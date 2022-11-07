  • Home
Siena Grill 9101 Lakeridge Boulevard Boca Raton FL. 33496

No reviews yet

9101 Lakeridge Boulevard

Boca Raton, FL 33496

Order Again

Appetizer

Burrata

$22.00

Fried Calamari

$20.00Out of stock

Carpaccio

$24.00

Grilled Polpo

$22.00

Pasta Fagioli

$12.00

Clams

$18.00

Meatballs

$16.00

Mozz Caprese

$22.00

Chicken N Veggie Soup

$14.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$22.00

Split Charge

$5.00

Entrees

8 Oz Filet Mignon

$52.00

Rack of Lamb

$50.00

Ch. Milli

$32.00

Chick Sienna

$32.00Out of stock

N.Y. Strip

$56.00Out of stock

Pollo Martini

$38.00

Veal Mediteraneo

$42.00

Pork Chop

$42.00

Veal Chop

$60.00

Salmon

$32.00

Grouper

$46.00

Sea Bass

$48.00

Splitc Charge

$5.00

Lobstercmac N Cheese

$40.00

Pasta

Bolognese

$34.00

Mediteraneo

$28.00

Pomodoro

$26.00

Vongole

$34.00

Zuppa

$80.00

Ravioli Del Giorno

$42.00

Risotto Del Giorno

$42.00

Split Charge

$5.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$18.00

Caesar

$14.00

Pear & Endive

$18.00

Tri Colore

$16.00

Split Charge

$5.00

Siena Salad

$16.00

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$14.00

Escarole and Beans

$14.00

Parm Polenta

$14.00

Spinach

$12.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Broccoli

$12.00

Roasted Potatoes

$12.00

Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

WINE

Rubus Cabernet Gl

$12.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Gl

$16.00

Lexicon Cabernet Gl

$20.00

Bodyguard Cabernet Blend Gl

$15.00

Sequentis Merlot Gl

$15.00

Carson Scott Pinot Noir Gl

$12.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Gl

$18.00

Banfi Chianti Classico Gl

$15.00

Collemattoni Super Tuscan Gl

$16.00

Maipe Malbec

$12.00

Red Bottle

300-Silver Oak, Alexander Valley

$185.00

301-Silver Oak, Napa Valley

$350.00

302-Jordan, Alexander Valley

$185.00

303-Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

304-Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch

$240.00

305-Duckhorn, Cabernet Sauvignon

$185.00

306-Sequentis Merlot

$75.00

307-DAOU Cabernet 2020

$45.00

308-Grginch Hills Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon

$165.00

309-Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$225.00

310-Cade Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

311-Broadside Cabernet

$55.00

312-Austin Hope Cabernet

$60.00

313-Sanctuary Cabernet

$50.00

314-Bella Gloss Pinot Noir

$75.00

315-DAOU Pinot Noir

$55.00

316-Omen Pinot Noir

$60.00

317–Meiomi Pinot Noir

$50.00

318-Chloe Pinot Noir

$55.00

319-Julia James Pinot Noir

$50.00

320-Unruly Pinot Noir

$55.00

321-A By Acacia Pinot Noir

$55.00

322- Pessimist By DAOU

$55.00

323-Prisoner Red Blend

$105.00

324-Pahlmeyer Red Blend

$450.00

325-Swanson Merlot

$55.00

326-Decoy Merlot

$60.00

327-Bodyguard By DAOU Cabernet

$80.00

328-Soul Of The Lion

$260.00

360-Banfi Chianti Classico

$54.00Out of stock

361-Ilgrigio San Fel Chianti 2018

$65.00

362-Casanova Chianti Riserva

$120.00

364-Dal Forno Romano

$250.00

365 Sella Antica Red Blend

$48.00

367-Testamatta Bibi Graetz

$295.00Out of stock

368-Casamatta Bibi Graetz

$48.00

369-La Gerla Brunello Di Montalcino

$145.00

370-Luce

$275.00

371-Amarone Valis Del 2017

$125.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

374 Rigoletto Chianti

$48.00

375 Verona Corvina

$55.00

102 Baron De Ley Rioja

$55.00

103 Norton Privada Malbec Blend

$50.00

105 Norton Gernot Langes Malbec Blend

$145.00

377 Collemattoni Super Tuscan

$50.00

376 Barolo Pierinvelatta

$90.00

320 Carson Scott Pinot Noir

$44.00

329 Rubus Cabernet

$48.00

330 Lexicon Cabernet

$85.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Decaf Cappucino

$5.00

Decaf Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Tea's

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Water

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Aqua Pana

$6.00

Misc

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tropical Red Bull

$5.00

Specials

Split Charge

$5.00

Soup Special

$22.00

Crab Cake Special

$22.00

Arancini

$16.00

Stuff Shrimp App

$26.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$18.00

Swordfish Special

$52.00

Veal Chop Special

$75.00

Twin 8 Oz Tails

$85.00

Single 8 Oz Tail

$55.00

Pork Chop Special

$52.00

Seared Scallop Special Entree

$52.00

Seared Scallop App

$28.00

Chicken Scarpiello

$46.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$12.00

Italian Chz Cake

$16.00

New York Cheese Cake

$14.00

Panacata

$14.00

Tiramisu

$16.00

Red Velvet

$12.00

Pistachio Gelato

$14.00

Espresso Gelato

$14.00

Napolean

$14.00

Choc Fudge Cake

$14.00

Lemon Cake

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$14.00

Molten Lava

$16.00

Apple Tart

$16.00

Tartufo

$16.00

Vanilla Gelato

$14.00

Dark Chocolate Gelato

$14.00

Fruit Platter

$16.00

Mousse Special

$18.00

Poached Pear

$16.00

Bread Pudding

$16.00

Late Night

Green Tea

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Cherry Bombs

$5.00

Orange Bomb

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Vodka Spec

$5.00

Cabranet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9101 Lakeridge Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Directions

