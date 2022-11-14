Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sidewall Pizza Company - Travelers Rest

452 Reviews

$$

35 S Main St

Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Popular Items

Little Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Say Cheese Pizza

Apps

Baked Goat Cheese

$9.75

encrusted with tangy peppadew peppers and roasted walnuts, served with a petite arugula salad, fresh herb oil, and crostini

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

chicken, homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served warm with celery sticks & crostini

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.75

artichoke hearts & chopped spinach with garlic & herbs in a creamy blend of cheeses, finished with balsamic glaze, served warm with crostini

Breadsticks

4 Breadsticks

$5.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

6 Breadsticks

$7.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

Salads

Apple Salad Small

$8.75

sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette

Apple Salad Large

$17.50

sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Small

$6.75

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Large

$13.50

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$7.75

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

Greek Salad Large

$15.50

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$6.75

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$13.50

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

Roasted Salad Small

$7.75

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Roasted Salad Large

$15.50

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Smoky Salad Small

$8.75

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Smoky Salad Large

$17.50

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Wedge Salad

$7.75

chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing

Pizzas

Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)

Arugula Pizza

$18.75

crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

Big Pepperoni Pizza

$17.25

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis

Blondie Pizza

$15.00

roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Meatball Pizza

$18.75

crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

Pesto Pizza

$15.00

basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

Potato Pizza

$22.00

potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce

Protein Pizza

$21.50

crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75

roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella

Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$22.00

Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust

The Meat Up

$25.00

Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions. crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and honey inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust

Tommy Pizza

$19.75

roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

BYO Regular Pizza

$15.00

build your own pizza on our 14" signature crust

Half & Half Pizza

14” signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.

GF Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta (note: pesto contains walnuts)

GF Arugula Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Big Pepperoni Pizza

$17.25

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis

GF Blondie Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

GF Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - basil pesto sauce, chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

GF Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

GF Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

GF Meatball Pizza

$18.75

Gluten Free Crust - crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

GF Pesto Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

GF Potato Pizza

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust - potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage, mozzarella, blue cheese, roasted garlic sauce

GF Protein Pizza

$21.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75Out of stock

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

GF Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella

GF Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

GF Tommy Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - roasted garlic sauce, spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - crushed tomato sauce, big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

BYO Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00

build your own pizza on our gluten free crust. Meatballs are not gluten free.

Gluten Free Half & Half

Gluten free crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.

Desserts

Cinnamon Dough Bites

$8.00

a shareable bowl of bites of our pizza dough, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla glaze for dipping

Vanilla Pudding Ice Cream

Vanilla custard ice cream with crumbled vanilla wafers. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.

Frosted Sugar Cookie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream loaded with frosted vanilla sugar cookies and seasonal sprinkles. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.

Pecan Pie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.

Chocolate Sundae Pie Ice Cream

The very best flavors of a chocolate cream pie in a smooth, rich chocolate cream ice cream with flecks of cookie crust. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Vegan German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream

Vegan German chocolate cake cake batter ice cream with a swirl of coconut pecan icing. Contains gluten, nut (pecans), and soy. Dairy and egg free.

Vegan Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ice Cream

Vegan coconut milk ice cream blended with pumpkin, espresso, and autumn spices. Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.

Vegan S’mores Ice Cream

Vegan vanilla coconut milk ice cream with crumbled graham crackers, vegan marshmallows, and fudge swirl. Contains gluten and soy. Dairy, egg, and nut free.

Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Pumpkin Dog Ice Cream

Pumpkin oat milk and coconut milk ice cream for puppies. (contains pumpkin puree, sugar, oat milk, coconut milk). Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

House made local buttermilk ranch

Hot Sauce

$1.00

House made hot sauce

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

House made blue cheese dressing

Extra Side Red Sauce

$1.00

House made crushed tomato sauce

Features

Dog Ice Cream

$3.00

A cool treat for your furry friend!

Soft Drinks

Black Cherry

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Cola

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Lemonade

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Root Beer

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Soda Water

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Soda Water

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Soda Water

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea / Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade

Lemonade GALLON

$12.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

GALLON Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Sweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Tea Half n Half

$8.00

Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea / Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Organic Valley 1%

Lowfat Milk

$2.00

Organic Valley 1%

Apple Juice

$2.00

Wine

IL Cantico Pinot Gris Bottle

$14.00

(Italy) from limestone and clay soils of northern Italy, delicate floral and citrus.

Mirabell Prosecco Split Bottle

$11.00

Italian sparkling wine. Brut Split bottle

Gassac Guilhem Rose Bottle

$19.00

NOSE: Pleasant, intense, floral with notes of citruses. PALATE: Well balanced with freshness combining red currants and berries tight final. FINISH: Splendidly fresh and long : thoroughly “more-ish”.

Woodbridge Chard Bottle

$11.00

California, Hints of apple,peach. vanilla oak with a touch of cinnamon

Hunky Dory Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$12.00

New Zealand Grapefruit, citrus, floral bouquet with a well balanced finish.

Spoken West Chard Bottle

$38.00

California Golden straw in color. Nose full of ripe pear and peach, floral jasmine, and hints of vanilla and toast. Delicious mouthful of pear and liquid minerals. Finishes long and fat with notes of pineapple and citrus peel.nia

Antonio Maccieri Moscato Bottle

$16.00

The color is Rich ruby Red. The Scent is intense, fruity of blackberry and raspberry. The Taste is Round, silky, aromatic full of notes of red fruits.

TintoNegro Malbec Bottle

$16.00

Argentina | Soft & approachable, rich chocolate, dried berry, warm vanilla & oaky notes.

Lapis Luna Cab

$16.00

Noah River Pinot Noir

$18.00

aromas of vanilla and flower petals. fresh berry flavor and dark chocolate finish

Cave La Comtadine Syrah

$17.00

aromas of plum,cherry,blackberry with a spicy finish

Palazzo Maffei Valpolicella Bottle

$16.00

Full bodied, Hints of almonds and ripe fruits

Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

13.9% ABV Strawberry Margarita Wine Cocktail opens with fresh notes of real strawberry juice accompanied by refreshing flavors of organic blue agave.

Pacifica Lime Margarita

$6.00

13.9% ABV Pacifica Lime Margarita Wine Cocktail opens with zesty notes of real lime juice accompanied by refreshing flavors of organic blue agave.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Travelers Rest, SC. Follow the link below to begin your online order. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-610-0527.

Website

Location

35 S Main St, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Directions

