Sidewall Pizza Company - Cleveland Street

99 Cleveland Street
Greenville, SC 29690
Pizzas
Antipasto Pizza
basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)
Arugula Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino
Bacon Bliss Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino
Big Pepperoni Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis
Blondie Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
Greenville Goddess Pizza
basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
Hot Hawaiian Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
Little Pepperoni Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Margherita Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Meatball Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone
Pesto Pizza
basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
Potato Pizza
potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce
Protein Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
Roasted Mushroom Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino
Roasted Vegetable Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
Say Cheese Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
Spicy Italian Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino
Stuffed Spinach Pizza
Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust
The Meat Up
Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and honey inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust
Tommy Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino
Triple Pepper Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino
BYO Regular Pizza
Our 14" signature crust
Half & Half Pizza
Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
GF Antipasto Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)
GF Arugula Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Bacon Bliss Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Big Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis
GF Blondie Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Gluten free crust - hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
GF Greenville Goddess Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
GF Little Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
GF Margherita Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
GF Meatball Pizza
Gluten Free Crust - crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone
GF Pesto Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
GF Potato Pizza
gluten free crust -- potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce
GF Protein Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
GF Say Cheese Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
GF Spicy Italian Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino
GF Tommy Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Triple Pepper Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino
BYO Gluten Free Pizza
build your own pizza on our gluten free crust. Meatballs are not gluten free.
Gluten Free Half & Half
Gluten Free - When choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
Apps
Baked Goat Cheese
encrusted with tangy peppadew peppers and roasted walnuts, served with a petite arugula salad, fresh herb oil, and crostini
Buffalo Chicken Dip
chicken, homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served warm with celery sticks & crostini
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
artichoke hearts & chopped spinach with garlic & herbs in a creamy blend of cheeses, finished with balsamic glaze, served warm with crostini
Breadsticks
Salads
Apple Salad Small
sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette
Apple Salad Large
sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette
Arugula Salad Small
sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Salad Large
sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad Small
kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad Large
kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette
House Salad Small
roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette
House Salad Large
roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette
Roasted Salad Small
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing
Roasted Salad Large
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing
Smoky Salad Small
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Smoky Salad Large
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Wedge
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing
Desserts
Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites
a shareable bowl of bites of our pizza dough, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla glaze for dipping
Vanilla Pudding Ice Cream
Vanilla custard ice cream with crumbled vanilla wafers. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Frosted Sugar Cookie Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream loaded with frosted vanilla sugar cookies and seasonal sprinkles. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Pecan Pie Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.
Lemon and Candied Pecan Ice Cream
Lemon custard ice cream with citrus candied pecans. Contains dairy, egg, nuts and soy. Gluten free.
Cannoli Ice Cream
Sweet cream ice cream with chopped toasted pistachios, mini chocolate chips, and crumbled cannoli shells. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pistachio), soy.
Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.
Vegan German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream
Vegan German chocolate cake cake batter ice cream with a swirl of coconut pecan icing. Contains gluten, nut (pecans), and soy. Dairy and egg free.
Vegan Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ice Cream
Vegan coconut milk ice cream blended with pumpkin, espresso, and autumn spices. Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.
Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.
Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.
Sauces
Soft Drinks
Black Cherry
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Cola
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Lemonade
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Root Beer
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Vanilla Cream
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Water
Soda Water
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Soda Water
Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Soda Water
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea
Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea / Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade
GALLON Lemonade
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Diet Coke (12oz Can)
Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet Tea
Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea
GALLON Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Tea Half and Half
Chocolate Milk
Organic Valley 1%
Lowfat Milk
Organic Valley 1%
Apple Juice
Beer
Liability Ultra Secret Enigma Lager
4.5% Greenville, SC
Allagash White
Portland ME - A take on a traditional Belgian wheat beer, spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel. It's bright, easy-drinking while still dazzling to the taste buds. 5%
Bell’s Two Hearted
Comstock MI - Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. 7%
Cigar City Jai Alai
Tampa FL - Look for notes of orange peel, clementine and light caramel in this citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale 7.5%
Duchesse De Bourgogne
6% Duchesse De Bourgogne from Brouwerij Verhaeghe is the traditional Flemish red ale. This refreshing ale is matured in oak casks; smooth with a rich texture and interplay of passion fruit, and chocolate, and a long, dry and acidic finish. After the first and secondary fermentation, the beer goes for maturation into the oak barrels for 18 months. The final product is a blend of younger 8 months old beer with 18 months old beer. The average age of the Duchesse de Bourgogne before being bottled is 12 months.
Highland Gaelic
Asheville, NC Amber-colored American ale featuring a rich malty body and exceptionally balanced between malty sweetness and delicate hop bitterness, making it a clear winner with a broad range of food pairings. 5.5%
OB Mama's Little Yella Pils
Mama's is built on pilsner and honey malt, then hopped with Saaz and Aramis hops. Smooth and easy to drink. 4.7%
Salt Life Lager
Brewed by Abita Brewing Co. A light, easy drinking Lager. Covington, LA 4.5%
Sierra Nevada Hazy Thing
Fruit forward and hop heavy crowd pleaser! Unfiltered, unprocessed, straight from the tanks and into the can. 6.7%
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Loaded with Cascade Hops (named after the mountain range) with intense aromas of pine and citrus this beer sparked the American craft beer revolution. 5.6%
Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing
This slightly sour beer has just the right smack of tartness for serious refreshment, while guava, hibiscus and strawberry lend fruity-sweet depth and a bright pop of color. 5.5%
Westbrook ONE CLAW
A zesty and tropical rye pale ale brewed with a touch of malted rye and Citra hops. 5.5%
Westbrook WHITE THAI
Wonderfully refreshing Belgian style ale with notes of lemon candy, citrus fruit, and ginger. 5%
Wicked Weed Freak Of Nature 8.5%
8.5% Asheville, NC An outlying, west coast style double India Pale Ale brewed with an abnormally large quantity of hops. A delicately crafted, and crushable ale designed for fresh and immediate consumption. A hophead vice or downfall. Ex: Though warned about its habit-forming hoppiness, they were seduced by the dank, tropical, and drinkable Freak of Nature.
Victory Gold Monkey 9.5%
Loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish. 9.5%
Lefthand MILK STOUT Nitro
Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Dark and delicious, roasted malt and coffee flavors build the foundation of this cream sweet stout. NITRO 6%
Austin Eastciders Original Dry
A crisp, smooth dry craft cider made with European bittersweet apples and American dessert apples. Austin, TX 5%
Glutenberg IPA
A true little flavor bomb, this gluten free IPA presents a perfect harmony between citrus fruit aromas, the freshness of hops and bitterness. 16 oz 6%
New Belgium Fruit Smash Seltzer
Original Sin Black Widow Cider
The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples. 6%
Blake's Triple Jam
Scofflaw Georgia Peach Seltzer
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden N/A
golden ale,citrus, golden, honey, 100% vegan, less than 0.5% abv
Wine
Ca'di Ponti Pinot Gris Bottle
Italy | From limestone and clay soils of northern Italy, delicate floral and citrus.
Harken Chardonnay Bottle
California | Notes of crème brulée & buttered toast, with fresh acidity 100% barrel fermented 100 % malolactic.
Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
New Zealand | Hinting of peach and apricot on the nose with underlying notes of citrus and herbs.
Single Post Riesling Bottle
Germany | A touch of sweetness, fruity, fresh blossom, clean apple, juicy tangerine and mango, floral notes.
Charles Smith Band of Roses Rose Bottle
Seven Daughters Moscato Bottle
Joel Gott Half Bottle
The 2021 Joel Gott California Sauvignon Blanc has aromas of honeydew melon, peaches and lychee with citrus notes. On the palate, the wine opens with tropical fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity on the mid-palate and notes of ruby red grapefruit on the long, clean balanced finish.
Giuliano Rosati Toscana Bottle
Italy | Rustic Sangiovese blend, boasts aromas of cherries, blackberries, & zesty black pepper.
Hayes Valley Cabernet Bottle
California | Aromas of cocoa, dried cherry, black currants, and a hint of cigar.
Illusion Red Blend Bottle
California | A blend of Old Vine Zinfandel, Merlot, Petite Sirah & Cabernet Sauvignon, moderately sweet.
Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle
The 2018 Pinot Noir (Santa Barbara County) is a delicious wine that shows how compelling this vintage is. Sweet red cherry, mint and rose petal are beautifully lifted. The 2018 is vibrant, detailed and enticing.
Ruffino Chianti Bottle
Zin Collective Zinfandel Bottle
Rich nose of rhubarb and blackberry pie with notes of vanilla. Great with Pizza!
Tinto Negro Malbec Bottle
Argentina | Soft & approachable, rich chocolate, dried berry, warm vanilla & oaky notes.
Del Mar Margarita Strawberry
Del Mar Margarita Lime
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Greenville, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-558-0235 and we'll be happy to assist you.
99 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29690