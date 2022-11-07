Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Sidewalk Chef Kitchen

471 Reviews

$$

6500 NW 12th Ave

Ste 101

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Popular Items

Lemongrass Chicken & Rice Bowl
Impossible Loaf
Kale & Brussels Sprouts Salad

Plant Based Delights

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, and onion on ciabatta. Served with a side of veggie straws.

Impossible V Balls (Vegan Parm Contains Nuts)

Impossible V Balls (Vegan Parm Contains Nuts)

$14.50

served with spaghetti squash, with marinara and vegan parmesan

Impossible Taco Bowl

$14.50

served over basmati rice with tomatoes, onions, assorted peppers and topped with a dollop of guacamole

Impossible Chili

$14.50

served over basmati rice

Impossible Loaf

$14.50

served with veggies and mashed potatoes

Chef’s Special Vegan/Veggie Plate

Chef’s Special Vegan/Veggie Plate

$12.50

Chef will choose seasonal, locally grown veggies with basmati, kitcheree, farro or quinoa

4-Pack Impossible

$29.00

HEAT AND EAT Healthy Meals

NEW ** Angus Beef Chili over Basmati Rice

NEW ** Angus Beef Chili over Basmati Rice

$13.50

served over basmati rice

NEW ** Angus Beef Meatballs w/Marinara & Seasonal Mixed Veggies

$12.50

NEW ** Angus Beef Meatballs w/Marinara & Spaghetti Squash / Parm

$12.50

NEW ** Angus Beef Meatloaf w/Coconut Milk Mash Pot & Sesonal Mixed Veggies/Gravy

$12.50

NEW ** Asian Veggie Stir Fry over Basmati

$11.50

BBQ Chicken

$12.50
Chef's Special Veggie Plate

Chef's Special Veggie Plate

$12.50

farro or quinoa, sweet potato, kale, & eggplant

Eggplant Planks

Eggplant Planks

$12.50

dusted with chickpea flour & turmeric over kitcheree

Everyday Thanksgiving

$12.50
Grass Fed Bison Chili

Grass Fed Bison Chili

$14.50

over basmati rice

Grass Fed Bison Meatballs w/Spaghetti Squash in Marinara & Parm

Grass Fed Bison Meatballs w/Spaghetti Squash in Marinara & Parm

$14.50

in marinara; served with spaghetti squash & parmesan

Grass Fed Bison Meatloaf w/Coconut Milk Mash Pot/Seasonal Mixed Veggie & Gravy

Grass Fed Bison Meatloaf w/Coconut Milk Mash Pot/Seasonal Mixed Veggie & Gravy

$15.50

served with potato florentine mousse

Grass Fed Bison Taco Bowl

Grass Fed Bison Taco Bowl

$14.50

over rice with onions, peppers, & assorted vegetables

Grilled Chicken Thighs

Grilled Chicken Thighs

$12.50

with potato Florentine mousse & veggies

Jerk Chicken w/Plantains & Basmati Rice Pilaf

$12.50
Lemongrass Chicken & Rice Bowl

Lemongrass Chicken & Rice Bowl

$12.50

with Asian vegetables

NEW - "Abs of Steel" 180 Grams of Skinless Chicken, 300 Grams of Mixed Veggies, 75 Grams of Basmati

$13.50

NEW - "Pro Galore" Stir-fry 80 Grams Wild Shrimp/80 Grams Skinless Chicken 300 Grams Veggies, 50 Grams Basmati

$14.50

NEW- "Beefed Up" -180 Grams of Ground Beef, 100 Grams of Garbanzo Beans, 50 Grams of Basmati

$13.50

NEW- "Leaned Out" -180 Grams Wild Salmon, 200 Grams of Asparagus, 100 Grams of Quinoa/Rice

$14.50

NEW-"TurkEggzelant" -100 Grams of Sliced Whole Egg, 100 Grams of Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, 20 Grams of Mushrooms, 15 Grams of Cheddar Cheese (opt) over 50 grams of Basmati

$13.50

Quart of Specialty Soup

$15.00
Turkey Meatballs w/Marinara & Veggies

Turkey Meatballs w/Marinara & Veggies

$12.50

in marinara; with mixed veggies & parmesan

Turkey Meatloaf

Turkey Meatloaf

$12.50

served with potato florentine mousse

Turkey Taco Bowl

$12.50

served over basmati rice with tomatoes, onions & peppers

Vegetarian Chili

Vegetarian Chili

$12.50

over basmati rice

Wild Caught Grilled Salmon

Wild Caught Grilled Salmon

$14.50

with mixed veggies & kitcheree

Turkey Chili over Basmati RIce

$12.50

1/2 Pan of Cornbread Bake

$10.50

5 Star Filet Mignon w/ two sides

$30.00

5 Star Crab Cakes w/ two sides

$30.00

4 Pack- Seasoned Bison Burgers Cook at Home

$24.00

4 Pack - Seasoned Angus Beef Burgers Cook at Home

$20.00

4 Pack - Seasoned Impossible (R) Burgers Cook at Home

$24.00

4- Pack- Seasoned Turkey Burgers Cook at Home

$20.00

From The Kitchen

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Locally grown, organic spinach leaves topped with hard boiled hormone free eggs, pickled red onions, seasoned chickpeas & gorgonzola cheese; served with citrus vinaigrette. Optional protein add-ons available.

Kale & Brussels Sprouts Salad

Kale & Brussels Sprouts Salad

$9.95

Organic kale, Brussels sprouts, cran-raisins, & mini Peruvian peppers; served with mango turmeric vinaigrette. Optional protein add-ons available.

Eggplant Sandwich

Eggplant Sandwich

$10.50

Sauteed eggplant dusted with chickpea flour & turmeric; topped with tomato, onions & peppers

The Best Ever Chicken Salad Sandwich

The Best Ever Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.75

All natural chicken mixed with red and green grapes, golden raisins, almonds & mayo; topped with locally grown, organic mixed greens

Simply Delicious Tuna Salad Sandwich

Simply Delicious Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.75

Solid white albacore mixed with celery & mayo; topped with organic, locally grown mixed greens

Carved Turkey Breast Sandwich

Carved Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.75

Lettuce & honey mustard

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Lettuce & tomato

Grilled Wild Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Wild Salmon Sandwich

$13.50

Lettuce & tomato

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato & onion on ciabatta

Grass Fed Bison Burger

Grass Fed Bison Burger

$15.50

Lettuce, tomato & pickled onion on ciabatta

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$5.50

All natural chicken mixed with red and green grapes, golden raisins, almonds & mayo

1 lb Chicken Salad

$7.95

All natural chicken mixed with red and green grapes, golden raisins, almonds & mayo

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

$5.50

Solid white albacore mixed with celery & mayo

1 lb Tuna Salad

$7.95

Solid white albacore mixed with celery & mayo

1/2 lb Egg Salad

$4.50

1 lb Egg Salad

$7.95

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

5 Star Menu Kale & Brussels Sprouts (for 2)

$9.00

NEW ** Angus Beef Chef's Burger

$14.50

Sides

Basmati

$3.50

Kitcheree

$3.50

Spaghetti Squash

$3.50

Sweet Potato Mash

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$4.50

Side of Eggplant Planks

$4.00

Side Spinach Salad

$4.50

Side Kale Salad

$4.50

Roasted Seasonal Veggies

$3.50

Chef Shashank's Indian Chutney

$8.00

Protein Only Salmon

$10.00

Protein Only Bison

$10.00

Protein Only Impossible Burger

$11.00

Large Kitcheree

$6.50

Large Basmati

$6.50

Large Spaghetti Squash

$7.00

Large Veggies

$7.00

Mixed Salad - Side w/ Citrus Dressing

$3.00

Soup

Soup O’ Day

Soup O’ Day

$4.50+

Cup or Bowl

Vegetarian Chili

$5.00+

Quart of Soup of Day

$12.00

Quart of Chili

$14.00

Quart Specialty Soup

$15.00

5 Star Tomato Bisque with Fresh Basil (Quart)

$15.00

Snacks

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip House Made Cookies

$3.00

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Macaroon

$3.00
Chocolate Macaroon

Chocolate Macaroon

$3.50

Organic Vegan Cinnamon Sugar Cookies

$4.00

Chef Shashank's Small Cheesecake - (serves 8-12)

$35.00

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Beverages

American Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Tea

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

House Brewed Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Kamsa

$3.50

Large Coconut Water

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.25

Perrier Large

$6.00

Perrier Small

$3.00

Small Coconut Water

$3.25

Small Kombucha

$4.00Out of stock

Soda

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$1.75

Odyssey - Sleep

$4.00

Odyssey - Endurance

$4.00

Odyssey - Mood Boost

$4.00

Odyssey - Immunity

$4.00

Odyssey - Energy

$4.00

Odyssey-Sparking

$4.50

Chef's Golden Milk - 8 oz Jar

$8.00

Bistro Red WIne

$5.00

Bistro White Wine

$5.00

Craft Beer

$3.00

Books

Cookbook

$10.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday Closed
Healthy living starts at Sidewalk Chef Kitchen. We take pride in providing fresh, flavorful and health-conscious meals so both your body and mind will feel good when you dine with us. Choose from our 500-calorie Heat & Eat Meals or a variety of delicious salads, soups, sandwiches, and burgers. We also carry a wide range of plant-based dishes.

6500 NW 12th Ave, Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

