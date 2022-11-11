Sierra Grille - Atlantic Beach
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sierra Grille offers fresh and healthy foods with the flavorful tastes of the Southwest. We use no freezers, microwaves or canned goods. This simple mantra has been our philosophy from the start, and we source only the best products to serve you the best flavors at a price that’s healthy for your wallet too. We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant. That's why we source our fresh ingredients from local purveyors. No matter what time of year, you can be sure you're eating the best of the season. This philosophy costs a little more and takes a bit more time but we think you’ll agree it’s worth it.
1021 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
