Sidewinders Snack Shack

review star

No reviews yet

7271 Center St

Mentor, OH 44060

5 Wings
Extra Crispy Battered French Fries
10 Wings

Wings & Things

5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce of your choice. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.75

Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce of your choice. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).

25 Wings

25 Wings

$30.00

Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce of your choice. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).

Cauliflower Bites "Cauliflower Wings"

Cauliflower Bites "Cauliflower Wings"

$7.00

Half Pound, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).

Boneless Chicken Bites

Boneless Chicken Bites

$9.00

Half Pound, tossed in a wing sauce of your choice. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).

5 Chicken Tenders

5 Chicken Tenders

$10.50

5 tenders, served with a side of wing sauce of your choice

3 Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$7.00

3 Chicken Tenders, served with a side of wing sauce of your choice

Chunky Bleu Cheese

Chunky Bleu Cheese

$1.50

3.25oz side cup of chunky bleu cheese dressing with extra bleu cheese crumbles added for ultimate chunky/creamy deliciousness

Buttermilk Ranch

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of ranch

Sliced Fresh Celery

Sliced Fresh Celery

$1.25

Good Portion of Fresh Cut Celery Sticks

Sliced Fresh Carrots

Sliced Fresh Carrots

$1.25

Good Portion of Fresh Cut Carrot Sticks

Hot Potatoes

Extra Crispy Battered French Fries

Extra Crispy Battered French Fries

$4.50

Over a half pound of crispy, battered french fries.

Zesty Waffle Fries

Zesty Waffle Fries

$5.50

Over a half pound of zesty, seasoned waffle fries.

Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$9.00

Over a Half Pound, Served with a side of Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$9.00

Over a Half Pound, Served with a side of Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip

Rosemary Seasoned French Fries

Rosemary Seasoned French Fries

$5.75

Over a half pound of rosemary seasoned french fries.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.00

Over a Half Pound, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce

Sour Cream & Chive Potato Puffs

Sour Cream & Chive Potato Puffs

$11.00

Over a Half Pound, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce

Fan Favorites

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Half Pound of Golden Mozzarella Sticks, served with Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce

Jalapeno & Cheddar Poppers

Jalapeno & Cheddar Poppers

$10.00

6 Pieces, served with a side of Ranch

Macaroni & Cheese Jalapeno Bites

Macaroni & Cheese Jalapeno Bites

$9.00

Half Pound, served with side of ranch

Macaroni & Cheese Smoked Gouda Bites

Macaroni & Cheese Smoked Gouda Bites

$12.00

Half Pound, serve with side of ranch

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.50

Half Pound, salted, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce

Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel Bites

Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel Bites

$9.50

15 pretzel bites filled with jalapeno & white cheddar cheese, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce

Cheddar & Garlic Cheese Curds

Cheddar & Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.00

Half Pound, served with side of ranch

Spicy Cheese Curds

Spicy Cheese Curds

$10.50

Half Pound, served with side of ranch

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

$11.00

3 Empanadas, tastes like buffalo chicken dip inside a crispy shell! Served with a side of ranch

Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$9.00

12 Pack of Mini Chicken & Cheese Tacos, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Half Pound, served with a side of cheese sauce

Pork Egg Rolls

Pork Egg Rolls

$7.00

3 Pork & Vegetable Egg Rolls, served with a side of Sweet & Sour sauce

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

5 Veggie Spring Rolls, filled with cabbage, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, onions & vermicelli, served with a side of Sweet & Sour sauce

Santa Fe Chicken & Cheese Egg Rolls

Santa Fe Chicken & Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.50

3 egg rolls made with chicken, pepper jack cheese, corn, black beans, red & green chilis, cilantro, spinach, jalapeno, and garlic - served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Half Pound, served with a side of Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce

Cheese Pizza Bites

Cheese Pizza Bites

$7.00

Half Pound, crunchy exterior filled with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce, served with a side of Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Half Pound, served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce

Battered Pickle Strips

Battered Pickle Strips

$9.00

Half Pound, served with side of ranch

From the Sea

Battered Shrimp

Battered Shrimp

$9.00

6 Large battered shrimp, exposed tail - great for dipping, served with side of cocktail sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.50

6 Large Coconut Breaded Shrimp, exposed tail-great for dipping, served with a side of cocktail sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Half Pound, breaded with a buffalo sauce kick, served with a side of zesty cocktail sauce

Fish Sticks

Fish Sticks

$9.00

Half Pound, breaded Alaskan Pollock fish sticks, served with a side of tartar sauce

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$10.00

6 Pieces, made with real crab meat and cream cheese, served with a side of Sweet & sour sauce

Breaded Catfish Strips

Breaded Catfish Strips

$13.50

Half Pound, Breaded Southern Style, served with a side of tartar sauce

Calamari Sticks

Calamari Sticks

$10.00

Eleven (Half Pound) Breaded Calamari Sticks, served with a side of Cocktail Sauce

Veggie Patch & Salads

Battered Mushrooms

Battered Mushrooms

$7.50

Half Pound, served with side of ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Half Pound, served with a side of Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce

Breaded Banana Peppers

Breaded Banana Peppers

$7.50

Half Pound, served with side of ranch

Battered Zucchini Strips

Battered Zucchini Strips

$7.00

Half Pound, served with a side of Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce

Battered Green Beans

Battered Green Beans

$8.00

Half Pound, served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.50

Half Pound, thick cut steakhouse style, served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce

Fried Vegetable Medley

Fried Vegetable Medley

$12.00

3/4 pound medley of battered mushrooms, cauliflower, onion rings, & zucchini, served with a side of ranch

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$10.00

Half Pound, served with a side of Ranch

Sweet Corn Nuggets

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$7.00

Half Pound, served with a side of Ranch

Honey Glazed Blackened Brussels Sprouts

Honey Glazed Blackened Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Hearty half pound serving of crispy blackened Brussels Sprouts, topped with a honey glaze

Asparagus Spears

Asparagus Spears

$7.00

Hearty half pound serving of fried asparagus spears, topped with an olive oil drizzle and a light pinch of salt and pepper

Big Salad! (Customizable)

Big Salad! (Customizable)

$6.99

It's a BIG Salad! Large portion of Iceberg & Romaine, with a touch of red cabbage. Customization options include tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, and mozzarella ($1) and cheddar ($1) cheeses. Add breaded chicken strips, buffalo chicken strips, or buffalo shrimp for $4. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Sidewinders Signature Sauces

Buffalo Mild (Mild)

Buffalo Mild (Mild)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Rich & Bold BBQ (Mild)

Rich & Bold BBQ (Mild)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Sweet & Sour (Mild)

Sweet & Sour (Mild)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Garlic Parmesan (Mild)

Garlic Parmesan (Mild)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Teriyaki (Mild)

Teriyaki (Mild)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Honey Mustard (Mild)

Honey Mustard (Mild)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Chipotle Ranch (Medium)

Chipotle Ranch (Medium)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy ranch

Buffalo Garlic (Medium)

Buffalo Garlic (Medium)

$1.25

A garlic infused buffalo wing sauce with hints of parmesan cheese and cayenne pepper

Citrus Explosion (Medium to Hot)

Citrus Explosion (Medium to Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, slightly spicy, dark sweet sauce

Sweet Chili (Medium to Hot)

Sweet Chili (Medium to Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, sweet red chilies with garlic

Gochujang (Medium to Hot)

Gochujang (Medium to Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, sweet, spicy, and savory Korean style

Buffalo Hot (Hot)

Buffalo Hot (Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Hot & Spicy BBQ (Hot)

Hot & Spicy BBQ (Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Flaming Honey Garlic (Hot)

Flaming Honey Garlic (Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy with garlic, honey & hot peppers

Jamaican Jerk (Hot)

Jamaican Jerk (Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy and savory Carribean style sauce

Mango Habanero (Hot)

Mango Habanero (Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy and sweet with pineapple and habanero

Cajun Heat (Hot)

Cajun Heat (Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, savory, bold & hot cajun flavored sauce

Three Pepper Fire (Very Hot)

Three Pepper Fire (Very Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, blazing red pepper sauce

Ghost Pepper (Very Hot)

Ghost Pepper (Very Hot)

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce, blazing pepper sauce

Cheddar Cheese Sauce
$1.25

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.25
Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip

Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip

$1.50

3.25oz cup of homemade honey cinnamon dip

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Primo Gusto - Rich and smooth marinara sauce

Tartar Sauce
$1.25

Tartar Sauce

$1.25
Buttermilk Ranch

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of ranch

Chunky Bleu Cheese

Chunky Bleu Cheese

$1.50

3.25oz side cup of chunky bleu cheese dressing with extra bleu cheese crumbles added for ultimate chunky/creamy deliciousness

Sweet Icing Dip

Sweet Icing Dip

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sweet vanilla icing dip

Zesty Cocktail Sauce
$1.25

Zesty Cocktail Sauce

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of cocktail sauce, best used for shrimp or seafood

Sweet Street

Cinnamon French Toast Stix

Cinnamon French Toast Stix

$8.50

6 Cinnamon French Toast Stix, topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of icing dip

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$6.50

Two giant 10" churros, rolled in cinnamon sugar, and served with a side of vanilla icing dip. Crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside, churros are a Mexican style doughnut-like delight.

Mini Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas

Mini Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas

$10.50

3 Chimichangas filled with raspberry and cheesecake, topped with powdered sugar, served with side of icing dip

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$13.00

Half Pound, topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of icing dip

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.00

6 battered and fried Oreos topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of Icing Dip

Apple Empanadas

Apple Empanadas

$9.50

2 Empanadas, apple pie insides, topped with powdered sugar and served with side of icing dip. Kind of like an Apple Pie Calzone!

Deep Fried Twinkies

Deep Fried Twinkies

$6.00

2 battered and fried Twinkies, topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of Icing Dip

Sweet Icing Dip

Sweet Icing Dip

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sweet vanilla icing dip

Extras

Buttermilk Ranch

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Chunky Bleu Cheese

Chunky Bleu Cheese

$1.50

3.25oz side cup of chunky bleu cheese dressing with extra bleu cheese crumbles added for ultimate chunky/creamy deliciousness

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sauce

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of Primo Gusto rich and smooth marinara sauce

Sliced Fresh Carrots

Sliced Fresh Carrots

$1.25

Good Portion of Fresh Cut Carrot Sticks

Sliced Fresh Celery

Sliced Fresh Celery

$1.25

Good Portion of Fresh Cut Celery Sticks

Zesty Cocktail Sauce

Zesty Cocktail Sauce

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of cocktail sauce, best used for shrimp or seafood

Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$1.25

3.25 ounce cup of Tartar Sauce, best used with Seafood

Sweet Icing Dip

Sweet Icing Dip

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of sweet vanilla icing dip

Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip

Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip

$1.50

3.25oz cup of homemade honey cinnamon dip

Caesar Dressing

$1.25

3.25 oz. side cup of Caesar Dressing.

Old Venice Italian Dressing

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of Old Venice Italian Dressing. A rich mixture of oil, white wine vinegar, garlic, onion and red bell pepper.

Honey Mustard

$1.25

3.25 oz. side cup of Honey Mustard

Chipotle Ranch

$1.25

3.25oz side cup of Chipotle Ranch

Drinks

16.9oz Bottled Water

16.9oz Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

16oz Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar White Can

16oz Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar White Can

$3.00

Zero Sugar White Can

16oz Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar Lime Green Can

16oz Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar Lime Green Can

$3.00

Zero Sugar Lime Green Can

20oz Bottled Coca Cola

20oz Bottled Coca Cola

$2.00
20oz Bottled Diet Coke

20oz Bottled Diet Coke

$2.00
20oz Bottled Barq's Root Beer

20oz Bottled Barq's Root Beer

$2.00
20oz Bottled Mr. Pibb

20oz Bottled Mr. Pibb

$2.00
20oz Bottled Sprite

20oz Bottled Sprite

$2.00
18.5oz Bottled Iced Tea

18.5oz Bottled Iced Tea

$2.00
20oz Powerade Bottle

20oz Powerade Bottle

$2.00
20oz Vitamin Water Bottle

20oz Vitamin Water Bottle

$2.00

20oz Bottled Drink (Any/Other Flavor)

$2.00
16oz BodyArmor Drink

16oz BodyArmor Drink

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wings, sides, appetizers, & more!

Website

Location

7271 Center St, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

