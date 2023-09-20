Cocteles de Mariscos

Vuelve a la Vida

$27.90+

Mix de Filet de Corvina, Calamares, Vieiras, Pulpo, Mejillones, Cebolla, Aji Dulce, Zumo de Limon y Salsa especial de SIFU Mix of Corvina Filet, Squid, Scallops, Octopus, Mussels, Onion, Sweet Pepper, Lemon Juice and SIFU Special Sauce

Rompe Colchon

$27.90+

Mix de Camarones, Calamares, Vieiras, Pulpo, Mejillones, Cebolla, Aji Dulce, Zumo de Limon y Salsa especial de SIFU Mix of Shrimp, Squid, Scallops, Octopus, Mussels, Onion, Sweet Pepper, Lemon Juice and SIFU Special Sauce

Salpicon de Mariscos

$27.90+

Mix de Mariscos Frescos, Cebolla, Aji, Cilantro, Aguacate, Mango y Mezcla Citrica de la Casa Mix of Fresh Seafood, Onion, Pepper, Cilantro, Avocado, Mango and Citrus Mix of the House

Pepitota Picante

$14.90+

Pepitonas 100% NATURAL en una Base de Salsa Picante con Aji Amarillo 100% NATURAL Mussel Meat in a Spicy Sauce Base with Yellow Pepper

Coctel de Camarón

$27.90+

Camarones, Cebolla, Cilantro, Pimenton, Mezcla de Salsa de Tomate y Zumo de Limon Shrimp, Onion, Cilantro, Pepper, Tomato Sauce Mix and Lemon Juice

Ceviche

Ceviche de Mero

$27.90+

Filet de Mero fresco, Juliana de cebolla roja, Aji dulce, Cilantro y jugo de limon natural Fresh Grouper Filet, Red Onion Julienne, Sweet Pepper, Cilantro and Natural Lemon Juice

Combos

Playa Parguito

$37.90

Un Frasco de tu Preferencia 16 oz + 6 Ostras + 1 Coco Frio, Acompañado de Galletas Saladas y Limones A Jar of your Preference 16 oz + 6 Oysters + 1 Cold Coconut, Accompanied by Salty Biscuits and Lemons

Cuyagua

$69.90

Un Rompe Colchon Mediano 16 Oz + Un Ceviche de Mero 16 Oz + Una Pepitona 8 Oz + 2 Cocos Frios, Acompanados con Galletas Saladas y Limones

Playa el Yaque

$129.00

1 Rompe Colchon 16oz, 1 Vuelve a la Vda 16oz, 1 Ceviche de Mero16oz, 1 Pepitona 8 oz, 12 Ostras y 4 Cocos. Todo en una Cava con Hielo, Limones, Galletas Saladas y Cubiertos 1 Rompe Colchon 16 oz, 1 Vuelve a la Vida 16 oz, 1 Ceviche de Mero 16 oz, 1 Pepitona 8 oz, 12 Oysters and 4 Coconuts. All in a Cava with Ice, Lemons, Crackers and Cutlery

Los Roques

$210.00

1 Rompe Colchon 32oz, 1 Vuelve a la Vda 16oz, 1 Ceviche de Mero 16oz, 1 Coctel de Camarones 16oz,Salpicon de Mariscos 16 oz, 1 Pepitona Picante 8oz, 2 Docena de Ostras, 6 Cocos Frios, Limones, Galletas, Cubiertos. TODO EN UNA CAVA CON HIELO

Isla el Faro

$160.00

20 Porciones Individuales, Servidas en Copas de 5oz c/u, Elegidas al Gusto del Cliente. Todo en una Cava con Hielo, Limon, Galletas y Cubiertos 20 Individual Portions, Served in 5oz Cups each, Chosen to the Customer's Taste. All in a Cava with Ice, Lemon, Cookies and Cutlery

Ostras

Ostras Blackberry

$15.90+

6 unidades

Ostras Kusshi Large

$17.90+

6 unidades

Ostras Malpeque

$15.90+

6 unidades

Blue Point

$14.90+

Malpeque

$12.49+

Pink Moon

$17.90+

Kumamoto

$15.90+

Kusshi

$15.90+

Especialidades

Lasaña de Mariscos

$94.90

Exquisito Lasaña de mariscos, en salsa marinara, perfectamente gratinado con queso mozzarella. Acompañado de pan con ajo y parmesano. Exquisite seafood Lasagna, in marinara sauce, perfectly gratin with mozzarella cheese. Accompanied with Garlic and Parmesan Bread.

Pastel de Chucho

$135.00

Tradicional pastel de chucho venezolano a base de pescado guisado y capas intercaladas de platano maduro. Traditional Venezuelan Lasagna called "Chucho" made with stewed fish and interspersed layers of ripe plantains

Arroz con Mariscos

$135.00+

Bandeja de arroz con mariscos

Empanadas

Empanadas de Mariscos (Cocidas)

$14.90+

Empanadas de Mariscos

Empanadas de Camaron (Cocidas)

$14.90+

Empanadas de Cazon (Cocidas)

$14.90+

Empanadas de Langosta (Cocidas)

$14.90+

Empanadas de Pulpo (Cocidas)

$14.90+

Productos Congelados

Pastel de Chucho 2 Lb

$24.90

Lasaña de Mariscos 2 Lb

$22.90

Empanadas Variadas Opcion 1 (Congeladas)

$29.80

4 Cazon - 4 Langosta - 4 Pulpo

Empanadas Variadas Opcion 2 (Congeladas)

$29.80

4 Mariscos - 4 Camaron - 4 Cazon

Empanadas de Cazon (Congeladas)

$29.80

12 unidades

Empanadas de Mariscos (Congeladas)

$29.80

12 unidades

Empanadas de Langosta (Congeladas)

$29.80

12 unidades

Empanadas de Pulpo (Congeladas)

$29.80

12 unidades

Empanadas de Camaron (Congeladas)

$29.80

12 unidades

Fosforera 32oz

$24.90

Chupe de Camaron 32oz

$21.50

Crema de Langosta 32oz

$21.50

Libra de Cazon

$22.90

1 libra

Salsa Para Pasta 32oz

$21.50

Bebidas

Coco Frio

$4.95

Coca Cola 16.9 oz

$2.95

Coca Cola Zero 16.9 oz

$2.95

Sprite 16.9 oz

$2.95

Agua

$2.95

Perrier

$3.95