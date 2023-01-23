Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sidelines Bar and Grill LaFollette

2239 Jacksboro Pike

LaFollette, TN 37766

Popular Items

Basket of Chips

Appetizers

Basket of Chips

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Served with ranch or marinara.

Jalapeño poppers cream cheese

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Served with ranch or spicy ranch.

Potato skins

$10.00

Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese

$9.00

Four pretzels served with beer cheese.

Sideline Nachos

$15.00

Choice of house made potato or tortilla chips, queso, onion, tomato, jalapeños, black olives, shredded lettuce, and sour cream. Choose pork, steak, or chicken. BBQ or Salsa.

Sideline Nachos - Half Order

$9.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Wings and Chicken

Wings 6

$10.00

Wings 12

$18.00

Boneless Wings 7

$8.00

Boneless Wings 14

$15.00

Chicken and Waffle Fries

$10.00

Waffle Fries dusted in powdered sugar. Served with a side of syrup.

Sandwiches

Grilled or fried chx breast. Tossed in buffalo. With pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken breast grilled to perfection on a toasted bun. Served with lettuce. tomato, mayo.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken on a toasted bun with pickle, lettuce, and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Whole Sub

$10.00

Chicken and Waffle Fries

$10.00

Waffle Fries dusted in powdered sugar. Served with a side of syrup.

Triple Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Turkey and Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$6.00

Salmon

$14.99

Burgers/Hotdogs

Single Burger

$7.00

100% certified angus beef on a toasted bun served with house made chips or fries and choice of toppings

Double Burger

$10.00

1/4 Hot Dog

$7.00

1/4 lb all beef hot dog served with chips or fries and choice of toppings

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

12 inch tortilla loaded with cheese, spicy sauce, side of pico and sour cream

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, purple onion, Carrot, Eggs, Cheese,

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Salmon salad

$14.99

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Dingers

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chips and Cheese

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Friendly and welcoming to all ages. Come in and enjoy our lively atmosphere. Catch a game, grab a drink and enjoy our friendly staff and amazing food.

Location

2239 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette, TN 37766

Directions

