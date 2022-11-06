Slideshow imageView gallery

Slideshow

1 Review

$

5505 W 20th Ave

Edgewater, CO 80214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick any 3 Sliders
Pick any 2 Sliders
Regular Fries

Sliders

Pick any 2 Sliders

Pick any 2 Sliders

$10.75
Pick any 3 Sliders

Pick any 3 Sliders

$13.95
Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$5.55
Plain Cheeseburger

Plain Cheeseburger

$5.55
The OG

The OG

$5.55

smashed beef patty / American cheese / lettuce/ tomato / onion / pickle / burger sauce

Fig and Goat Cheese

Fig and Goat Cheese

$5.55

smashed beef patty / fig & onion jam / goat cheese / arugula / truffle mayo

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$5.55

slow roasted pulled pork / island BBQ sauce / grilled pineapple

Fishwhich

Fishwhich

$5.55

Ale battered cod / pickles / lettuce / onion / tomato / remoulade

Southwest

Southwest

$5.55

smashed burger patty / pepper jack / chipotle mayo / fried jalapeno / lettuce / onion / tomato

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$5.55

smashed beef patty / fried onions / A-1 mayo / smoked gouda / arugula / tomato

Southern Caprese

Southern Caprese

$5.55

fried green tomato / fresh mozzarella / basil / roasted red pepper / balsamic mayo

BBQ Bacon

BBQ Bacon

$5.55

smashed beef patty / bacon / American cheese / onion / BBQ sauce

Popper

Popper

$5.55

smashed beef patty / herb cream cheese/ roasted jalapeno / crispy bacon / sweet Thai chili sauce

Truffle Mushroom

Truffle Mushroom

$5.55

smashed beef patty / mushroom / fried onion / swiss / truffle mayo

Korean Sloppy Joe

Korean Sloppy Joe

$5.55Out of stock

ground beef / korean inspired garlic sauce /smoked chili mayo / green onion/ kimchi

Ultimate BBQ

$6.00

Pimento Cheese Burger

$5.55

Fried Bologna

$5.55Out of stock

Sides

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$6.95
Sweet Heat Fries

Sweet Heat Fries

$7.95
Buffalo Blue Fries

Buffalo Blue Fries

$7.95
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.95
Everything Bagel Fries

Everything Bagel Fries

$7.95

Korean BBQ Fries

$9.95Out of stock
Crispy Brussel Spouts

Crispy Brussel Spouts

$7.95
Pulled Pork Fries

Pulled Pork Fries

$9.95Out of stock

Drinks

Canned Soda

$3.25
Glass Bottle Soda (Selection May Vary)

Glass Bottle Soda (Selection May Vary)

$3.25Out of stock

Sauces

A-1 Mayo

$0.50

Balsamic Mayo

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Burger Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50Out of stock

Scallion Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Truffle Mayo

$0.50

Gift card

$25

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

Gallery
Slideshow image

Similar restaurants in your area

Konjo Ethiopian - 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3) - (3) Lazo Empanadas Edgewater 5505 W. 20th Ave. Unit 108
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Ave. Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
orange starNo Reviews
5505 West 20th Avenue #104 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Lucky Bird - Food Truck
orange star4.4 • 77
5505 west 20th AVE Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Sloan's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 326
5850 West 25th Avenue Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edgewater

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
orange star4.3 • 3,703
1500 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edgewater
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston