SideTrack Bar + Grill Downtown Pleasanton

Popular Items

Seared Salmon Salad
Kentucky Cobb
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Small Plates

Scoozi Small (4)

Scoozi Small (4)

$11.00

Gorgonzola, green onion pocket bread, tomato basil fresca - 4 pieces

Scoozi Large (8)

Scoozi Large (8)

$17.00

Gorgonzola, green onion pocket bread, tomato basil fresca (8 pieces in Large)

Fried Goat Cheese & Beet Stack

Fried Goat Cheese & Beet Stack

$13.00

pesto

Chesapeake Bay Style Crab Cakes

$17.00

lemon aioli

Avocado Eggrolls

Avocado Eggrolls

$15.00

avocado and pico de gallo with cilantro dipping sauce

Austin Eggrolls

$15.00

chicken, corn, cheese, onions, poblano peppers with cilantro dipping sauce

CEVICHE

$15.00
Fresh Chicken Wings

Fresh Chicken Wings

$15.00

(Never frozen!) Choose from Cajun Dry Rub, Buffalo Or Maui Waui Bbq

Thai Sweet Chili Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

(For Gluten free/vegan, ask for sautéed cauliflower florets)

Loaded Tater Todds

Loaded Tater Todds

$13.00

Tater"Todds" with bacon, jack, cheddar, guacamole, cilantro aioli

Edamame

$9.00
Steak Skewers

Steak Skewers

$15.00
Avocado Ahi Poke

Avocado Ahi Poke

$16.00

Ahi Poke with sweet soy, avocado and jalapeno, wonton chips

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00
IRISH EGGROLLS

IRISH EGGROLLS

$14.00Out of stock

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut with Russian dressing dipping sauce

Munchies & Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Tater Todds

Tater Todds

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

Small Salads

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, hearts of palm, sun dried tomatoes, croutons, parmesan

Small Romaine Salad

$8.00

tomato, cucumber, carrots

Entree Salads

Spinach for Veronica

Spinach for Veronica

$17.00

a warm wilted spinach salad with penne, crispy bacon, crumbled gorgonzola & mozzarella, caramelized onions & red bells

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Louie

$20.00

on a romaine nest, tomatoes, avocado and egg, 1000 Island Dressing

Sesame Encrusted Ahi Salad

Sesame Encrusted Ahi Salad

$19.00

seared rare, Napa greens, sweet ginger soy vinaigrette, crispy Thai rice noodles

Caesar Entree Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, hearts of palm, sun dried tomatoes, croutons, parmesan

Pecos Chicken Salad

Pecos Chicken Salad

$19.00

Pecos Chicken Salad WRAP

$18.00
Kentucky Cobb

Kentucky Cobb

$20.00

warm fried chicken, European bacon, Pt. Reyes blue cheese, tomato, avocado, crumbled egg & haricot verts, Romaine, red wine vinaigrette & creamy Ranch

Seared Salmon Salad

Seared Salmon Salad

$20.00

fresh salmon served over arugula tossed with chilled couscous, black currants, roasted pepitas, fresh corn & shaved parmesan, pesto buttermilk dressing

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$13.00

crumbled bacon, egg, Pt. Reyes blue cheese, Roquefort dressing

Burgers (Come w Fries or Side Salad)

All Burgers and Sandwiches served with your choice of French Fries or Romaine side salad
SideTrack Burger

SideTrack Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, dill pickle chips, our tangy sauce (onions optional)

Applewood Bacon Burger

Applewood Bacon Burger

$18.00

sharp cheddar, grilled mushrooms & onions, brown mustard

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$19.00

(cause the egg hangs over?) Ham, fried egg, Swiss cheese, tater tots, our tangy sauce

Pancho Villa Burger

$17.00

roasted jalapeño & poblano, avocado, Pepper Jack cheese

Texas BBQ Burger

Texas BBQ Burger

$18.00

topped with braised pork, crispy onions, sharp cheddar, wasabi cole slaw

Beyond Burger (Vegan)

Beyond Burger (Vegan)

$16.00

a plant based patty, no soy, no gluten, non GMO- served with frisee, tomato, vegan pesto aioli, vegan bun

The Aloha Burger

$19.00

Sandwiches (Come with Fries or Side Salad)

Portobello

Portobello

$16.00

large portobello mushroom, red bell pepper, Provolone, pesto aioli, egg bun

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

corned beef, Swiss cheese & sauerkraut, Russian dressing on light rye bread

Doozzi Scoozzi

$16.00

buffalo chicken stuffed in our Scoozzi pocket bread, tomatoes, lettuce

KB's Chicken Sandy

KB's Chicken Sandy

$18.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

cherry jerk sauce, lettuce, tomato, egg bun (grilled chicken optional)

Cubano

Cubano

$17.00

braised pork, ham, pickles, pepperoncini, Swiss cheese, mojito sauce, mustard, panini roll

Brooklyn Style Hot Pastrami

$17.00

wasabi coleslaw, yellow mustard on light rye bread

Maui Waui BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

wasabi coleslaw, egg bun

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

lemon aioli, avocado, arugula, tomato, egg bun

CheeseSteak Sandwich

CheeseSteak Sandwich

$17.00

mushrooms, poblano peppers, onions, panini roll

New York Style (Sausage)

New York Style (Sausage)

$16.00

Italian sausage patty, lettuce, tomato, provolone, pepperoncini, pesto aioli, pretzel

B.L.T.

$13.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato on sourdough

Drinks

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Oreo Milkshake

$7.00

Caramel Milkshake

$7.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

RootBeer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Raspberry ice tea

$2.00

Just for Kids

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kidwich

$9.00

Kid's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$9.00

KIDS VEGGIE PLATE

$7.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Mac-n-Cheese (no sausage)

$7.00

Mac-n-Cheese with Sausage

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving small plates, handcrafted burgers and sandwiches, salads and other seasonal dishes. Our bar features a selection of local craft beers, fine wines, and top shelf spirits.

Website

Location

30 West Angela St, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Directions

