranberries + Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Your Choice of Dressing.
'Buffalo Chicken Salad'
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken over Mixed Salad Greens + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Grape Tomato + Chopped Celery + Green Onions. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
'The Cobb Salad'
Choose Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken Breast over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Chopped Bacon + Diced Tomato + Sliced Egg + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Fresh Guacamole. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
'Steakhouse Salad'
Chargrilled Steak over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Grape Tomato + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Chopped Bacon + Fried Onions. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
'Sidelines Chili Cup'
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
"Sidelines Chili Bowl'
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
'Loaded Potato Soup Cup'
House-made with Potatoes, Cream & Spices & topped with Cheddar-jack, Chopped Bacon & Chives.
'Loaded Potato Soup Bowl'
House-made with Potatoes, Cream & Spices & topped with Cheddar-jack, Chopped Bacon & Chives.
'Lobster Bisque Cup'
Pureed Lobster with Cream & a hint of Sherry.
'Lobster Bisque Bowl'
Pureed Lobster with Cream & a hint of Sherry.
'DINNERS'
'Little Bit of Chicken Fried'
Hand breaded Chicken Breast deep fried & smothered with Sawmill Gravy. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
'Smoky Mountain BBQ Chicken'
Chargrilled Chicken Breast with BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar-jack, Diced Tomato & Chives. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
'Chicken Finger Dinner'
Generous serving of crispy, hand breaded Tenderloins with choice of Dippin' Sauce. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
'Paleo Grilled Chicken'
Boneless, skinless Chicken Breast chargrilled with Olive Oil, Rock Salt & Cracked Pepper & sliced into strips. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
'Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo'
Penne Pasta tossed with Steamed Broccoli & Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Topped with Sliced Grilled Chicken & Parmesan Cheese. Served with choice of Soup or Side Salad.
'Atlantic Salmon'
Fresh Salmon fished from sustainable waters by Halperns' Fishery. Carved in-house & marinated with our own Bourbon Sesame. Served with choice of any 2 Side Items.
'Fish & Chips'
Mild, White Fish hand breaded & fried. Served with house-made Potato Chips. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
'Smothered Chopped Steak'
Angus Ground Beef Chargrilled & smothered with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Brown Gravy. Choice of 2 Side Items.
'Angus Ribeye'
12oz Choice Angus Beef chargrilled with Rock Salt & Cracked Pepper. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
'Louisiana Penne Pasta'
Penne Pasta tossed in Cream Sauce, Andouille Sausage & Louisiana Spiced Chicken topped with Tomato & Chives.
'Fried Chicken & Waffles'
Hand breaded Chicken Breast fried & drizzled with Crushed Red Pepper maple Syrup over Belgium Pearl Waffle. Choice of 2 Side Items.
'Cajun Shrimp Dinner'
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp sautéed in Cajun Butter with Louisiana Spices & served over Jasmine Rice. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
'Penne Alfredo Pasta'
Penne Pasta tossed in Alfredo Sauce & topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with choice of Soup or Side Salad.
'Penne Marinara Pasta'
Penne Pasta tossed in Marinara Sauce & topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with choice of Soup or Side Salad.
'TEX-MEX'
'Tequila Lime Chicken'
Chicken Breast grilled with Tequila Lime Dry Rub + Ranchero Sauce + Cheddar-Jack Cheese over Shaved Tortillas. Served with Jasmine Rice & choice of 1 Side Item.
'Street Tacos'
Choose Corn or Flour Tortillas. Select Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Barbacoa Tacos. Topped with Cilantro + Raw Onions. Served with Avocado Ranch + Jasmine Rice + Tortilla Chips + Salsa.
'Sizzlin' Fajitas'
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Combination of any 2. Served over a bed of Sautéed Onions & Bell Peppers with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar-jack, Jasmine Rice & Flour Tortillas.
'Quesadilla'
Choose Cheese, Chicken, or Veggie (Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Broccoli). Steak, Shrimp, or Barbacoa additional charge. Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar-Jack Cheese + Selected Protein + Shaved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
'Chicken Nachos'
Tex-Mex Seasoned Chicken over Corn Tortilla Chips with White Queso + Shved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
'Chili Nachos'
2 Bean, Ground Beef Chili over Corn Tortilla Chips with White Queso + Shved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
'Beef Nachos'
'Steak Nachos'
'Cheese Nachos'
'HANDHELDS'
'The Club Sandwich'
Ham, Turkey & Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American & Swiss on grilled Sourdough Bread. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Prime Rib Dip'
Sliced Prime Rib in a toasted Hoagie with melted Swiss Cheese & Au Jus Sauce. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Tennessee Whiskey Chicken'
Tennessee Whiskey grilled Chicken topped with Bacon, Pepper-jack Cheese & Fried Onions. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Cuban'
House-Roasted Pulled Pork + Ham + Swiss Cheese + Spicy Mustard + Pickles on grilled & pressed Ciabatta Bread. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'The Reuben'
Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & 1000 Island on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Ultimate Chicken Wrap'
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Wrap'
Choose Buffalo Sauce. Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Ultimate Chicken Caesar Wrap'
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Romaine Lettuce + Parmesan Cheese + Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Nashville Hot Chicken'
Battered & fried Chicken Breast tossed in Cayenne Pepper Sauce topped with Pickles & Slaw. Served on a Brioche Roll. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Fried Fish Tacos'
Hand breaded Light, White Fish topped with Sweet Slaw. Served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
'Honey Mac Chicken'
Hand breaded Chicken Breast drizzled with Honey & topped with House-made Mac & Cheese. Served on a Brioche Roll. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Steak Philly'
Certified Angus Beef shaved thin & grilled with Onions & Mushrooms. Served in a Hoagie with White American Cheese. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Chicken Philly'
Chopped & flat-grilled White Meat Chicken with Onions & Mushrooms. Served in a Hoagie with White American Cheese. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Pulled Pork'
House-roasted Pulled Pork, Smoky BBQ Sauce & Sweet Slaw in a Brioche Bun topped with Pickles. Served with choice Fries, Tots, Chips, Slaw or Pasta Salad.
'Chicken Sandwich'
Tender Chicken Breast Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Buffalo Chicken Sandwich'
Tender Chicken Breast served Grilled or Fried & tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'SIDES'
'French Fries'
'Tater Tots'
'House-made Chips'
'Pasta Salad'
'Coleslaw'
'Brussel Sprouts'
Fried & drizzled with Honey & Sea Salt.
'Loaded Mashed Potatoes'
Topped with Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions & Sour Cream.
'Mac & Cheese'
'Jasmine Rice'
'Steamed Broccoli'
'Green Bean Almondine'
Sauteed with Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, & Slivered Almonds.
'Onion Rings'
'Sweet Potato Fries'
'SIDE Sliced Orange'
'SIDE Celery & Carrots'
'SIDE 1 Dinner Bread'
'SIDE Buffalo Sauce'
'SIDE Dressing'
'ADD-ONS'
'ADD 2 Bacon Strips'
'ADD Boiled Egg'
'ADD Chicken Breast'
'ADD Steak'
'ADD Salmon'
'ADD 5 Shrimp'
'ADD 8 Shrimp'
'ADD Fish'
'ADD Yellow American'
'ADD White American'
'ADD Swiss'
'ADD Pepper/Jack'
'ADD Ched/Jack Chz'
'ADD Brown Gravy'
'ADD White Gravy'
'ADD 4oz Queso'
'ADD 4oz Beer Cheese'
'ADD 4oz Alfredo'
'ADD 4oz Marinara'
'ADD 2oz Guacamole'
'KIDS MENU SIDELINES WEB'
"Kids Chicken Fingers"
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
"Kids Corn Dog"
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
"Kids Grilled Cheese"
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
"Kids Mac & Cheese"
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
"Kids Quesadilla"
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
"Kids Burger"
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
"Kids Buffalo Chicken Nuggets"
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
'DESSERTS'
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Great Food, Good Times & All The Games!
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA 30115