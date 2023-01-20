Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sierra Madre Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

329 W Felicita Ave

Escondido, CA 92025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Baja Bacon Shrimp

$20.00

Six large shrimps stuffed with cheese and roasted pasilla chile then wrapped in bacon. Glazed with jalapeño o-chipotle jelly.

Ceviche Tower

$18.00

Citrus marinated diced shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber topped with avocado. Served with saltine

Tacos Cabrones (2)

$12.00

Sierra Madre's version of tacos gobernador. Grilled shrimp topped with sauteed veggies, fresh cabbage, cheese and avocado.

Quesadilla Cheese

$10.00

Large flour tortilla lightly grilled and filled with melted cheese mix and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Machos Nachos

$18.00

A large pile of nachos topped with roasted guajillo red sauce, beans, cheese mix, pico de gallo, grilled chicken, guacamole, and sour cream.

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Mixed calamari with shishito peppers and spicy aioli

Coctel de Camaron

$20.00

Plump shrimp, diced fresh cucumbers, onions and cilantro in our shremp tomato and citrus broth

Tacos De La Calle

$12.00

3 mini corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, steak, pastor or carnitas. NO MIXING. Topped with guacamole and a cilantro onion mix.

Los Roles

$15.00

5 rolled taquitos filled with beef, topped with guacamole, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.

Asada Fries

$18.00

Large portion of crispy fries topped with grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Tamarindo Wings

$18.00

Ceviche Tostada

$15.00

Guacamole - Appetizer

$10.00

Madres Sampler

$32.00

HAPPY HOUR 3-7 PM

$8.00

3 a7 pm HAPPY HOUR, House margaritas 8 dlls, chicken or carnitas street tacos 8 dlls, chicken nachos 8 dlls.

Soups

Green Pozole Bowl

$14.00

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$15.00

Albondigas Bowl

$15.00

Green Pozole CUP

$8.00

Tortilla soup CUP

$10.00

Albondigas CUP

$10.00

Favorites SMC

Molcajete

$42.00

Best of all worlds. Choice Angus sirloin, chicken, shrimp al grilled over open flame, then set inside a hot stone molcajete filled with roasted salsa, nopal, grilled onion, grilled yellow pepper, grilled longaniza and queso fresco.

Azada Y Camarones Al Mezcal

$30.00

Our Choice Angus steak paired with plump shrimp al mezcal in a large skillet

Don Tano Plate

$24.00

Choice Angus steak basted in red adobo, accompanied with a red cheese enchilada

Carnitas Plate

$18.00

Lean pork slow simmered with house spices until tender. Served atop of rajas.

El trio plate

$18.00

three soft tacos layered with marinated cabbage, your choice of grilled marinated chicken, steak or carnitas topped with onion an cilantro mix. served with fresh guacamole and salsa picante.

Tacos

El Trio Plate

$18.00

Three soft tortilla tacos layered with marinated cabbage, your choice of grilled marinated chicken, steak or carnitas, topped with onion and cilantro mix. Served with fresh guacamole and salsa picante.

Fish Tacos (3)

$18.00

Three soft corn tortilla tacos layered with marinated cabbage, guajillo aioli, choice of beer battered shrimp or fish, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with salsa picante.

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$18.00

Three soft corn tortilla tacos layered with marinated cabbage, guajillo aioli, choice of beer battered shrimp or fish, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with salsa picante.

Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

$17.00

Two enchiladas filled with choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or shredded beef, topped with our specialty tomatillo green sauce and cheese

Red Enchiladas

$17.00

Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef, covered with our homemade guajillo sauce and cheese

Shrimp Enchiladas

$21.00

Sauteed shrimp with pico de gallo, rajas, cheese mix covered with roasted tomatillo sauce and guajillo aioli

Enchiladas Flacas

$19.00

Fresh spinach, grilled vegetables, rajas, cheese, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Roasted peppers, onions, chipotle salsa, scallions, and cilantro. Served with pastelito de maiz, guacamole, and warm tortillas.

Carnitas Fajitas

$22.00

Roasted peppers, onions, chipotle salsa, scallions, and cilantro. Served with pastelito de maiz, guacamole, and warm tortillas.

Angus Beef Fajita

$24.00

Roasted peppers, onions, chipotle salsa, scallions, and cilantro. Served with pastelito de maiz, guacamole, and warm tortillas.

Grilled Shimp Fajita

$24.00

Roasted peppers, onions, chipotle salsa, scallions, and cilantro. Served with pastelito de maiz, guacamole, and warm tortillas.

Dessert

Flan

$9.00

Topped with homemade sauce

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Cereal crusted ice cream topped with whipped cream

Churros

$8.00

Freshly fried with vanilla ice cream on top

Cheesecake

$10.00

Ask server for today's flavor

Kids Menu

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Kids Rolled Tacos

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

A La Carte

California Burrito A La Carte

$15.00

Fries, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Bean & Cheese Burrito A La Carte

$10.00

Refried beans and cheese

Taco (1)

$6.00

Soft taco with choice of meat

Enchilada (1)

$12.00

2 verde or roja and choice of meat topped with melted cheese

Chile Relleno (1)

$10.00

Chimichanga

$12.00

Tacos Grande Salad

$14.00

Tostada

$8.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$15.00

Combo Creation

Combo 1 Item

$13.00

Served with rice & beans or side salad

Combo 2 Items

$17.00

Served with rice & beans or side salad

Combo 3 Items

$21.00

Served with rice & beans or side salad

Quick Menu

Chimichanga

$12.00

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Topped with guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas

$14.00

Two enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, shredded beef or shredded chicken and topped with enchilada suace and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico, guac & grilled chicken

Chile Relleno

$12.00

A roasted pasilla pepper filled with asadero cheese in light egg batter covered with our homemade ranchera sauce

Cocktails

Paloma

$12.00

Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila, Grapefruit Soda, Fresh Lime, Tajin Rim

Mexican Candy

$12.00

Vodka, Peach Liqueur, Watermelon Liqueur, Tamarindo Puree, Tajin

Mangoneada Borrocha

$18.00

Mango Sorbet, Pineapple, Lime, Rum, Tequila, Peach Liqueur, Chamoy, Tajin

Pina Colada

$12.00

Rum, Cream of Coconut, Pineapple Juice

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Absolut Citron Vodka, Simple Syrup, Lemon, Sugar Rim

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Bitters, Fresh Lime

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, Celery, Olives, Lime

Adios

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Birthay Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Mimosa

$8.00

1800 coconut colada

$8.00

Devotion Coconut Colada

$4.00

Tenesee Tea

$7.00

Devotion Screw Driver

$3.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Margaritas

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

1800 Reposado, Homemade Margarita Mix, Grand Marnier, Lime, Salted Rim

House Margarita

$12.00

Cuervo Gold, Homemade Margarita Mix, Chevalier, Lime, Salted Rim

Sexy Flaca Margarita

$16.00

1800 Reposado, Fresh Lime & Orange, Agave, Soda Water, Grand Marnier

Flaca Margarita

$15.00

1800 Reposado, Fresh Lime & Orange, Agave, Soda Water

Jalapeño Margarita

$15.00

Cuervo Gold, Housemade Margarita Mix, Muddled Jalapeno

Tamarindo Margarita

$16.00

Cuervo Gold, Tamarindo Puree, Tamarindo Candy Stick

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Peach Margarita

$12.00

Rum

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Añejo

$12.00

Capitan Morgan

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.50

Tradicional Silver

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Corralejo Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 70 Silver

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.50

1800 Reposado

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.50

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$11.00

Dobel Diamante Añejo

$12.00

Patron Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio 70 Añejo

$16.00

Don Julio Añejo

$16.00

Gran Corralejo Añejo

$12.00

Don julio 1942 Añejo

$25.00

Reserva de la Familia extra Añejo

$12.00

Centenario Leyenda Extra Añejo

$12.00

Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añejo

$12.00

Virgin cocktails

Virgin Piña Colada

$6.00

Virgin Mango Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Tamarindo Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

Vorgin Peach Margarita

$6.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belverde

$11.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Stoli

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

DBL Tito's

Whiskey

Well Whisky

$7.00

Buchanan´s 12 yrs

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12 yrs

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18 yrs

$14.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Hennesy

$14.00

Fireball

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Remy

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniel´s

$10.00

Jim Bean

$8.00

Marker´s Mark

$12.00

Seagram´s 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Signature Drinks

Mojito

$12.00

Double Trouble

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Abbyss

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blow Job

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Sangria

$8.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

LA Water

$12.00

Long Beach

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Piña Colada

$11.00

Martinis

Watermelon Martini

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Cosmo Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Jalapeño y Mango Martini

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Pacifico

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

XX Dos Equis Lagger

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Guinness Can

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

805

$7.00

Wine

Merlott

$8.00

Caverne

$8.00

Pino Noir

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Draft Beer

Pacifico Draft

$7.00

Modelo Negra Draft

$7.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$7.00

IPA stone delicius

$8.00

IPA Sculpin

$8.00

XX Dos Equis Lager Draft

$6.00

Coors Light Draft

$6.00

Corona Draft

$7.00

805 Draft

$8.00

Modern Times IPA

$8.00

Bucket Beer

Bucket Modelo Especial

$35.00

Bucket Pacifico

$35.00

Bucket XX Dos Equis Lagger

$35.00

Bucket Ultra

$35.00

Corona Bucket

$35.00

Bucket Budlight

$35.00

Modelo Negra Bucket

$35.00

Chavela

Beer choice

$10.00

Items whit Fries

Bean and cheese burrito

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Asada Fries whith Chicken

$10.00

Items with Rice and Beans

Chicken Enchiladas

$10.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.00

Chile Relleno

$10.00

3 Chicken Rolled Tacos

$10.00

Chicharron en salsa verde

$10.00

Items with Soup and Salad

Cup of Pozole Verde

$10.00

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.00

4 oz

04 0z Rice

$5.00

04 0z Beans

$5.00

Salsa

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Guacamole

$5.00

Sour cream

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Tortillas

$2.50

Side Chiles Toreados (3)

$2.00

Side Aguacate

$1.25

side de tostadas

$0.75

Chips y Salsa 08 oz

$8.00

Chips y Salsa 32 OZ

$15.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

8 oz

08 oz Rice

$8.00

08 oz Beans

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Drink Choice

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexican fare & cocktails served in a relaxed setting with booth seating & flat-screen TVs. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

329 W Felicita Ave, Escondido, CA 92025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tikka Pizza Kitchen - 410 West Felicita Avenue unit p
orange starNo Reviews
410 West Felicita Avenue unit p Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
515 West 13th Ave Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurantnext
Cork & Knife Escondido - 515 W. 13th Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
515 W. 13th Ave. Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext
Bellamy's Restaurant - Escondido
orange star4.5 • 2,118
417 W Grand Ave Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext
Hunsaker's
orange starNo Reviews
113 West Grand Ave Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext
Grand Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
340 East Grand Avenue Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Escondido

Bellamy's Restaurant - Escondido
orange star4.5 • 2,118
417 W Grand Ave Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000530 - Escondido Promenade
orange star4.4 • 1,193
1282 Auto Park Way Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Escondido
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston