Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Sidewall Pizza Company - Simpsonville

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

117 SE Main Street

Simpsonville, SC 29681

Popular Items

Little Pepperoni Pizza
6 Breadsticks
Say Cheese Pizza

Apps

Baked Goat Cheese

$9.75

encrusted with tangy peppadew peppers and roasted walnuts, served with a petite arugula salad, fresh herb oil, and crostini

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

chicken, homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served warm with celery sticks & crostini

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.75

artichoke hearts & chopped spinach with garlic & herbs in a creamy blend of cheeses, finished with balsamic glaze, served warm with crostini

Breadsticks

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

4 Breadsticks

$5.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

6 Breadsticks

$7.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

Salads

Apple Salad Small

$8.75

sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette

Apple Salad Large

$17.50

sliced local apples, dried cranberries, red onion, curry candied pecans, goat cheese, organic baby spinach, maple cider vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Small

$6.75

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Large

$13.50

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$7.75

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

Greek Salad Large

$15.50

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$6.75

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$13.50

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

Roasted Salad Small

$7.75

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Roasted Salad Large

$15.50

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Smoky Salad Small

$8.75

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Smoky Salad Large

$17.50

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Wedge Salad

$7.75

chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing

Pizzas

Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta

Arugula Pizza

$18.75

prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

Big Pepperoni Pizza

$17.25

mozzarella and big pepperoni on crushed tomato sauce

Blondie Pizza

$15.00

mozzarella and pecorino on roasted garlic sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese

Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Meatball Pizza

$18.75

crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

Pesto Pizza

$15.00

basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

Potato Pizza

$22.00

roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage **contains nuts

Protein Pizza

$21.50

chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

mozzarella on crushed tomato sauce

Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$22.00

An awesome stuffed pizza (crust on the bottom AND on the top)! Olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella all inside the crusts, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust. Cut into 6 giant slices. Served with a side of warm crushed tomato sauce. Omissions OK but no substitutions allowed.

The Meat Up

$25.00

Another awesome stuffed pizza with a touch of crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and drizzle of honey all on the inside crusts, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust. Cut into 6 giant slices. Served with a side of warm crushed tomato sauce. Omissions OK but no substitutions allowed.

Tommy Pizza

$19.75

spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

BYO Pizza

$15.00

Build your own pizza on our Signature Crust. 14"

Half & Half Pizza

Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.

GF Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta

GF Arugula Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Big Pepperoni

$17.25

Gluten free crust - Large Pepperoni's

GF Blondie Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - mozzarella and pecorino on roasted garlic sauce

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

GF Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese

GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

GF Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Gluten free crust - Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

GF Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Gluten free crust - fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

GF Meatball Pizza

$18.75

Gluten Free Crust - crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

GF Pesto Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino (note: basil pesto contains walnuts)

GF Potato Pizza

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust - roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, potatoes, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, fresh sage **contains nuts

GF Protein Pizza

$21.50

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

GF Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - mozzarella and crushed tomato sauce

GF Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

Gluten free crust - Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

GF Tommy Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

GF BYO Pizza

$15.00

Gluten Free Crust.

Gluten Free Half & Half Pizza

Gluten free crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in the pizzas description.

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites

$8.00

a shareable bowl of bites of our pizza dough, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla glaze for dipping

Vanilla Pudding Ice Cream

Vanilla custard ice cream with crumbled vanilla wafers. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.

Frosted Sugar Cookie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream loaded with frosted vanilla sugar cookies and seasonal sprinkles. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.

Pecan Pie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.

Chocolate Sundae Pie Ice Cream

Out of stock

The very best flavors of a chocolate cream pie in a smooth, rich chocolate cream ice cream with flecks of cookie crust. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Vegan German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream

Vegan German chocolate cake cake batter ice cream with a swirl of coconut pecan icing. Contains gluten, nut (pecans), and soy. Dairy and egg free.

Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Pumpkin Dog Ice Cream

Pumpkin oat milk and coconut milk ice cream for puppies. (contains pumpkin puree, sugar, oat milk, coconut milk). Dairy, egg, gluten, soy and nut free.

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

House made local buttermilk ranch

Hot Sauce

$1.00

House made hot sauce

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

House made blue cheese dressing

Extra Side of Tomato Sauce

$1.00

House made crushed tomato sauce

Features

Dog Ice Cream

$3.00

A cool treat for your furry friend!

Soft Drinks

Black Cherry

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Cola

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Lemonade

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Root Beer

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Water

Soda Water

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Soda Water

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Soda Water

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Iced Tea

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

Lemonade GALLON

$12.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Sweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Tea Half n Half

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Organic Valley 1%

Lowfat White Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Organic Valley 1%

Apple Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Simpsonville, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-757-9191 and we'll be happy to assist you.

Location

117 SE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Directions

Gallery
Sidewall Pizza Company image
Sidewall Pizza Company image

Map
