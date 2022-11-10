- Home
- /
- Greenville
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
627 Reviews
$$
3598 Pelham Road
Greenville, SC 29615
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps
Baked Goat Cheese
encrusted with tangy peppadew peppers and roasted walnuts, served with a petite arugula salad, fresh herb oil, and crostini
Buffalo Chicken Dip
chicken, homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served warm with celery sticks & crostini
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
artichoke hearts & chopped spinach with garlic & herbs in a creamy blend of cheeses, finished with balsamic glaze, served warm with crostini
Breadsticks
Salads
Apple Salad Small
sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette
Apple Salad Large
sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette
Arugula Salad Small
sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Salad Large
sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad Small
kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad Large
kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette
House Salad Small
roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette
House Salad Large
roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette
Roasted Salad Small
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing
Roasted Salad Large
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing
Smoky Salad Small
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Smoky Salad Large
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Wedge Salad
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing
Pizzas
Antipasto Pizza
basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)
Arugula Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino
Bacon Bliss Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino
Big Pepperoni Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis
Blondie Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
Greenville Goddess Pizza
basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
Hot Hawaiian Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
Little Pepperoni Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Margherita Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Meatball Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone
Pesto Pizza
basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
Potato Pizza
potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce
Protein Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
Roasted Mushroom Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino
Roasted Vegetable Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
Say Cheese Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
Spicy Italian Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino
Stuffed Spinach Pizza
Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust
The Meat Up
Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and honey inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust
Tommy Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino
Triple Pepper Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino
BYO Regular Pizza
build your own pizza on our 14" signature crust
Half & Half Pizza
14" signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
GF Antipasto Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)
GF Arugula Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Bacon Bliss Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Big Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis
GF Blondie Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Gluten free crust - hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
GF Greenville Goddess Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
GF Little Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
GF Margherita Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
GF Meatball Pizza
Gluten Free Crust - crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone
GF Pesto Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
GF Potato Pizza
Gluten Free Crust -- potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce
GF Protein Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
GF Say Cheese Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
GF Spicy Italian Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino
GF Tommy Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Triple Pepper Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino
BYO Gluten Free Pizza
build your own pizza on our gluten free crust
Gluten Free Half & Half Pizza
Gluten free crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
Desserts
Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites
a shareable bowl of bites of our pizza dough, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla glaze for dipping
Frosted Sugar Cookie Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream loaded with frosted vanilla sugar cookies and seasonal sprinkles. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Pecan Pie Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.
Lemon and Candied Pecan Ice Cream
Lemon custard ice cream with citrus candied pecans. Contains dairy, egg, nuts and soy. Gluten free.
Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.
Vegan German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream
Vegan German chocolate cake cake batter ice cream with a swirl of coconut pecan icing. Contains gluten, nut (pecans), and soy. Dairy and egg free.
Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.
Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.
Pumpkin Dog Ice Cream
Pumpkin oat milk and coconut milk ice cream for puppies. (contains pumpkin puree, sugar, oat milk, coconut milk). Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.
Sauces
Soft Drinks
Black Cherry
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Cola
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Lemonade
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Root Beer
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Vanilla Cream
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house
Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Soda Water
Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Soda Water
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea
Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / freshly brewed sweet tea
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Unsweet Tea
Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / freshly brewed unsweet tea
Lemonade GALLON
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Diet Coke (12oz Can)
Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house
Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house
1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Tea Half n Half
Freshly brewed in house.
Chocolate Milk
Organic Valley 1%
Lowfat Milk
Organic Valley 1%
Apple Juice
Beer
Allagash White
Portland ME - A take on a traditional Belgian wheat beer, spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel. It's bright, easy-drinking while still dazzling to the taste buds. 5%
Bell's Two Hearted
Comstock MI - Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. 7%
Cigar City Jai Alai
Tampa FL - Look for notes of orange peel, clementine and light caramel in this citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale 7.5%
Cigar City Maduro Brown
Tampa FL - Full in body and silky on the palate, Maduro Brown Ale's chocolate and espresso notes are rounded out by toffee-like qualities and a light woody hop presence. 5.5%
Hazy Little Thing
Fruit forward and hop heavy crowd pleaser! Unfiltered, unprocessed, straight from the tanks and into the can. 6.7%
Highland Gaelic
Asheville, NC Amber-colored American ale featuring a rich malty body and exceptionally balanced between malty sweetness and delicate hop bitterness, making it a clear winner with a broad range of food pairings. 5.5%
Lefthand Milk Stout
Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Dark and delicious, roasted malt and coffee flavors build the foundation of this cream sweet stout. NITRO 6%
Liquid Hoppiness
One-y hazy IPA delivers citrusy flavors of orange peel, tangerine and lemon zest balance with a biscuity malt. Only 100 calories. 4% ABV
Revelry Hotel Rendezvous
Subtle banana esters play in tandem with clove phenols and a wheat base in this refreshing, unfiltered Bavarian Wheat beer. 5%
River Rat Hazelnut Brown
Columbia, SC - A traditional mild brown ale brewed with English malts, hops, and fresh Hazelnuts. 5.4%
River Rat Kölsch
Columbia, SC - This ColaTown Kölsch-Style Ale is great on a hot summer day. Get up, mow the lawn, and then relax with a River Rat American Kölsch. 5% ABV
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Loaded with Cascade Hops (named after the mountain range) with intense aromas of pine and citrus this beer sparked the American craft beer revolution. 5.6%
Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing
This slightly sour beer has just the right smack of tartness for serious refreshment, while guava, hibiscus and strawberry lend fruity-sweet depth and a bright pop of color. 5.5%
Victory Golden Monkey
Loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish. 9.5%
Westbrook Gose
Westbrook's interpretation of the traditional German-style sour wheat beer, brewed with coriander and grey sea salt. Sour, salty, delicious and easy to drink at 4%.
Westbrook One Claw
A zesty and tropical rye pale ale brewed with a touch of malted rye and Citra hops. 5.5%
Westbrook White Thai
Wonderfully refreshing Belgian style ale with notes of lemon candy, citrus fruit, and ginger. 5%
Wild Haven Emergemcy Drinking Beer
Sunny Little Thing
Blakes Bluberry Lemonade
Blakes Rainbow Seeker
Lower Falls IPA
Seattle Dry Cider
One of the driest ciders on the market. The golden orange glow of this unique cider lends way to notes of lilac, blood orange and green apple on the nose. Dry and pleasantly acidic, flavors of nectarine, under ripe peach and tart cherry hit the palate with no residual sweetness. 16 oz 6.5%
Seattle Semi-Sweet Cider
A light, crisp cider with just a touch of sweetness. Honey in color with notes of bergamot orange, lemon and apple, this refreshing cider reveals hints of citrus and cinnamon on the palate. 16 oz. 6.5%
Seattle Basil-Mint Cider
Fermented with fresh basil and mint, this off-dry cider starts savory and floral, complemented perfectly by a tart, clean finish. 16 oz. 6.9%
Glutenberg IPA
A true little flavor bomb, this gluten free IPA presents a perfect harmony between citrus fruit aromas, the freshness of hops and bitterness. 16 oz 6%
Glutenberg Blonde
Quebec, CA - Airy and lemony, its golden colour reveals floral and slightly herbaceous notes, giving way to a dry and tasty finish. 4.5% ABV
Seattle Cider Berry Rose
Crafted with locally grown raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. slightly tart on the start and slightly sweet on the finish. 6.9% ABV
Seattle Pineapple Agave Cider
Black Widow Cider
New York - Original Sin. The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples. 6%
Pineapple Haze Cider
New York - Original Sin. We ferment the highest quality freshly pressed New York apples to dryness using champagne yeast and then add our blend of tart pineapple juice. 6% ABV
Strawberry Margarita
Georgia Peach Hard Seltzer
Capri Sunset Tropical Hard Seltzer
Mimosa Seltzer
Wine
Bellula Chardonnay Bottle
A lush roundness of exotic fruits like mango and passion fruit with a touch of citrus enveloping your mouth. 100% chardonnay
Ca'di Ponti Pinot Gris Bottle
(Italy) from limestone and clay soils of northern Italy, delicate floral and citrus.
Harken Chardonnay Bottle
(California) notes of crème brulée & buttered toast, with fresh acidity 100% barrel fermented 100 % malolactic.
Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
(New Zealand) hinting of peach and apricot on the nose with underlying notes of citrus and herbs.
Rose De Printemps
(France) aromas of violets, citrus, and peach tree flowers.
Urban Riesling Bottle
(Germany), a touch of sweetness, fruity, fresh blossom, clean apple, juicy tangerine and mango, floral notes.
Lyric Pinot Noir
California | Aromas of cranberries & graham cracker with earthy overtones, ripe red fruit flavors.
Giuliano Rosati Toscana Bottle
Italy | Rustic Sangiovese blend, boasts aromas of cherries, blackberries, & zesty black pepper.
Hayes Valley Cab Bottle
California | Aromas of cocoa, dried cherry, black currants, and a hint of cigar.
Illusion Red Blend Bottle
California | A blend of Old Vine Zinfandel, Merlot, Petite Sirah & Cabernet Sauvignon, moderately sweet.
TintoNegro Malbec Bottle
Argentina | Soft & approachable, rich chocolate, dried berry, warm vanilla & oaky notes.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza on Pelham Rd in Greenville, SC. Follow the link below to begin your online order.Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-991-8748.
3598 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615