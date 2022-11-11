Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sierra Grille - Atlantic Beach

1021 Atlantic Blvd

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Popular Items

LARGE QUESO
SIERRA SALAD
CHICKEN QUESADILLA

STARTERS

SMALL QUESO

$2.00

2 oz. small queso

LARGE QUESO

$4.00

5 oz. large bowl of queso with a side of chips

GUAC, CHIPS, SALSA

$7.75

Chips, salsa and our fresh and healthy homemade guac

PLAIN NACHOS

$8.75

Freshly made corn chips topped with our blended cheeses, refried beans, sour cream and salsa

GROUND SIRLOIN NACHOS

$11.75

Freshly made corn chips topped with ground sirloin, blended cheeses, refried beans and side of sour cream

CHICKEN NACHOS

$11.75

Freshly made corn chips topped with grilled chicken, blended cheeses, refried beans and side of sour cream

STEAK NACHOS

$12.75

Freshly made corn chips topped with lean grilled steak, blended cheeses, refried beans and side of sour cream

SHRIMP NACHOS

$12.75

Freshly made corn chips topped with fresh grilled shrimp, blended cheeses, refried beans and side of sour cream

PORK NACHOS

$11.75

Freshly made corn chips topped with pulled pork, blended cheeses, refried beans and side of sour cream

BOWL OF GUAC

$5.00

Large bowl of our fresh, homemade guac

BOWL OF RANCH

$3.00

5 oz bowl of ranch taco sauce

TACOS

GROUND SIRLOIN TACO

$4.75

For smaller appetites, one warm flour tortilla stuffed with ground sirloin, jack cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce with a side of ranch

CAROLINA PORK TACO

$5.00

One citrus-marinated pork taco with house-made coleslaw, jack cheese and Carolina Cologne™ BBQ sauce

CHICKEN TACO

$4.75

One warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, jack cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce with a side of ranch

SHRIMP TACO

$5.50

One warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, jack cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce with a side of ranch

FISH TACO

$5.50

One warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled catch of the day, jack cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce with a side of ranch

VEGGIE TACO

$4.25

One warm flour tortilla stuffed with peppers & onions, black beans, jack cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce with a side of ranch

STEAK TACO

$5.25

One warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, jack cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce with a side of ranch

SALADS

SMALL SALAD

$6.50

Romaine and read leaf lettuce, diced tomatoes, blended cheese and a house vinaigrette

LARGE SALAD

$7.50

Romaine and read leaf lettuce, diced tomatoes, blended cheese and a house vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese

SIERRA SALAD

$9.75

Red leaf and romaine in a large, crisp tortilla shell, topped with black beans, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and homemade vinaigrette dressing.

BURRITOS

STEAK BURRITO

$12.00

Lean charbroiled steak, guacamole, jack cheese, lettuce and fresh pico de gallo salsa

CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.50

Marinated, grilled, sliced chicken breast with jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo salsa

FISH BURRITO

$12.00

Fresh grilled catch of the day with cheese, lettuce and cool orange-kiwi-papaya salsa

SHRIMP BURRITO

$12.00

Spicy marinated and grilled shrimp with jack cheese, lettuce and cool orange-kiwi-papaya salsa

FAJITA BURRITA

$12.25

Grilled peppers and onions, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.50

Refried beans, rice, grilled peppers and onions with fresh pico de gallo salsa and jack cheese.

BROCCOLI & CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.00

Grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, blended cheeses, lettuce, tomato & ranch

SOUTHWEST BURRITO

$11.00

Chicken, blended cheese, black beans, rice, lettuce tomato & ranch.

GINGER CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.00

Chicken topped with a curry ginger sauce, blended cheese, lettuce, tomato and kiwi-papaya salsa

SURF & TURF BURRITO

$12.50

Steak & shrimp, blended cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch

HAWAIIAN STEAK BURRITO

$12.25

Steak topped with a sweet tamarindo bay sauce, blended cheese, pineapple salsa, lettuce, tomato and ranch

DAN-O BURRITO

$11.00

Chicken, blended cheese, refried beans, sour cream, roasted salsa, lettuce and tomato

CHICKEN CAESAR BURRITO

$11.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan and tomato.

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

Large flour tortilla filled with jack cheese served with a side of guac & sour cream. Tortilla options - gluten free, spinach, whole wheat or flour

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese served with a side of guac & sour cream. Tortilla options - gluten free, spinach, whole wheat or flour

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.00

Large flour tortilla filled with lean grilled steak, jack cheese served with a side of guac & sour cream. Tortilla options - gluten free, spinach, whole wheat or flour

PEPPERS & ONION QUESADILLA

$10.25

Large flour tortilla filled with grilled peppers and onion and jack cheese served with a side of guac & sour cream. Tortilla options - gluten free, spinach, whole wheat or flour

BLACK BEAN QUESADILLA

$9.75

Large flour tortilla filled with black beans and jack cheese, served with a side of guac & sour cream. Tortilla options - gluten free, spinach, whole wheat or flour

BROCCOLI & CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, broccoli and jack cheese, served with a side of guac & sour cream. Tortilla options - gluten free, spinach, whole wheat or flour

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$13.00

Large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and jack cheese, served with a side of guac & sour cream. Tortilla options - gluten free, spinach, whole wheat or flour

GROUND SIRLOIN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with ground sirloin and jack cheese, served with a side of guac & sour cream. Tortilla options - gluten free, spinach, whole wheat or flour

PULLED PORK QUESADILLA

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with pulled pork and jack cheese, served with a side of guac & sour cream. Tortilla options - gluten free, spinach, whole wheat or flour

MEXICAN PIZZA

PLAIN MEXICAN PIZZA

$9.50

Crisp flour tortilla topped with melted cheese, diced lettuce and tomato, served with a side of sour cream

CHICKEN MEXICAN PIZZA

$11.00

Crisp flour tortilla topped with grilled chicken, cheese, diced lettuce and tomato, served with a side of sour cream

STEAK MEXICAN PIZZA

$12.25

Crisp flour tortilla topped with grilled steak, melted cheese, diced lettuce and tomato, served with a side of sour cream

SHRIMP MEXICAN PIZZA

$12.25

Crisp flour tortilla topped with grilled shrimp, melted cheese, diced lettuce and tomato, served with a side of sour cream

FISH MEXICAN PIZZA

$12.25

Crisp flour tortilla topped with grilled fish, melted cheese, diced lettuce and tomato, served with a side of sour cream

PORK MEXICAN PIZZA

$11.00

Crisp flour tortilla topped with pulled pork, melted cheese, diced lettuce and tomato, served with a side of sour cream

GROUND SIRLOIN MEXICAN PIZZA

$11.00

Crisp flour tortilla topped with ground sirloin, melted cheese, diced lettuce and tomato, served with a side of sour cream

REF BEAN MEXICAN PIZZA

$10.00

Crisp flour tortilla topped with refried beans, melted cheese, diced lettuce and tomato, served with a side of sour cream

BLACK BEAN MEXICAN PIZZA

$10.00

Crisp flour tortilla topped with black beans, melted cheese, diced lettuce and tomato, served with a side of sour cream

PLATTERS

SIERRA PLATTER

$10.00

Served with rice, black beans, side salad, chips & salsa bar

CHICKEN PLATTER

$12.00

Grilled chicken, rice and black beans served with a side salad, chips & salsa bar

STEAK PLATTER

$13.00

Grilled steak, rice and black beans served with a side salad, chips & salsa bar

STEAK & CHICKEN PLATTER

$12.50

Grilled chicken and steak, rice and black beans served with a side salad, chips & salsa bar

SHRIMP PLATTER

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, rice and black beans served with a side salad, chips & salsa bar

FISH PLATTER

$13.00

Grilled catch of the day, rice and black beans served with a side salad, chips & salsa bar

PORK PLATTER

$12.00

Pulled pork, rice and black beans served with a side salad, chips & salsa bar

KIDS

KID TACO

$6.00

One taco with lettuce, cheese, tomato, side of ranch - includes a drink and chips

KID ROLLUP

$6.00

6" tortilla rolled up with cheese and your choice of chicken, steak, ground sirloin, black beans, refried beans or plain cheese

KID PIZZA

$6.00

6" crispy flour tortilla topped with blended cheeses, diced lettuce and tomato with a side of ranch. Your choice of protein: chicken, steak, ground sirloin, shrimp, fish or pork

KID QUESADILLA

$6.00

Two 6" tortillas filled with blended cheese and your choice of: chicken, steak, ground sirloin, shrimp, fish, black beans, refried beans or plain cheese

KID NACHOS

$6.00

A half order of nachos with cheese, refried beans and choice of chicken, steak, ground sirloin, shrimp, fish or pork

SIDES

RICE

$2.00

BLACK BEANS

$2.00

REF BEANS

$2.00

BROCCOLI

$3.00

MUSHROOMS

$3.00

Side of sauteed mushrooms

SLAW

$2.00

BLACK BEANS & RICE

$2.00

REF BEANS & RICE

$2.00

SIDE GUAC

$2.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

XTRA CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE KIWI-PAPAYA SALSA

$2.00

Avocado Slice X 4

$3.75

Side Of Chicken

$3.00

DESSERTS

OATMEAL RAISiN COOKIE

$2.50

REESES COOKIE

$2.50

M&M COOKIES

$2.50Out of stock

RED VELVET COOKIE

$2.50

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

S'MORE COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

SPECIALS

Ground sirloin, blended cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

CALIFORNIA PLATTER

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with fresh guac and melted cheese, rice, black beans with a side salad

ULTIMATE NACHO

$12.00

Chips, Ground Sirloin, Blended Cheese, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños

HOT CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.00

RICE, ROASTED SALSA, TOMATO, RANCH, JALEPENO, & BLENDED CHEESE

Drinks

Fountain Drink/Ice Tea

$3.00

Kombucha on Tap (No Alcohol)

$5.00

Perrier

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin Orange

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00Out of stock

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sierra Grille offers fresh and healthy foods with the flavorful tastes of the Southwest. We use no freezers, microwaves or canned goods. This simple mantra has been our philosophy from the start, and we source only the best products to serve you the best flavors at a price that’s healthy for your wallet too. We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant. That's why we source our fresh ingredients from local purveyors. No matter what time of year, you can be sure you're eating the best of the season. This philosophy costs a little more and takes a bit more time but we think you’ll agree it’s worth it.

1021 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

