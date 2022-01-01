Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Sandwiches

Siena at Norwin

review star

No reviews yet

10630 Rt 30

North Huntingdon, PA 15642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

XL Traditional
LG Traditional
MD Traditional

Starters

Appetizer Combo

$11.99

Bread Sticks

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded Shrimp (12)

$8.99

Breaded Zucchini

$7.99

Buffalo Fries

$4.99

Calamari

$10.99

Chicken Tenderloins

$7.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Dough

$5.99+

Hot Pepper Cheese Ball

$6.99

House Rolls (8)

$9.99

Jalapeno Peppers

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pepperoni Sticks

$8.99

Pizza Boat

$5.99

Pizza by the Slice

$3.49

Soup of the Day

$2.90+

Spinach Artichoke Dip with Pita Chips

$8.99

Side French Fries

$2.49

PARTY App Combo

$20.99

Wings

Wing Dings (6)

$8.99

Buffalo Wing Dings (6)

$8.99

Split Jumbo Wings (6)

$8.99

Wing Dings (12)

$14.99

Buffalo Wing Dings (12)

$14.99

Jumbo Split Wings (12)

$14.99

Bonless Wings (8)

$8.99

Bonless Wings (14)

$14.99

Salads

SM Garden Salad

$5.99

LG Garden Salad

$7.99

SM Greek Salad

$7.99

LG Greek salad

$10.99

Gyro Salad

$12.99

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Steak Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Seafood Salad

$12.99

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

PARTY SALAD

$24.99

Calzones

Seafood Calzone

$14.99

Spinach Calzone

$14.99

Italian Calzone

$14.99

Steak Calzone

$14.99

Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Sausage Calzone

$14.99

Meatball Calzone

$14.99

Vegetable Calzone

$14.99

Deluxe Calzone

$14.99

BYO Calzone

$10.99

Classic Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$8.99+

Steak Hoagie

$8.99+

Meatball Hoagie

$8.99+

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$8.99+

Smokey Turkey Hoagie

$8.99+

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$8.99+

Chicken Filet Hoagie

$8.99+

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$8.99+

Tuna Hoagie

$8.99+

Spinach Hoagie

$8.99+

Vegetable Hoagie

$8.99+

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$8.99+

Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$8.99+

Eggplant Hoagie

$8.99+

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$8.99+

Supreme Hoagies

Supreme Italian Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Steak Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Ranchero Chicken Hoagie

$9.99+

Ranchero Steak Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Turkey Club Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Seafood Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Tuscan Chicken Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Mediterranean Hoagie

$9.99+

Supreme Fish Hoagie

$9.99+

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Vegetable Wrap

$8.99

Wedgies

Italian Wedgie

$15.99

Steak Wedgie

$15.99

Chicken Wedgie

$15.99

Gyro Wedgie

$15.99

Seafood Wedgie

$15.99

Vegetable Wedgie

$15.99

Gyros

Gyro

$7.99

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Classic Pasta Favorites

Pasta & Marinara

$10.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Beef Ravioli

$11.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Manicotti

$11.99

3 Meatball and marinara

$4.59

Gluten free Pasta & Marinara (ziti)

$14.99

Classic Party Pasta Trey

$32.99

Specialty Pastas

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Carbonara

$15.99

Pasta with Shrimp

$15.99

Pasta with Chicken

$15.99

Mediterranean Pasta

$15.99

Classic Meat Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.99

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$15.99

Siena Pasta

$15.99

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Lasagna & Side Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.99

Kids Shrimp & Fries

$5.99

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Burgers

Siena Burger

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Traditional Pizzas (OO)

SM Traditional

$8.99

MD Traditional

$11.99

LG Traditional

$13.99

XL Traditional

$15.99

PARTY PIZZA

$30.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Small Specialty (OO)

SM Siena Pie

$13.99

SM Five Cheese Pie

$13.99

SM Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Mediterranean Pie

$13.99

SM Spinach and Feta Pie

$13.99

SM Vegetable Pie

$13.99

SM Seafood Pie

$13.99

SM Greek Pie

$13.99

SM Hawaiian Pie

$13.99

SM Steak Pie

$13.99

SM BBQ Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Ultimate Meat Pie

$13.99

SM Ranchero Pie

$13.99

SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$13.99

SM Tuscan Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Spinach and Chicken Pie

$13.99

SM Taco Pie

$13.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Pie

$13.99

Medium Specialty (OO)

MED Siena Pie

$18.99

MED Five Cheese Pie

$18.99

MED Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Mediterranean Pie

$18.99

MED Spinach and Feta Pie

$18.99

MED Vegetable Pie

$18.99

MED Seafood Pie

$18.99

MED Greek Pie

$18.99

MED Hawaiian Pie

$18.99

MED Steak Pie

$18.99

MED BBQ Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Ultimate Meat Pie

$18.99

MED Ranchero Pie

$18.99

MED Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$18.99

MED Tuscan Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Spinach and Chicken Pie

$18.99

MED Taco Pie

$18.99

MED Buffalo Chicken Pie

$18.99

Large Specialty (OO)

LG Siena Pie

$23.99

LG Five Cheese Pie

$23.99

LG Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Mediterranean Pie

$23.99

LG Spinach and Feta Pie

$23.99

LG Vegetable Pie

$23.99

LG Seafood Pie

$23.99

LG Greek Pie

$23.99

LG Hawaiian Pie

$23.99

LG Steak Pie

$23.99

LG BBQ Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Ultimate Meat Pie

$23.99

LG Ranchero Pie

$23.99

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$23.99

LG Tuscan Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Spinach and Chicken Pie

$23.99

LG Taco Pie

$23.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Pie

$23.99

Heart-shaped Pizza (Large size)

Heart-Shaped Pizza

$13.99

Extra Large Specialty (OO)

XL Siena Pie

$25.99

XL Five Cheese Pie

$25.99

XL Broccoli and Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Mediterranean Pie

$25.99

XL Spinach and Feta Pie

$25.99

XL Vegetable Pie

$25.99

XL Seafood Pie

$25.99

XL Greek Pie

$25.99

XL Hawaiian Pie

$25.99

XL Steak Pie

$25.99

XL BBQ Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Ultimate Meat Pie

$25.99

XL Ranchero Pie

$25.99

XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$25.99

XL Tuscan Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Spinach and Chicken Pie

$25.99

XL Taco Pie

$25.99

XL Buffalo Chicken Pie

$25.99

20 oz Beverage

Coke 20 oz

$2.49

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.49

Cherry Coke 20 oz

$2.49

Fuze Fusions 20 oz

$2.49

Mello Yello 20 oz

$2.49

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.49

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.49

Minute Maid Apple Juice 20 oz

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz

$2.49

Fanta 20 oz

$2.49

Root Beer 20 oz

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Shots

Batman Bomb

$6.00

Flavor Bomb

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

2 Lt Beverage

2L Coke

$3.49

2L Diet Coke

$3.49

2L Cherry Coke

$3.49

2L Coke Zero

$3.49

2L Sprite

$3.49

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.49

2L Fanta Orange

$3.49

2L Barq's Root Beer

$3.49

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Brownies

Brownie

Baklava

Baklava

$4.99

Cake

Lemon Cream Cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$5.99

Lenten Specials

Fish Basket /FF/ Coleslaw

$7.99

6 Pieces Breaded Shrimp /FF/ Coleslaw

$6.99

Calamari /FF/ Coleslaw

$9.99

Large White With Tomatoes

$12.99

XLarge White With Tomatoes

$14.99

Haluski

$4.99Out of stock

Crusted Fish with Rice

$14.99

Plates, Cups, Napkins

Plates

Cups

Napkins

Sauce

2 oz Sauce

4 oz Sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Plain Bread

Plain Bread

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

10630 Rt 30, North Huntingdon, PA 15642

Directions

Gallery
Siena At Norwin image
Siena At Norwin image
Siena At Norwin image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brandy's On Main
orange starNo Reviews
200 main St Irwin, PA 15642
View restaurantnext
Inferno Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
13380 Us 30 Hwy North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View restaurantnext
Inferno Pizza Level Green - Level Green
orange starNo Reviews
557 RT 130 TRAFFORD, PA 15085
View restaurantnext
Grandslam Pizza - Monroeville
orange star4.8 • 395
4376 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Inferno Pizza - Elizabeth
orange star3.6 • 41
957 hayden blvd elizabeth, PA 15037
View restaurantnext
Grandslam Pizza - Plum
orange star4.7 • 131
417 Old Abers Creek Rd Plum, PA 15239
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Huntingdon

Cenacolo
orange star4.7 • 515
2000 commerce loop North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View restaurantnext
Gato Taco and Tequila
orange star4.1 • 27
207 main st irwin, PA 15642
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Huntingdon
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston