Side Tracks Bar & Grill
670 Reviews
$$
266 Lake Nepessing Rd
Lapeer, MI 48446
Popular Items
Plasticware Option
Plasticware? (Yes/No)
NOTE: Please let us know in the 'QTY' selection how many sets you will need for your order. If you do not let us know, we will not pack them with your order. All wrapped plasticware comes with the following; spoon, fork, knife, salt & pepper & a napkin. There is no charge for requested wrapped plasticware.
Today's Specials
Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger topped with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche.
Blackened Ribeye/cajun shrimp
Bourbon Salmon
Cajun Pasta
Filet with Zip Sauce
Lemon Chicken Dinner
Tender sauteed chicken breasts topped with delicious creamy lemon sauce atop a bed of rice pilaf. Served with one salad side.
Oriental Salad
Crispy or grilled chicken atop a bed of mixed lettuce, shredded carrots, and slivered almonds tossed in an Asian Sesame dressing and sprinkled with chow mein noodles. Served with a breadstick. Substitute grilled shrimp +3.
Rib, Chicken, Shrimp Combo
Side Tracks Bread
Smoked Trio
Our BBQ beef brisket, three rib tips, and grilled smoked pepperjack Polish kielbasa served with fries.
Shareables (Appetizers)
4 Chicken Tenders
Artichoke Dip
Our delicious creamed spinach and artichoke dip served with crispy tortilla chips.
Bag of Chips
1x bag of chips of your choice
Big Chief Boneless Wings
Breaded and deep fried chicken chunks served plain, BBQ, bourbon, teriyaki, sweet hot or buffalo style with your choice of dipping sauce.
Bread Basket
Our house-made bread baked to a golden brown and served with ranch or marinara for dipping.
Brisket Egg Rolls
Captains Chips & Salsa
Fresh corn tortilla chips with our own garden salsa.
Checker Chicken Quesadilla
Bites of chicken, cheddar cheese, green onion and salsa stuffed inside a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa.
Cheesy Bread
Four cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and Parmesan on our house-baked bread, served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend Ranch & Marinara!
Firecracker Shrimp app
Fried Green Beans
Battered and deep-fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend the Southwest Ranch dressing!
Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes
Savory mozzarella cheese bites breaded and deep-fried with a perfect kick.
Main Tracks Mushrooms
House battered and deep fried to a golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Melt in your mouth cheese sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Pickle Spears
Dill slices breaded and deep fried to a golden brown.
Pretzel Stix
Baked to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend warm Cheddar Cheese sauce!
Rib Tips
Small sample (4 bones) of our house-smoked baby back ribs.
Steak Tips
Sauteed beef tenderloin tips in our house-made Cognac sauce.
Burgers
Aloha Burger
Angus 1/3 lb grilled burger topped with lettuce, pineapple, BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar, on a multigrain Brioche bun.
Black & Bleu Burger
Angus 1/3 lb burger with blackening seasoning, Blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, mushrooms and bacon, plus lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger topped with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche.
Chipotle Burger
Locomotive burger
Our classic 1/3 house-ground grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled multigrain Brioche.
Mushroom & Swiss
Grilled 1/3 lb Angus burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a grilled multigrain brioche bun. Served with kettle chips.
Olive Burger
Green olives, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Mayo on a grilled Multigrain Brioche.
Smokin Jack Burger
House-seasoned Angus burger topped with kickin bourbon sauce, jalapenos, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grilled multigrain Brioche.
Sandwich Crossing
Brisket Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich Grilled
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a grilled multigrain brioche.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
House-battered & fried Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomato & Mayonnaise.
Firecrack Chicken sand
French Dip
Slow-roasted roast beef shaved and served on a grilled baguette with provolone cheese and au jus. Make it a Philly with grilled onions and peppers +1.99
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese melted on grilled Texas Toast.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with a sweet spicy sauce, pepperjack cheese, and coleslaw on a grilled multigrain brioche or in a flour tortilla.
Pioneer Pulled Pork
Smoked pulled pork tossed in a sweet BBQ, topped with creamy coleslaw and served on a grilled pretzel bun.
Railstop Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.
Sausage Hoagie
Grilled pepperjack smoked kielbasa in a toasted hoagie bun served with Kettle chips. Reuben it with sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing +1. Philly it with grilled Onions and peppers +1.75
ST Steak sandwich
Turkey Rachel
Turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy slaw and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted "fall off the bone" smoked baby back ribs.
Baked Cod Dinner
BBQ Beef Brisket Platter
A hearty portion of our smoked BBQ beef brisket served with fries and coleslaw.
Blackened Cod Dinner
Chicken St. Vincent
Two sauteed chicken breasts topped with large shrimp and lobster cream sauce.
Chicken Tender Dinner
House-cut & battered chicken tenders fried to a golden brown served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Chopped Steak
Freshly ground and char-grilled to your liking, topped with grilled peppers, onion and mushrooms.
Cognac Beef Tip Pasta
Sauteed beef tenderloin, mushrooms and linguini noodles tossed in our rich cognac sauce.
Delmonico
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossedin a creamy Alfredo sauce with mushrooms. Served with soup, salad or coleslaw. Add chicken +4
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with Fried or Grilled Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a lime and one side.
Fried Cod Dinner
Two beer battered and deep fried Icelandic cod fillets with choice of two sides.
Mac n Cheese Dinner
House-made 7-cheese creation by Chef Rich baked with Cavatappi noodles and topped with seasoned bread crumbs. Add Chicken, Pulled Pork or Bacon +3.
Nachos
Fresh crispy tortilla chips piled high and topped with seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, onions, and diced tomatoes served with sour cream and salsa.
Nashville Chicken Dinner
NY Strip
Perch
Lightly dredged in our house seasoning and pan-fried.
Ribeye
Hand-cut 12 oz Ribeye steak grilled to your liking.
Salmon
Chargrilled Salmon fillet.
Sweet Chile Tacos
Traverse City Chicken
Chicken breasts grilled and topped with roasted Fuji apples, walnuts and Traverse City cherries in a delicious sauce.
Green Acres (Salads)
BBQ Salad
Chopped Lettuce, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato & Crispy Fried Chicken topped in a sweet BBQ sauce and topped with onion straws. We recommend the Southwest Ranch Dressing.
Blue Goose Salad
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut Romaine, shredded Parmesan Cheese & croutons tossed with your choice of dressing. We recommend Caesar Dressing.
Steakhouse Salad
Sliced flank stead grilled to order atop a bed of romaine and spring mix, Blue Cheese crumbles, Red Onion, Tomatoes & cucumbers. We recommend our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Antipasta Salad
Taco Salad
House-fried tortilla shell, lettuce, ground beef or chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and black olives. Garnished with lime baja strips and served with salsa and sour cream
Wedge Salad
Cheese Pizza
Kids
Desserts
Baileys Caramel Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream Drizzle with Caramel Sauce Pour 2 oz Baileys Caramel over Whipped Cream on top Garnish with chocolate covered pretzel
Box Car Brownie
Three mini warm brownies with two scoops of Vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Carrot Cake
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple, finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
Cheesecake
Cheesecake so creamy, so smooth, satisfying it makes the statue of liberty smile!
NSA Apple Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Sides
3 Grilled Shrimp
Applesauce
Bacon/Ched Fry Side
Our Thunder Crunch fries topped with Bacon and Cheddar.
Baked Potato
Bowl of Soup
Buttered Noodles Side
Caesar Side
Chili Bowl
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cup
Cottage Cheese
Creamy Slaw
Cup of Soup
Extra Sauce/Dressing
French Fries Side
French Onion
Grilled Chicken Breast
Kettle Chips
Loaded Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Sweet Pot Fries Side
Tracks House Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons served with your favorite dressing.
Veggie Side
ToGo Quarts
Specialty Pizza
GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.
GF Mexican
GF BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
GF Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
GF Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, onion, ham, and pineapple.
GF Piggy Back Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onion, green pepper and mushrooms.
GF Sidetracks Pizza
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion and cilantro.
LG Mexican
LG BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
LG Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage and ground beef.
LG Hawaiian Pizza
LG PiggyBack Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Onion.
LG Garden
LG Sidetracks Pizza
Pepperoni, green pepper, and mushrooms.
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
SM Mexican
SM BLT Pizza
SM Carnivore Pizza
SM Hawaiian Pizza
SM Piggy Back Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, onion, green pepper and mushrooms.
SM Garden
SM Sidetracks Pizza
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
No substitutions. Additions will be charged extra by takeout staff. It's easy to get side-tracked, at Side Tracks! Take a step back in time at Side Tracks, surrounded by genuine train memorabilia, and enjoy great 'made from scratch in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Visit our website at sidetracksbar.com for upcoming events, daily specials & to join ST Loyalty TODAY for free! Pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary.
266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer, MI 48446