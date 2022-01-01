Siegel's Deli

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99

Dr. Brown

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.49

Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Milk

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Water Bottle

$0.99

Coke Can

$1.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.99

Apple Cider

$2.99

Cup

Chicken Noodle Cup

$3.76

Cabbage Cup

$3.76

Mushroom Barley Cup

$3.76

Split Pea Cup

$3.76

Matzo Ball

$4.99

Kreplach Cup

$4.99

Bowl

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$4.99

Cabbage Bowl

$4.99

Mushroom Barley Bowl

$4.99

Split Pea Bowl

$4.99

Matzo Ball Bowl

$6.49

Kreplach Bowl

$6.49

Mish Mash Bowl

$7.49

Pint

Chicken Noodle Pint

$4.99

Cabbage Pint

$4.99

Mushroom Barley Pint

$4.99

Split Pea Pint

$4.99

Matzo Ball Pint

$6.49

Kreplach Pint

$6.49

Quart

Chicken Noodle Quart

$6.99

Cabbage Quart

$6.99

Mushroom Barley Quart

$6.99

Split Pea Quart

$6.99

Matzo Ball Quart

$8.49

Kreplach Quart

$8.49

Mish Mash Quart

$9.42

Soup Sides

Extra Kreplach

$2.99

Extra Matzo Ball

$2.99

Extra Bread

$0.99

Trays

Deli Tray

$10.99

Mini Sandwich Tray

$10.99

Wrap Tray

$10.99

Salad Tray

$10.99

Dairy Tray

$20.99

Veggie Tray

$7.99

Greek Salad Tray

$7.99

Dinner Salad Tray

$6.99

Dessert Tray

$6.99

Fruit Tray

$7.99

Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash Burrito

$9.43

Turkey Hash Burrito

$8.99

Veggie Breakfast Pita

$7.99

Mexican Omelette

$9.49Out of stock

Elsa's Stuffed Omelette

$9.43

Lamb Chop's & Eggs

$17.99

Berry French Toast (2)

$6.99

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes (2)

$6.99

Lunch/Dinner

Chicken Club Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Spinach Pie Combo

$8.99

Chilli Burger Combo

$9.49Out of stock

Chicken Melt

$10.99

B.E.L.T

$9.99

Spicy Italian Sub

$11.99

Turkey Melt

$12.49

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Turkey Pesto Sub

$11.99

Kishka

$8.99

Slices

Brownie

$3.00

Strudle

$4.00

7 Layer Cake

$4.00

Halvah

$1.49

Coffee Cake

$4.00

B&W Cookie

$2.50

Baklava

$2.50

Cheese Cake

$3.00

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Whole

Coffee Cake

$18.00

1/2 7 Layer Cake

$22.00

Full 7 Layer Cake

$44.00

Omelettes

Comes with 3 eggs, a breakfast side and choice of toast

Western

$10.37

Green Pepper, Onion & Ham

Spanish

$9.42

Green Pepper & Onions

Ham & Cheese

$9.42

Cheese

$8.48

Greek

$9.42

Onions, Tomato's and Feta

Veggie

$9.99

Green Pepper, Onion , Mushroom, Tomato, and Muenster Cheese

Meatlover

$11.78

Bacon, Sausage, Ham with Muenster Cheese

Siegel's

$11.31

Green Pepper, Onion, and Corned Beef

Healthy

$10.37

Egg Whites, Broccoli, Spinach & Mozzarella Cheese

Salami

$10.37

Leo

$11.78

Lox, Eggs and Onions

Spinach & Feta

$8.99

Spinach & Feta

Build Your Own

$8.49

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$2.99

2 Eggs & Toast

$4.99

2 Eggs, Meat & Toast

$5.99

2 Eggs, Side & Toast

$5.99

2 Eggs, Meat, Side & Toast

$6.49

2 Eggs, Meat & 1/2 Pancake

$6.49

3 Eggs, Salami & Toast

$10.37

2 Eggs, Meat & 1/2 French Toast

$6.49

Griddle

1/2 Pancakes

$3.99

Pancakes

$5.99

1/2 French Toast

$3.99

French Toast

$7.07

Breakfast Burrito

$8.48

Veggie Breakfast Pita

$7.99

Breakfast Sides

Oatmeal

$4.99

Side Meat

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Appetizers

Nova Scotia Lox App

$12.25

Sable App

$15.99

Tuna Salad App

$10.37

Chopped Liver App

$8.48

Egg Salad App

$7.54

Chicken Salad App

$9.42

Stuffed Cabbage App (2)

$8.48

Cheese Sticks (6)

$7.07

Chicken Strips (5)

$7.07

Soups

Pint for one, Quart for two

Chicken Noodle Pint

$4.99

Chicken Noodle Quart

$6.99

Cabbage Pint

$4.99

Cabbage Quart

$6.99

Mushroom Barley Pint

$4.99

Mushroom Barley Quart

$6.99

Split Pea Pint

$4.99

Split Pea Quart

$6.99

Matzo Ball Pint

$6.49

Matzo Ball Quart

$8.49

Kreplach Pint

$6.49

Kreplach Quart

$8.49

Mish Mash Quart

$9.42

Salads

All Salads come with Rye bread
Siegel's Salad

Siegel's Salad

$13.20

Corned beef, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce

Vicki's Salad

$13.20

Corned Beef, Salami, with Swiss Cheese Tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce

Linde Salad

$13.20

Turkey, bacon, Muenster cheese, Tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce

Sophia's Salad

$13.20

Chicken Fingers with American and Swiss cheese on a bed of crisp tossed salad

Julienne Salad

$13.20

Ham, Turkey, American and Swiss cheese on a bed of crisp tossed salad

Goldberg Salad

$13.20

Grilled Chicken, michigan cherries, dry raisins, carrots, Tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce

Greek Salad

$13.20

Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, greek olives Pepperoncini and feta on a bed of crisp tossed salad.

Grilled Chix Greek Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.20
Judy’s Chicken Fruit Salad

Judy’s Chicken Fruit Salad

$13.68

Chef Salad

$10.37

American and Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes Cucumbers, Onions, and Hard Boiled Eggs on a bed of crisp tossed salad

Caesar Salad

$10.37

Tuna Salad Bowl

$13.20

Chicken Salad Bowl

$13.20

Cobb Salad

$13.68

Chicken, Bacon, Swiss, Tomatoes and Hard Boiled Egg.

Gantzah Magila

$16.03

Corned beef, turkey, pastrami, salami, swiss or american cheese, tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce (enough for 2)

Sm Siegel’s Salad

$11.31

Sm Vicki’s Salad

$11.31

Sm Linde Salad

$11.31

Sm Sophia’s Salad

$11.31

Sm Julienne Salad

$11.31

Sm Goldberg Salad

$11.31

Sm Greek Salad

$11.31

Sm Grill Chix Greek

$11.31

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.31

Sm Judy’s Chicken Fruit Salad

$11.31

Sm Chef Salad

$8.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$8.99

Sm Tuna Salad Bowl

$11.31

Sm Chicken Salad Bowl

$11.31

Sm Cobb Salad

$11.31

Plain Sandwiches

All Sandwiches come with pickles

1/2 Sand

$7.07

Full Sand

Sandwiches

#1 Dinty Moore

$13.68

Triple decker white toast with Corned Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, and Russian Dressing

#2 Club Sandwich

$12.73

Triple decker white toast with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

#3 Reuben

#3 Reuben

$13.68

Grilled Rye, Sauerkraut, with Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing

#4 Veggie Kovach

$10.37

Muenster cheese on rye with honey mustard, Russian dressing, lettuce, tomato and slaw

#5 Asa

#5 Asa

$11.78

Your choice of Tuna, Chicken Salad or Fat Free Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#6 Soni

#6 Soni

$13.68

Corned beef or pastrami on rye with Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing, Coleslaw

#7 Elliott

#7 Elliott

$12.73

Corned Beef or Pastrami on rye with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing

#8 Eddie

$13.68

Turkey on Rye with Swiss Cheese, coleslaw, and Russian Dressing

#9 Mr. Hockey

$13.68

Corned Beef, Turkey, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing on grilled rye

#10 Shay

#10 Shay

$12.73

Corned beef or pastrami on rye with Swiss Cheese

#11 Menoian

$12.25

Turkey on rye with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

#12 BLT

$11.31

#13 Doggett

$12.73

Tuna or chicken salad on rye with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

#14 Sammy

$12.25

Grilled salami on a grilled onion roll with cheddar cheese

#15 Kent

$12.25

Ham and Turkey on rye with lettuce, Swiss Cheese, and mayo

#16 Nadlers

$13.68

Tuna melt served open face on rye toast with Swiss Cheese and tomato

1/2 #1 Dinty Moore

$7.54

1/2 #2 Club

$7.54

1/2 #3 Reuben

$7.54

1/2 #4 Veggie “Kovach”

$7.54

1/2 #5 Asa

$7.54

1/2 #6 Soni

$7.54

1/2 #7 Elliott

$7.54

1/2 #8 Eddie

$7.54

1/2 #9 Mr. Hockey

$7.54

1/2 #10 Shay

$7.54

1/2 #11 Menoian

$7.54

1/2 #12 BLT

$7.54

1/2 #13 Doggett

$7.54

1/2 #14 Sabo

$7.54

1/2 #15 Kent

$7.54

1/2 #16 Nadlers

$7.54

Wraps

1/2 #17 Johnny Doo’s Pita

$7.54

1/2 #18 Curly Q’s Pita

$7.54

1/2 #19 Brownbear’s Pita

$7.54

1/2 #20 Schmitty’s Pita

$7.54

1/2 #21 Uncle Kyle’s Wrap

$7.54

1/2 #22 Salad Wrap

$7.54

1/2 #23 House Wrap

$7.54

1/2 #24 Sophia’s Wrap

$7.54

1/2 #25 Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.54
#17 Johnny Doo’s Pita

#17 Johnny Doo’s Pita

$12.25

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

#18 Curly Q’s Pita

#18 Curly Q’s Pita

$12.25

Ham, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato,

#19 Brownbear’s Pita

$12.25

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato,

#20 Schmitty’s Pita

#20 Schmitty’s Pita

$12.25

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato

#21 Uncle Kyle’s Wrap

#21 Uncle Kyle’s Wrap

$12.25

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato

#22 Salad Wrap

$12.25

W/ Lettuce & Tomato

#23 Arianna's Wrap

$12.25

Corned Beef, Turkey, Swiss W/ Lettuce & Tomato

#24 Sophia’s Wrap

$12.25

Classic Chicken Fingers with Lettuce, Tomato With American & Swiss

#25 Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.25

Combos

1/2 #26 Alexis

$7.07

1/2 #27 Zach’s

$7.07

1/2 #28 Rachel’s

$7.07

1/2 #29 Mrs. Chopped Liver

$7.07

1/2 #30

$7.07

1/2 #31

$7.07

1/2 #32 Moulin Rouge

$7.07

#26 Alexis

$13.20

Hot Corned Beef, With Hot Pastrami

#27 Zach’s

$13.68

Corned Beef With Turkey & Coleslaw

#28

$13.68

Corned Beef with Hot Pastrami and Swiss Cheese

#29 Mrs. Chopped Liver

$12.25

#30

$12.73

#31

$13.20

#32

$12.25

#33 Nova Lox

$13.68

#77 Thats My Quarterback

$13.68

Off The Grill

Hamburger

$7.54

Cheese Burger

$8.48

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.37

Rascal Burger

$9.89

Patty Melt

$9.89

Garden Burger

$8.48

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.78

Jumbo Frank W/ Side

$8.48

Swanky Frankie

$9.89

Jumbo Hotdog Stuffed with American Cheese and Wrapped in thick Applewood Bacon then deep fried

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Steak Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Hot Vegetables

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Coleslaw

$4.59+

Potato Chips

$0.99

Sliced Tomatos

$0.99

Meat Knish

$5.49

Potato Knish

$4.49

Side Cheese Blintz (2)

$3.99

Full Cheese Blintz (4)

$6.99

Potato Latka (1)

$2.00

Spinach Pie

$6.99

1/2 Egg Rolls

$4.24

Full Egg Rolls

$7.54

Scoop Of Tuna

$4.50

Scoop Of Egg Salad

$3.50

Scoop Of Chicken Salad

$3.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

7 Layer Cake

$4.00

Halvah

$1.49

Almond Halvah

$1.99

Brownie

$3.00
Strudle

Strudle

$4.00

Baklava

$2.50

Cookies

$2.50

Deli Dinners

Hot Turkey Dinner

$15.56

Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables

Hot Brisket Dinner

$15.56

Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables

Stuffed Cabbage Dinner

$15.56

Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables

1/2 Roast Chicken Dinner

$15.56

Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$15.56

Topped with grilled onions & mushrooms. Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables

Hot Turkey Sandwich Dinner

$14.61

Served on White Bread and Covered in Gravy with choice of salad or soup & Potato.

Hot Brisket Sandwich Dinner

$14.61

Served on White Bread and Covered in Gravy with choice of salad or soup & Potato.

Lamb Chop Dinner

$21.99

Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables

French Dip Sandwich

$14.61

Brisket sandwich on a onion roll with french fries

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.31

Two Jumbo Franks W/ Side

$11.31

With Baked Beans

Meat Loaf

$15.56

Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables

Liver & Onions

$15.56

Fish & Chips

$12.99Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3426 E West Maple Rd, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48390

Directions

Gallery
Siegel's Deli image
Siegel's Deli image

