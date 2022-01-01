- Home
Siegel's Deli
1,605 Reviews
$$
3426 E West Maple Rd
Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48390
Breakfast
Lunch/Dinner
Omelettes
Western
Green Pepper, Onion & Ham
Spanish
Green Pepper & Onions
Ham & Cheese
Cheese
Greek
Onions, Tomato's and Feta
Veggie
Green Pepper, Onion , Mushroom, Tomato, and Muenster Cheese
Meatlover
Bacon, Sausage, Ham with Muenster Cheese
Siegel's
Green Pepper, Onion, and Corned Beef
Healthy
Egg Whites, Broccoli, Spinach & Mozzarella Cheese
Salami
Leo
Lox, Eggs and Onions
Spinach & Feta
Build Your Own
Breakfast
Griddle
Breakfast Sides
Appetizers
Soups
Salads
Siegel's Salad
Corned beef, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce
Vicki's Salad
Corned Beef, Salami, with Swiss Cheese Tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce
Linde Salad
Turkey, bacon, Muenster cheese, Tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce
Sophia's Salad
Chicken Fingers with American and Swiss cheese on a bed of crisp tossed salad
Julienne Salad
Ham, Turkey, American and Swiss cheese on a bed of crisp tossed salad
Goldberg Salad
Grilled Chicken, michigan cherries, dry raisins, carrots, Tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce
Greek Salad
Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, greek olives Pepperoncini and feta on a bed of crisp tossed salad.
Grilled Chix Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Judy’s Chicken Fruit Salad
Chef Salad
American and Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes Cucumbers, Onions, and Hard Boiled Eggs on a bed of crisp tossed salad
Caesar Salad
Tuna Salad Bowl
Chicken Salad Bowl
Cobb Salad
Chicken, Bacon, Swiss, Tomatoes and Hard Boiled Egg.
Gantzah Magila
Corned beef, turkey, pastrami, salami, swiss or american cheese, tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce (enough for 2)
Sm Siegel’s Salad
Sm Vicki’s Salad
Sm Linde Salad
Sm Sophia’s Salad
Sm Julienne Salad
Sm Goldberg Salad
Sm Greek Salad
Sm Grill Chix Greek
Sm Grilled Chicken Salad
Sm Judy’s Chicken Fruit Salad
Sm Chef Salad
Sm Caesar Salad
Sm Tuna Salad Bowl
Sm Chicken Salad Bowl
Sm Cobb Salad
Plain Sandwiches
Sandwiches
#1 Dinty Moore
Triple decker white toast with Corned Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, and Russian Dressing
#2 Club Sandwich
Triple decker white toast with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
#3 Reuben
Grilled Rye, Sauerkraut, with Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
#4 Veggie Kovach
Muenster cheese on rye with honey mustard, Russian dressing, lettuce, tomato and slaw
#5 Asa
Your choice of Tuna, Chicken Salad or Fat Free Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
#6 Soni
Corned beef or pastrami on rye with Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing, Coleslaw
#7 Elliott
Corned Beef or Pastrami on rye with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing
#8 Eddie
Turkey on Rye with Swiss Cheese, coleslaw, and Russian Dressing
#9 Mr. Hockey
Corned Beef, Turkey, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing on grilled rye
#10 Shay
Corned beef or pastrami on rye with Swiss Cheese
#11 Menoian
Turkey on rye with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
#12 BLT
#13 Doggett
Tuna or chicken salad on rye with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
#14 Sammy
Grilled salami on a grilled onion roll with cheddar cheese
#15 Kent
Ham and Turkey on rye with lettuce, Swiss Cheese, and mayo
#16 Nadlers
Tuna melt served open face on rye toast with Swiss Cheese and tomato
1/2 #1 Dinty Moore
1/2 #2 Club
1/2 #3 Reuben
1/2 #4 Veggie “Kovach”
1/2 #5 Asa
1/2 #6 Soni
1/2 #7 Elliott
1/2 #8 Eddie
1/2 #9 Mr. Hockey
1/2 #10 Shay
1/2 #11 Menoian
1/2 #12 BLT
1/2 #13 Doggett
1/2 #14 Sabo
1/2 #15 Kent
1/2 #16 Nadlers
Wraps
1/2 #17 Johnny Doo’s Pita
1/2 #18 Curly Q’s Pita
1/2 #19 Brownbear’s Pita
1/2 #20 Schmitty’s Pita
1/2 #21 Uncle Kyle’s Wrap
1/2 #22 Salad Wrap
1/2 #23 House Wrap
1/2 #24 Sophia’s Wrap
1/2 #25 Chicken Caesar Wrap
#17 Johnny Doo’s Pita
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
#18 Curly Q’s Pita
Ham, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato,
#19 Brownbear’s Pita
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato,
#20 Schmitty’s Pita
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato
#21 Uncle Kyle’s Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato
#22 Salad Wrap
W/ Lettuce & Tomato
#23 Arianna's Wrap
Corned Beef, Turkey, Swiss W/ Lettuce & Tomato
#24 Sophia’s Wrap
Classic Chicken Fingers with Lettuce, Tomato With American & Swiss
#25 Chicken Caesar Wrap
Combos
1/2 #26 Alexis
1/2 #27 Zach’s
1/2 #28 Rachel’s
1/2 #29 Mrs. Chopped Liver
1/2 #30
1/2 #31
1/2 #32 Moulin Rouge
#26 Alexis
Hot Corned Beef, With Hot Pastrami
#27 Zach’s
Corned Beef With Turkey & Coleslaw
#28
Corned Beef with Hot Pastrami and Swiss Cheese
#29 Mrs. Chopped Liver
#30
#31
#32
#33 Nova Lox
#77 Thats My Quarterback
Off The Grill
Sides
Steak Fries
Waffle Fries
Onion Rings
Hash Browns
Baked Beans
Hot Vegetables
Potato Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Dinner Salad
Coleslaw
Potato Chips
Sliced Tomatos
Meat Knish
Potato Knish
Side Cheese Blintz (2)
Full Cheese Blintz (4)
Potato Latka (1)
Spinach Pie
1/2 Egg Rolls
Full Egg Rolls
Scoop Of Tuna
Scoop Of Egg Salad
Scoop Of Chicken Salad
Dinner Salad
Desserts
Deli Dinners
Hot Turkey Dinner
Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables
Hot Brisket Dinner
Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables
Stuffed Cabbage Dinner
Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables
1/2 Roast Chicken Dinner
Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables
Hamburger Steak Dinner
Topped with grilled onions & mushrooms. Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables
Hot Turkey Sandwich Dinner
Served on White Bread and Covered in Gravy with choice of salad or soup & Potato.
Hot Brisket Sandwich Dinner
Served on White Bread and Covered in Gravy with choice of salad or soup & Potato.
Lamb Chop Dinner
Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables
French Dip Sandwich
Brisket sandwich on a onion roll with french fries
Chicken Strip Dinner
Two Jumbo Franks W/ Side
With Baked Beans
Meat Loaf
Served with choice of salad or soup with potatoes and vegetables
Liver & Onions
Fish & Chips
Fish Sandwich
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
3426 E West Maple Rd, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48390