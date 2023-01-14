Siena’s Italian Cuisine imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Salad

Siena’s Italian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

13170 Atlantic Boulevard

#26

Jacksonville, FL 32225

Appetizers

Appetizer Clams

Appetizer Clams

$10.99

Lightly sauteed clams with choice of marinara or scampi sauce.

Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$10.99

3 mozzarella sticks, 2 fried ravioli and a side portion of fried calamari. Served with a slice of lemon and a side of our marinara.

Appetizer Mussels

$9.99

Lightly sauteed mussels with choice of marinara or scampi sauce.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.99

Sliced bread topped with a traditional blend of fresh feta cheese, fresh tomatoes and balsamic glaze.

Calamari

Calamari

$10.99

Delicious calamari set to marinate in milk and and beer, deep fried with light flour and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Escargot

$10.99

Escargot sauteed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil. Served with toasted bread.

Fresh Mozzarella Caprese

Fresh Mozzarella Caprese

$9.99

Vine ripened tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 hand battered mozzarella sticks fried till golden brown.

Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.99

Garlic bread with a side of marinara sauce topped with melted cheese.

Meatballs with Cheese

Meatballs with Cheese

$9.99

2 large meatballs covered in our marinara and topped with melted cheese.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.99

Cream cheese, celery, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese topped with Marsala glaze.

Spicy Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

Soup & Salad

Minestrone Soup

$6.50
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.50
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with Ceaser dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.19

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage and choice of dressing.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, romaine and Parmesan cheese.

Side Greek Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing.

Side House Salad

$4.09

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage and choice of dressing.

Pasta

Marinara

Marinara

$13.50

Served with tomato-basil sauce and your choice of pasta.

Alfredo

Alfredo

$13.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan

Parmesan

$13.50

Your favorite fried protein served with marinara sauce and your choice of pasta.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$14.50

Apple wood smoked bacon and onions in our creamy Alfredo sauce.

Lemon

Lemon

$14.50

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach. Covered in a lemon butter sauce.

Piccata

Piccata

$14.50

Fresh garlic, mushrooms and capers. Simmered in a lemon butter wine sauce.

Marsala

Marsala

$14.50

Mushrooms and fresh garlic in a sweet Marsala sauce.

Alla Vodka

Alla Vodka

$14.50

Vodka Rosetta sauce with prosciutto.

Arrabiata

Arrabiata

$14.50

Spicy tomato Rosetta sauce and fresh basil.

Cacciatore

Cacciatore

$14.50

Mix of onions, mushrooms, garlic, bell peppers, splash of white wine and finished in light tomato-basil sauce.

Pesto

$13.50

Home-made pesto sauce, topped with fresh diced tomatoes.

Sorrentino

$14.50

Your favorite fried protein layered with eggplant and mozzarella cheese and covered in a delicious house made tomato-basil sauce.

Aglio E Olio

Aglio E Olio

$13.50

Baked

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Tube shaped pasta cooked with garlic, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and tomato-basil sauce. Topped with melted cheese.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.29

Cheese stuffed raviolis topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese.

Cheese Tortellini

Cheese Tortellini

$13.99

Cheese filled tortellini pasta tossed with creamy Rosetta sauce.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$12.29

Potato dumplings tossed in a tomato-basil sauce.

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$16.49

A tasty combination of seasoned beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Topped with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese.

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$14.99

Pasta shells filled with ricotta and Parmesan cheeses topped with a tomato-basil sauce and melted cheese.

Seafood & Tour of Italy

Clams Meal

Clams Meal

$16.99
Mussels Meal

Mussels Meal

$16.99
Seafood Melody

Seafood Melody

$24.99

Tour of Italy

$24.99

Chicken Parmesan, linguine Alfredo and our famous lasagna all in one big plate.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.99

Salmon

$19.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.99

New York style plain cheesecake topped with chef’s special sauce.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.99

Fried pastry dough filled with sweetened ricotta and Mascarpone cheese, blended with chocolate chips and topped with chocolate.

Zeppoles

Zeppoles

$6.99

Deep fried dough ball topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon, finished with chocolate syrup.

Limonchello

$6.99

Limonchello soaked cake with layers of mascarpone.

Ranch Dressing 4oz.

$1.49

Ranch Dressing 2oz.

$0.99

Basil Vingerette 4oz.

$1.49

Basil Vingerette 2oz.

$0.99

Greek Dressing 4oz

$1.49

Greek Dressing 2oz.

$0.99

Caesar Dressing 4oz

$1.49

Caesar Dressing 2oz.

$0.99

Blue Cheese Dressing 4oz

$1.49

Bleu Cheese Dressing 2oz.

$0.99

Hot extra wing sauce

$1.49

Mild extra wing sauce

$1.49

Sauces

4oz. Marinara

$0.99

12oz. Marinara

$2.99

Side Alfredo

$2.99

Side Lemon Sauce

$2.99

Side Meatsauce

$2.99

Side Rosetta

$2.99

Small Side Veggie

$1.99

Protein

Side Chicken

$5.50

Side Shrimp

$5.50

Side of Meatballs

$3.50

Side Anchovies

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Bacon

$5.50

Side Prosciutto

$5.50

Side Salmon

$5.50

Side Mixed veggies

$2.50

Side Single veggie

$1.50

Side Calamari

$5.50

Parm To Go

Red Pepper To Go

Side of Pepperoncinis

$0.99

12" Pizza Cheese

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$9.99

12" Speciality

12" Deluxe

12" Deluxe

$15.99

Beef, black olives, extra cheese, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, sausage, peppers.

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$15.99

Bacon, beef, extra cheese, ham, pepperoni, sausage.

12" Garden

$15.99

Black olives, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers,

12" Prosciutto

$15.99

Prosciutto, basil, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, topped with balsamic glaze.

12" Siena's

12" Siena’s

$15.99

Ricotta cheese sauce with grilled chicken, fresh spinach and tomatoes covered in mozzarella cheese.

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$15.99
12" Margerita

12" Margerita

$15.99
12" Shrimp & Garlic

12" Shrimp & Garlic

$15.99

14" Pizza Cheese

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

14" Speciality

14" Deluxe

14" Deluxe

$17.99
14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$17.99

14" Garden

$17.99

14" Prosciutto

$17.99
14" Siena's

14" Siena's

$17.99
14" Shrimp & Garlic

14" Shrimp & Garlic

$17.99
14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$17.99
14" Margarita

14" Margarita

$17.99

16" Pizza Cheese

16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

16" Speciality

16" Deluxe

16" Deluxe

$19.99
16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$19.99

16" Garden

$19.99

16" Prosciutto

$19.99
16" Siena's

16" Siena's

$19.99
16" Shrimp & Garlic

16" Shrimp & Garlic

$19.99
16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$19.99
16" Margarita

16" Margarita

$19.99

Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$9.99

Stromboli

C.Y.O.

$16.99

Chicago

Chicago Stuffed Cheese

Chicago Stuffed Cheese

$18.50

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Siena’s Italian Cuisine image

