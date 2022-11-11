Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Sidewall Pizza Company - Cleveland Street

review star

No reviews yet

99 Cleveland Street

Greenville, SC 29690

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Say Cheese Pizza
Little Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza

Pizzas

Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)

Arugula Pizza

$18.75

crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

Big Pepperoni Pizza

$17.25

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis

Blondie Pizza

$15.00

roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Meatball Pizza

$18.75

crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

Pesto Pizza

$15.00

basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

Potato Pizza

$22.00

potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce

Protein Pizza

$21.50

crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75

roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella

Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$22.00

Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust

The Meat Up

$25.00

Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and honey inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust

Tommy Pizza

$19.75

roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

BYO Regular Pizza

$15.00

Our 14" signature crust

Half & Half Pizza

Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.

GF Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)

GF Arugula Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Big Pepperoni Pizza

$17.25

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis

GF Blondie Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

GF Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

GF Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

GF Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

GF Meatball Pizza

$18.75

Gluten Free Crust - crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

GF Pesto Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

GF Potato Pizza

$22.00

gluten free crust -- potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce

GF Protein Pizza

$21.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

GF Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella

GF Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

GF Tommy Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

BYO Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00

build your own pizza on our gluten free crust. Meatballs are not gluten free.

Gluten Free Half & Half

Gluten Free - When choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.

Apps

Baked Goat Cheese

$9.75

encrusted with tangy peppadew peppers and roasted walnuts, served with a petite arugula salad, fresh herb oil, and crostini

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

chicken, homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served warm with celery sticks & crostini

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.75

artichoke hearts & chopped spinach with garlic & herbs in a creamy blend of cheeses, finished with balsamic glaze, served warm with crostini

Breadsticks

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

4 Breadsticks

$5.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

6 Breadsticks

$7.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

Salads

Apple Salad Small

$8.75

sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette

Apple Salad Large

$17.50

sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Small

$6.75

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Large

$13.50

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$7.75

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

Greek Salad Large

$15.50

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$6.75

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$13.50

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

Roasted Salad Small

$7.75

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Roasted Salad Large

$15.50

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Smoky Salad Small

$8.75

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Smoky Salad Large

$17.50

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Wedge

$7.75

chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites

$8.00

a shareable bowl of bites of our pizza dough, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla glaze for dipping

Vanilla Pudding Ice Cream

Vanilla custard ice cream with crumbled vanilla wafers. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.

Frosted Sugar Cookie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream loaded with frosted vanilla sugar cookies and seasonal sprinkles. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.

Pecan Pie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.

Vanilla Ice Cream

Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Lemon and Candied Pecan Ice Cream

Lemon custard ice cream with citrus candied pecans. Contains dairy, egg, nuts and soy. Gluten free.

Cannoli Ice Cream

Sweet cream ice cream with chopped toasted pistachios, mini chocolate chips, and crumbled cannoli shells. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pistachio), soy.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Vegan German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream

Vegan German chocolate cake cake batter ice cream with a swirl of coconut pecan icing. Contains gluten, nut (pecans), and soy. Dairy and egg free.

Vegan Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ice Cream

Vegan coconut milk ice cream blended with pumpkin, espresso, and autumn spices. Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Out of stock

Chocolate coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Sauces

house made local buttermilk ranch

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

House made blue cheese dressing

Extra Side Red Sauce

$1.00

House made warm crushed tomato sauce

Honey

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00Out of stock

Hot Sauce

$1.00

House made Hot Sauce

Pesto

$2.50

Ranch

$1.00

House made local buttermilk ranch

Features

Dog Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

A cool treat for your furry friend!

Soft Drinks

Black Cherry

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Cola

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Lemonade

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Root Beer

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Water

Soda Water

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Soda Water

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Soda Water

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea / Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade

GALLON Lemonade

$12.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

GALLON Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Sweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Tea Half and Half

$8.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Organic Valley 1%

Lowfat Milk

$2.00

Organic Valley 1%

Apple Juice

$2.00

Beer

Liability Ultra Secret Enigma Lager

$7.00Out of stock

4.5% Greenville, SC

Allagash White

$5.00

Portland ME - A take on a traditional Belgian wheat beer, spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel. It's bright, easy-drinking while still dazzling to the taste buds. 5%

Bell’s Two Hearted

$5.00

Comstock MI - Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. 7%

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.00

Tampa FL - Look for notes of orange peel, clementine and light caramel in this citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale 7.5%

Duchesse De Bourgogne

$6.00

6% Duchesse De Bourgogne from Brouwerij Verhaeghe is the traditional Flemish red ale. This refreshing ale is matured in oak casks; smooth with a rich texture and interplay of passion fruit, and chocolate, and a long, dry and acidic finish. After the first and secondary fermentation, the beer goes for maturation into the oak barrels for 18 months. The final product is a blend of younger 8 months old beer with 18 months old beer. The average age of the Duchesse de Bourgogne before being bottled is 12 months.

Highland Gaelic

$5.00

Asheville, NC Amber-colored American ale featuring a rich malty body and exceptionally balanced between malty sweetness and delicate hop bitterness, making it a clear winner with a broad range of food pairings. 5.5%

OB Mama's Little Yella Pils

$5.00

Mama's is built on pilsner and honey malt, then hopped with Saaz and Aramis hops. Smooth and easy to drink. 4.7%

Salt Life Lager

$5.00

Brewed by Abita Brewing Co. A light, easy drinking Lager. Covington, LA 4.5%

Sierra Nevada Hazy Thing

$5.00

Fruit forward and hop heavy crowd pleaser! Unfiltered, unprocessed, straight from the tanks and into the can. 6.7%

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Loaded with Cascade Hops (named after the mountain range) with intense aromas of pine and citrus this beer sparked the American craft beer revolution. 5.6%

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing

$5.00

This slightly sour beer has just the right smack of tartness for serious refreshment, while guava, hibiscus and strawberry lend fruity-sweet depth and a bright pop of color. 5.5%

Westbrook ONE CLAW

$5.00

A zesty and tropical rye pale ale brewed with a touch of malted rye and Citra hops. 5.5%

Westbrook WHITE THAI

$5.00

Wonderfully refreshing Belgian style ale with notes of lemon candy, citrus fruit, and ginger. 5%

Wicked Weed Freak Of Nature 8.5%

$6.00

8.5% Asheville, NC An outlying, west coast style double India Pale Ale brewed with an abnormally large quantity of hops. A delicately crafted, and crushable ale designed for fresh and immediate consumption. A hophead vice or downfall. Ex: Though warned about its habit-forming hoppiness, they were seduced by the dank, tropical, and drinkable Freak of Nature.

Victory Gold Monkey 9.5%

$5.00

Loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish. 9.5%

Lefthand MILK STOUT Nitro

$6.00

Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Dark and delicious, roasted malt and coffee flavors build the foundation of this cream sweet stout. NITRO 6%

Austin Eastciders Original Dry

$6.00Out of stock

A crisp, smooth dry craft cider made with European bittersweet apples and American dessert apples. Austin, TX 5%

Glutenberg IPA

$6.00

A true little flavor bomb, this gluten free IPA presents a perfect harmony between citrus fruit aromas, the freshness of hops and bitterness. 16 oz 6%

New Belgium Fruit Smash Seltzer

$5.00

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

$5.00

The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples. 6%

Blake's Triple Jam

$5.50

Scofflaw Georgia Peach Seltzer

$6.00

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden N/A

$5.00Out of stock

golden ale,citrus, golden, honey, 100% vegan, less than 0.5% abv

Wine

Ca'di Ponti Pinot Gris Bottle

$28.00

Italy | From limestone and clay soils of northern Italy, delicate floral and citrus.

Harken Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

California | Notes of crème brulée & buttered toast, with fresh acidity 100% barrel fermented 100 % malolactic.

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

New Zealand | Hinting of peach and apricot on the nose with underlying notes of citrus and herbs.

Single Post Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Germany | A touch of sweetness, fruity, fresh blossom, clean apple, juicy tangerine and mango, floral notes.

Charles Smith Band of Roses Rose Bottle

$30.00

Seven Daughters Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Joel Gott Half Bottle

$18.00

The 2021 Joel Gott California Sauvignon Blanc has aromas of honeydew melon, peaches and lychee with citrus notes. On the palate, the wine opens with tropical fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity on the mid-palate and notes of ruby red grapefruit on the long, clean balanced finish.

Giuliano Rosati Toscana Bottle

$28.00

Italy | Rustic Sangiovese blend, boasts aromas of cherries, blackberries, & zesty black pepper.

Hayes Valley Cabernet Bottle

$34.00

California | Aromas of cocoa, dried cherry, black currants, and a hint of cigar.

Illusion Red Blend Bottle

$36.00

California | A blend of Old Vine Zinfandel, Merlot, Petite Sirah & Cabernet Sauvignon, moderately sweet.

Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

The 2018 Pinot Noir (Santa Barbara County) is a delicious wine that shows how compelling this vintage is. Sweet red cherry, mint and rose petal are beautifully lifted. The 2018 is vibrant, detailed and enticing.

Ruffino Chianti Bottle

$28.00

Zin Collective Zinfandel Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Rich nose of rhubarb and blackberry pie with notes of vanilla. Great with Pizza!

Tinto Negro Malbec Bottle

$32.00

Argentina | Soft & approachable, rich chocolate, dried berry, warm vanilla & oaky notes.

Del Mar Margarita Strawberry

$6.50

Del Mar Margarita Lime

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Greenville, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-558-0235 and we'll be happy to assist you.

Website

Location

99 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29690

Directions

