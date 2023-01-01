Main picView gallery

Sift - Watch Hill

102 bay street

Westerly, RI 02891

Coffee/ Tea

Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

DBL Shot espresso

$2.25

Americano

$3.50+

Chai

$5.00+

Dirty Chai

$5.75+

Harney & Sons Tea

$3.50+

Matcha

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Viennois

$3.25

London Fog

$4.00+

Beverage

Lemonade

$5.00

Speciality Lemonade

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Butterfly Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Sift Water Bottle

$4.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Pellegrino

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Breakfast

Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Everything Croissant

$4.00

Vegetable Croissant

$5.00

Spinach Artichoke

$5.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$5.00

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Cheddar Chive Scone

$4.00

Lemon Scone

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cheese &Guava Danish

$5.00

Ebbieoche

$5.00

Pecan Sticky Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Raisin Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry and Cheese

$5.00

Spring Onion Bun

$4.50

Raspberry Peach Coffee Cake

$4.50

Sandwiches

Ham Quiche

$9.50Out of stock

Mushroom Quiche

$9.50Out of stock

Egg Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon

$10.50

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Turkey Croissant

$10.50

Roast Beef

$11.50

Caprese

$10.50

Thai Salad

$10.00

Southwest Cobb

$10.00

Berry Kale Salad

$10.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Choc Walnut Sea Salt

$4.00

Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Oatmeal Blueberry

$3.50

4-Way Brownie

$5.00

GF Cookie

$5.50

GF Ginger Molasses

$5.00

White Chocolate Macadamia

$4.00

Macarons

Macaron 1

$3.50

5 Gift Boxed Macarons

$19.00

10 Gift Boxed Macroons

$36.00

Breads

Baguette

$5.00

Brewers Multigrain

$5.25+

Epi

$5.00

Garlic Herb Focaccia

$5.75+

Sourdough

$5.25+

Marble Rye Sourdough

$6.00+

Entremets

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.50

Carrot Cake Roulade

$7.50

Keylime Cheesecake

$9.50

Milk Chocolate Hazelnut

$9.50

Opera Cake

$9.50

Mac Framboise

$8.50

Rasp Confusion

$8.50

Prepackage

Chive Creamcheese

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$8.00Out of stock

Oats

$8.50

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Rasp. Jam

$1.00

Granola

$13.50

Vanilla Seed Shortbread

$10.50

Devonshire Cream

$1.00

Almond Sable

$11.00

Retail Merch

Coffee Beans

Coffee Mug

$19.50

Sift Hat

$29.00

Sweatshirt

$60.00

Tumbler

$25.00

Onesie

$13.95

T-Shirt

$29.00

Watercolor

$30.50

Cookbooks

$55.00+

Waterbottle

$20.00

ATY Confections

4 Count

$11.00

8 Count

$20.00

15 Count

$35.00

30 Count

$63.00

Cakes

Cappuccino Tart

$43.50

Flourless Chocolate *GF

$50.50

Mystic Cream

$45.00

Raspberry Jasmine Cheesecake

$42.00

Coconut Almond

$42.00
