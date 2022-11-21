- Home
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico
1075 E 20th St
Chico, CA 95928
Popular Items
Specials - Lunch
Spicy Meatloaf Burger
meatloaf patty, house bbq sauce, pepperjack cheese, crispy jalapeno wheels, horseradish aioli, lettuce, red onion, on a brioche bun. Allergens: meat, nightshade, allium, gluten, dairy
Curried Garnet Yam Bisque with Fried Leeks
VELVETY SOUP MADE WITH GARNET YAMS, COCONUT MILK, CARROTS, GINGER, ONION, GARLIC, CURRY POWDER, HABANERO AND LEMON GINGER KOMBUCHA, TOPPED WITH CRISPY FRIED LEEKS ALLERGENS: CAPSICUM, NIGHTSHADE, ALCOHOL, ALLIUM, GLUTEN
Small Plates & Greens
Big Pretzel
House made half pound pretzel, Torpedo cheddar beer cheese | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, sourdough croutons and shredded parmesan | Allergens: Dairy, gluten, eggs
Elote Salad
Shaved romaine tossed in a guajillo vinaigrette, roasted corn, cotija, cornbread croutons, guajillo crema, cilantro lime sauce, tostada shell, lime wedge, and cilantro sprigs. Allergens: Nightshade, Dairy, Allium, Egg, gluten
Focaccia Garlic Bread
Herb butter, Rumiano pepato cheese, arrabbiata | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Half Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, sourdough croutons and shredded parmesan | Allergens: Dairy, gluten, eggs
Half Malted Balsamic Salad
Mixed greens, Shaft’s bleu, candied almonds, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, malted balsamic vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nuts
Hot Honey Sauce Chicken Wings
Mary's Free Range wings with hot honey sauce, chopped candied almonds and chives with carrots, celery leaf |
Malted Balsamic Salad
Mixed greens, Shaft’s bleu, candied almonds, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, malted balsamic vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nuts
Philly Cheese Fries
Fresh cut french fries, house ground brisket, sautéed peppers, onions, pepperoncinis, and a white cheddar cheese sauce | Allergens- Meat, Allium, Nightshades, Dairy
Porter BBQ Sauce Chicken Wings
Mary's Free Range wings tossed in Porter BBQ sauce
Rolled Tacos
Braised short rib, queso Oaxaca and refried beans fried in three corn tortillas, topped with red cabbage, guajillo crema, salsa roja, radish and cilantro. Served with housemade escabeche | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Sausage Platter
Today’s selection of local sausages, pickles, fermentations and mustards | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten,
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Wings
Mary's Free Range Sweet and Spicy chicken wings, green onion, sesame seeds | Allergens: Gluten, Sesame, Dairy (Dressing)
Torpedo Buffalo Wings
Mary's Free Range Torpedo Buffalo chicken wings, carrots, celery leaf | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy (Dressing)
Woodfire Pizza
Brewer's Pizza
Salami, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, arrabiatta, mozzarella, parmigiano, Estate herbs | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame
Cheese Pizza
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame
Estate Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and estate basil | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Guajillo Chicken Pizza
A street taco inspired pizza with smoked chicken, Guajillo sauce and Mozzarella, garnished with red onions, house escabeche, Guajillo crema, cilantro and lime wedges | Allergens: Nightshades, Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Poultry
Spiced Honey & Soppressata Pizza
House made Pale Ale yeast pizza dough, spiced honey, soppressata, shaved red onion, house made ricotta, mozzarella, charred tomato, and estate basil. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Pork
Sandwiches
Sunny Banh Mi
Sunny Little braised pork belly, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, jalapeño, estate cucumber, cilantro lime drizzle, and fermented chili mayo on a house French roll. Comes with your choice of side. Allergens: gluten, allium, nightshades
Burger
Bradley farms grass fed, grass finished beef, bomb sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, aged cheddar, on 21 year sourdough brioche, served with your choice of side | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Sesame, Nightshades, Allium
Philly
Course ground local short rib, sautéed peppers, onions, pepperoncini, white cheddar sauce on a french roll served with a choice of side. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Mammal, Allium, Nightshades.
Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
Sautéed thick sliced portabella mushrooms, basil aioli, red onion, lettuce, and provolone, on herb focaccia | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Rooster
cajun spiced and buttermilk fried Mary’s chicken breast, red rooster aioli, shredded cabbage, house dill pickles, on 21 year sourdough brioche. Tossed in wing sauce of your choice (+$1) | Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten, Sesame
Vegan Black Bean Burger
House made black bean patty, muhammara spread, pickled peppers, red onion, lettuce, on herb focaccia. With your choice of side. | Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Nightshades, Nuts, Sesame
Entrées
Blackened Salmon
Chicken & andouille dirty rice, green bell pepper, onion, celery, corn, hominy, green tomatoes, corn-infused cream sauce | Allergens: Dairy
Lemon Brick Chicken
Crystal wheat brined half chicken, lemon grana broth, crispy german potatoes, roasted vegetables | Gluten, Dairy
Old Chico Fish & Chips
Crystal Wheat battered fresh day boat pacific cod, Pale malt fries, roasted jalapeno tartar sauce, charred lemon | Allergens: Eggs, Seafood, Gluten
New York Strip
12oz New York strip, herb butter, crispy potatoes and fire roasted vegetables | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Vegan Curry
Seasonal vegetables, thai basil, chickpeas, edamame, rice noodles, yellow curry-coconut milk, kombucha, toasted peanuts, micro cilantro, chili oil | Allergens: , Allium, Nightshades, Peanuts
Za'Tar Pork Chop
Brined pork chop rubbed in Za’tar seasoning served with Zhoug sauce, Wild Little Thing Gastrique, muhammara spread, and micro greens, with a chilled roasted vegetable pearled couscous tossed in a caramelized onion vinaigrette | Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Nightshades
Dessert
Blueberry Bread Pudding
custard soaked Brioche and blueberry bread pudding served with whipped cream, Wild Little Thing blueberry compote, and toasted white chocolate streusel | Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten
Crème Brulee
Classic Crème and bruleed sugar | Allergens: Egg, Dairy
Frozen Chocolate Bar
house made chocolate ice cream, chocolate hazelnut crumbs, Knightro crème anglaise, white chocolate curl, chocolate tulle, and fudged up malt | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Dairy, Tree Nuts
Pistachio Almond Tart
shortbread crust, pistachio almond caramel filling, milk chocolate ganache, fudged up malt, candied almonds, honey, and whipped cream | Allergens: Nuts, Gluten, Dairy
Spring Pavlova
Crispy meringue shell topped with vanilla bean pastry cream, strawberry whipped cream, sweet balsamic drizzle, hibiscus kombucha and strawberry coulis, mint, and caramelized pistachios | Allergens: Egg, Dairy
Chocolate Malt
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Vanilla Malt
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Chocolate Shake
Allergens: Dairy
Vanilla Shake
Allergens: Dairy
Kids
Kid's Sierra Burger
Kid sized burger with pickles on the side, cheddar on request and a choice of side | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame
Kid's Fish & Chips
Kid's portion of Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce, malted fries and charred lemon | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Seafood
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame
Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Mary's free range chicken breast with roasted Estate vegetables and your choice of side
Kid's Sirloin Skewer
Sirloin skewer served with roasted estate vegetables and your choice of side
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Soda Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Fanta Orange
Hop Splash
ABV 0.0, IBU 0 | Sparkling hop-infused water | Tropical flavors of peach, mango and grapefruit | Hops: Citra and Amarillo
Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Kid's Fanta Orange
RF Fanta Orange
Crowlers / Growlers
Growler Bottle
Baltic Joy -cg
ABV 8 IBU 20 | Porter | Coconut, baker's chocolate, nutty, roasty | Hops: Magnum, Lemon Drop | Malts: Two-row Pale, Munich, Honey, Wheat, CarafaIII, Chocolate, Roast Barley | Other Ingredients: Maisie Jane's Almonds, Natural Coconut Flavor | Allergens: Gluten, Tree Nuts
Bavariant -cg
ABV 6.0, IBU 32 | Hoppy Hefeweizen | Clove, Banana, Bready | Hops: Magnum, Vic Secret, El Dorado, Amarillo | Malts: Wheat, Pilsner, Cara Red, Munich, Vienna, Special Roast
Big Little Thing IPA -cg
ABV 9.0 / IBU 45 | Tropical, juicy, approachable | Hops: Magnum, Crystal, Chinook, Idaho 7, Columbus, Cascade, Mosaic | Malts: Pale malt, Wheat malt, Munich malt
Chaos Reigns -cg
ABV 6.8, IBU 35 | Hazy IPA | Apricot, Tropical Fruit & Citrus | Hops: Crystal, Citra, El Dorado, Mosaic | Malts: Two-row Pale, Oats, Wheat
Celebration Fresh Hop IPA -cg
ABV 6.8, IBU 65 | Fresh hop IPA, bold citrus and pine | Hops: Cascade, Centennial, Chinook | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale
Chico Festbier -cg
ABV 6.0, IBU 24 | Malty, Spicy, Crispy | Hops: Tradition, Saphir | Malts: Pilsner, Bohemian Floor Malt, Munich
OCB Crystal Wheat -cg
ABV 4.8, IBU 26 | Light Bodied, refreshing, sessionable | Hops: Crystal, Perle | Malts: Two-row Pale, Wheat
Dankful IPA -cg
ABV 7.4, IBU 55 | Pine, resinous, balanced, hoppy | Hops: Columbus, Chinook, Ekuanot, Idaho 7, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin, Zappa | Malts: Caramelized malts, Rye, Two-row Pale
Draught Style Pale Ale -cg
ABV 5.0, IBU 36 | Piney, citrus whole cone hop ale | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale
Gargoyles Are Scary -cg
ABV 4.5, IBU 8 | Lemon, Honeydew, Clove | Hops: Saphir, Mosaic, Hüell Melon | Malts: Pilsner, Wheat
Hazy Little Thing IPA -cg
ABV 6.7, IBU 40 | A juicy, golden, hazy little thing called IPA | Hops: Citra, Magnum, Simcoe, Comet, Mosaic, El Dorado | Malts: Two-row Pale, Munich, Oats, Wheat
Old Chico Light Lager -cg
ABV 4.3, IBU 18 | Crisp, Clean, Hop Spice | Hops: Magnum, Srisselspalt, Tradition | Malts: Two-row Pale, Acidulated, Vienna, Victory
Liquid Hoppiness IPA -cg
ABV 7.0, IBU 55 | Juicy IPA | Citrus, pineapple, fresh berries, hazy | Hops: Cascade, Centennial, Azacca, Sultana | Malts: Two-row, Pale, Oats, Wheat, Munich
Narwhal Imperial Stout -cg
ABV 10.2, IBU 50 | Complex, roasted coffee, baker’s cocoa | Hops: Cascade, Ekuanot, Magnum | Malts: Caramelized malts, Chocolate, Carafa III, Honey, Roasted Barley, Two-row Pale
Northern Hemisphere Harvest -cg
ABV 6.7, IBU 67 | “Wet” hop IPA | Citrus blossom, rose, pine | Hops: Wet Centennial | Malts: Two-row Pale, Carmelized
Oktoberfest -cg
ABV 5.5, IBU 19 | Märzen style lager | Honey, biscuity, caramel, graham cracker | Hops: Tradition, Hersbrucker | Malts: Pilsner, Munich, Special Roast
Sierraveza -cg
ABV 5.0, IBU 18 | Lager | Malty, Floral Hops, Crisp | Hops: Sterling | Malts: Carmelized malts, Pilsner, Wheat
Sunny Little Thing -cg
ABV 5.0, IBU 10 | Fruity, citrus, wheat ale | Hops: Crystal | Malts: Two-row Pale, Wheat, Oats, Cara-Pils
Torpedo Extra IPA -cg
ABV 7.2, IBU 65 | Pine, mango, cedar, grapefruit | Hops: Crystal, Citra, Magnum | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale
West Ghost IPA -cg
ABV 7.2, IBU 65 | Citrus, Tropical Fruit, Hoppy | Hops: Magnum, Citra, Idaho 7, Amarillo | Malts: Two-row Pale, CaraPils
Wild Little Thing -cg
ABV 5.5, IBU 7 | Slightly sour ale with guava, hibiscus and strawberry | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Two-row Pale, Oats, Wheat
Spiked Agave Seltzer -cg
ABV 7.0, IBU 0 | Hard seltzer with agave and lime, serve over ice & lime wedge
Pineapple Seltzer -cg
ABV 7.0, IBU 0 | Hard seltzer with pineapple purée
SB Ginger Hibiscus -cg
ABV 7 | Ginger, lemon, hibiscus
Rum Barrel Aged Quad -cg
ABV 11.7% IBU 45 | Barrel aged, full bodied, spicy, sweet
Cork and Cage
BA Visions of Sugar Plums
ABV 9.9%, IBU 50, 750ml | Barrel Aged Visions of Sugar Plums on red wine, brandy & bourbon
Barrel Aged Ovila Abbey Ale
ABV 11.4 IBU 40, 750ml
Barrel Aged Rum Quad
ABV 11.7%, IBU 45, 750 ml | Barrel Aged Quad on Rum
Bourbon BA Torpedo Extra IPA
ABV 8.6%, IBU 65, 750 ml | Bourbon Barrel Aged Torpedo Extra IPA
Brux Domesticated Wild Ale
ABV 8.6%, 750ml | Brux Domesticated Wild Ale:
Kentucky Bourbon BA Bigfoot
ABV 11.6%, 24oz Bottle | Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Aged Bigfoot
EH Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot
Vintage Bigfoot
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Sierra Nevada Taproom & Restaurant, which is located in Chico, California, is a combination of a top-notch brewery and excellent restaurant. Beer-lovers will enjoy the wide selection available to them. Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada Taproom & Nevada also sources ingredients from local places and even from the restaurant's own garden, which means freshness is always a quality of the foods on the menu.
1075 E 20th St, Chico, CA 95928