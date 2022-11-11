Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sonora Squeeze Burger

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

13791 Mono Way

Sonoroa, CA 95370

Popular Items

Squeeze Burger w/Cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders (2) with Ranch
Squeeze Burger

Burgers

Squeeze Burger w/Cheese

Squeeze Burger w/Cheese

$10.24+

California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion smothered in cheddar cheese to create a delicious cheese skirt. Served on a sourdough bun. (shown with a full cheese skirt)

Squeeze Burger

Squeeze Burger

$8.49+

California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion on a sourdough bun.

Teriyaki Squeeze Burger

Teriyaki Squeeze Burger

$9.49+

California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with a pineapple, onion, lettuce and smothered in sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce. Served on a sourdough bun.

Beyond Meat Burger

Beyond Meat Burger

$9.99

A burger with taste so rich and texture so meaty you won’t believe it’s made from plants! Beyond Meat patty is topped with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion on a sourdough bun. Add cheese for even more flavor!

Sandwiches

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fresh, never frozen chicken tenderloin topped with pineapple, onion, lettuce, and drizzled with sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce. Served on a sourdough bun.

Toasted BLT

Toasted BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce & tomato sandwiched between two slices of toasted sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.85+

Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich on sourdough bread

Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$7.59

¼ lb. all beef deep-fried dogs topped with mayo, mustard, relish, pickle, onion, lettuce & tomato

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders (2) with Ranch

Kids Chicken Tenders (2) with Ranch

$7.29

Includes 2 chicken tenders with side of ranch. *for our guests 9 years of age and younger* All meals include a sm fries & kid size soda

Kids Corn Dog

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

*for our guests 9 years of age and younger All meals include a sm fries & kid size soda

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$6.79

1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich served on sourdough bread. *for our guests 9 years of age and younger All meals include a sm fries & kid size soda

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

(for our guests 9 years of age and younger) All meals include a sm fries & kid size soda

Sides

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$3.59+

Coated in a perfect blend of seasoning, fried to perfection, then covered in melted cheddar cheese. Top them with Jalapeños for an added taste treat!

Fries

Fries

$3.99+

Delicious and crispy – our fries are coated in a perfect blend of seasoning and then fried to perfection!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.29+Out of stock

Thick rings of fresh onions coated in flavorful beer batter and fried to perfection.

Side of Ranch

$0.60

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.60
Sliced Jalapenos

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.55

Beverages

Fountain Beverage - 24 oz

Fountain Beverage - 24 oz

$1.59

Breakfast

Squeeze Sunrise Breakfast Burger

Squeeze Sunrise Breakfast Burger

$8.99

Try our 1/4 lb. or 1/3 lb. grass fed, California-farmed, fresh, never frozen, 100% beef patty topped with mayo, and hot from the grill scrambled eggs on a sourdough bun.

Squeeze Breakfast Burritos

Squeeze Breakfast Burritos

$8.79

Sausage, Egg, Potato & Cheese or Bacon, Egg, Potato & Cheese Wrapped in a flour tortilla

Squeeze Breakfast Sandwiches

Squeeze Breakfast Sandwiches

$8.19

Served on a sourdough bun Bacon, Egg & Cheese / Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Squeeze Breakfast Waffles

Squeeze Breakfast Waffles

$5.29

Chicken Waffle: Our chicken waffle includes a Cajun seasoned chicken tender nestled between a fluffy maple waffle. Drizzle a little maple over it for the perfect combination! Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle: Enjoy a fluffy maple waffle stuffed with pork sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese.

Waffle with Syrup

$2.19
Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99+

Start your day off right with 1 or 2 fresh baked biscuits topped with savory country-style sausage gravy.

Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$3.49
Hash brown patty

Hash brown patty

$1.29

Delicious and crispy, our hash browns patties will keep you coming back for more!

French Toast Tornado

French Toast Tornado

$2.29

Savory, maple-flavored breakfast sausage wrapped in a battered & fried flour tortilla - dusted with powdered sugar.

Bacon

Bacon

$3.99

3 Strips

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$1.29

Add a little protein to your meal with our delicious seasoned pork links.

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.19+

Deli Menu

Chicken & Black Bean Burrito

Chicken & Black Bean Burrito

$8.99

Chunks of Cajun spiced chicken, black beans and melted cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla.

Lunch Wraps

Lunch Wraps

$8.99

Chicken Salad / Crispy Chicken / Buffalo Chicken

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$7.49

Loaded with spicy pepperoni & melted cheese, rolled up in freshly made pizza dough, and then baked to a golden brown.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.59

Served on green leaf lettuce topped with chunks of Cajun chicken & diced tomatoes. Served with Ranch dressing.

Beef Chimichanga

Beef Chimichanga

$4.89

Shredded beef, green chili and cheese are wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly fried to perfection.

Regular Corn Dog

Regular Corn Dog

$2.09

Chicken dog dipped in flavorful cornmeal and fried to a golden brown.

Sierra Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sierra Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Baked fresh daily, our chewy cookies are packed full of chocolate chips. They’re a customer favorite!

Bone-In Chicken

2-Piece Bone-In Chicken

2-Piece Bone-In Chicken

2-pc Leg/Thigh…$6.25 (720cal) | Mixed…$7.85 (710cal) | Wing/Breast…$6.99 (800cal)

3-Piece Bone-In Chicken

3-Piece Bone-In Chicken

3-pc Leg/Thigh…$8.79 (1040cal) | Mixed…$9.19 (950cal) | Wing/Breast…$9.35 (950cal)

8-Piece Bone-In Chicken

8-Piece Bone-In Chicken

8-pc Leg/Thigh…$22.79 (1880cal) | Mixed…$23.49 (2040cal) | Wing/Breast…$26.89 (2190cal)

Cajun Tenders

1 Piece Tender

1 Piece Tender

$2.95
2 Piece Tender

2 Piece Tender

$5.65
3 Piece Tender

3 Piece Tender

$8.25
4 Piece Tender

4 Piece Tender

$10.65
6 Piece Tender

6 Piece Tender

$15.55
8 Piece Tender

8 Piece Tender

$20.55

Honey Butter Biscuits

1 biscuit

1 biscuit

$0.79

Honey butter biscuits naturally sweetened in honey butter

3 biscuits

3 biscuits

$2.19

Honey butter biscuits naturally sweetened in honey butter

6 biscuits

6 biscuits

$4.19

Honey butter biscuits naturally sweetened in honey butter

Seasoned Jojo Potatoes

Small JoJo

Small JoJo

$2.09
Large Jojo

Large Jojo

$3.99

Drinks

Can Soda - 16 oz

Can Soda - 16 oz

$2.30
Bottle Soda - 20 oz

Bottle Soda - 20 oz

$2.60
Gatorade - 28 oz

Gatorade - 28 oz

$2.70
Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks

Chips

Chips

Chips

Sweets

Candy - King Size

Candy - King Size

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

A customer favorite! Packed with chocolate chips, these cookies will keep you coming back for more!

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Best Burger in Town!

13791 Mono Way, Sonoroa, CA 95370

