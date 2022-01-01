Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub
370 King Street
Franklin, MA 02038
Pizza
Large Cheese
Our signature brick oven pizza with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Measures 16" across
Large Pizza with Topping
Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings
Large Pepperoni
Our signature brick oven cheese pizza with sliced pepperoni
Small Cheese
Our signature brick oven pizza with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Measures 12" across
Small Pizza with Topping
Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings
Small Pepperoni
Our signature brick oven cheese pizza with sliced pepperoni
Gluten Free Pizza
Our signature brick oven pizza on gluten free dough. Measures 10" across
Specialty Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo sauce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and buffalo chicken
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, and BBQ chicken
Ben Franklin Pizza
Pay tribute to your founding fathers with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, breaded chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
Greek Pizza
Let out your inner Zeus. Comes with fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, oregano, mozzarella, roasted garlic, and sliced black olives
Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, ham, and fresh pineapple. Does not include hula skirt
Mabel's Garden Pizza
We were going to call this one Mabel's Fleet Center, but they made us change the name. Mozzarella, zucchini, broccoli, fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
Margherita Pizza
A Neapolitan classic. Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil
Meat Lover's Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, and meatball
Loco Mexican Pizza
Ground taco beef, roasted red peppers, onions, mozzarella, cheddar, and jalapeño peppers
Mexican Pizza
Ground taco beef, roasted red peppers, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar
Saint Demetri Pizza
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, and fresh basil
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, grilled shrimp, and roasted garlic
Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Tatian's Treat
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, fresh baby spinach, fresh basil, and goat cheese
Yiayia Eleni Pizza
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, and grilled chicken
Calzones
Create Your Own Calzone
Our signature calzone with your choice of toppings
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozzarella, American cheese, and BBQ chicken
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella, American cheese, and hand breaded buffalo chicken
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone
Grilled chicken, broccoli, mozzarella cheese, and Alfredo sauce
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
San Marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and hand breaded chicken
Italian Cold Cut Calzone
Mozzarella and provolone with imported Italian cold cuts (soppressata, mortadella, and Genoa salami)
Greek Calzone
Mozzarella, feta, fresh baby spinach, garlic, sliced black olives, and oregano
Italian Sausage Calzone
Imported Italian sausage, mozzarella, provolone, roasted red peppers, and onions
Meatball Parm Calzone
Nonni's handcrafted meatballs, San Marzano marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Steak & Cheese Calzone
Shaved Angus steak, mozzarella, and American cheese
Steak Bomb Calzone
Shaved Angus steak, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, grilled fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled Vidalia onions and Genoa salami
Veggie Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, fresh baby spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and onions
Subs & Wraps
Steak and Cheese
Shaved ribeye steak and American cheese
Onion Steak
Shaved ribeye steak and grilled vidalia onions
Mushroom Steak
Shaved ribeye steak and grilled mushrooms
Red Pepper Steak
Shaved ribeye steak and roasted red peppers
Steak Bomb
Shaved ribeye steak, American cheese, grilled mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled vidalia onions and Genoa salami
Chicken Kebab
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bermuda onions, feta cheese and Greek dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, red peppers, feta cheese, sliced black olives and Greek dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Grilled Veggie
Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled vidalia onions and fresh baby spinach
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders in a sub or a wrap
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded buffalo chicken tenders with lettuce and blue cheese dressing
Cheeseburger Sub
Angus hamburger and American cheese in a sub
Chicken Parm Sub
Hand breaded chicken, San Marzano marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a toasted sub
Meatball Parm Sub
Nonni's handcrafted meatballs, San Marzano marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a toasted sub
Italian Cold Cuts
Imported Italian cold cuts: soppressata, mortadella, Genoa salami and provolone
Turkey Breast
Fresh carved turkey breast in a sub or a wrap
Roast Beef
Angus roast beef, cooked in house, in a sub or a wrap
Ham
Baked Black Forest ham in a sub or a wrap
NY Black Pastrami
New York black pastrami in a sub or a wrap
Steak Tip
Angus steak tips, American cheese, grilled fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers and grilled vidalia onions
White Chicken Salad
Chicken salad in a sub or a wrap
White Tuna
White tuna salad in a sub or a wrap
Club Sandwiches
BLT Club
Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries
Tuna Club
Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), white tuna, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries
Chicken Salad Club
Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries
Turkey Club
Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), fresh carved roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries
Ham & Cheese Club
Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), Black Forest ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries
Roast Beef Club
Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), Angus roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries
Grilled Chicken Club
Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries
Hamburger Club
Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), Angus hamburger, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries
Cheeseburger Club
Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), Angus cheeseburger, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries
Grilled Specials
Cheeseburger
8 oz. Angus hamburger with cheese on a brioche roll
Hamburger
8 oz. Angus hamburger on a brioche roll
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken sandwich on a brioche roll
Veggie Burger
Plant-based veggie patty on a brioche roll (vegan)
Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled chicken and veggies over rice
Steak Tip Stir Fry
Angus steak tips and veggies over rice
Specialty Sandwiches
Reuben
Corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye
Rachel
Corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye
Manhattan
New York black pastrami, grilled onions, Swiss cheese and spicy mustard on grilled marble rye
Bostonian
Angus roast beef, cheddar cheese, Bermuda onions and horseradish sauce
Plymouth Rock
Carved turkey, stuffing, housemade cranberry sauce and mayo
The Benjamin
Angus roast beef, carved turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo
The Panther
Black Forest ham, carved turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and spicy mustard
The Bluefin
Solid white tuna, lettuce, tomato and pickles
Noreaster
Buffalo style white meat chicken salad, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers
Double Decker
Your choice of two meats, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye
Triple Decker
Your choice of three meats, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye
Signature Sandwiches
Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, radishes, and your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, radishes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and Greek dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
Goat Cheese Salad
Garden salad with goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Kebab Garden Salad
Garden salad, grilled chicken, and your choice of dressing
Chicken Kebab Greek Salad
Greek salad, grilled chicken, and Greek dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar salad, grilled chicken, and Caesar dressing
Chicken Goat Cheese Salad
Garden salad, grilled chicken, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Steak Tip Garden Salad
Garden salad, steak tips, and your choice of dressing
Steak Tip Greek Salad
Greek salad, steak tips, and Greek dressing
Steak Tip Caesar Salad
Caesar salad, steak tips, and Caesar dressing
Steak Tip Goat Cheese Salad
Garden salad, steak tips, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chef Salad
Garden salad, fresh carved turkey, Angus roast beef, black forest ham, American cheese, and your choice of dressing
Chicken Salad
Garden and chicken salad with your choice of dressing
Tuna Salad
Garden and white tuna salad with your choice of dressing
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Caesar salad, grilled shrimp, and Caesar dressing
Garden Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, radishes, and your choice of dressing
Caesar Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
Entrees
Chicken Tender Entree
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides
Buffalo Chicken Tender Entree
Hand breaded buffalo chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides
BBQ Chicken Tender Entree
Hand breaded BBQ chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Kebab Entree
Grilled chicken kebab served with your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Wing Entree
Chicken wings served with your choice of 2 sides
Buffalo Chicken Wing Entree
Buffalo chicken wings served with your choice of 2 sides
BBQ Chicken Wing Entree
BBQ chicken wings served with your choice of 2 sides
Steak Tip & Chicken Kebab Entree
Angus steak tips and grilled chicken kebab served with your choice of 2 sides
Steak Tip Entree
Angus steak tips served with your choice of 2 sides
Cheeseburger Entree
8 oz. Angus hamburger and American cheese on a brioche roll. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Hamburger Entree
8 oz. Angus hamburger on a brioche roll, served with your choice of 2 sides
Veggie Burger Entree
Plant-based veggie patty on a vegan brioche roll, served with your choice of 2 sides
Pasta Dishes
Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Your choice of pasta with San Marzano marinara sauce
Pasta with Meatball
Your choice of pasta with marinara sauce and Nonni's meatball
Pasta with Sausage
Your choice of pasta with marinara sauce and Italian sausage
Pasta Bolognese
Your choice of pasta with our own bolognese sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded chicken parmigiana and San Marzano marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Chicken, broccoli and penne in Alfredo sauce or garlic butter
Three Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli filled with ricotta, pecorino Romano, and parmesan cheese
Side Orders
French Fries
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Tenders
BBQ Tenders
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wings
BBQ Chicken Wings
Garlic Parm Chicken Wings
Sweet Red Chili Chicken Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
Coleslaw
Half Sour Pickles
Kosher sour pickles
Meatball
Sausage
Side of Rice
Side of Dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to our restaurant!
370 King Street, Franklin, MA 02038