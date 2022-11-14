- Home
Sidewall Pizza Company - Travelers Rest
452 Reviews
$$
35 S Main St
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Apps
Baked Goat Cheese
encrusted with tangy peppadew peppers and roasted walnuts, served with a petite arugula salad, fresh herb oil, and crostini
Buffalo Chicken Dip
chicken, homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served warm with celery sticks & crostini
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
artichoke hearts & chopped spinach with garlic & herbs in a creamy blend of cheeses, finished with balsamic glaze, served warm with crostini
Breadsticks
Salads
Apple Salad Small
sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette
Apple Salad Large
sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette
Arugula Salad Small
sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Salad Large
sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad Small
kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad Large
kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette
House Salad Small
roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette
House Salad Large
roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette
Roasted Salad Small
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing
Roasted Salad Large
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing
Smoky Salad Small
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Smoky Salad Large
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Wedge Salad
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing
Pizzas
Antipasto Pizza
basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)
Arugula Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino
Bacon Bliss Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino
Big Pepperoni Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis
Blondie Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
Greenville Goddess Pizza
basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
Hot Hawaiian Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
Little Pepperoni Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Margherita Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Meatball Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone
Pesto Pizza
basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
Potato Pizza
potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce
Protein Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
Roasted Mushroom Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino
Roasted Vegetable Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
Say Cheese Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
Spicy Italian Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino
Stuffed Spinach Pizza
Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust
The Meat Up
Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and honey inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust
Tommy Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino
Triple Pepper Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino
BYO Regular Pizza
build your own pizza on our 14" signature crust
Half & Half Pizza
14” signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
GF Antipasto Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)
GF Arugula Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Bacon Bliss Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Big Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis
GF Blondie Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Gluten free crust - hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
GF Greenville Goddess Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
GF Little Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
GF Margherita Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
GF Meatball Pizza
Gluten Free Crust - crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone
GF Pesto Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
GF Potato Pizza
Gluten Free Crust - potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce
GF Protein Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
GF Say Cheese Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
GF Spicy Italian Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino
GF Tommy Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Triple Pepper Pizza
Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino
BYO Gluten Free Pizza
build your own pizza on our gluten free crust. Meatballs are not gluten free.
Gluten Free Half & Half
Gluten free crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
Desserts
Cinnamon Dough Bites
a shareable bowl of bites of our pizza dough, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla glaze for dipping
Vanilla Pudding Ice Cream
Vanilla custard ice cream with crumbled vanilla wafers. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Frosted Sugar Cookie Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream loaded with frosted vanilla sugar cookies and seasonal sprinkles. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Pecan Pie Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.
Chocolate Sundae Pie Ice Cream
The very best flavors of a chocolate cream pie in a smooth, rich chocolate cream ice cream with flecks of cookie crust. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.
Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.
Vegan German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream
Vegan German chocolate cake cake batter ice cream with a swirl of coconut pecan icing. Contains gluten, nut (pecans), and soy. Dairy and egg free.
Vegan Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ice Cream
Vegan coconut milk ice cream blended with pumpkin, espresso, and autumn spices. Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.
Vegan S’mores Ice Cream
Vegan vanilla coconut milk ice cream with crumbled graham crackers, vegan marshmallows, and fudge swirl. Contains gluten and soy. Dairy, egg, and nut free.
Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.
Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.
Pumpkin Dog Ice Cream
Pumpkin oat milk and coconut milk ice cream for puppies. (contains pumpkin puree, sugar, oat milk, coconut milk). Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.
Sauces
Soft Drinks
Black Cherry
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Cola
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Lemonade
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Root Beer
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Vanilla Cream
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Soda Water
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Soda Water
Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Soda Water
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea
Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Unsweet Tea
Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea / Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade
Lemonade GALLON
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Diet Coke (12oz Can)
Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet Tea
Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea
GALLON Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Tea Half n Half
Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea
Chocolate Milk
Organic Valley 1%
Lowfat Milk
Organic Valley 1%
Apple Juice
Wine
IL Cantico Pinot Gris Bottle
(Italy) from limestone and clay soils of northern Italy, delicate floral and citrus.
Mirabell Prosecco Split Bottle
Italian sparkling wine. Brut Split bottle
Gassac Guilhem Rose Bottle
NOSE: Pleasant, intense, floral with notes of citruses. PALATE: Well balanced with freshness combining red currants and berries tight final. FINISH: Splendidly fresh and long : thoroughly “more-ish”.
Woodbridge Chard Bottle
California, Hints of apple,peach. vanilla oak with a touch of cinnamon
Hunky Dory Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
New Zealand Grapefruit, citrus, floral bouquet with a well balanced finish.
Spoken West Chard Bottle
California Golden straw in color. Nose full of ripe pear and peach, floral jasmine, and hints of vanilla and toast. Delicious mouthful of pear and liquid minerals. Finishes long and fat with notes of pineapple and citrus peel.nia
Antonio Maccieri Moscato Bottle
The color is Rich ruby Red. The Scent is intense, fruity of blackberry and raspberry. The Taste is Round, silky, aromatic full of notes of red fruits.
TintoNegro Malbec Bottle
Argentina | Soft & approachable, rich chocolate, dried berry, warm vanilla & oaky notes.
Lapis Luna Cab
Noah River Pinot Noir
aromas of vanilla and flower petals. fresh berry flavor and dark chocolate finish
Cave La Comtadine Syrah
aromas of plum,cherry,blackberry with a spicy finish
Palazzo Maffei Valpolicella Bottle
Full bodied, Hints of almonds and ripe fruits
Strawberry Margarita
13.9% ABV Strawberry Margarita Wine Cocktail opens with fresh notes of real strawberry juice accompanied by refreshing flavors of organic blue agave.
Pacifica Lime Margarita
13.9% ABV Pacifica Lime Margarita Wine Cocktail opens with zesty notes of real lime juice accompanied by refreshing flavors of organic blue agave.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Travelers Rest, SC. Follow the link below to begin your online order. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-610-0527.
