Burgers

SideStreet Burgers

1,258 Reviews

$

9199 MS-178

Olive Branch, MS 38654

Really Special Stuff

The Street Burger

The Street Burger

$11.00

Our Newest Burger! 6 ounces of (Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib) Hand Cut Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Garlic Mayo on a Potato Bun.

Ale Street Sliders

Ale Street Sliders

Choose 2 or 4 of our Ale Street Sliders! A perfect blend of ground chuck, short rib, and brisket Angus beef topped with American cheese, pickle, and garlic mayo on toasted brioche.

That's My Bacon Jam Burger

That's My Bacon Jam Burger

$11.00

Chef's Mollee's "That's My Bacon Jam" Burger. 1/3 lb burger with House Made Pimento Cheese and Bacon Jam. oooooohhhhhhhh so good!

Watchu Talkin' Bout Patty Melt

Watchu Talkin' Bout Patty Melt

$11.00

Willis's favorite sandwich! 1/3 lb patty sandwiched between toasted Texas rye bread with melty cheese, sauteed onions, and a house made comeback sauce!

Panda

Panda

$11.00

Our famous Fat Panda is a show stopper! It's made from tenderloin tips and marinated in our secret Korean BBQ sauce. 6.5 ounces of "Panda" served atop a fresh New Orleans Gambino French Bread Bread with Spicy Mayo and Cilantro. Try the Skinny Panda: Lettuce wraps with Pico, Slaw, Peanuts, and Cilantro.

Blackened Fish Taco

Blackened Fish Taco

$13.00

6 ounces of Mahi with our mildly spicy blackening seasoning. Served on a pita shell atop house made sriracha slaw and romaine. Topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and cilantro.

Shrimp Taco

$12.50

6 medium shrimp with our mildly spicy blackening seasoning. Served on a pita shell atop house made sriracha slaw and romaine. Topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and cilantro.

Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy

Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.00

6 medium blackened shrimp served on butter toasted New Orleans Gambinos French Bread atop a bed of Sriracha Slaw and topped with Cilantro.

Dynamite Shrimp Poboy

$11.00

Dynamite for sure! Panko Breaded Shrimp with Lettuce, Cilantro, and Sweet Chili Mayo. On Toated French Bread.

Jake's Stupid BBQ Nachos

Jake's Stupid BBQ Nachos

$12.50

Sooo dang good! A pile of seasoned chips topped with White Queso, Pork Carnitas, Cilantro Creama, Sweet Memphis BBQ, Carolina BBQ, pico de gallo, and Cilantro. Substitute Chicken if you prefer.

Laura's Pollo Loco Quesadilla

Laura's Pollo Loco Quesadilla

$9.50

The unassuming quesadilla that fits the budget and takes you to a happy place. Made with shredded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sauteed onions, light sriracha, and a ranch drizzle. Topped with cilantro creama and pico de gallo.

Spicy Pork Tacos

$8.50

Comes with 3 corn street tacos. Filled with pork carnitas, pineapple pico, and cilantro creama.

Mr. Huba's Chicken Tacos

Mr. Huba's Chicken Tacos

$9.00

3 Corn Tortilla Street Tacos with Taco Chicken, Slaw, Enchilada Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Cilantro Creama, and Cilantro!

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$10.50

What the cluck! It's so good! Rotisserie seasoned chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon, and honey mustard. A fan favorite!

Spinach Burger

Spinach Burger

$9.00

A special blend of ground turkey and chopped spinach, mixed with mozzarella, and topped with feta cheese. Served in a 1/3 lb patty on our toasted potato bun.

You're My Gyro

$10.00

Be my Gyro (Hero)! Fresh Beef/Lamb Gyro with Ziki, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion on Pita Bread.

Bomb Diggity

Bomb Diggity

$9.00

Y’all, it’s turkey time. Introducing the “Bomb Diggity,” a deli sandwich like no other with fresh herbs, manchego cheese, tomato, lettuce and lemon aioli. To be honest, I’ve eaten this for lunch and dinner on the same day. Come get you one.

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Mozzarella and American Cheese on Toasted Rye with Bacon and Tomato. (Soup not available)

K.W. BBQ Pork Sandwich

K.W. BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.35

The K.W. BBQ Pork Sandwich was inspired by our very own, Katie White! Our slow roasted shredded pork, topped with honey barbecue and Carolina gold barbecue, sriracha slaw, pickles, and fine sliced red onions make THE best pork sandwich EVER!

BBQ Salmon Tacos

BBQ Salmon Tacos

$15.00

6oz Atlantic Salmon Seasoned with Memphis Dry BBQ and Cooked to perfection with Honey and Tangy BBQ Sauces. Served on 3 Corn Tortillas with Sriracha Slaw, Pickles, and Red Onion.

Delta Beef Tamale Tacos

Delta Beef Tamale Tacos

$8.50

Beef Tamales from Pats Pit Tamale in Greenville MS. 3 Tamale tacos on corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, Pico, cheddar, Creama, and Cholula sauce!

ALLERGY

Sides

Garlic Potato Wedges

Garlic Potato Wedges

$2.75

Sliced Red B Potatoes with garlic seasoning roasted to perfection.

Loaded Potato Wedges

$3.75

Sliced Red B Potatoes with garlic seasoning roasted to perfection and topped with Street Cheese and Bacon Bits.

Old Bay Potato Wedges

$2.75

Our traditional Garlic Wedges seasoned with Old Bay Seasoning.

Big Maddens Chili Cheese Wedges

$4.50

Our Loaded Cheese and Bacon Wedges topped with house made Mexican Black Bean Chili.

Cheese Wedges

$3.00

Our Traditional Garlic Wedges with Cheese.

Queso Mac

$3.50

This used to change weekly, but lets face it, White Queso Mac and Cheese is where its at!

Sriracha Slaw

$2.50

House made Sriracha Remoulade (a mayo based sauce that makes a great tasting slaw) mixed with chopped cabbage.

Chips

$2.50

Lays and Dirty Kettle Chips. BBQ, Sea Salt, Original Lays, Doritos, Cool Ranch, Fritos and whatever is available.

Roasted Asparagus

$3.75Out of stock

Seasoned Loaded Potato Wedges

$4.00

Side Cucumber Kimchi

$2.50

Fresh cucumbers slightly pickled in a Korean spices resembling "kimchi" like flavors.

Chips and Queso

$8.00+

Side Roasted Okra

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh Okra mixed with roasted garlic and cooked al dente with salt and pepper.

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Salads & Soups

Romaine Lettuce, shredded cabbage, cheese, bacon bits, taco chicken, pico, and cilantro with Ranch and BBQ drizzle.
Chili - Cup

Chili - Cup

$4.00
Chili - Bowl

Chili - Bowl

$7.00
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cabbage, cheese, taco chicken, pico, cilantro, Ranch and BBQ drizzle.

Tomato Soup - Cup

$6.50

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$11.70

NA Beverage

Soda

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

KIDS Menu

Kraft Mac N' Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

American grilled cheese sandwiched between two toasted potato buns.

Chicken Bites (5)

$4.00

10 Baked Chicken Fries just right for your little one!

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Side Sweets

Irish Carbomb Bread Pudding

$3.50
Toffee Crunch Blondie Bar

Toffee Crunch Blondie Bar

$3.00

Caramelized, dense, and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.

Party Sides

Party Sides feed 8-10 people.

Garlic Potato Wedges (8-10)

$18.00

Loaded Potato Wedges (8-10)

$22.00

Seasoned Old Bay Wedges (8-10)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simple. Classic. Creative.

Website

Location

9199 MS-178, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Directions

Gallery
SideStreet Burgers image
SideStreet Burgers image
SideStreet Burgers image

