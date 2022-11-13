Slideshow Sliders - Parlor

Restaurant header imageView gallery

1707 Locust Street

Kansas City, MO 64111

Truffle Mushroom
Truffle Fries

Sliders

$13.95
$10.75
$5.50
$5.50
$5.50
$5.50
$5.50
$5.50Out of stock
$5.50
$5.50
$5.50Out of stock
$5.50
$5.50
$5.50

Fries

$6.95
$7.95
$9.95Out of stock
$9.95Out of stock
$7.95
$7.95
$7.95

Sauces

A-1 Mayo

$0.50

Balsamic Mayo

$0.50

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Truffle Mayo

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50Out of stock

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

OG Burger Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

$2.75
$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Mix and Match Gourmet Sliders & Fries!

Location

1707 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Directions

