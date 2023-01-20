Sierra Madre Cantina
No reviews yet
329 W Felicita Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Baja Bacon Shrimp
Six large shrimps stuffed with cheese and roasted pasilla chile then wrapped in bacon. Glazed with jalapeño o-chipotle jelly.
Ceviche Tower
Citrus marinated diced shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber topped with avocado. Served with saltine
Tacos Cabrones (2)
Sierra Madre's version of tacos gobernador. Grilled shrimp topped with sauteed veggies, fresh cabbage, cheese and avocado.
Quesadilla Cheese
Large flour tortilla lightly grilled and filled with melted cheese mix and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Machos Nachos
A large pile of nachos topped with roasted guajillo red sauce, beans, cheese mix, pico de gallo, grilled chicken, guacamole, and sour cream.
Crispy Calamari
Mixed calamari with shishito peppers and spicy aioli
Coctel de Camaron
Plump shrimp, diced fresh cucumbers, onions and cilantro in our shremp tomato and citrus broth
Tacos De La Calle
3 mini corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, steak, pastor or carnitas. NO MIXING. Topped with guacamole and a cilantro onion mix.
Los Roles
5 rolled taquitos filled with beef, topped with guacamole, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Asada Fries
Large portion of crispy fries topped with grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Tamarindo Wings
Ceviche Tostada
Guacamole - Appetizer
Madres Sampler
HAPPY HOUR 3-7 PM
3 a7 pm HAPPY HOUR, House margaritas 8 dlls, chicken or carnitas street tacos 8 dlls, chicken nachos 8 dlls.
Soups
Favorites SMC
Molcajete
Best of all worlds. Choice Angus sirloin, chicken, shrimp al grilled over open flame, then set inside a hot stone molcajete filled with roasted salsa, nopal, grilled onion, grilled yellow pepper, grilled longaniza and queso fresco.
Azada Y Camarones Al Mezcal
Our Choice Angus steak paired with plump shrimp al mezcal in a large skillet
Don Tano Plate
Choice Angus steak basted in red adobo, accompanied with a red cheese enchilada
Carnitas Plate
Lean pork slow simmered with house spices until tender. Served atop of rajas.
El trio plate
three soft tacos layered with marinated cabbage, your choice of grilled marinated chicken, steak or carnitas topped with onion an cilantro mix. served with fresh guacamole and salsa picante.
Tacos
El Trio Plate
Three soft tortilla tacos layered with marinated cabbage, your choice of grilled marinated chicken, steak or carnitas, topped with onion and cilantro mix. Served with fresh guacamole and salsa picante.
Fish Tacos (3)
Three soft corn tortilla tacos layered with marinated cabbage, guajillo aioli, choice of beer battered shrimp or fish, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with salsa picante.
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Three soft corn tortilla tacos layered with marinated cabbage, guajillo aioli, choice of beer battered shrimp or fish, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with salsa picante.
Enchiladas
Green Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or shredded beef, topped with our specialty tomatillo green sauce and cheese
Red Enchiladas
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef, covered with our homemade guajillo sauce and cheese
Shrimp Enchiladas
Sauteed shrimp with pico de gallo, rajas, cheese mix covered with roasted tomatillo sauce and guajillo aioli
Enchiladas Flacas
Fresh spinach, grilled vegetables, rajas, cheese, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce
Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Roasted peppers, onions, chipotle salsa, scallions, and cilantro. Served with pastelito de maiz, guacamole, and warm tortillas.
Carnitas Fajitas
Roasted peppers, onions, chipotle salsa, scallions, and cilantro. Served with pastelito de maiz, guacamole, and warm tortillas.
Angus Beef Fajita
Roasted peppers, onions, chipotle salsa, scallions, and cilantro. Served with pastelito de maiz, guacamole, and warm tortillas.
Grilled Shimp Fajita
Roasted peppers, onions, chipotle salsa, scallions, and cilantro. Served with pastelito de maiz, guacamole, and warm tortillas.
Dessert
Kids Menu
A La Carte
California Burrito A La Carte
Fries, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Bean & Cheese Burrito A La Carte
Refried beans and cheese
Taco (1)
Soft taco with choice of meat
Enchilada (1)
2 verde or roja and choice of meat topped with melted cheese
Chile Relleno (1)
Chimichanga
Tacos Grande Salad
Tostada
Carne Asada Burrito
Combo Creation
Quick Menu
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Topped with guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, shredded beef or shredded chicken and topped with enchilada suace and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico, guac & grilled chicken
Chile Relleno
A roasted pasilla pepper filled with asadero cheese in light egg batter covered with our homemade ranchera sauce
Cocktails
Paloma
Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila, Grapefruit Soda, Fresh Lime, Tajin Rim
Mexican Candy
Vodka, Peach Liqueur, Watermelon Liqueur, Tamarindo Puree, Tajin
Mangoneada Borrocha
Mango Sorbet, Pineapple, Lime, Rum, Tequila, Peach Liqueur, Chamoy, Tajin
Pina Colada
Rum, Cream of Coconut, Pineapple Juice
Lemon Drop Martini
Absolut Citron Vodka, Simple Syrup, Lemon, Sugar Rim
Moscow Mule
Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Bitters, Fresh Lime
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, Celery, Olives, Lime
Adios
Sex on the Beach
Mexican Candy Shot
Mai Tai
Mojito
Old Fashion
Birthay Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Mimosa
1800 coconut colada
Devotion Coconut Colada
Tenesee Tea
Devotion Screw Driver
Margaritas
Cadillac Margarita
1800 Reposado, Homemade Margarita Mix, Grand Marnier, Lime, Salted Rim
House Margarita
Cuervo Gold, Homemade Margarita Mix, Chevalier, Lime, Salted Rim
Sexy Flaca Margarita
1800 Reposado, Fresh Lime & Orange, Agave, Soda Water, Grand Marnier
Flaca Margarita
1800 Reposado, Fresh Lime & Orange, Agave, Soda Water
Jalapeño Margarita
Cuervo Gold, Housemade Margarita Mix, Muddled Jalapeno
Tamarindo Margarita
Cuervo Gold, Tamarindo Puree, Tamarindo Candy Stick
Mango Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Peach Margarita
Tequila
Patron Silver
Don Julio Silver
Tradicional Silver
Herradura Silver
Corralejo Silver
Don Julio 70 Silver
Don Julio Reposado
1800 Reposado
Patron Reposado
Cuervo Gold
Cazadores Reposado
Hornitos Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Dobel Diamante Añejo
Patron Añejo
Don Julio 70 Añejo
Don Julio Añejo
Gran Corralejo Añejo
Don julio 1942 Añejo
Reserva de la Familia extra Añejo
Centenario Leyenda Extra Añejo
Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añejo
Virgin cocktails
Vodka
Whiskey
Signature Drinks
Mojito
Double Trouble
Long Island Tea
Abbyss
Bloody Mary
Blow Job
Buttery Nipple
Sangria
Cactus Cooler
Greyhound
Sex on the Beach
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
LA Water
Long Beach
Vegas Bomb
Moscow Mule
Mexican Mule
Piña Colada
Martinis
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Bucket Beer
Chavela
Items whit Fries
Items with Rice and Beans
Items with Soup and Salad
Soft Drinks
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican fare & cocktails served in a relaxed setting with booth seating & flat-screen TVs. Come in and enjoy!
329 W Felicita Ave, Escondido, CA 92025