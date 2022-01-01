Chicken
Pizza
Sandwiches
Siena at Norwin
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
10630 Rt 30, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grandslam Pizza - Monroeville
4.8 • 395
4376 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Huntingdon
More near North Huntingdon