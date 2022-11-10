Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road

627 Reviews

$$

3598 Pelham Road

Greenville, SC 29615

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Breadsticks
Little Pepperoni Pizza
Say Cheese Pizza

Apps

Baked Goat Cheese

$9.75

encrusted with tangy peppadew peppers and roasted walnuts, served with a petite arugula salad, fresh herb oil, and crostini

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

chicken, homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served warm with celery sticks & crostini

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.75

artichoke hearts & chopped spinach with garlic & herbs in a creamy blend of cheeses, finished with balsamic glaze, served warm with crostini

Breadsticks

4 Breadsticks

$5.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

6 Breadsticks

$7.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

Salads

Apple Salad Small

$8.75

sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette

Apple Salad Large

$17.50

sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Small

$6.75

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Large

$13.50

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$7.75

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

Greek Salad Large

$15.50

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$6.75

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$13.50

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

Roasted Salad Small

$7.75

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Roasted Salad Large

$15.50

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Smoky Salad Small

$8.75

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Smoky Salad Large

$17.50

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Wedge Salad

$7.75

chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing

Pizzas

Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)

Arugula Pizza

$18.75

crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

Big Pepperoni Pizza

$17.25

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis

Blondie Pizza

$15.00

roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Meatball Pizza

$18.75

crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

Pesto Pizza

$15.00

basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

Potato Pizza

$22.00

potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce

Protein Pizza

$21.50

crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75

roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella

Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$22.00

Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust

The Meat Up

$25.00

Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and honey inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust

Tommy Pizza

$19.75

roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

BYO Regular Pizza

$15.00

build your own pizza on our 14" signature crust

Half & Half Pizza

14" signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.

GF Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)

GF Arugula Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Big Pepperoni Pizza

$17.25

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis

GF Blondie Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

GF Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

GF Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

GF Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

GF Meatball Pizza

$18.75

Gluten Free Crust - crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

GF Pesto Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

GF Potato Pizza

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust -- potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce

GF Protein Pizza

$21.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

GF Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella

GF Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

GF Tommy Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

BYO Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00

build your own pizza on our gluten free crust

Gluten Free Half & Half Pizza

Gluten free crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites

$8.00

a shareable bowl of bites of our pizza dough, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla glaze for dipping

Frosted Sugar Cookie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream loaded with frosted vanilla sugar cookies and seasonal sprinkles. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.

Pecan Pie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.

Lemon and Candied Pecan Ice Cream

Lemon custard ice cream with citrus candied pecans. Contains dairy, egg, nuts and soy. Gluten free.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Vegan German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream

Vegan German chocolate cake cake batter ice cream with a swirl of coconut pecan icing. Contains gluten, nut (pecans), and soy. Dairy and egg free.

Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Pumpkin Dog Ice Cream

Pumpkin oat milk and coconut milk ice cream for puppies. (contains pumpkin puree, sugar, oat milk, coconut milk). Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

house made local buttermilk ranch

Hot Sauce

$1.00

House made hot sauce

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

House made blue cheese dressing

Extra Side Red Sauce

$1.00

house made crushed tomato sauce

Features

Dog Ice Cream

$3.00

A cool treat for your furry friend!

Soft Drinks

Black Cherry

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Cola

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Lemonade

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Root Beer

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Soda Water

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Soda Water

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / freshly brewed sweet tea

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / freshly brewed unsweet tea

Lemonade GALLON

$12.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$2.00

1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Sweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Tea Half n Half

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Organic Valley 1%

Lowfat Milk

$2.00

Organic Valley 1%

Apple Juice

$2.00

Beer

Allagash White

$5.00

Portland ME - A take on a traditional Belgian wheat beer, spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel. It's bright, easy-drinking while still dazzling to the taste buds. 5%

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.00

Comstock MI - Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. 7%

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.00

Tampa FL - Look for notes of orange peel, clementine and light caramel in this citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale 7.5%

Cigar City Maduro Brown

$5.00

Tampa FL - Full in body and silky on the palate, Maduro Brown Ale's chocolate and espresso notes are rounded out by toffee-like qualities and a light woody hop presence. 5.5%

Hazy Little Thing

$5.00

Fruit forward and hop heavy crowd pleaser! Unfiltered, unprocessed, straight from the tanks and into the can. 6.7%

Highland Gaelic

$5.00

Asheville, NC Amber-colored American ale featuring a rich malty body and exceptionally balanced between malty sweetness and delicate hop bitterness, making it a clear winner with a broad range of food pairings. 5.5%

Lefthand Milk Stout

$5.00

Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Dark and delicious, roasted malt and coffee flavors build the foundation of this cream sweet stout. NITRO 6%

Liquid Hoppiness

$4.00

One-y hazy IPA delivers citrusy flavors of orange peel, tangerine and lemon zest balance with a biscuity malt. Only 100 calories. 4% ABV

Revelry Hotel Rendezvous

$5.00

Subtle banana esters play in tandem with clove phenols and a wheat base in this refreshing, unfiltered Bavarian Wheat beer. 5%

River Rat Hazelnut Brown

$5.00

Columbia, SC - A traditional mild brown ale brewed with English malts, hops, and fresh Hazelnuts. 5.4%

River Rat Kölsch

$5.00

Columbia, SC - This ColaTown Kölsch-Style Ale is great on a hot summer day. Get up, mow the lawn, and then relax with a River Rat American Kölsch. 5% ABV

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Loaded with Cascade Hops (named after the mountain range) with intense aromas of pine and citrus this beer sparked the American craft beer revolution. 5.6%

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing

$5.00

This slightly sour beer has just the right smack of tartness for serious refreshment, while guava, hibiscus and strawberry lend fruity-sweet depth and a bright pop of color. 5.5%

Victory Golden Monkey

$4.00

Loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish. 9.5%

Westbrook Gose

$5.00

Westbrook's interpretation of the traditional German-style sour wheat beer, brewed with coriander and grey sea salt. Sour, salty, delicious and easy to drink at 4%.

Westbrook One Claw

$5.00

A zesty and tropical rye pale ale brewed with a touch of malted rye and Citra hops. 5.5%

Westbrook White Thai

$5.00

Wonderfully refreshing Belgian style ale with notes of lemon candy, citrus fruit, and ginger. 5%

Wild Haven Emergemcy Drinking Beer

$5.00

Sunny Little Thing

$5.00

Blakes Bluberry Lemonade

$4.00

Blakes Rainbow Seeker

$4.00

Lower Falls IPA

$5.00

Seattle Dry Cider

$6.00

One of the driest ciders on the market. The golden orange glow of this unique cider lends way to notes of lilac, blood orange and green apple on the nose. Dry and pleasantly acidic, flavors of nectarine, under ripe peach and tart cherry hit the palate with no residual sweetness. 16 oz 6.5%

Seattle Semi-Sweet Cider

$6.00

A light, crisp cider with just a touch of sweetness. Honey in color with notes of bergamot orange, lemon and apple, this refreshing cider reveals hints of citrus and cinnamon on the palate. 16 oz. 6.5%

Seattle Basil-Mint Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Fermented with fresh basil and mint, this off-dry cider starts savory and floral, complemented perfectly by a tart, clean finish. 16 oz. 6.9%

Glutenberg IPA

$6.00

A true little flavor bomb, this gluten free IPA presents a perfect harmony between citrus fruit aromas, the freshness of hops and bitterness. 16 oz 6%

Glutenberg Blonde

$6.00

Quebec, CA - Airy and lemony, its golden colour reveals floral and slightly herbaceous notes, giving way to a dry and tasty finish. 4.5% ABV

Seattle Cider Berry Rose

$6.00Out of stock

Crafted with locally grown raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. slightly tart on the start and slightly sweet on the finish. 6.9% ABV

Seattle Pineapple Agave Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Black Widow Cider

$5.00

New York - Original Sin. The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples. 6%

Pineapple Haze Cider

$5.00

New York - Original Sin. We ferment the highest quality freshly pressed New York apples to dryness using champagne yeast and then add our blend of tart pineapple juice. 6% ABV

Strawberry Margarita

$5.00

Georgia Peach Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Capri Sunset Tropical Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Mimosa Seltzer

$6.00

Wine

Bellula Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

A lush roundness of exotic fruits like mango and passion fruit with a touch of citrus enveloping your mouth. 100% chardonnay

Ca'di Ponti Pinot Gris Bottle

$30.00

(Italy) from limestone and clay soils of northern Italy, delicate floral and citrus.

Harken Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00

(California) notes of crème brulée & buttered toast, with fresh acidity 100% barrel fermented 100 % malolactic.

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

(New Zealand) hinting of peach and apricot on the nose with underlying notes of citrus and herbs.

Rose De Printemps

$45.00

(France) aromas of violets, citrus, and peach tree flowers.

Urban Riesling Bottle

$26.00

(Germany), a touch of sweetness, fruity, fresh blossom, clean apple, juicy tangerine and mango, floral notes.

Lyric Pinot Noir

$40.00

California | Aromas of cranberries & graham cracker with earthy overtones, ripe red fruit flavors.

Giuliano Rosati Toscana Bottle

$30.00

Italy | Rustic Sangiovese blend, boasts aromas of cherries, blackberries, & zesty black pepper.

Hayes Valley Cab Bottle

$34.00

California | Aromas of cocoa, dried cherry, black currants, and a hint of cigar.

Illusion Red Blend Bottle

$30.00

California | A blend of Old Vine Zinfandel, Merlot, Petite Sirah & Cabernet Sauvignon, moderately sweet.

TintoNegro Malbec Bottle

$26.00

Argentina | Soft & approachable, rich chocolate, dried berry, warm vanilla & oaky notes.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza on Pelham Rd in Greenville, SC. Follow the link below to begin your online order.Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-991-8748.

Location

3598 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615

Directions

Map
