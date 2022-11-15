- Home
Sidewall Pizza Company - Simpsonville
117 SE Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Popular Items
Apps
Baked Goat Cheese
encrusted with tangy peppadew peppers and roasted walnuts, served with a petite arugula salad, fresh herb oil, and crostini
Buffalo Chicken Dip
chicken, homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served warm with celery sticks & crostini
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
artichoke hearts & chopped spinach with garlic & herbs in a creamy blend of cheeses, finished with balsamic glaze, served warm with crostini
Breadsticks
Salads
Apple Salad Small
sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette
Apple Salad Large
sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette
Arugula Salad Small
sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Salad Large
sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad Small
kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad Large
kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette
House Salad Small
roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette
House Salad Large
roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette
Roasted Salad Small
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing
Roasted Salad Large
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing
Smoky Salad Small
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Smoky Salad Large
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Wedge Salad
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing
Pizzas
Antipasto Pizza
artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
Arugula Pizza
prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino
Bacon Bliss Pizza
16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino
Big Pepperoni Pizza
mozzarella and big pepperoni on crushed tomato sauce
Blondie Pizza
mozzarella and pecorino on roasted garlic sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
Greenville Goddess Pizza
chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese
Hot Hawaiian Pizza
chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
Little Pepperoni Pizza
Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Margherita Pizza
fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Meatball Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone
Pesto Pizza
basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
Potato Pizza
roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage **contains nuts
Protein Pizza
chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
Roasted Mushroom Pizza
shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino
Roasted Vegetable Pizza
roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
Say Cheese Pizza
mozzarella on crushed tomato sauce
Spicy Italian Pizza
Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino
Stuffed Spinach Pizza
An awesome stuffed pizza (crust on the bottom AND on the top)! Olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella all inside the crusts, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust. Cut into 6 giant slices. Served with a side of warm crushed tomato sauce. Omissions OK but no substitutions allowed.
The Meat Up
Another awesome stuffed pizza with a touch of crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and drizzle of honey all on the inside crusts, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust. Cut into 6 giant slices. Served with a side of warm crushed tomato sauce. Omissions OK but no substitutions allowed.
Tommy Pizza
spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino
Triple Pepper Pizza
big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino
BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza on our Signature Crust. 14"
Half & Half Pizza
Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
GF Antipasto Pizza
Gluten free crust - artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
GF Arugula Pizza
Gluten free crust - prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Bacon Bliss Pizza
Gluten free crust - 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Big Pepperoni
Gluten free crust - Large Pepperoni's
GF Blondie Pizza
Gluten free crust - mozzarella and pecorino on roasted garlic sauce
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Gluten free crust - hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
GF Greenville Goddess Pizza
Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese
GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza
Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
GF Little Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten free crust - Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
GF Margherita Pizza
Gluten free crust - fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
GF Meatball Pizza
Gluten Free Crust - crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone
GF Pesto Pizza
Gluten free crust - basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)
GF Potato Pizza
Gluten Free Crust - roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage **contains nuts
GF Protein Pizza
Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza
Gluten free crust - shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Gluten free crust - roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese
GF Say Cheese Pizza
Gluten free crust - mozzarella and crushed tomato sauce
GF Spicy Italian Pizza
Gluten free crust - Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino
GF Tommy Pizza
Gluten free crust - spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino
GF Triple Pepper Pizza
Gluten free crust - big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino
GF BYO Pizza
Gluten Free Crust.
Gluten Free Half & Half Pizza
Gluten free crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in the pizzas description.
Desserts
Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites
a shareable bowl of bites of our pizza dough, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla glaze for dipping
Vanilla Pudding Ice Cream
Vanilla custard ice cream with crumbled vanilla wafers. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Frosted Sugar Cookie Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream loaded with frosted vanilla sugar cookies and seasonal sprinkles. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Pecan Pie Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.
Chocolate Sundae Pie Ice Cream
The very best flavors of a chocolate cream pie in a smooth, rich chocolate cream ice cream with flecks of cookie crust. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.
Vegan German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream
Vegan German chocolate cake cake batter ice cream with a swirl of coconut pecan icing. Contains gluten, nut (pecans), and soy. Dairy and egg free.
Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.
Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.
Pumpkin Dog Ice Cream
Pumpkin oat milk and coconut milk ice cream for puppies. (contains pumpkin puree, sugar, oat milk, coconut milk). Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.
Sauces
Soft Drinks
Black Cherry
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Cola
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Lemonade
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Root Beer
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Vanilla Cream
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Water
Soda Water
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Soda Water
Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Soda Water
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea
Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Iced Tea
Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea
Lemonade GALLON
Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.
Diet Coke (12oz Can)
Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed in house.
GALLON Tea Half n Half
Freshly brewed in house.
Chocolate Milk
Organic Valley 1%
Lowfat White Milk
Organic Valley 1%
Apple Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Simpsonville, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-757-9191 and we'll be happy to assist you.
