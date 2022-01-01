- Home
The Rustic Table Bistro Sierra Woods Lodge
43440 Laing Road
Emigrant Gap, CA 95715
Popular Items
Breakfast Classics
Omelets
Heartier Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese, bell peppers, onions, salsa and meat rolled into a thick tortilla
Breakfast Sliders
Two English Muffin Sliders with fried eggs and your choice of meat and cheese, country potatoes or hash browns
Steak & Eggs
10oz of steak, two eggs your way, country potatoes or hash browns and toast
Blackened Pork Chop & Eggs
One giant 16-oz pork chop, two eggs your way, country potatoes or hash browns and toast
Biscuits & Gravy
Fluffy biscuits smothered in down-home country gravy, served with two eggs
Breakfast Nachos
Scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, your choice of meat stacked on tortilla chips and topped with your favorite melted cheese and sour cream ¡Muy bueno!
Appetizer
Burgers
The Rustic Burger
Hand-crafted half-pound, char-broiled, juicy burger, cooked to your preference. Served with Fries.
From The Garden
Two grilled garden burger patties with choice of cheese. Served with Fries.
Teriyaki Burger
Two grilled pineapple rings topping a half-pound burger drizzled with teriyaki sauce. Served with Fries.
California Burger
A half-pound burger with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and fresh avocado. Served with Fries.
BBQ Burger
A western-style burger with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce smother a half-pound burger. Served with Fries.
Black & Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon crown a half-pound burger. Served with Fries.
Fire Burger
Half-pound of beef set aflame with fire sauce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, and fire-roasted jalapeños. Served with Fries.
From The Barn Burger
Bacon, a fried egg and cheese top a juicy half-pound burger grilled to perfection. Served with Fries.
Patty Melt
A half-pound patty with sautéed onions, and cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with Fries.
Lumberjack Burger
A fully loaded pastrami and bacon topped burger with your choice of cheese. Served with Fries.
Sandwiches
Dijon Ham Sandwich
Sliced ham, Dijon Mustard, choice of cheese and bread, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.
Sierra Turkey Sandwich
A classic with sliced turkey, choice of cheese and bread, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.
Classic BLT Sandwich
Six bacon slices, choice of bread, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.
Rustic Club Sandwich
Bacon and turkey, Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Six slices of bacon, grilled tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with Fries.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a roll, chipotle mayonnaise, choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Made to your specifications: choice of bread and cheese and horseradish mayo. Served with Fries.
Quesadilla
Melty, cheesy goodness! Served with sour cream and guacamole and fries
Fish Tacos
Two tacos, Jack cheese melted in corn tortillas smeared with a cilantro sour cream sauce topped with grilled tilapia and fresh mango salsa served with fries
Triple Decker Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread and cheese grilled to perfection. Served with fries.
Wraps
The Classic BLT Wrap
Chopped bacon, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes tossed with Ranch Dressing. Served with fries.
Garden Cobb Wrap
Turkey, bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, egg and bleu cheese crumbles tossed with bleu cheese dressing. Served with fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar Dressing. Served with fries.
Salads
Large House Salad
Small House Salad
Chef Salad
The classic with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and egg
Garden Cobb Salad
Our turkey, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, tomatoes, and egg with bleu cheese dressing is refreshing and oh so yummy!
Caesar Salad
Red onions, tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing
Steak Salad
8oz New York Strip Steak cooked to your preference, cut in half inch slices, gently placed on top of a house salad with your choice of dressing
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
A classic with creamy garlic sauce, perfectly completed with Parmesan cheese
Tomato-Basil Penne
Penne pasta tossed with a creamy tomato-basil sauce crowned with Parmesan cheese
Pesto Pasta
Fettuccine tossed with pesto and topped with Parmesan cheese
Brisket Mac & Cheese
Served with your choice of soup or salad and garlic bread.
From the Fryer
Entrees
Rustic New York Strip
10-oz cooked just the way you like it
BBQ Pork Spare Ribs
Dry rubbed, slow cooked ribs, smothered in BBQ sauce
Chicken Piccata
Tender chicken breast sautéed with garlic, lemon caper sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese
Blackened Chop with Caramelized Apple Chutney
10oz blackened, center cut pork chop topped with apple chutney
Soups and Combos
Large Soup of the Day
(ask your server)
Small Soup of the Day
(ask your server)
Small Soup and Small House Salad
Soup of the day and small house salad
Small Soup and Half Sandwich
Soup of the day and choice of sandwich: Dijon Ham or Sierra Turkey or Classic BLT
Small House Salad and Half Pasta
Salad, Garlic Bread and choice of Fettuccine Alfredo or Tomato Basil Penne
Small Soup and Half Pasta
Soup of the day and choice of Fettuccine Alfredo or Tomato Basil Penne
Desserts
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry compote with whipped cream atop yellow cake and dusted with powdered sugar
Banana Churro
A banana dipped in Nutella, rolled in a tortilla, deep fried and dusted with cinnamon and sugar, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with homemade caramel sauce
Chocolate Lava Cake
Featuring Hershey’s chocolate and Nutella
Sorbet
Ice Cream
Beverages
Milkshake
Milkshake
Banana Split Milkshake
Rootbeer Float
Orange Freeze
PB&J Milkshake
Reese's Milkshake
Reese's Chunk Pieces in a Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake.
Oreo Milkshake
Oreo Cookie Pieces in a Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake.
Heath Bar Milkshake
Heath Bar Pieces in a Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake.
Butterfinger Milkshake
Butterfinger Pieces in a Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake.
Espresso
Espresso
Café Americano
Café Au Lait
Café Latte
Cappuccino
Vanilla Latte
Hazelnut Latte
Caramel Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Toffee Nut Latte
Chai Latte
Café Mocha
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso, White Chocolate, Steamed Milk
Panda Bear Mocha
Espresso, Dark & White Chocolate, Steamed Milk
Hazy Zebra
Espresso, Dark & White Chocolate, Hazelnut Syrup, Steamed Milk
Mexican Mocha
Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon Syrup, Steamed Milk, Cinnamon Sprinkle
Dirty Chai Latte
Espresso, Steamed Chai, Milk and Foam
Caramel Apple Cider
Apple Juice Steamed with Caramel and Cinnamon Syrup
Blended Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
Italian Soda
Breakfast
Lunch/Dinner
Dressings
Condiments
Veggies
Beverages
Donation
Make a $1.00 Donation
Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)
Make a $5.00 Donation
Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)
Make a $10.00 Donation
Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)
Make a $50.00 Donation
Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)
Make a $100.00 Donation
Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)
Make a $500.00 Donation
Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)
Gift Certificate
Purchase a $1.00 Gift Certificate
(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)
Purchase a $5.00 Gift Certificate
(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)
Purchase a $10.00 Gift Certificate
(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)
Purchase a $50.00 Gift Certificate
(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)
Purchase a $100.00 Gift Certificate
(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)
Purchase a $500.00 Gift Certificate
(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
43440 Laing Road, Emigrant Gap, CA 95715