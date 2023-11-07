Restaurant info

Founded by a group of US Marine Veterans, Sidewinders is a welcoming, family-friendly restaurant that serves as a gathering place for the community. We want our employees and customers to be proud to call Sidewinders their spot. At Sidewinders, people come first, and we strive to make each person’s day better by exceeding their expectations through exceptional hospitality, good food, and first-class service. Every person who walks through the door is a valued guest that we are honored to serve.