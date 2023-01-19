Sidewinders Snack Shack
No reviews yet
7271 Center St
Mentor, OH 44060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Wings & Things
5 Wings
Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce of your choice. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).
10 Wings
Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce of your choice. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).
25 Wings
Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce of your choice. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).
Cauliflower Bites "Cauliflower Wings"
Half Pound, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).
Boneless Chicken Bites
Half Pound, tossed in a wing sauce of your choice. Up to 2 sauces can be chosen, which will be mixed together (no split orders).
5 Chicken Tenders
5 tenders, served with a side of wing sauce of your choice
3 Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken Tenders, served with a side of wing sauce of your choice
Chunky Bleu Cheese
3.25oz side cup of chunky bleu cheese dressing with extra bleu cheese crumbles added for ultimate chunky/creamy deliciousness
Buttermilk Ranch
3.25oz side cup of ranch
Sliced Fresh Celery
Good Portion of Fresh Cut Celery Sticks
Sliced Fresh Carrots
Good Portion of Fresh Cut Carrot Sticks
Hot Potatoes
Extra Crispy Battered French Fries
Over a half pound of crispy, battered french fries.
Zesty Waffle Fries
Over a half pound of zesty, seasoned waffle fries.
Sweet Potato Tots
Over a Half Pound, Served with a side of Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Over a Half Pound, Served with a side of Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip
Rosemary Seasoned French Fries
Over a half pound of rosemary seasoned french fries.
Tater Tots
Over a Half Pound, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce
Sour Cream & Chive Potato Puffs
Over a Half Pound, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce
Fan Favorites
Mozzarella Sticks
Half Pound of Golden Mozzarella Sticks, served with Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce
Jalapeno & Cheddar Poppers
6 Pieces, served with a side of Ranch
Macaroni & Cheese Jalapeno Bites
Half Pound, served with side of ranch
Macaroni & Cheese Smoked Gouda Bites
Half Pound, serve with side of ranch
Pretzel Bites
Half Pound, salted, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel Bites
15 pretzel bites filled with jalapeno & white cheddar cheese, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce
Cheddar & Garlic Cheese Curds
Half Pound, served with side of ranch
Spicy Cheese Curds
Half Pound, served with side of ranch
Buffalo Chicken Empanadas
3 Empanadas, tastes like buffalo chicken dip inside a crispy shell! Served with a side of ranch
Mini Tacos
12 Pack of Mini Chicken & Cheese Tacos, served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce
Mini Corn Dogs
Half Pound, served with a side of cheese sauce
Pork Egg Rolls
3 Pork & Vegetable Egg Rolls, served with a side of Sweet & Sour sauce
Veggie Spring Rolls
5 Veggie Spring Rolls, filled with cabbage, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, onions & vermicelli, served with a side of Sweet & Sour sauce
Santa Fe Chicken & Cheese Egg Rolls
3 egg rolls made with chicken, pepper jack cheese, corn, black beans, red & green chilis, cilantro, spinach, jalapeno, and garlic - served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce
Breaded Cheese Ravioli
Half Pound, served with a side of Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce
Cheese Pizza Bites
Half Pound, crunchy exterior filled with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce, served with a side of Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce
Hush Puppies
Half Pound, served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce
Battered Pickle Strips
Half Pound, served with side of ranch
From the Sea
Battered Shrimp
6 Large battered shrimp, exposed tail - great for dipping, served with side of cocktail sauce
Coconut Shrimp
6 Large Coconut Breaded Shrimp, exposed tail-great for dipping, served with a side of cocktail sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
Half Pound, breaded with a buffalo sauce kick, served with a side of zesty cocktail sauce
Fish Sticks
Half Pound, breaded Alaskan Pollock fish sticks, served with a side of tartar sauce
Crab Rangoons
6 Pieces, made with real crab meat and cream cheese, served with a side of Sweet & sour sauce
Breaded Catfish Strips
Half Pound, Breaded Southern Style, served with a side of tartar sauce
Calamari Sticks
Eleven (Half Pound) Breaded Calamari Sticks, served with a side of Cocktail Sauce
Veggie Patch & Salads
Battered Mushrooms
Half Pound, served with side of ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
Half Pound, served with a side of Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce
Breaded Banana Peppers
Half Pound, served with side of ranch
Battered Zucchini Strips
Half Pound, served with a side of Primo Gusto rich and smooth Marinara sauce
Battered Green Beans
Half Pound, served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce
Onion Rings
Half Pound, thick cut steakhouse style, served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce
Fried Vegetable Medley
3/4 pound medley of battered mushrooms, cauliflower, onion rings, & zucchini, served with a side of ranch
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Half Pound, served with a side of Ranch
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Half Pound, served with a side of Ranch
Honey Glazed Blackened Brussels Sprouts
Hearty half pound serving of crispy blackened Brussels Sprouts, topped with a honey glaze
Asparagus Spears
Hearty half pound serving of fried asparagus spears, topped with an olive oil drizzle and a light pinch of salt and pepper
Big Salad! (Customizable)
It's a BIG Salad! Large portion of Iceberg & Romaine, with a touch of red cabbage. Customization options include tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, and mozzarella ($1) and cheddar ($1) cheeses. Add breaded chicken strips, buffalo chicken strips, or buffalo shrimp for $4. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Sidewinders Signature Sauces
Buffalo Mild (Mild)
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Rich & Bold BBQ (Mild)
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Sweet & Sour (Mild)
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Garlic Parmesan (Mild)
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Teriyaki (Mild)
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Honey Mustard (Mild)
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Chipotle Ranch (Medium)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy ranch
Buffalo Garlic (Medium)
A garlic infused buffalo wing sauce with hints of parmesan cheese and cayenne pepper
Citrus Explosion (Medium to Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, slightly spicy, dark sweet sauce
Sweet Chili (Medium to Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, sweet red chilies with garlic
Gochujang (Medium to Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, sweet, spicy, and savory Korean style
Buffalo Hot (Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Hot & Spicy BBQ (Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Flaming Honey Garlic (Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy with garlic, honey & hot peppers
Jamaican Jerk (Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy and savory Carribean style sauce
Mango Habanero (Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy and sweet with pineapple and habanero
Cajun Heat (Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, savory, bold & hot cajun flavored sauce
Three Pepper Fire (Very Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, blazing red pepper sauce
Ghost Pepper (Very Hot)
3.25oz side cup of sauce, blazing pepper sauce
Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip
3.25oz cup of homemade honey cinnamon dip
Marinara Sauce
Primo Gusto - Rich and smooth marinara sauce
Tartar Sauce
Buttermilk Ranch
3.25oz side cup of ranch
Chunky Bleu Cheese
3.25oz side cup of chunky bleu cheese dressing with extra bleu cheese crumbles added for ultimate chunky/creamy deliciousness
Sweet Icing Dip
3.25oz side cup of sweet vanilla icing dip
Zesty Cocktail Sauce
3.25oz side cup of cocktail sauce, best used for shrimp or seafood
Sweet Street
Cinnamon French Toast Stix
6 Cinnamon French Toast Stix, topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of icing dip
Cinnamon Sugar Churros
Two giant 10" churros, rolled in cinnamon sugar, and served with a side of vanilla icing dip. Crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside, churros are a Mexican style doughnut-like delight.
Mini Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas
3 Chimichangas filled with raspberry and cheesecake, topped with powdered sugar, served with side of icing dip
Funnel Cake Fries
Half Pound, topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of icing dip
Deep Fried Oreos
6 battered and fried Oreos topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of Icing Dip
Apple Empanadas
2 Empanadas, apple pie insides, topped with powdered sugar and served with side of icing dip. Kind of like an Apple Pie Calzone!
Deep Fried Twinkies
2 battered and fried Twinkies, topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of Icing Dip
Sweet Icing Dip
3.25oz side cup of sweet vanilla icing dip
Extras
Buttermilk Ranch
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Chunky Bleu Cheese
3.25oz side cup of chunky bleu cheese dressing with extra bleu cheese crumbles added for ultimate chunky/creamy deliciousness
Cheddar Cheese Sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce
Marinara Sauce
3.25oz side cup of Primo Gusto rich and smooth marinara sauce
Sliced Fresh Carrots
Good Portion of Fresh Cut Carrot Sticks
Sliced Fresh Celery
Good Portion of Fresh Cut Celery Sticks
Zesty Cocktail Sauce
3.25oz side cup of cocktail sauce, best used for shrimp or seafood
Tartar Sauce
3.25 ounce cup of Tartar Sauce, best used with Seafood
Sweet Icing Dip
3.25oz side cup of sweet vanilla icing dip
Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip
3.25oz cup of homemade honey cinnamon dip
Caesar Dressing
3.25 oz. side cup of Caesar Dressing.
Old Venice Italian Dressing
3.25oz side cup of Old Venice Italian Dressing. A rich mixture of oil, white wine vinegar, garlic, onion and red bell pepper.
Honey Mustard
3.25 oz. side cup of Honey Mustard
Chipotle Ranch
3.25oz side cup of Chipotle Ranch
Drinks
16.9oz Bottled Water
Bottled Water
16oz Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar White Can
Zero Sugar White Can
16oz Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar Lime Green Can
Zero Sugar Lime Green Can
20oz Bottled Coca Cola
20oz Bottled Diet Coke
20oz Bottled Barq's Root Beer
20oz Bottled Mr. Pibb
20oz Bottled Sprite
18.5oz Bottled Iced Tea
20oz Powerade Bottle
20oz Vitamin Water Bottle
20oz Bottled Drink (Any/Other Flavor)
16oz BodyArmor Drink
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wings, sides, appetizers, & more!
7271 Center St, Mentor, OH 44060