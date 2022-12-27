Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

437 Reviews

$$

2 S. Sharp Street

Millville, NJ 08332

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill is the area’s premium sports bar! We offer a relaxed, neighborhood atmosphere with friendly staff that is looking forward to serving you and to get to know you. It’s the #1 spot to watch all of your favorite sports events! With 23 flat screen tv’s, there is never a bad seat in this house. Pull up a stool and enjoy our full bar with 17 beers on tap that is rotated to satisfy everyone’s choice of brew. Or grab a table and enjoy a meal from our menu that was developed with only the freshest ingredients. Make sure to check out our weekly food and drink specials that are always a hit! Thank you for supporting us through the years and cheers to many, many more! Come check us out soon for FOOD, FUN & SPORTS!

Website

Location

2 S. Sharp Street, Millville, NJ 08332

Directions

Gallery
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill image
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill image
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill image
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brass Tap - Vineland NJ
orange star4.5 • 1,634
2738 S Delsea Dr Vineland, NJ 08360
View restaurantnext
Kaycee Ray's Sports Bar & Pub
orange star5.0 • 6
830 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ 08360
View restaurantnext
Sidelines East
orange star4.9 • 125
1202 Tuckahoe Rd Milmay, NJ 08340
View restaurantnext
Green Olive I
orange star3.4 • 111
610 Shiloh Pike Bridgeton, NJ 08302
View restaurantnext
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2
orange starNo Reviews
6056 harding highway Hamilton township, NJ 08330
View restaurantnext
Surf Dog Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 347
1563 Dehirsch Ave Woodbine, NJ 08270
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Millville
Vineland
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Vineland
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Bridgeton
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Mays Landing
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Hammonton
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
review star
No reviews yet
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston