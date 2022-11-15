Sidewall Pizza Company - Simpsonville

Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$22.00

An awesome stuffed pizza (crust on the bottom AND on the top)! Olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella all inside the crusts, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust. Cut into 6 giant slices. Served with a side of warm crushed tomato sauce. Omissions OK but no substitutions allowed.