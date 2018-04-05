Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sidewall Pizza Company - Spartanburg

132 Reviews

$$

187 N Church Street Suite 107/Unit D

Spartanburg, SC 29306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Little Pepperoni Pizza
BYO Pizza
Say Cheese Pizza

Apps

Baked Goat Cheese

$9.75

encrusted with tangy peppadew peppers and roasted walnuts, served with a petite arugula salad, fresh herb oil, and crostini

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

chicken, homemade hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served warm with celery sticks & crostini

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.75

artichoke hearts & chopped spinach with garlic & herbs in a creamy blend of cheeses, finished with balsamic glaze, served warm with crostini

Breadsticks

4 Breadsticks

$5.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

6 Breadsticks

$7.00

Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce

Salads

Arugula Salad Small

$6.75

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad Large

$13.50

sun dried tomatoes, pepitas, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$7.75

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

Greek Salad Large

$15.50

kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, red wine vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$6.75

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$13.50

roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, organic spring mix, apple cider vinaigrette

Pear Salad Small

$8.75

sliced pears, dried cranberries, red onion, maple cinnamon candied walnuts, blue cheese, organic baby spinach, fig balsamic vinaigrette

Pear Salad Large

$16.50

sliced pears, dried cranberries, red onion, maple cinnamon candied walnuts, blue cheese, organic baby spinach, fig balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Salad Small

$7.75

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Roasted Salad Large

$15.50

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, blue cheese, kale, roasted garlic dressing

Smoky Salad Small

$8.75

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Smoky Salad Large

$17.40

roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing

Wedge Salad

$7.75

chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic reduction, blue cheese dressing

Pizza

Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta

Arugula Pizza

$18.75

prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

Blondie Pizza

$15.00

mozzarella and pecorino on roasted garlic sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese

Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Meatball Pizza

$18.75

homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone

Pesto Pizza

$15.00

mozzarella and pecorino on pesto sauce

Protein Pizza

$21.50

chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75

roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

mozzarella on crushed tomato sauce

Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$22.00

olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust

The Meat Up

$25.00

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, little pepperoni, meatballs, ricotta, and honey inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust

Tommy Pizza

$19.75

spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

BYO Pizza

$15.00

-Half and Half Pizza*

Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.

GF Antipasto Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta

GF Arugula Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - 16 slices of all-natural, nitrate-free bacon, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Blondie Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - mozzarella and pecorino on roasted garlic sauce

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - hot sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella, red onions, spicy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chives

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives

GF Greenville Goddess Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese

GF Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella

GF Little Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Gluten free crust - Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino

GF Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Gluten free crust - fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

GF Meatball Pizza

$18.75

Gluten Free Crust - crushed tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian herbs, mozzarella, provolone **(note: although we can make on a gluten free crust our meatballs contain breadcrumbs)

GF Pesto Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - mozzarella and pecorino on pesto sauce

GF Protein Pizza

$21.50

Gluten free crust - chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots, butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.75

Gluten free crust - roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, blue cheese

GF Say Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust - mozzarella on crushed tomato sauce

GF Spicy Italian Pizza

$19.50

Gluten free crust - Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil, shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino

GF Tommy Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - spinach, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino

GF Triple Pepper Pizza

$19.75

Gluten free crust - big pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella, pecorino

GF BYO Pizza

$15.00

-Gluten Free Half & Half Pizza

Gluten free crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites

$8.00

a shareable bowl of bites of our pizza dough, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla glaze for dipping

Peanut Butter Pie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream blended with peanut butter pie, Oreo crust, and Butterfinger pieces, swirled with peanut butter and chocolate ganache. Contains dairy, gluten, nuts and soy. Egg free.

Pecan Pie Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and crumbled pecan pie. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nut (pecan) and soy.

Eggnog Fudge Ice Cream

Eggnog ice cream with a fudge ripple swirl. Contains dairy and soy. Egg, gluten and nut free.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream made with local milk. Contains dairy. Gluten, nut, and egg free.

Vegan Horchata Ice Cream

Vegan coconut milk ice cream infused with toasted coconut, rice, and a hint of cinnamon. Contains soy. Dairy, egg, gluten and nut free.

Vegan GF German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream

Vegan chocolate coconut ice cream with crumbled gluten free chocolate cake and a swirl of dairy free coconut and toasted pecan custard. Contains nuts (pecan) and soy. Dairy, egg and gluten free.

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate coconut milk vegan ice cream. Dairy, gluten, nut, and egg free. Contains coconut.

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

House made local buttermilk ranch

Hot Sauce

$1.00

House made hot sauce

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

House made blue cheese dressing

Extra Tomato Sauce

$1.00

House made crushed tomato sauce

Soft Drinks

Black Cherry

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Cola

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Diet Cola

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Lemonade

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Root Beer

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Water

Soda Water

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Soda Water

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Soda Water

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Iced Tea

$3.00

Pucks Hand Crafted Small Batch Lemonade / Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

Lemonade GALLON

$12.00

Pucks All Natural Small Batch Sodas. No artificial colors or preservatives.

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Sweet Tea

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

GALLON Tea Half n Half

$8.00

Freshly brewed in house.

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Organic Valley 1%

Lowfat Milk

$2.00

Organic Valley 1%

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Spartanburg, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-327-9602 and we'll be happy to assist you.

Location

187 N Church Street Suite 107/Unit D, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Directions

Gallery
Sidewall Pizza Company image
Sidewall Pizza Company image
Sidewall Pizza Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Spartanburg
orange starNo Reviews
176 Liberty St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
The Kennedy
orange star4.8 • 973
221 E. Kennedy Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
The Tulip Tree
orange star4.5 • 18
121 W Main St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Fr8yard
orange starNo Reviews
125 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub
orange star4.8 • 268
252 West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Cribbs Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
226B West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spartanburg

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
orange star4.2 • 1,753
774 Spartan Blvd Spartanburg, SC 29301
View restaurantnext
The Kennedy
orange star4.8 • 973
221 E. Kennedy Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - Hub City
orange star4.5 • 341
930 East Main St Spartanburg, SC 29302
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub
orange star4.8 • 268
252 West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
John's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.8 • 41
311 Bennett Dairy Road Spartanburg, SC 29307
View restaurantnext
The Tulip Tree
orange star4.5 • 18
121 W Main St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spartanburg
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston