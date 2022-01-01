Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub

3 Reviews

$

370 King Street

Franklin, MA 02038

Pizza

Our signature pizza, cooked in a brick oven

Large Cheese

$15.95

Our signature brick oven pizza with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Measures 16" across

Large Pizza with Topping

$15.95

Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings

Large Pepperoni

$17.95Out of stock

Our signature brick oven cheese pizza with sliced pepperoni

Small Cheese

$11.95

Our signature brick oven pizza with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Measures 12" across

Small Pizza with Topping

$11.95

Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings

Small Pepperoni

$12.95Out of stock

Our signature brick oven cheese pizza with sliced pepperoni

Gluten Free Pizza

$15.50Out of stock

Our signature brick oven pizza on gluten free dough. Measures 10" across

Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95+

Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo sauce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and buffalo chicken

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.95+

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, and BBQ chicken

Ben Franklin Pizza

$18.95+

Pay tribute to your founding fathers with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, breaded chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

Greek Pizza

$16.95+

Let out your inner Zeus. Comes with fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, oregano, mozzarella, roasted garlic, and sliced black olives

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95+

Mozzarella, ham, and fresh pineapple. Does not include hula skirt

Mabel's Garden Pizza

$16.95+

We were going to call this one Mabel's Fleet Center, but they made us change the name. Mozzarella, zucchini, broccoli, fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

Margherita Pizza

$17.95+

A Neapolitan classic. Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil

Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.95+

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, and meatball

Loco Mexican Pizza

$17.95+

Ground taco beef, roasted red peppers, onions, mozzarella, cheddar, and jalapeño peppers

Mexican Pizza

$16.95+

Ground taco beef, roasted red peppers, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar

Saint Demetri Pizza

$17.95+

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, and fresh basil

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$19.95+

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, grilled shrimp, and roasted garlic

Works Pizza

$19.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Tatian's Treat

$16.95+

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, fresh baby spinach, fresh basil, and goat cheese

Yiayia Eleni Pizza

$16.95+

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, and grilled chicken

Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$13.50

Our signature calzone with your choice of toppings

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$17.95

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozzarella, American cheese, and BBQ chicken

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$17.95

Mozzarella, American cheese, and hand breaded buffalo chicken

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone

$17.95

Grilled chicken, broccoli, mozzarella cheese, and Alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

$17.95

San Marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and hand breaded chicken

Italian Cold Cut Calzone

$16.50

Mozzarella and provolone with imported Italian cold cuts (soppressata, mortadella, and Genoa salami)

Greek Calzone

$16.50

Mozzarella, feta, fresh baby spinach, garlic, sliced black olives, and oregano

Italian Sausage Calzone

$16.50

Imported Italian sausage, mozzarella, provolone, roasted red peppers, and onions

Meatball Parm Calzone

$17.25

Nonni's handcrafted meatballs, San Marzano marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$18.95

Shaved Angus steak, mozzarella, and American cheese

Steak Bomb Calzone

$20.95

Shaved Angus steak, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, grilled fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled Vidalia onions and Genoa salami

Veggie Calzone

$17.25

Mozzarella cheese, fresh baby spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and onions

Subs & Wraps

Steak and Cheese

$12.95

Shaved ribeye steak and American cheese

Onion Steak

$13.45

Shaved ribeye steak and grilled vidalia onions

Mushroom Steak

$13.45

Shaved ribeye steak and grilled mushrooms

Red Pepper Steak

$13.45

Shaved ribeye steak and roasted red peppers

Steak Bomb

$14.50

Shaved ribeye steak, American cheese, grilled mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled vidalia onions and Genoa salami

Chicken Kebab

$12.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bermuda onions, feta cheese and Greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, red peppers, feta cheese, sliced black olives and Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Grilled Veggie

$9.95

Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled vidalia onions and fresh baby spinach

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Hand breaded chicken tenders in a sub or a wrap

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Hand breaded buffalo chicken tenders with lettuce and blue cheese dressing

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.50

Angus hamburger and American cheese in a sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.50

Hand breaded chicken, San Marzano marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a toasted sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.50

Nonni's handcrafted meatballs, San Marzano marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a toasted sub

Italian Cold Cuts

$10.95

Imported Italian cold cuts: soppressata, mortadella, Genoa salami and provolone

Turkey Breast

$10.95

Fresh carved turkey breast in a sub or a wrap

Roast Beef

$12.75

Angus roast beef, cooked in house, in a sub or a wrap

Ham

$10.95

Baked Black Forest ham in a sub or a wrap

NY Black Pastrami

$12.75

New York black pastrami in a sub or a wrap

Steak Tip

$15.50

Angus steak tips, American cheese, grilled fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers and grilled vidalia onions

White Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chicken salad in a sub or a wrap

White Tuna

$10.95

White tuna salad in a sub or a wrap

Club Sandwiches

BLT Club

$12.95

Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries

Tuna Club

$12.50

Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), white tuna, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries

Chicken Salad Club

$12.50

Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries

Turkey Club

$13.50

Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), fresh carved roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries

Ham & Cheese Club

$12.75

Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), Black Forest ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries

Roast Beef Club

$14.95

Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), Angus roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.95

Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries

Hamburger Club

$14.50

Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), Angus hamburger, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries

Cheeseburger Club

$14.95

Choice of toasted bread (white, wheat or marble rye), Angus cheeseburger, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served with French fries

Grilled Specials

Cheeseburger

$8.45

8 oz. Angus hamburger with cheese on a brioche roll

Hamburger

$7.95

8 oz. Angus hamburger on a brioche roll

Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Grilled chicken sandwich on a brioche roll

Veggie Burger

$7.95

Plant-based veggie patty on a brioche roll (vegan)

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.50

Grilled chicken and veggies over rice

Steak Tip Stir Fry

$17.50

Angus steak tips and veggies over rice

Specialty Sandwiches

Reuben

$13.95

Corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye

Rachel

$13.95

Corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye

Manhattan

$14.50

New York black pastrami, grilled onions, Swiss cheese and spicy mustard on grilled marble rye

Bostonian

$13.75

Angus roast beef, cheddar cheese, Bermuda onions and horseradish sauce

Plymouth Rock

$10.95

Carved turkey, stuffing, housemade cranberry sauce and mayo

The Benjamin

$12.95

Angus roast beef, carved turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo

The Panther

$11.75

Black Forest ham, carved turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and spicy mustard

The Bluefin

$10.95

Solid white tuna, lettuce, tomato and pickles

Noreaster

$11.50

Buffalo style white meat chicken salad, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers

Double Decker

$14.95

Your choice of two meats, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye

Triple Decker

$16.95

Your choice of three meats, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye

Signature Sandwiches

Corned Beef Brisket

$11.95

New York Black Pastrami

$12.75

Angus Roast Beef

$12.75

Carved Roasted Turkey Breast

$10.50

Baked Black Forest Ham

$9.95

White Tuna

$9.95

White Tuna Melt

$10.95

White Chicken Salad

$9.95

BLT

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$7.95

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, radishes, and your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, radishes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.95

Garden salad with goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Kebab Garden Salad

$15.50

Garden salad, grilled chicken, and your choice of dressing

Chicken Kebab Greek Salad

$16.50

Greek salad, grilled chicken, and Greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.50

Caesar salad, grilled chicken, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Goat Cheese Salad

$17.50

Garden salad, grilled chicken, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Steak Tip Garden Salad

$18.50

Garden salad, steak tips, and your choice of dressing

Steak Tip Greek Salad

$19.50

Greek salad, steak tips, and Greek dressing

Steak Tip Caesar Salad

$19.50

Caesar salad, steak tips, and Caesar dressing

Steak Tip Goat Cheese Salad

$20.95

Garden salad, steak tips, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chef Salad

$13.75

Garden salad, fresh carved turkey, Angus roast beef, black forest ham, American cheese, and your choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Garden and chicken salad with your choice of dressing

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Garden and white tuna salad with your choice of dressing

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.95

Caesar salad, grilled shrimp, and Caesar dressing

Garden Side Salad

$3.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, radishes, and your choice of dressing

Caesar Side Salad

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Entrees

Chicken Tender Entree

$16.50

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides

Buffalo Chicken Tender Entree

$17.50

Hand breaded buffalo chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides

BBQ Chicken Tender Entree

$17.50

Hand breaded BBQ chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Kebab Entree

$17.95

Grilled chicken kebab served with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Wing Entree

$16.95

Chicken wings served with your choice of 2 sides

Buffalo Chicken Wing Entree

$17.95

Buffalo chicken wings served with your choice of 2 sides

BBQ Chicken Wing Entree

$17.95

BBQ chicken wings served with your choice of 2 sides

Steak Tip & Chicken Kebab Entree

$21.95

Angus steak tips and grilled chicken kebab served with your choice of 2 sides

Steak Tip Entree

$20.95

Angus steak tips served with your choice of 2 sides

Cheeseburger Entree

$15.95

8 oz. Angus hamburger and American cheese on a brioche roll. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Hamburger Entree

$15.50

8 oz. Angus hamburger on a brioche roll, served with your choice of 2 sides

Veggie Burger Entree

$14.50

Plant-based veggie patty on a vegan brioche roll, served with your choice of 2 sides

Pasta Dishes

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$11.95

Your choice of pasta with San Marzano marinara sauce

Pasta with Meatball

$16.50

Your choice of pasta with marinara sauce and Nonni's meatball

Pasta with Sausage

$16.50

Your choice of pasta with marinara sauce and Italian sausage

Pasta Bolognese

$17.95

Your choice of pasta with our own bolognese sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Hand breaded chicken parmigiana and San Marzano marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$17.95

Chicken, broccoli and penne in Alfredo sauce or garlic butter

Three Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Ravioli filled with ricotta, pecorino Romano, and parmesan cheese

Side Orders

French Fries

$4.95

Curly Fries

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Buffalo Tenders

$10.95

BBQ Tenders

$10.95

Chicken Wings

$9.85

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$10.85

BBQ Chicken Wings

$10.85

Garlic Parm Chicken Wings

$10.85

Sweet Red Chili Chicken Wings

$10.85

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Coleslaw

$4.00

Half Sour Pickles

$5.50Out of stock

Kosher sour pickles

Meatball

$5.00

Sausage

$5.50

Side of Rice

$4.95

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Chicken Wings

$8.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Kids Pasta with Sauce & Meatball

$8.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

20oz Coke

$2.00

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20oz Sprite

$2.00

20oz Diet Sprite

$2.00

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.00

20oz Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Powerade Blue

$2.75

Powerade Red

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

2L Coke

$2.95

2L Diet Coke

$2.95

2L Sprite

$2.95

2L Ginger Ale

$2.95
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our restaurant!

Location

370 King Street, Franklin, MA 02038

Directions

Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub image

