Bars & Lounges
American

Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise 1003 W Main st

23 Reviews

$$

1003 W Main st

Boise, ID 83702

Popular Items

Not So Whimpie
Loco Fries
Truffle Parmesan Fries

Nosh

Candied Jalapeno Bacon

Candied Jalapeno Bacon

$11.00

Bourbon sriracha dipping sauce

Bacon & Eggs

$16.00
Crispy Tots

Crispy Tots

$9.00

Slow-roasted pork belly, beer cheese, bang sauce

Flash Fried Deviled Eggs

Flash Fried Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Creole filled, candied bacon, chipotle mustard dipping sauce

Ultimate Mac & Cheese

Ultimate Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Quad cheese sauce, toasted truffle bread crumbs, candied jalapeno bacon bits

Pretzel Bites

$9.00
Tempura Green Beans

Tempura Green Beans

$9.00

Flash fried, basil sriracha aioli & sweet soy glaze

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Dare y'all to find better

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Dare y'all to find better

Loco Fries

$6.00

Loco seasoning

Burgers & Friends

Not So Whimpie

Not So Whimpie

$12.95

Candied jalapeno bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce

Steakhouse

$13.00

Steak seasoning, sharp cheddar cheese, onion marmalade, grilled tomato, baby arugula

Hangover

Hangover

$13.25

Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, pretzel bun

2-0-8 Burger

$13.00
Jekyll & Hyde

Jekyll & Hyde

$12.50

Swiss cheese, grilled peach, stone ground mustard, bacon-onion jam, mixed greens

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie

$12.95

Teriyaki glaze, caramelized pineapple, avocado, creamy spiced slaw

Boss Hog

Boss Hog

$13.50

Slow-roasted pork belly, onion rings, sriracha bourbon bbq sauce

El Jefe

$12.75

Elote (Mexican street corn), spicy crema, cilantro, lime

PBB&J

$12.95

Peanut butter, smoked bacon, raspberry-cayenne jam, cheddar, lettuce

Smoking Joe

$10.00

Smoked kielbasa, bacon-onion jam, stoneground mustard

Elote Loco Hot Dog

Elote Loco Hot Dog

$10.00

Mexican chorizo, street corn (cotijia, sweet corn, lime, cilantro, house spice), lime

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

House spice, Asian slaw, pickles, bang sauce

Godzilla

Godzilla

$24.50

Kong

$35.00

Corned Beef Burger

$13.50Out of stock

Trailer Trash

$13.50

Graze

Hot Chicken Salad

Hot Chicken Salad

$13.00

Signature hot chicken, romaine lettuce, Asian slaw, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, bang sauce

Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, lemon- dill vinaigrette

Shakes

420

$13.00

Crumbled oreo, chocolate, vanilla ice cream, jumbo cookie n cream sandwich

Midnight Munchies

$13.00

Fruity pebbles, vanilla ice cream, brown butter glaze, rainbow lollipop

Original Sin

$15.00

Kickstarter

$13.00

Toffee crunch, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon, nutella, choco taco

Death By Chocolate

$15.00

Chocolate butter cream, chocolate crisp pearls, extreme chocolate cake

Fat Elvis

$13.00

raspberry jam, peanut butter, vanilla ice cream, cap'n crunch, strawberry shortcake

Southern Belle

$13.00

Maple glaze, bacon, caramel, peach jam, pecan brittle, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Shake

$9.00

Plain jane

Vanilla Shake

$9.00

Plain jane

Extra Sucker

$3.00

Extra Cake Slice

$4.50

St. Patrick's Day Shake

$13.00Out of stock

Seasonal Inspirations

$13.00Out of stock

Whatever our mad scientists come up with...Rotated monthly

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

NA Beverages

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces and Sides

Extra Sauce

Extra Side

Merch

Fallen Heroes Shirt

$34.00+
Growler

Growler

$19.00+

Growler Refills

$20.00+
Leave Boring ATD

Leave Boring ATD

$34.00+

Lions for Lambs

$34.00+

Lunchbox

$28.00
Sid's Snapback

Sid's Snapback

$32.00

Sid's Tank Top

$34.00+Out of stock
Snitches Shirt

Snitches Shirt

$34.00+
Work Harder Shirt

Work Harder Shirt

$34.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1003 W Main st, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Gallery
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise image
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise image
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise image

