The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Pretzel
Burger
Rooster

Specials - Lunch

Bradley Farms grass fed beef, house made Kim Chi, chili miso mayo, provolone cheese, pork belly bacon, cucumber salad on a house made Brioche bun. Regular or Furikake fries

Spicy Meatloaf Burger

$18.00

meatloaf patty, house bbq sauce, pepperjack cheese, crispy jalapeno wheels, horseradish aioli, lettuce, red onion, on a brioche bun. Allergens: meat, nightshade, allium, gluten, dairy

Curried Garnet Yam Bisque with Fried Leeks

$6.00+

VELVETY SOUP MADE WITH GARNET YAMS, COCONUT MILK, CARROTS, GINGER, ONION, GARLIC, CURRY POWDER, HABANERO AND LEMON GINGER KOMBUCHA, TOPPED WITH CRISPY FRIED LEEKS ALLERGENS: CAPSICUM, NIGHTSHADE, ALCOHOL, ALLIUM, GLUTEN

Employee PT Promo Code

PT Promo Code

Pub Tab Promo Code Required in Special Instructions and Check Out - Must be 21 years old to purchase alcoholic beverages. Valid ID required.

Small Plates & Greens

Big Pretzel

Big Pretzel

$12.00

House made half pound pretzel, Torpedo cheddar beer cheese | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, sourdough croutons and shredded parmesan | Allergens: Dairy, gluten, eggs

Elote Salad

$16.00

Shaved romaine tossed in a guajillo vinaigrette, roasted corn, cotija, cornbread croutons, guajillo crema, cilantro lime sauce, tostada shell, lime wedge, and cilantro sprigs. Allergens: Nightshade, Dairy, Allium, Egg, gluten

Focaccia Garlic Bread

Focaccia Garlic Bread

$8.00

Herb butter, Rumiano pepato cheese, arrabbiata | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Half Caesar

$7.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, sourdough croutons and shredded parmesan | Allergens: Dairy, gluten, eggs

Half Malted Balsamic Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, Shaft’s bleu, candied almonds, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, malted balsamic vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nuts

Hot Honey Sauce Chicken Wings

$19.00

Mary's Free Range wings with hot honey sauce, chopped candied almonds and chives with carrots, celery leaf |

Malted Balsamic Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Shaft’s bleu, candied almonds, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, malted balsamic vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nuts

Philly Cheese Fries

$19.00Out of stock

Fresh cut french fries, house ground brisket, sautéed peppers, onions, pepperoncinis, and a white cheddar cheese sauce | Allergens- Meat, Allium, Nightshades, Dairy

Porter BBQ Sauce Chicken Wings

$18.00

Mary's Free Range wings tossed in Porter BBQ sauce

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos

$15.00

Braised short rib, queso Oaxaca and refried beans fried in three corn tortillas, topped with red cabbage, guajillo crema, salsa roja, radish and cilantro. Served with housemade escabeche | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Sausage Platter

Sausage Platter

$17.00

Today’s selection of local sausages, pickles, fermentations and mustards | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten,

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Wings

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Wings

$18.00

Mary's Free Range Sweet and Spicy chicken wings, green onion, sesame seeds | Allergens: Gluten, Sesame, Dairy (Dressing)

Torpedo Buffalo Wings

Torpedo Buffalo Wings

$18.00

Mary's Free Range Torpedo Buffalo chicken wings, carrots, celery leaf | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy (Dressing)

Woodfire Pizza

Brewer's Pizza

Brewer's Pizza

$19.00

Salami, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, arrabiatta, mozzarella, parmigiano, Estate herbs | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame

Estate Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella and estate basil | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Guajillo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

A street taco inspired pizza with smoked chicken, Guajillo sauce and Mozzarella, garnished with red onions, house escabeche, Guajillo crema, cilantro and lime wedges | Allergens: Nightshades, Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Poultry

Spiced Honey & Soppressata Pizza

$19.00

House made Pale Ale yeast pizza dough, spiced honey, soppressata, shaved red onion, house made ricotta, mozzarella, charred tomato, and estate basil. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Pork

Sandwiches

Sunny Banh Mi

$18.00

Sunny Little braised pork belly, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, jalapeño, estate cucumber, cilantro lime drizzle, and fermented chili mayo on a house French roll. Comes with your choice of side. Allergens: gluten, allium, nightshades

Burger

Burger

$18.00

Bradley farms grass fed, grass finished beef, bomb sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, aged cheddar, on 21 year sourdough brioche, served with your choice of side | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Sesame, Nightshades, Allium

Philly

$18.00Out of stock

Course ground local short rib, sautéed peppers, onions, pepperoncini, white cheddar sauce on a french roll served with a choice of side. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Mammal, Allium, Nightshades.

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$18.00

Sautéed thick sliced portabella mushrooms, basil aioli, red onion, lettuce, and provolone, on herb focaccia | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Rooster

Rooster

$18.00

cajun spiced and buttermilk fried Mary’s chicken breast, red rooster aioli, shredded cabbage, house dill pickles, on 21 year sourdough brioche. Tossed in wing sauce of your choice (+$1) | Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten, Sesame

Vegan Black Bean Burger

$17.00

House made black bean patty, muhammara spread, pickled peppers, red onion, lettuce, on herb focaccia. With your choice of side. | Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Nightshades, Nuts, Sesame

Entrées

Blackened Salmon

$21.00

Chicken & andouille dirty rice, green bell pepper, onion, celery, corn, hominy, green tomatoes, corn-infused cream sauce | Allergens: Dairy

Lemon Brick Chicken

Lemon Brick Chicken

$24.00

Crystal wheat brined half chicken, lemon grana broth, crispy german potatoes, roasted vegetables | Gluten, Dairy

Old Chico Fish & Chips

Old Chico Fish & Chips

$20.00

Crystal Wheat battered fresh day boat pacific cod, Pale malt fries, roasted jalapeno tartar sauce, charred lemon | Allergens: Eggs, Seafood, Gluten

New York Strip

$40.00

12oz New York strip, herb butter, crispy potatoes and fire roasted vegetables | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Vegan Curry

Vegan Curry

$21.00

Seasonal vegetables, thai basil, chickpeas, edamame, rice noodles, yellow curry-coconut milk, kombucha, toasted peanuts, micro cilantro, chili oil | Allergens: , Allium, Nightshades, Peanuts

Za'Tar Pork Chop

$26.00Out of stock

Brined pork chop rubbed in Za’tar seasoning served with Zhoug sauce, Wild Little Thing Gastrique, muhammara spread, and micro greens, with a chilled roasted vegetable pearled couscous tossed in a caramelized onion vinaigrette | Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Nightshades

Dessert

Blueberry Bread Pudding

$9.00

custard soaked Brioche and blueberry bread pudding served with whipped cream, Wild Little Thing blueberry compote, and toasted white chocolate streusel | Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Classic Crème and bruleed sugar | Allergens: Egg, Dairy

Frozen Chocolate Bar

$9.00

house made chocolate ice cream, chocolate hazelnut crumbs, Knightro crème anglaise, white chocolate curl, chocolate tulle, and fudged up malt | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Dairy, Tree Nuts

Pistachio Almond Tart

$9.00

shortbread crust, pistachio almond caramel filling, milk chocolate ganache, fudged up malt, candied almonds, honey, and whipped cream | Allergens: Nuts, Gluten, Dairy

Spring Pavlova

$9.00

Crispy meringue shell topped with vanilla bean pastry cream, strawberry whipped cream, sweet balsamic drizzle, hibiscus kombucha and strawberry coulis, mint, and caramelized pistachios | Allergens: Egg, Dairy

Chocolate Malt

$8.00

Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Vanilla Malt

$8.00

Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Allergens: Dairy

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Allergens: Dairy

Kids

Kid's Sierra Burger

Kid's Sierra Burger

$8.00

Kid sized burger with pickles on the side, cheddar on request and a choice of side | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame

Kid's Fish & Chips

$11.00

Kid's portion of Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce, malted fries and charred lemon | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Seafood

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Grilled Mary's free range chicken breast with roasted Estate vegetables and your choice of side

Kid's Sirloin Skewer

$10.00

Sirloin skewer served with roasted estate vegetables and your choice of side

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Soda Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Hop Splash

$3.00

ABV 0.0, IBU 0 | Sparkling hop-infused water | Tropical flavors of peach, mango and grapefruit | Hops: Citra and Amarillo

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee

$3.50

Kid's Fanta Orange

RF Fanta Orange

Crowlers / Growlers

Growler Bottle

$12.00

Baltic Joy -cg

$15.00+

ABV 8 IBU 20 | Porter | Coconut, baker's chocolate, nutty, roasty | Hops: Magnum, Lemon Drop | Malts: Two-row Pale, Munich, Honey, Wheat, CarafaIII, Chocolate, Roast Barley | Other Ingredients: Maisie Jane's Almonds, Natural Coconut Flavor | Allergens: Gluten, Tree Nuts

Bavariant -cg

$15.00+

ABV 6.0, IBU 32 | Hoppy Hefeweizen | Clove, Banana, Bready | Hops: Magnum, Vic Secret, El Dorado, Amarillo | Malts: Wheat, Pilsner, Cara Red, Munich, Vienna, Special Roast

Big Little Thing IPA -cg

$13.00+

ABV 9.0 / IBU 45 | Tropical, juicy, approachable | Hops: Magnum, Crystal, Chinook, Idaho 7, Columbus, Cascade, Mosaic | Malts: Pale malt, Wheat malt, Munich malt

Chaos Reigns -cg

$15.00+

ABV 6.8, IBU 35 | Hazy IPA | Apricot, Tropical Fruit & Citrus | Hops: Crystal, Citra, El Dorado, Mosaic | Malts: Two-row Pale, Oats, Wheat

Celebration Fresh Hop IPA -cg

Celebration Fresh Hop IPA -cg

$15.00+

ABV 6.8, IBU 65 | Fresh hop IPA, bold citrus and pine | Hops: Cascade, Centennial, Chinook | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale

Chico Festbier -cg

$15.00+

ABV 6.0, IBU 24 | Malty, Spicy, Crispy | Hops: Tradition, Saphir | Malts: Pilsner, Bohemian Floor Malt, Munich

OCB Crystal Wheat -cg

$15.00+

ABV 4.8, IBU 26 | Light Bodied, refreshing, sessionable | Hops: Crystal, Perle | Malts: Two-row Pale, Wheat

Dankful IPA -cg

$13.00+

ABV 7.4, IBU 55 | Pine, resinous, balanced, hoppy | Hops: Columbus, Chinook, Ekuanot, Idaho 7, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin, Zappa | Malts: Caramelized malts, Rye, Two-row Pale

Draught Style Pale Ale -cg

Draught Style Pale Ale -cg

$13.00+

ABV 5.0, IBU 36 | Piney, citrus whole cone hop ale | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale

Gargoyles Are Scary -cg

$15.00+

ABV 4.5, IBU 8 | Lemon, Honeydew, Clove | Hops: Saphir, Mosaic, Hüell Melon | Malts: Pilsner, Wheat

Hazy Little Thing IPA -cg

Hazy Little Thing IPA -cg

$13.00+

ABV 6.7, IBU 40 | A juicy, golden, hazy little thing called IPA | Hops: Citra, Magnum, Simcoe, Comet, Mosaic, El Dorado | Malts: Two-row Pale, Munich, Oats, Wheat

Old Chico Light Lager -cg

$15.00+

ABV 4.3, IBU 18 | Crisp, Clean, Hop Spice | Hops: Magnum, Srisselspalt, Tradition | Malts: Two-row Pale, Acidulated, Vienna, Victory

Liquid Hoppiness IPA -cg

$15.00+

ABV 7.0, IBU 55 | Juicy IPA | Citrus, pineapple, fresh berries, hazy | Hops: Cascade, Centennial, Azacca, Sultana | Malts: Two-row, Pale, Oats, Wheat, Munich

Narwhal Imperial Stout -cg

$22.00+

ABV 10.2, IBU 50 | Complex, roasted coffee, baker’s cocoa | Hops: Cascade, Ekuanot, Magnum | Malts: Caramelized malts, Chocolate, Carafa III, Honey, Roasted Barley, Two-row Pale

Northern Hemisphere Harvest -cg

$15.00+

ABV 6.7, IBU 67 | “Wet” hop IPA | Citrus blossom, rose, pine | Hops: Wet Centennial | Malts: Two-row Pale, Carmelized

Oktoberfest -cg

$15.00+

ABV 5.5, IBU 19 | Märzen style lager | Honey, biscuity, caramel, graham cracker | Hops: Tradition, Hersbrucker | Malts: Pilsner, Munich, Special Roast

Old Chico Light Lager -cg

$15.00+

ABV 4.3, IBU 18 | Crisp, Clean, Hop Spice | Hops: Magnum, Srisselspalt, Tradition | Malts: Two-row Pale, Acidulated, Vienna, Victory

Sierraveza -cg

$15.00+

ABV 5.0, IBU 18 | Lager | Malty, Floral Hops, Crisp | Hops: Sterling | Malts: Carmelized malts, Pilsner, Wheat

Sunny Little Thing -cg

$13.00+

ABV 5.0, IBU 10 | Fruity, citrus, wheat ale | Hops: Crystal | Malts: Two-row Pale, Wheat, Oats, Cara-Pils

Torpedo Extra IPA -cg

Torpedo Extra IPA -cg

$13.00+

ABV 7.2, IBU 65 | Pine, mango, cedar, grapefruit | Hops: Crystal, Citra, Magnum | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale

West Ghost IPA -cg

$15.00+Out of stock

ABV 7.2, IBU 65 | Citrus, Tropical Fruit, Hoppy | Hops: Magnum, Citra, Idaho 7, Amarillo | Malts: Two-row Pale, CaraPils

Wild Little Thing -cg

$13.00+

ABV 5.5, IBU 7 | Slightly sour ale with guava, hibiscus and strawberry | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Two-row Pale, Oats, Wheat

Spiked Agave Seltzer -cg

$13.00

ABV 7.0, IBU 0 | Hard seltzer with agave and lime, serve over ice & lime wedge

Pineapple Seltzer -cg

$13.00

ABV 7.0, IBU 0 | Hard seltzer with pineapple purée

SB Ginger Hibiscus -cg

$25.00

ABV 7 | Ginger, lemon, hibiscus

Spiked Agave Seltzer -cg

$13.00

ABV 7.0, IBU 0 | Hard seltzer with agave and lime, serve over ice & lime wedge

Rum Barrel Aged Quad -cg

$22.00+

ABV 11.7% IBU 45 | Barrel aged, full bodied, spicy, sweet

Cork and Cage

BA Visions of Sugar Plums

$20.00

ABV 9.9%, IBU 50, 750ml | Barrel Aged Visions of Sugar Plums on red wine, brandy & bourbon

Barrel Aged Ovila Abbey Ale

$20.00

ABV 11.4 IBU 40, 750ml

Barrel Aged Rum Quad

$20.00

ABV 11.7%, IBU 45, 750 ml | Barrel Aged Quad on Rum

Bourbon BA Torpedo Extra IPA

$20.00

ABV 8.6%, IBU 65, 750 ml | Bourbon Barrel Aged Torpedo Extra IPA

Brux Domesticated Wild Ale

$20.00

ABV 8.6%, 750ml | Brux Domesticated Wild Ale:

Kentucky Bourbon BA Bigfoot

$20.00

ABV 11.6%, 24oz Bottle | Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Aged Bigfoot

Brux Domesticated Wild Ale

$20.00

ABV 8.6%, 750ml | Brux Domesticated Wild Ale:

EH Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot

$29.00

Vintage Bigfoot

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Sierra Nevada Taproom & Restaurant, which is located in Chico, California, is a combination of a top-notch brewery and excellent restaurant. Beer-lovers will enjoy the wide selection available to them. Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada Taproom & Nevada also sources ingredients from local places and even from the restaurant's own garden, which means freshness is always a quality of the foods on the menu.

Location

1075 E 20th St, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

Gallery
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

