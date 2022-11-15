Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sidewall Pizza Company Bozeman

148 Reviews

$$

207 W Olive St

Bozeman, MT 59715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Little Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza
6 Breadsticks

Pizzas

Antipasto Pizza

$24.00

artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta

Arugula Pizza

$22.00

prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

Bacon Bliss Pizza

$24.00

16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

Blondie Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella and pecorino on roasted garlic sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.00

chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

Gallatin Goddess Pizza

$24.00

chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese

Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

Little Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

Big Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

mozzarella and big pepperoni on crushed tomato sauce

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Meatball Pizza

$23.00

homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

Pesto Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella and pecorino on basil pesto sauce **nut allergy

Protein Pizza

$25.00

chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

garlic sauce base, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

Say Cheese Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella on crushed tomato sauce

Spicy Italian Pizza

$24.00

Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

Tommy Pizza

$24.00

spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

Triple Pepper Pizza

$24.00

big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$26.00

An awesome stuffed pizza (crust on the bottom AND on the top)! Olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella all inside the crusts, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust. Cut into 6 giant slices. Served with a side of warm crushed tomato sauce. Omissions OK but no substitutions allowed.

The Meat Up

$28.00

Another awesome stuffed pizza with a touch of crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and drizzle of honey all on the inside crusts, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust. Cut into 6 giant slices. Served with a side of warm crushed tomato sauce. Omissions OK but no substitutions allowed.

Peachy Keen

$19.00Out of stock

Special Pizza

$22.00

Please call for our current special

Boxcar BBQ Chicken

$25.00

BYO Pizza

$17.00

GF Antipasto

$26.00Out of stock

GF Arugula Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Bacon Bliss Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.00Out of stock

hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$27.00Out of stock

chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

GF Gallatin Goddess Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese

GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

GF Little Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00Out of stock

Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

GF Big Pepperoni

$22.00Out of stock

GF Margherita Pizza

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

GF Meatball Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

GF Pesto Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

mozzarella and pecorino on pesto sauce

GF Protein Pizza

$27.00Out of stock

chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Say Cheese Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

mozzarella and crushed tomato sauce

GF Spicy Italian Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

GF Tommy Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Triple Pepper Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Special Pizza

$24.00Out of stock

Please call for our current special

GF Boxcar BBQ Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

GF Blondie Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

mozzarella and pecorino on roasted garlic sauce

GF BYO Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Salads

Arugula Salad Small

$9.00

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Large

$18.00

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$10.00

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

Greek Salad Large

$20.00

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$9.00

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$18.00

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

Smoky Salad Small

$12.00

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Smoky Salad Large

$24.00

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.00

chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing

Breadsticks

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

4 Breadsticks

$6.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

6 Breadsticks

$8.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

GF Breadsticks

$7.00Out of stock

Dressings & Sauces

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Pint of Ranch

$12.00

Side of Tomato Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 W Olive St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

