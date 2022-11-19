Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Side Tracks Bar & Grill

670 Reviews

$$

266 Lake Nepessing Rd

Lapeer, MI 48446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Dinner
Fish Tacos
Main Tracks Mushrooms

Plasticware Option

All wrapped plasticware comes with the following; spoon, fork, knife, salt & pepper & a napkin. There is no charge for requested wrapped plasticware.
Plasticware? (Yes/No)

Plasticware? (Yes/No)

NOTE: Please let us know in the 'QTY' selection how many sets you will need for your order. If you do not let us know, we will not pack them with your order. All wrapped plasticware comes with the following; spoon, fork, knife, salt & pepper & a napkin. There is no charge for requested wrapped plasticware.

Today's Specials

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Black bean burger topped with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche.

Blackened Ribeye/cajun shrimp

$25.00

Bourbon Salmon

$21.00

Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Filet with Zip Sauce

$21.00
Lemon Chicken Dinner

Lemon Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Tender sauteed chicken breasts topped with delicious creamy lemon sauce atop a bed of rice pilaf. Served with one salad side.

Oriental Salad

$12.00

Crispy or grilled chicken atop a bed of mixed lettuce, shredded carrots, and slivered almonds tossed in an Asian Sesame dressing and sprinkled with chow mein noodles. Served with a breadstick. Substitute grilled shrimp +3.

Rib, Chicken, Shrimp Combo

$21.00

Side Tracks Bread

$10.00
Smoked Trio

Smoked Trio

$20.00

Our BBQ beef brisket, three rib tips, and grilled smoked pepperjack Polish kielbasa served with fries.

Shareables (Appetizers)

Start a meal off right and get one of our signature Appetizers to start!

4 Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Our delicious creamed spinach and artichoke dip served with crispy tortilla chips.

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.50

1x bag of chips of your choice

Big Chief Boneless Wings

Big Chief Boneless Wings

$8.00

Breaded and deep fried chicken chunks served plain, BBQ, bourbon, teriyaki, sweet hot or buffalo style with your choice of dipping sauce.

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$6.00

Our house-made bread baked to a golden brown and served with ranch or marinara for dipping.

Brisket Egg Rolls

$10.00
Captains Chips & Salsa

Captains Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips with our own garden salsa.

Checker Chicken Quesadilla

Checker Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Bites of chicken, cheddar cheese, green onion and salsa stuffed inside a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Four cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and Parmesan on our house-baked bread, served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend Ranch & Marinara!

Firecracker Shrimp app

$8.00
Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Battered and deep-fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend the Southwest Ranch dressing!

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

$6.00

Savory mozzarella cheese bites breaded and deep-fried with a perfect kick.

Main Tracks Mushrooms

Main Tracks Mushrooms

$7.00

House battered and deep fried to a golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Melt in your mouth cheese sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Pickle Spears

Pickle Spears

$6.00

Dill slices breaded and deep fried to a golden brown.

Pretzel Stix

Pretzel Stix

$6.00

Baked to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend warm Cheddar Cheese sauce!

Rib Tips

$9.00

Small sample (4 bones) of our house-smoked baby back ribs.

Side Tracks Bread

$10.00

Steak Tips

$9.00

Sauteed beef tenderloin tips in our house-made Cognac sauce.

Burgers

Choice Beef custom blend char-grilled steakburger. Served on a grilled brioche bun & topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo with choice of soup of the day, creamy or vinegar slaw or fries. Substitute home-made steak fries +1.00. Substitute onion rings or sweet potato fries +1.99. French Onion soup +1.50
Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$12.00

Angus 1/3 lb grilled burger topped with lettuce, pineapple, BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar, on a multigrain Brioche bun.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.00

Angus 1/3 lb burger with blackening seasoning, Blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, mushrooms and bacon, plus lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Black bean burger topped with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche.

Chipotle Burger

$12.00
Locomotive burger

Locomotive burger

$10.00

Our classic 1/3 house-ground grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled multigrain Brioche.

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.00

Grilled 1/3 lb Angus burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a grilled multigrain brioche bun. Served with kettle chips.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$11.00

Green olives, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Mayo on a grilled Multigrain Brioche.

Smokin Jack Burger

Smokin Jack Burger

$12.00

House-seasoned Angus burger topped with kickin bourbon sauce, jalapenos, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grilled multigrain Brioche.

Sandwich Crossing

Served with fries, creamy or vinegar coleslaw, or cup of soup. Substitute home-made steak fries +1.00. Substitute onion rings or sweet potato fries +1.99. French onion soup +1.50

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich Grilled

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a grilled multigrain brioche.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

House-battered & fried Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomato & Mayonnaise.

Firecrack Chicken sand

$11.00
French Dip

French Dip

$13.00

Slow-roasted roast beef shaved and served on a grilled baguette with provolone cheese and au jus. Make it a Philly with grilled onions and peppers +1.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American Cheese melted on grilled Texas Toast.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy chicken breast topped with a sweet spicy sauce, pepperjack cheese, and coleslaw on a grilled multigrain brioche or in a flour tortilla.

Pioneer Pulled Pork

Pioneer Pulled Pork

$11.00

Smoked pulled pork tossed in a sweet BBQ, topped with creamy coleslaw and served on a grilled pretzel bun.

Railstop Reuben

Railstop Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.

Sausage Hoagie

Sausage Hoagie

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled pepperjack smoked kielbasa in a toasted hoagie bun served with Kettle chips. Reuben it with sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing +1. Philly it with grilled Onions and peppers +1.75

ST Steak sandwich

$13.00
Turkey Rachel

Turkey Rachel

$10.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy slaw and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.

Entrees

Most entrees (unless otherwise specified) served with your choice of house salad creamy coleslaw,
Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

Slow roasted "fall off the bone" smoked baby back ribs.

Baked Cod Dinner

$15.00
BBQ Beef Brisket Platter

BBQ Beef Brisket Platter

$17.00

A hearty portion of our smoked BBQ beef brisket served with fries and coleslaw.

Blackened Cod Dinner

$15.00
Chicken St. Vincent

Chicken St. Vincent

$19.00

Two sauteed chicken breasts topped with large shrimp and lobster cream sauce.

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.00

House-cut & battered chicken tenders fried to a golden brown served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Chopped Steak

Chopped Steak

$13.00

Freshly ground and char-grilled to your liking, topped with grilled peppers, onion and mushrooms.

Cognac Beef Tip Pasta

Cognac Beef Tip Pasta

$17.00

Sauteed beef tenderloin, mushrooms and linguini noodles tossed in our rich cognac sauce.

Delmonico

$22.00
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Fettuccine pasta tossedin a creamy Alfredo sauce with mushrooms. Served with soup, salad or coleslaw. Add chicken +4

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas filled with Fried or Grilled Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a lime and one side.

Fried Cod Dinner

Fried Cod Dinner

$15.00

Two beer battered and deep fried Icelandic cod fillets with choice of two sides.

Mac n Cheese Dinner

Mac n Cheese Dinner

$12.00

House-made 7-cheese creation by Chef Rich baked with Cavatappi noodles and topped with seasoned bread crumbs. Add Chicken, Pulled Pork or Bacon +3.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Fresh crispy tortilla chips piled high and topped with seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, onions, and diced tomatoes served with sour cream and salsa.

Nashville Chicken Dinner

$14.00

NY Strip

$22.00
Perch

Perch

$16.00

Lightly dredged in our house seasoning and pan-fried.

Ribeye

$21.00

Hand-cut 12 oz Ribeye steak grilled to your liking.

Salmon

Salmon

$20.00

Chargrilled Salmon fillet.

Sweet Chile Tacos

$13.00
Traverse City Chicken

Traverse City Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breasts grilled and topped with roasted Fuji apples, walnuts and Traverse City cherries in a delicious sauce.

Green Acres (Salads)

All salads served with grilled pita. Dressings: Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese, Pink Greek, 1,000 Island, House Italian, Southwest Ranch, Honey Mustard, Caesar, Catalina, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Fuji Apple, and Vinegar & Oil.
BBQ Salad

BBQ Salad

$14.00

Chopped Lettuce, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato & Crispy Fried Chicken topped in a sweet BBQ sauce and topped with onion straws. We recommend the Southwest Ranch Dressing.

Blue Goose Salad

Blue Goose Salad

$14.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh cut Romaine, shredded Parmesan Cheese & croutons tossed with your choice of dressing. We recommend Caesar Dressing.

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$14.00

Sliced flank stead grilled to order atop a bed of romaine and spring mix, Blue Cheese crumbles, Red Onion, Tomatoes & cucumbers. We recommend our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Antipasta Salad

$14.00
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

House-fried tortilla shell, lettuce, ground beef or chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and black olives. Garnished with lime baja strips and served with salsa and sour cream

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

All regular Pizza's are made with our delicious house-made Dough & Pizza Sauce!
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Build-your-own cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Build-your-own cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Build-your-own cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Kids

Junior Salad

$3.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Fried Cod & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast & Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Cheese and one topping toasted on a pita round.

Kids Sundae

$1.50

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Trolley Burger

$7.00

Desserts

Two delicious raspberry cheesecake chimis deep-fried and sprinkled with powder sugar, with scoop of ice cream.

Baileys Caramel Sundae

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Drizzle with Caramel Sauce Pour 2 oz Baileys Caramel over Whipped Cream on top Garnish with chocolate covered pretzel

Box Car Brownie

$5.00

Three mini warm brownies with two scoops of Vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple, finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

Cheesecake so creamy, so smooth, satisfying it makes the statue of liberty smile!

NSA Apple Pie

$2.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Sides

Order your favorite sides without having to order another meal!

3 Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Applesauce

$2.50

Bacon/Ched Fry Side

$7.00

Our Thunder Crunch fries topped with Bacon and Cheddar.

Baked Potato

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Buttered Noodles Side

$3.00

Caesar Side

$4.50

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Creamy Slaw

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Extra Sauce/Dressing

French Fries Side

$4.00

French Onion

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Loaded Potato

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00
Sweet Pot Fries Side

Sweet Pot Fries Side

$6.00

Tracks House Salad

$4.50

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons served with your favorite dressing.

Veggie Side

$4.00

ToGo Quarts

Get some of our popular sides in bulk for the entire family and/or for your next party!

Applesauce Quart

$12.99

Creamy Slaw Quart

$12.99

Mac n' Cheese Quart

$25.99

Mashed Potatoes Quart

$16.99

Soup of the Day Quart

$12.99

Vinegar Slaw Quart

$12.99

Specialty Pizza

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.

GF Mexican

$15.00

GF BLT Pizza

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

GF Carnivore Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Bacon, onion, ham, and pineapple.

GF Piggy Back Pizza

$14.00

Ham, pepperoni, onion, green pepper and mushrooms.

GF Sidetracks Pizza

$12.00
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion and cilantro.

LG Mexican

$19.00
LG BLT Pizza

LG BLT Pizza

$17.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

LG Carnivore Pizza

LG Carnivore Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage and ground beef.

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00
LG PiggyBack Pizza

LG PiggyBack Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Onion.

LG Garden

$18.00
LG Sidetracks Pizza

LG Sidetracks Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, green pepper, and mushrooms.

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

SM Mexican

$14.00

SM BLT Pizza

$12.00

SM Carnivore Pizza

$12.00

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00

SM Piggy Back Pizza

$13.00

Ham, pepperoni, onion, green pepper and mushrooms.

SM Garden

$13.00

SM Sidetracks Pizza

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

No substitutions. Additions will be charged extra by takeout staff. It's easy to get side-tracked, at Side Tracks! Take a step back in time at Side Tracks, surrounded by genuine train memorabilia, and enjoy great 'made from scratch in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Visit our website at sidetracksbar.com for upcoming events, daily specials & to join ST Loyalty TODAY for free! Pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary.

Website

Location

266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer, MI 48446

Directions

Gallery
Side Tracks Bar & Grill image
Side Tracks Bar & Grill image
Side Tracks Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
825 South Main St Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
O' Malley's Galley Restaurant and Catering
orange star4.6 • 641
1595 S ORTONVILLE RD Ortonville, MI 48462
View restaurantnext
Maudes Alabama BBQ - 2602 Davison Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Davison Rd Flint, MI 48506
View restaurantnext
Little Joe's
orange star4.6 • 1,084
11518 S Saginaw St Grand Blanc, MI 48439
View restaurantnext
Victoria’s Wine & Dine - Oxford
orange star4.8 • 587
12 S Washington St Oxford, MI 48371
View restaurantnext
Burger Bar & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
5516 Fenton Road Flint, MI 48507
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Lapeer
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Romeo
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston